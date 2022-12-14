Cavaliers 72, Mavericks 55: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-11) play against the Dallas Mavericks (13-13) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 14, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 72, Dallas Mavericks 55 (Q3 04:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Worth noting that Cedi Osman hasn’t played tonight for the #Cavs. – 10:35 PM
Worth noting that Cedi Osman hasn’t played tonight for the #Cavs. – 10:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Anotha one from JA.🔨🔨
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/dg0ErBEWdr – 10:32 PM
Anotha one from JA.🔨🔨
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/dg0ErBEWdr – 10:32 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wood, also starting the second half, gives Mavs an offensive lift by knocking in a pair of 3-pointers, but Cleveland’s lead is 17. – 10:28 PM
Wood, also starting the second half, gives Mavs an offensive lift by knocking in a pair of 3-pointers, but Cleveland’s lead is 17. – 10:28 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Sixty percent shooting and a 25-15 rebounding advantage have put Cleveland in front 60-41 at halftime. The Mavericks have surrendered 27 points to Donovan Mitchell. – 10:14 PM
Sixty percent shooting and a 25-15 rebounding advantage have put Cleveland in front 60-41 at halftime. The Mavericks have surrendered 27 points to Donovan Mitchell. – 10:14 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Really good first half for the #Cavs as they lead the Mavs 60-41 at halftime. Donovan Mitchell has 27 points.
Cavs are also moving the ball well as they have 15 assists on 24 made shots. – 10:10 PM
Really good first half for the #Cavs as they lead the Mavs 60-41 at halftime. Donovan Mitchell has 27 points.
Cavs are also moving the ball well as they have 15 assists on 24 made shots. – 10:10 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Miami heat have hit a franchise record number of threes (24) and they lead OKC 108-106 with 50 seconds left. Dallas hit 22 triples last game against OKC. – 10:10 PM
The Miami heat have hit a franchise record number of threes (24) and they lead OKC 108-106 with 50 seconds left. Dallas hit 22 triples last game against OKC. – 10:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Miami’s 55 3-point attempts is a record by a Thunder opponent. Two days after Dallas took 54 threes against the Thunder. – 10:09 PM
Miami’s 55 3-point attempts is a record by a Thunder opponent. Two days after Dallas took 54 threes against the Thunder. – 10:09 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Mavericks 60-41 at halftime in Dallas. Donovan Mitchell has 27 points for the Cavs. Garland and LeVert are the next highest scorers for the Cavs, as they each have seven. – 10:09 PM
#Cavs lead the Mavericks 60-41 at halftime in Dallas. Donovan Mitchell has 27 points for the Cavs. Garland and LeVert are the next highest scorers for the Cavs, as they each have seven. – 10:09 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell might go for 50 tonight. He’s on that kinda heater. – 10:05 PM
Donovan Mitchell might go for 50 tonight. He’s on that kinda heater. – 10:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is frustrated and it’s no wonder: He has 7 points and is 3-of-11 from the field and the best player on the floor on this night is Donovan Mitchell, who has 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting. – 10:03 PM
Doncic is frustrated and it’s no wonder: He has 7 points and is 3-of-11 from the field and the best player on the floor on this night is Donovan Mitchell, who has 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting. – 10:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DONOVAN MITCHELL.🕷
That’s all. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/fpPyHbtteP – 10:00 PM
DONOVAN MITCHELL.🕷
That’s all. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/fpPyHbtteP – 10:00 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell is everything the Cavaliers could have expected and so much more. He continues to be just incredible for them. – 10:00 PM
Donovan Mitchell is everything the Cavaliers could have expected and so much more. He continues to be just incredible for them. – 10:00 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
17-0 Cavaliers run over the last 3:07, and the lead is pushed to 21. Donovan Mitchell is up to 20 points on 8-9 shooting. #LetEmKnow – 9:59 PM
17-0 Cavaliers run over the last 3:07, and the lead is pushed to 21. Donovan Mitchell is up to 20 points on 8-9 shooting. #LetEmKnow – 9:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
And rather suddenly Cavs have turned what had become a 34-30 game into a 51-30 lead.
