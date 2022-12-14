Blazers 128, Spurs 112: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (16-12) play against the San Antonio Spurs (19-19) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 14, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 128, San Antonio Spurs 112 (Final )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said facing the Blazers and red-hot Dame Lillard was a good learning experience for his young guys:
“They got a good education, especially Jeremy trying to guard Lillard a little bit. Even (for) Tre, and nobody works harder than Tre. It was a good education game.” – 10:30 PM
Pop said facing the Blazers and red-hot Dame Lillard was a good learning experience for his young guys:
“They got a good education, especially Jeremy trying to guard Lillard a little bit. Even (for) Tre, and nobody works harder than Tre. It was a good education game.” – 10:30 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Damian Lillard with 37 points and eight assists to lead Portland to 128-112 win at San Antonio Over his last four games: 37.8 points while shooting 50.7 percent from 3. He is now 70 points from passing Clyde Drexler as the Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. – 10:29 PM
Damian Lillard with 37 points and eight assists to lead Portland to 128-112 win at San Antonio Over his last four games: 37.8 points while shooting 50.7 percent from 3. He is now 70 points from passing Clyde Drexler as the Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. – 10:29 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
That’s 3 in a row 🫡
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ukuYlht2pm – 10:22 PM
That’s 3 in a row 🫡
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ukuYlht2pm – 10:22 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs continue to seek their 1st win when trailing by double digits this season.
They are now 0-17 when that happens after falling behind by 19 to Portland.
SA got within 4 in the 3Q, but POR regained momentum in the 4th – 10:22 PM
The Spurs continue to seek their 1st win when trailing by double digits this season.
They are now 0-17 when that happens after falling behind by 19 to Portland.
SA got within 4 in the 3Q, but POR regained momentum in the 4th – 10:22 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Blazers end the Spurs’ 3-game win streak with a 16-point win.
The Spurs are now…
…9-19 overall
…5-11 at home
…3-17 vs the West pic.twitter.com/5mG7TU62XM – 10:20 PM
The Blazers end the Spurs’ 3-game win streak with a 16-point win.
The Spurs are now…
…9-19 overall
…5-11 at home
…3-17 vs the West pic.twitter.com/5mG7TU62XM – 10:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
BLAZERS WIN!!
BLAZERS WIN!! pic.twitter.com/RG5B7IuX9y – 10:20 PM
BLAZERS WIN!!
BLAZERS WIN!! pic.twitter.com/RG5B7IuX9y – 10:20 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 128, Spurs 112: FINAL. 37 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard, now 70 points away from the all-time franchise record for scoring. 23 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 18 points, 4 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 16 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 10:19 PM
Blazers 128, Spurs 112: FINAL. 37 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard, now 70 points away from the all-time franchise record for scoring. 23 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 18 points, 4 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 16 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 10:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame tonight:
37 PTS
5 REB
8 AST
2 STL
7 3P
How many point guards are better right now? pic.twitter.com/QKP4xO9M3b – 10:19 PM
Dame tonight:
37 PTS
5 REB
8 AST
2 STL
7 3P
How many point guards are better right now? pic.twitter.com/QKP4xO9M3b – 10:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Final from the AT&T Center. See you in Mexico City on Saturday! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/9qXzEpJ9xJ – 10:19 PM
Final from the AT&T Center. See you in Mexico City on Saturday! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/9qXzEpJ9xJ – 10:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
You told anyone in the Blazers organization they’d be 16-12 with this schedule and this many injuries, they’d take it in a heartbeat. – 10:17 PM
You told anyone in the Blazers organization they’d be 16-12 with this schedule and this many injuries, they’d take it in a heartbeat. – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame last 4 games:
40 points | 9 threes
36 points | 3 threes
38 points | 11 threes
37 points | 7 threes
Does anybody have the time? pic.twitter.com/tEvZajqOpD – 10:17 PM
Dame last 4 games:
40 points | 9 threes
36 points | 3 threes
38 points | 11 threes
37 points | 7 threes
Does anybody have the time? pic.twitter.com/tEvZajqOpD – 10:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Go Josh Go!
#RipCity | @Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/Gt0F6ctGWC – 10:14 PM
Go Josh Go!
#RipCity | @Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/Gt0F6ctGWC – 10:14 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame with a layup for his 36th and 37th points of the game and that should just about do it with Portland leading 119-103 with 3:14 to play. – 10:12 PM
Dame with a layup for his 36th and 37th points of the game and that should just about do it with Portland leading 119-103 with 3:14 to play. – 10:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🔨 🔨 🔨
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/c7Lc55LL7O – 10:08 PM
🔨 🔨 🔨
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/c7Lc55LL7O – 10:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Couple of huge offensive rebounds on that possession for @Josh Hart rip.city/3Yh4nZX – 10:07 PM
Couple of huge offensive rebounds on that possession for @Josh Hart rip.city/3Yh4nZX – 10:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Portland managed to close out Minnesota in the fourth quarter of the last game, allowing Billups to turn it over to the bench with 6 minutes to play. Doesn’t seem that’s going to be the case with the Blazers up 104-94 with 8:39 to play. – 9:58 PM
Portland managed to close out Minnesota in the fourth quarter of the last game, allowing Billups to turn it over to the bench with 6 minutes to play. Doesn’t seem that’s going to be the case with the Blazers up 104-94 with 8:39 to play. – 9:58 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
It might not have made a huge difference in the outcome, but I would have liked to have seen Romeo Langford (ankle) defend Damian Lillard tonight. Just for kicks. – 9:56 PM
It might not have made a huge difference in the outcome, but I would have liked to have seen Romeo Langford (ankle) defend Damian Lillard tonight. Just for kicks. – 9:56 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
35 and counting 🔥
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/YBVt72IrIz – 9:54 PM
35 and counting 🔥
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/YBVt72IrIz – 9:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Blazers by 8
Spurs take the 3Q 32-24
Keldon 21 pts
Doug 14 pts
Devin 13 pts
KBD 12 pts
Dame 35 pts
Simons 20 pts
Grant 14 pts
Nurkic 11 pts
POR +15 from three pic.twitter.com/x1Rzn964g8 – 9:50 PM
3Q: Blazers by 8
Spurs take the 3Q 32-24
Keldon 21 pts
Doug 14 pts
Devin 13 pts
KBD 12 pts
Dame 35 pts
Simons 20 pts
Grant 14 pts
Nurkic 11 pts
POR +15 from three pic.twitter.com/x1Rzn964g8 – 9:50 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 97, Spurs 89: end of third quarter. 35 points, 5 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. 20 points, 4 assists for @AnferneeSimon. 14 points, 3 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 9:48 PM
Blazers 97, Spurs 89: end of third quarter. 35 points, 5 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. 20 points, 4 assists for @AnferneeSimon. 14 points, 3 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 9:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
DOUG FOR THREEE!!!
Here come the Spurs 👀 pic.twitter.com/FWsLGMujaC – 9:43 PM
DOUG FOR THREEE!!!
Here come the Spurs 👀 pic.twitter.com/FWsLGMujaC – 9:43 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Even so, two Vassell free throws and Spurs are within 87-83. – 9:42 PM
Even so, two Vassell free throws and Spurs are within 87-83. – 9:42 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Again, I am terrible at calling these things: But that looked like a flat-out tackle by Justise Winslow. You can’t really do that. – 9:41 PM
Again, I am terrible at calling these things: But that looked like a flat-out tackle by Justise Winslow. You can’t really do that. – 9:41 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Vassell gets a four-point play to cap an 11-0 run that brings the Spurs within 7.
Not rolling over just yet. – 9:41 PM
Vassell gets a four-point play to cap an 11-0 run that brings the Spurs within 7.
Not rolling over just yet. – 9:41 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Another bad turnover, Winslow fouls in transition and they’ll review for a flagrant (which i’m pretty sure it wasn’t). Either way, Spurs will be shooting at least two down 87-81 with 3:20 to play. Blazers lost focus in the third and now they’re paying for it. – 9:41 PM
Another bad turnover, Winslow fouls in transition and they’ll review for a flagrant (which i’m pretty sure it wasn’t). Either way, Spurs will be shooting at least two down 87-81 with 3:20 to play. Blazers lost focus in the third and now they’re paying for it. – 9:41 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
That was a well-executed ATO play to get McDermott an open corner 3-pointer. Stellar stuff. – 9:40 PM
That was a well-executed ATO play to get McDermott an open corner 3-pointer. Stellar stuff. – 9:40 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
20 points for Keldon Johnson
He has 16 paint points. This is his 6th game in a row of scoring 10 or more paint points in each game.