If my math is correct that’s 17 straight Cleveland points. – 9:59 PM
And rather suddenly Cavs have turned what had become a 34-30 game into a 51-30 lead.
If my math is correct that’s 17 straight Cleveland points. – 9:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Clearly, this is some other Donovan Mitchell than the one the Mavericks smothered in the playoffs last season. He’s got 20 with 3:26 left in the half and the Cavaliers are up 51-30 on the Mavericks. – 9:58 PM
Clearly, this is some other Donovan Mitchell than the one the Mavericks smothered in the playoffs last season. He’s got 20 with 3:26 left in the half and the Cavaliers are up 51-30 on the Mavericks. – 9:58 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A zillion-to-zero run by the Cavs have put the Mavericks in a 48-30 hole with under four minutes left in the half. Luka with seven points, no rebounds and one assist. – 9:57 PM
A zillion-to-zero run by the Cavs have put the Mavericks in a 48-30 hole with under four minutes left in the half. Luka with seven points, no rebounds and one assist. – 9:57 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Heck of a start for Donovan Mitchell. He’s a perfect 6-6 from the floor, and 3-3 from beyond the arc for 15 points. – 9:55 PM
Heck of a start for Donovan Mitchell. He’s a perfect 6-6 from the floor, and 3-3 from beyond the arc for 15 points. – 9:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell currently upstaging Luka Doncic in his building. Mitchell, the guy who struggled mightily against the Mavericks in the playoffs with Utah last year, is up to 15 points and has made all six of his shot attempts. – 9:55 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell currently upstaging Luka Doncic in his building. Mitchell, the guy who struggled mightily against the Mavericks in the playoffs with Utah last year, is up to 15 points and has made all six of his shot attempts. – 9:55 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Consider the 🔨 thrown down.
📺 #CavsMavs on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/wtFog1o75o – 9:54 PM
Consider the 🔨 thrown down.
📺 #CavsMavs on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/wtFog1o75o – 9:54 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been everywhere tonight. He has 15 points and is a perfect 6 of 6 from the field (and 3 of 3 from 3). – 9:54 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been everywhere tonight. He has 15 points and is a perfect 6 of 6 from the field (and 3 of 3 from 3). – 9:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
As Kidd said before the game, this isn’t the Donovan Mitchell who shot 40% against Mavs for Utah in last year’s playoffs. This is the Mitchell who is averaging 29 points and so far tonight has 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting. – 9:53 PM
As Kidd said before the game, this isn’t the Donovan Mitchell who shot 40% against Mavs for Utah in last year’s playoffs. This is the Mitchell who is averaging 29 points and so far tonight has 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting. – 9:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Credit second-teamers for getting Mavs back in this game, and now Bertans enters for Ntilikina. – 9:43 PM
Credit second-teamers for getting Mavs back in this game, and now Bertans enters for Ntilikina. – 9:43 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Caris LeVert having good games has a pretty direct correlation with how often he’s aggressive in attacking the basket. – 9:40 PM
Caris LeVert having good games has a pretty direct correlation with how often he’s aggressive in attacking the basket. – 9:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff just had a quick conversation with young point guard Darius Garland about his final shot near the end of the first quarter. He told him, “Way too early.” Possession started with 27 seconds. Garland shot at 13, leading to Luka’s 3-point play the other way. – 9:37 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff just had a quick conversation with young point guard Darius Garland about his final shot near the end of the first quarter. He told him, “Way too early.” Possession started with 27 seconds. Garland shot at 13, leading to Luka’s 3-point play the other way. – 9:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
End of first quarter, Mavs probably fortunate to be down by “only” 26-19. Mitchell has 10 points, Doncic 7. Cavs outshooting Mavs 57.9% to 36.4%. – 9:35 PM
End of first quarter, Mavs probably fortunate to be down by “only” 26-19. Mitchell has 10 points, Doncic 7. Cavs outshooting Mavs 57.9% to 36.4%. – 9:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers led the entire second half, hang on to beat the Warriors 125-119.
Curry scored 38pts before exiting with a shoulder injury.