SA cut the Blazers once 19 point lead down to 7 pic.twitter.com/qBzOce8MgI – 9:37 PM
20 points for Keldon Johnson
He has 16 paint points. This is his 6th game in a row of scoring 10 or more paint points in each game.
SA cut the Blazers once 19 point lead down to 7 pic.twitter.com/qBzOce8MgI – 9:37 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs have this thing back to single digits. I don’t necessarily expect them to defend well enough to keep the rally going + Blazers have Dame but it’s something. – 9:35 PM
The Spurs have this thing back to single digits. I don’t necessarily expect them to defend well enough to keep the rally going + Blazers have Dame but it’s something. – 9:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
This seat taken? @San Antonio Spurs
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/0tKAA24YhO – 9:35 PM
This seat taken? @San Antonio Spurs
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/0tKAA24YhO – 9:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Watford fouls Vassell on a three for the four-point play and Portland’s lead is down to 7 with 4:30 to play in the third. – 9:35 PM
Watford fouls Vassell on a three for the four-point play and Portland’s lead is down to 7 with 4:30 to play in the third. – 9:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nurk and Jeremy Sochan banging a bit in the paint. Nurk gives a nod to Sochan after he managed to stiffle Nurk’s catch, and then on the other end, Nurk tries to help him up after he fell out of bounds. Sochan refused the help. – 9:33 PM
Nurk and Jeremy Sochan banging a bit in the paint. Nurk gives a nod to Sochan after he managed to stiffle Nurk’s catch, and then on the other end, Nurk tries to help him up after he fell out of bounds. Sochan refused the help. – 9:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
27 points for Dame not even midway through the 3Q pic.twitter.com/Dhuv3bdich – 9:30 PM
27 points for Dame not even midway through the 3Q pic.twitter.com/Dhuv3bdich – 9:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We all knew that was going in 👌
#RipCity | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/YMhelNMn0h – 9:21 PM
We all knew that was going in 👌
#RipCity | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/YMhelNMn0h – 9:21 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks getting run off the court early, down 14-2. Jason Kidd with a timeout. Cavaliers look a little ticked off from 112-111 Monday loss at San Antonio. – 9:17 PM
Mavericks getting run off the court early, down 14-2. Jason Kidd with a timeout. Cavaliers look a little ticked off from 112-111 Monday loss at San Antonio. – 9:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
The @Portland Trail Blazers lead 73-57 at the half in San Antonio, marking the highest scoring first half of the season. – 9:14 PM
The @Portland Trail Blazers lead 73-57 at the half in San Antonio, marking the highest scoring first half of the season. – 9:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Blazers by 16
POR takes the 2Q 34-29
POR shot 14/16 in the paint (88% accuracy)
KBD 12 pts
Keldon/Doug 11 pts
Dame 22 pts
Simons 15 pts
Grant 14 pts
POR +15 from the 3PT line pic.twitter.com/1D21p0octM – 9:09 PM
Half: Blazers by 16
POR takes the 2Q 34-29
POR shot 14/16 in the paint (88% accuracy)
KBD 12 pts
Keldon/Doug 11 pts
Dame 22 pts
Simons 15 pts
Grant 14 pts
POR +15 from the 3PT line pic.twitter.com/1D21p0octM – 9:09 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Highest scoring first half of the season 🫡
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/4i7zIiWi3Z – 9:08 PM
Highest scoring first half of the season 🫡
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/4i7zIiWi3Z – 9:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 73, Spurs 57: halftime. 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 3 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. – 9:06 PM
Blazers 73, Spurs 57: halftime. 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 15 points, 4 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 3 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. – 9:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Blazers lead 73-57 at the break after setting a season-high for first half scoring for a Spurs’ opponent.
The previous high was 70 (twice, most recent Nov. 26 vs. Lakes). – 9:05 PM
Blazers lead 73-57 at the break after setting a season-high for first half scoring for a Spurs’ opponent.