Haliburton scored 29, Mathurin had 24 and Turner added 21. And the Pacers forced 24TOs.
Next: Fri. at CLE. – 9:30 PM
Pacers led the entire second half, hang on to beat the Warriors 125-119.
Curry scored 38pts before exiting with a shoulder injury.
Haliburton scored 29, Mathurin had 24 and Turner added 21. And the Pacers forced 24TOs.
Next: Fri. at CLE. – 9:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Spida’s in the building.🕷
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Z9cABaeOlZ – 9:26 PM
Spida’s in the building.🕷
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Z9cABaeOlZ – 9:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
3️⃣ by DG to get us started.
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/UanCTsHMyy – 9:17 PM
3️⃣ by DG to get us started.
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/UanCTsHMyy – 9:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks getting run off the court early, down 14-2. Jason Kidd with a timeout. Cavaliers look a little ticked off from 112-111 Monday loss at San Antonio. – 9:17 PM
Mavericks getting run off the court early, down 14-2. Jason Kidd with a timeout. Cavaliers look a little ticked off from 112-111 Monday loss at San Antonio. – 9:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said before the game the starters have a responsibility — one they have earned — to get the team off to a good start on the road. They’ve done just that with a 14-2 beginning here. Darius Garland, who has not been very good on the road, has 5 of those. – 9:17 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said before the game the starters have a responsibility — one they have earned — to get the team off to a good start on the road. They’ve done just that with a 14-2 beginning here. Darius Garland, who has not been very good on the road, has 5 of those. – 9:17 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Lamar Stevens is still jawing at Doncic. Doncic looking back at him like, ‘So that’s how it’s gonna be?’ Right now it’s 11-2 Cavs at Doncic has bigger concerns than Stevens. – 9:15 PM
Lamar Stevens is still jawing at Doncic. Doncic looking back at him like, ‘So that’s how it’s gonna be?’ Right now it’s 11-2 Cavs at Doncic has bigger concerns than Stevens. – 9:15 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Campy and AC both highlighted the Cavs need to start fast…
11-2 start, forces a Mavericks timeout less than 3 minutes into this one. – 9:15 PM
Campy and AC both highlighted the Cavs need to start fast…
11-2 start, forces a Mavericks timeout less than 3 minutes into this one. – 9:15 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Much better start for the #Cavs tonight in Dallas. Playing with a higher level of effort. They have an early 11-2 lead over the Mavs with 9:18 left in Q1. – 9:15 PM
Much better start for the #Cavs tonight in Dallas. Playing with a higher level of effort. They have an early 11-2 lead over the Mavs with 9:18 left in Q1. – 9:15 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic and Stevens are doing some early jawing. Oh, and the Cavs lead 7-0. – 9:12 PM
Doncic and Stevens are doing some early jawing. Oh, and the Cavs lead 7-0. – 9:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It’s game time, y’all.
📺 #CavsMavs on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/PGqbmPriLm – 9:01 PM
It’s game time, y’all.
📺 #CavsMavs on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/PGqbmPriLm – 9:01 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have tied a franchise record with eight players scoring in double figures.
It is the 11th time that Orlando has accomplished the feat. The last time was April 5, 2022 vs. Cleveland.
#MagicTogether – 8:58 PM
The @Orlando Magic have tied a franchise record with eight players scoring in double figures.
It is the 11th time that Orlando has accomplished the feat. The last time was April 5, 2022 vs. Cleveland.
#MagicTogether – 8:58 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Win up to $10,000 in tonight’s latest edition of Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by @fuboTV ✨
MAKE YOUR PICKS: yi.nzc.am/07/FPycUs – 8:45 PM
Win up to $10,000 in tonight’s latest edition of Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by @fuboTV ✨
MAKE YOUR PICKS: yi.nzc.am/07/FPycUs – 8:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/U15zovToRi – 8:40 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/U15zovToRi – 8:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
With 20 points and counting tonight vs. Detroit, @Charlotte Hornets forward/guard @Kelly Oubre has extended his career-long streak of 20-point games to nine. He is the first Hornet with nine consecutive 20-point games since Kemba Walker in 2017.