The previous high was 70 (twice, most recent Nov. 26 vs. Lakes). – 9:05 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs have signed Stanley Johnson. Here are some thoughts on Johnson and how he fits on the Spurs on both ends of the court: spurstalk.com/stanley-johnso… – 9:05 PM
The San Antonio Spurs have signed Stanley Johnson. Here are some thoughts on Johnson and how he fits on the Spurs on both ends of the court: spurstalk.com/stanley-johnso… – 9:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Damian Lillard has scored 20 points in 26 of the past 29 meetings vs. the Spurs, including past 12 in a row.
He has 22 tonight. It is almost halftime, but not quite. – 9:04 PM
Damian Lillard has scored 20 points in 26 of the past 29 meetings vs. the Spurs, including past 12 in a row.
He has 22 tonight. It is almost halftime, but not quite. – 9:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Portland offense vs. Spurs defense is the classic case of irresistible force meets totally movable object. – 9:01 PM
Portland offense vs. Spurs defense is the classic case of irresistible force meets totally movable object. – 9:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame’s not taking it easy out there, but it sure hasn’t looked very hard tonight – 9:00 PM
Dame’s not taking it easy out there, but it sure hasn’t looked very hard tonight – 9:00 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard and Simons are a combined 13 of 19 from the field for 31 points. Blazers up 61-47 in the 2nd. – 8:57 PM
Lillard and Simons are a combined 13 of 19 from the field for 31 points. Blazers up 61-47 in the 2nd. – 8:57 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Blazers are firing on all cylinders and the defensive intensity behind the Spurs’ win streak has been largely absent.
Portland is making extra passes and San Antonio isn’t matching that with extra rotations. – 8:54 PM
The Blazers are firing on all cylinders and the defensive intensity behind the Spurs’ win streak has been largely absent.
Portland is making extra passes and San Antonio isn’t matching that with extra rotations. – 8:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
SIMONS SLAM! I REPEAT! SIMONS SLAM!
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/oJuHGYw18q – 8:52 PM
SIMONS SLAM! I REPEAT! SIMONS SLAM!
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/oJuHGYw18q – 8:52 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
On the eve of December 15, latest trade notebook for @YahooSports features a conversation with Jakob Poeltl, then rumblings from LA, New York, Chicago, Indiana, Detroit, ATL, Houston and more:
sports.yahoo.com/emerging-spurs… – 8:52 PM
On the eve of December 15, latest trade notebook for @YahooSports features a conversation with Jakob Poeltl, then rumblings from LA, New York, Chicago, Indiana, Detroit, ATL, Houston and more:
sports.yahoo.com/emerging-spurs… – 8:52 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Not exactly unexpected with both Poeltl and Collins out tonight, but since Bassey went to the bench it’s turned into a race to the rim for Portland. A lot to ask of Roby to hold that back line. – 8:44 PM
Not exactly unexpected with both Poeltl and Collins out tonight, but since Bassey went to the bench it’s turned into a race to the rim for Portland. A lot to ask of Roby to hold that back line. – 8:44 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
It was going to be rough sledding for the Spurs tonight anyway, but they’re going to have trouble surviving a poor shooting night from Vassell. He’s 0 for 5. – 8:43 PM
It was going to be rough sledding for the Spurs tonight anyway, but they’re going to have trouble surviving a poor shooting night from Vassell. He’s 0 for 5. – 8:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Blazers by 18 now
The Spurs have trailed by 15 in 57% of their games this season – 8:43 PM
Blazers by 18 now
The Spurs have trailed by 15 in 57% of their games this season – 8:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 11
Blazers score 39 in opening quarter
KBD/Doug 8 pts each
Dame 12 pts
Simons 9 pts
POR winning mid-range, 3PT line, FT line pic.twitter.com/mSvEQgwnsE – 8:39 PM
1Q: Spurs by 11
Blazers score 39 in opening quarter
KBD/Doug 8 pts each
Dame 12 pts
Simons 9 pts
POR winning mid-range, 3PT line, FT line pic.twitter.com/mSvEQgwnsE – 8:39 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Blazers up 39-28 after they shot 65.2 percent in the 1Q with nine assists on their 15 makes. – 8:38 PM
Blazers up 39-28 after they shot 65.2 percent in the 1Q with nine assists on their 15 makes. – 8:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Frequent flyer, @Shaedon Sharpe ✈️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/8h6BTp5igJ – 8:37 PM
Frequent flyer, @Shaedon Sharpe ✈️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/8h6BTp5igJ – 8:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 39, Spurs 28: end of first quarter. 12 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Damian Lillard. 9 points, 2 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 6 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 65 percent, SAS 44 percent. – 8:37 PM
Blazers 39, Spurs 28: end of first quarter. 12 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Damian Lillard. 9 points, 2 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 6 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 65 percent, SAS 44 percent. – 8:37 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs trail Blazers 39-28 after 1Q. Portland had the NBA’s hottest offense coming in, and it’s still sizzling. Dame has 12 early points and Blazers shooting 65 percent. – 8:36 PM
Spurs trail Blazers 39-28 after 1Q. Portland had the NBA’s hottest offense coming in, and it’s still sizzling. Dame has 12 early points and Blazers shooting 65 percent. – 8:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 61% of their games.
SA enters 0-16 when trailing by 10 – 8:36 PM
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 61% of their games.
SA enters 0-16 when trailing by 10 – 8:36 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Blazers have 8 assists on their first 11 buckets. The ball movement has really picked up recently after things were consistently stagnant a couple weeks ago. (Also the spurs defense is not good.) – 8:33 PM
The Blazers have 8 assists on their first 11 buckets. The ball movement has really picked up recently after things were consistently stagnant a couple weeks ago. (Also the spurs defense is not good.) – 8:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Crisp passing, Sharpe triple!
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/TmIfJj22ca – 8:33 PM
Crisp passing, Sharpe triple!
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/TmIfJj22ca – 8:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
2 fast 2 furious 2 points
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/ghNJTbWZnE – 8:23 PM
2 fast 2 furious 2 points
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/ghNJTbWZnE – 8:23 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
KJ with the find, @Charles Bassey with the finish 💥 pic.twitter.com/U9ijUZYIkd – 8:19 PM
KJ with the find, @Charles Bassey with the finish 💥 pic.twitter.com/U9ijUZYIkd – 8:19 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Two early fouls on Bassey will dispatch Gorgui Dieng to the scorer’s table. Spurs awfully thin up front tonight and Nurk is a handful. – 8:17 PM
Two early fouls on Bassey will dispatch Gorgui Dieng to the scorer’s table. Spurs awfully thin up front tonight and Nurk is a handful. – 8:17 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
On Gary Payton II, a vocal film session and who inspired Josh Hart/Jerami Grant to wear their headbands upside down … I answer your mailbag questions. theathletic.com/4002673/2022/1… – 8:15 PM
On Gary Payton II, a vocal film session and who inspired Josh Hart/Jerami Grant to wear their headbands upside down … I answer your mailbag questions. theathletic.com/4002673/2022/1… – 8:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Wasting no time 🎯
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/lNZHCwx9Tr – 8:14 PM
Wasting no time 🎯
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/lNZHCwx9Tr – 8:14 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Learning point early for young Spurs: When the guy who made 11 3-pointers the last game has the ball in his hands at the arc, don’t run away to guard someone else. – 8:12 PM
Learning point early for young Spurs: When the guy who made 11 3-pointers the last game has the ball in his hands at the arc, don’t run away to guard someone else. – 8:12 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
A deep @Damian Lillard gets us going here in San Antonio. Gonna be on the teams to provide the energy in this one tonight… – 8:12 PM
A deep @Damian Lillard gets us going here in San Antonio. Gonna be on the teams to provide the energy in this one tonight… – 8:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The last time Darius Bazley started, the other 4 Thunder starters were:
Theo Maledon
Tre Mann
Aleksej Pokusevski
Isaiah Roby – 8:08 PM
The last time Darius Bazley started, the other 4 Thunder starters were:
Theo Maledon
Tre Mann
Aleksej Pokusevski
Isaiah Roby – 8:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters: Tre Jones, Josh Richardson, Keldon Johnson, Keita Bates-Diop and Charles Bassey. – 8:08 PM