#LetsFly – 8:39 PM
With 20 points and counting tonight vs. Detroit, @Charlotte Hornets forward/guard @Kelly Oubre has extended his career-long streak of 20-point games to nine. He is the first Hornet with nine consecutive 20-point games since Kemba Walker in 2017.
#LetsFly – 8:39 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
CLE starters: Stevens, E Mobley, Allen, Mitchell, Garland
8:10 tip @971TheFreak – 8:35 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
CLE starters: Stevens, E Mobley, Allen, Mitchell, Garland
8:10 tip @971TheFreak – 8:35 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs vs Cavs tonight at AAC it’s an 8p start on BSSW. Josh Green is out for a 3rd straight game with a sprained right elbow, Maxi Kleber hyperextended a knee yesterday at practice and is out as well. Mavs and Cavs will play each other in Cleveland on Saturday. – 8:35 PM
For Mavs vs Cavs tonight at AAC it’s an 8p start on BSSW. Josh Green is out for a 3rd straight game with a sprained right elbow, Maxi Kleber hyperextended a knee yesterday at practice and is out as well. Mavs and Cavs will play each other in Cleveland on Saturday. – 8:35 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Casual Wednesday 🚶♂️
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/5uXYc9IgyY – 8:34 PM
Casual Wednesday 🚶♂️
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/5uXYc9IgyY – 8:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
With the exception of the 19-0 burst in Cleveland, the Kings have really struggled to put together extended runs this road trip. That was something they did great at home.
Credit to defenses for their adjustments, but missed open looks and turnovers have played a factor too. – 8:28 PM
With the exception of the 19-0 burst in Cleveland, the Kings have really struggled to put together extended runs this road trip. That was something they did great at home.
Credit to defenses for their adjustments, but missed open looks and turnovers have played a factor too. – 8:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Starting 5️⃣ for #CavsMavs! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/dFT1wgImhe – 8:21 PM
Starting 5️⃣ for #CavsMavs! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/dFT1wgImhe – 8:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Mobley, and Allen tonight in Dallas against the Mavericks. – 8:06 PM
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Mobley, and Allen tonight in Dallas against the Mavericks. – 8:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Starting 5️⃣ for #CavsMavs! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/uQ2s4msTAM – 8:05 PM
Starting 5️⃣ for #CavsMavs! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/uQ2s4msTAM – 8:05 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– New World Knicks
– Haliburton/Steph Show
– Luka welcomes Donovan
– If you combined the Cavs/Mavs would they be title favorites?
– Kawhi?
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/Pda7vIq6QD pic.twitter.com/r6dBAqCHaA – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– New World Knicks
– Haliburton/Steph Show
– Luka welcomes Donovan
– If you combined the Cavs/Mavs would they be title favorites?
– Kawhi?
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/Pda7vIq6QD pic.twitter.com/r6dBAqCHaA – 6:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good cheer from @Luka Doncic.
The Luka Doncic Foundation funded a holiday party today for 200 kids at Scottish Rite for Children hospital, complete with gifts, games and activities.
Luka couldn’t go before Mavs-Cavs, but his girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, did.
📸: @SRChildren_ pic.twitter.com/Byx7y93Lkg – 6:13 PM
Good cheer from @Luka Doncic.
The Luka Doncic Foundation funded a holiday party today for 200 kids at Scottish Rite for Children hospital, complete with gifts, games and activities.
Luka couldn’t go before Mavs-Cavs, but his girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, did.
📸: @SRChildren_ pic.twitter.com/Byx7y93Lkg – 6:13 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Bring that @tpinsonn energy to the AAC tonight 😤
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/aEMCTWe97M – 4:00 PM
Bring that @tpinsonn energy to the AAC tonight 😤
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/aEMCTWe97M – 4:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Get to the game 𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐘!
The @AACenter is having happy hour inside the arena from 6:30-7:30PM!
#MFFL – 3:00 PM
Get to the game 𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐘!
The @AACenter is having happy hour inside the arena from 6:30-7:30PM!
#MFFL – 3:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.