Spurs starters: Tre Jones, Josh Richardson, Keldon Johnson, Keita Bates-Diop and Charles Bassey. – 8:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Join the Spurs Digital Arena tonight for a chance to WIN a Spurs Prize Pack! 🤩 https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt pic.twitter.com/UM49wW7JRx – 8:01 PM
Join the Spurs Digital Arena tonight for a chance to WIN a Spurs Prize Pack! 🤩 https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt pic.twitter.com/UM49wW7JRx – 8:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Drew Eubanks getting some pre-game attention from his former team on the big screen. – 8:00 PM
Drew Eubanks getting some pre-game attention from his former team on the big screen. – 8:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
With Jakob Poeltl still out and Zach Collins joining him on the Spurs’ injured list, (sort of) local guy Charles Bassey will draw his first career start tonight. – 7:59 PM
With Jakob Poeltl still out and Zach Collins joining him on the Spurs’ injured list, (sort of) local guy Charles Bassey will draw his first career start tonight. – 7:59 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Came up with a #SameGameParlay to ride the possibly-about-to-get-hot Blazers tonight. Just need 3 threes from Dame, 6+ rebs from Hart and a Portland win in SA… +106 right now on @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/pBgWrXczDq – 7:59 PM
Came up with a #SameGameParlay to ride the possibly-about-to-get-hot Blazers tonight. Just need 3 threes from Dame, 6+ rebs from Hart and a Portland win in SA… +106 right now on @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/pBgWrXczDq – 7:59 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The last time an @NBA team scored 50+ points during the 1st quarter was Portland (50) on May 10, 2021 vs. Houston.
#MagicTogether – 7:48 PM
The last time an @NBA team scored 50+ points during the 1st quarter was Portland (50) on May 10, 2021 vs. Houston.
#MagicTogether – 7:48 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @San Antonio Spurs
⌚️ 5:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/998gL9euZD – 7:41 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @San Antonio Spurs
⌚️ 5:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/998gL9euZD – 7:41 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Highly recommend checking out what my buddy @Matthew Tynan is doing with his Corporate Knowledge newsletter covering the Spurs in a similar way to how I cover the Blazers matthewtynan.substack.com – 7:34 PM
Highly recommend checking out what my buddy @Matthew Tynan is doing with his Corporate Knowledge newsletter covering the Spurs in a similar way to how I cover the Blazers matthewtynan.substack.com – 7:34 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Asked about his memories of the AT&T Center during the ’05 Finals, which the Spurs won in 7 over Chauncey Billups’ Pistons, Billups said:
“I hate this place. I have a respectful hate for this place.”
Billups averaged 20.4 PPG, 6.3 APG – both team highs – and 5.0 RPG. – 7:33 PM
Asked about his memories of the AT&T Center during the ’05 Finals, which the Spurs won in 7 over Chauncey Billups’ Pistons, Billups said:
“I hate this place. I have a respectful hate for this place.”
Billups averaged 20.4 PPG, 6.3 APG – both team highs – and 5.0 RPG. – 7:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Billups said Eubanks (right hip, contusion) is available.
“Drew’s been awesome,” Billups said. “He’s provided an awesome spark for us.”
That includes scoring 5 of his 9 points in the 4Q to help the Blazers beat the Spurs by 7 on Nov. 15 in Portland. – 7:14 PM
Billups said Eubanks (right hip, contusion) is available.
“Drew’s been awesome,” Billups said. “He’s provided an awesome spark for us.”
That includes scoring 5 of his 9 points in the 4Q to help the Blazers beat the Spurs by 7 on Nov. 15 in Portland. – 7:14 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Mid-week hoops comin’ up 😎
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/VgGsJ3HcEc – 7:14 PM
Mid-week hoops comin’ up 😎
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/VgGsJ3HcEc – 7:14 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Pop also said the plan is for Blake Wesley to return to the court for the Austin Spurs against the Capitanes in Mexico City on Friday. – 7:04 PM
Pop also said the plan is for Blake Wesley to return to the court for the Austin Spurs against the Capitanes in Mexico City on Friday. – 7:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on what Spurs like about Stanley Johnson:
“He’s a tough competitor. He’s defensive-minded. He’s strong. He’s a big wing. And he plays hard.” – 7:01 PM
Pop on what Spurs like about Stanley Johnson:
“He’s a tough competitor. He’s defensive-minded. He’s strong. He’s a big wing. And he plays hard.” – 7:01 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Popular Alamo Promise free tuition program grows to 73 public San Antonio high schools as @AlamoColleges1 continues to work on ending generational poverty by getting thousands of lower income graduating seniors into its five community colleges. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/pop… – 7:00 PM
Popular Alamo Promise free tuition program grows to 73 public San Antonio high schools as @AlamoColleges1 continues to work on ending generational poverty by getting thousands of lower income graduating seniors into its five community colleges. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/pop… – 7:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said the plan is for Blake Wesley to return to the court in Mexico City, where the Austin Spurs will play the Capitanes at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wesley hasn’t played since late October when he suffered an MCL sprain. – 6:54 PM
Pop said the plan is for Blake Wesley to return to the court in Mexico City, where the Austin Spurs will play the Capitanes at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wesley hasn’t played since late October when he suffered an MCL sprain. – 6:54 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will try to win their fourth straight game tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-blazers-… – 6:31 PM
The San Antonio Spurs will try to win their fourth straight game tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-blazers-… – 6:31 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Pop says Charles Bassey is going to get the start in place of Zach Collins. Not sure yet on Sochan and Vassell. Sounds like he’s still awaiting word from the medical staff on the status of their minute restrictions. – 6:31 PM
Pop says Charles Bassey is going to get the start in place of Zach Collins. Not sure yet on Sochan and Vassell. Sounds like he’s still awaiting word from the medical staff on the status of their minute restrictions. – 6:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Wednesday night hoops! 🙌
Call your picks to win 2 Plaza Level tickets! ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpkZgX pic.twitter.com/DBtYClPcgi – 6:25 PM
Wednesday night hoops! 🙌
Call your picks to win 2 Plaza Level tickets! ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpkZgX pic.twitter.com/DBtYClPcgi – 6:25 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I updated the @SportsBizClass Luxury Tax Tracker for the Spurs adding Stanley Johnson/waiving Alize Johnson. No impact on tax, as they’re well below the floor: sportsbusinessclassroom.com/nba-2022-23-lu… – 5:59 PM
I updated the @SportsBizClass Luxury Tax Tracker for the Spurs adding Stanley Johnson/waiving Alize Johnson. No impact on tax, as they’re well below the floor: sportsbusinessclassroom.com/nba-2022-23-lu… – 5:59 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
New Spurs forward Stanley Johnson pregame workout and shootaround before Portland game at ATT Center. #KSATsports #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/USBbkgeV69 – 5:54 PM
New Spurs forward Stanley Johnson pregame workout and shootaround before Portland game at ATT Center. #KSATsports #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/USBbkgeV69 – 5:54 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
An unforgettable moment 🤩
Back in November, @Manu Ginobili spoke with coaches from the NBA Coaches Academy in Mexico to talk all things basketball ahead of the Spurs’ Mexico City game on Dec 17 🏀
@NBAMEX | #NBAenMexico pic.twitter.com/DdcaHxaRrO – 5:26 PM
An unforgettable moment 🤩
Back in November, @Manu Ginobili spoke with coaches from the NBA Coaches Academy in Mexico to talk all things basketball ahead of the Spurs’ Mexico City game on Dec 17 🏀
@NBAMEX | #NBAenMexico pic.twitter.com/DdcaHxaRrO – 5:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Will Barton’s favorite memory from his 8 seasons in Denver? Winning that first first-round series vs. San Antonio.
“Just to be a part of that whole foundation …,” Barton said. “Knowing that I was a part of that is gratifying enough for me.”
denverpost.com/2022/12/14/wiz… – 4:02 PM
Will Barton’s favorite memory from his 8 seasons in Denver? Winning that first first-round series vs. San Antonio.
“Just to be a part of that whole foundation …,” Barton said. “Knowing that I was a part of that is gratifying enough for me.”
denverpost.com/2022/12/14/wiz… – 4:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Based on these rankings, the Spurs have two players in the Top-100.
Devin at 67, Keldon at 70 nbarankings.theringer.com – 2:00 PM
Based on these rankings, the Spurs have two players in the Top-100.
Devin at 67, Keldon at 70 nbarankings.theringer.com – 2:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.