Cavaliers 72, Mavericks 55: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Get to the game 𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐘!The @AACenter is having happy hour inside the arena from 6:30-7:30PM!

Good cheer from @Luka Doncic The Luka Doncic Foundation funded a holiday party today for 200 kids at Scottish Rite for Children hospital, complete with gifts, games and activities.Luka couldn’t go before Mavs-Cavs, but his girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, did.📸: @SRChildren_ pic.twitter.com/Byx7y93Lkg

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned– 10-game slate– New World Knicks– Haliburton/Steph Show– Luka welcomes Donovan– If you combined the Cavs/Mavs would they be title favorites?– Kawhi?NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!

With the exception of the 19-0 burst in Cleveland, the Kings have really struggled to put together extended runs this road trip. That was something they did great at home.Credit to defenses for their adjustments, but missed open looks and turnovers have played a factor too. – 8:28 PM

For Mavs vs Cavs tonight at AAC it’s an 8p start on BSSW. Josh Green is out for a 3rd straight game with a sprained right elbow, Maxi Kleber hyperextended a knee yesterday at practice and is out as well. Mavs and Cavs will play each other in Cleveland on Saturday. – 8:35 PM

With 20 points and counting tonight vs. Detroit, @Charlotte Hornets forward/guard @Kelly Oubre has extended his career-long streak of 20-point games to nine. He is the first Hornet with nine consecutive 20-point games since Kemba Walker in 2017.

The @Orlando Magic have tied a franchise record with eight players scoring in double figures.It is the 11th time that Orlando has accomplished the feat. The last time was April 5, 2022 vs. Cleveland.

Doncic and Stevens are doing some early jawing. Oh, and the Cavs lead 7-0. – 9:12 PM

Much better start for the #Cavs tonight in Dallas. Playing with a higher level of effort. They have an early 11-2 lead over the Mavs with 9:18 left in Q1. – 9:15 PM

Campy and AC both highlighted the Cavs need to start fast…11-2 start, forces a Mavericks timeout less than 3 minutes into this one. – 9:15 PM

Lamar Stevens is still jawing at Doncic. Doncic looking back at him like, ‘So that’s how it’s gonna be?’ Right now it’s 11-2 Cavs at Doncic has bigger concerns than Stevens. – 9:15 PM

Mavericks getting run off the court early, down 14-2. Jason Kidd with a timeout. Cavaliers look a little ticked off from 112-111 Monday loss at San Antonio. – 9:17 PM

Pacers led the entire second half, hang on to beat the Warriors 125-119.Curry scored 38pts before exiting with a shoulder injury.Haliburton scored 29, Mathurin had 24 and Turner added 21. And the Pacers forced 24TOs.Next: Fri. at CLE. – 9:30 PM

End of first quarter, Mavs probably fortunate to be down by “only” 26-19. Mitchell has 10 points, Doncic 7. Cavs outshooting Mavs 57.9% to 36.4%. – 9:35 PM

Caris LeVert having good games has a pretty direct correlation with how often he’s aggressive in attacking the basket. – 9:40 PM

Credit second-teamers for getting Mavs back in this game, and now Bertans enters for Ntilikina. – 9:43 PM

If you’re going to play Okoro, use him when Luka is on floor – 9:48 PM

As Kidd said before the game, this isn’t the Donovan Mitchell who shot 40% against Mavs for Utah in last year’s playoffs. This is the Mitchell who is averaging 29 points and so far tonight has 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting. – 9:53 PM

Heck of a start for Donovan Mitchell. He’s a perfect 6-6 from the floor, and 3-3 from beyond the arc for 15 points. – 9:55 PM

A zillion-to-zero run by the Cavs have put the Mavericks in a 48-30 hole with under four minutes left in the half. Luka with seven points, no rebounds and one assist. – 9:57 PM

Clearly, this is some other Donovan Mitchell than the one the Mavericks smothered in the playoffs last season. He’s got 20 with 3:26 left in the half and the Cavaliers are up 51-30 on the Mavericks. – 9:58 PM

And rather suddenly Cavs have turned what had become a 34-30 game into a 51-30 lead.If my math is correct that’s 17 straight Cleveland points. – 9:59 PM

17-0 Cavaliers run over the last 3:07, and the lead is pushed to 21. Donovan Mitchell is up to 20 points on 8-9 shooting. #LetEmKnow

Donovan Mitchell is everything the Cavaliers could have expected and so much more. He continues to be just incredible for them. – 10:00 PM

this is one of the mavericks games where you really have nothing to lose by playing some non-rotation players – 10:00 PM

Doncic is frustrated and it’s no wonder: He has 7 points and is 3-of-11 from the field and the best player on the floor on this night is Donovan Mitchell, who has 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting. – 10:03 PM

Miami’s 55 3-point attempts is a record by a Thunder opponent. Two days after Dallas took 54 threes against the Thunder. – 10:09 PM

The Miami heat have hit a franchise record number of threes (24) and they lead OKC 108-106 with 50 seconds left. Dallas hit 22 triples last game against OKC. – 10:10 PM

Really good first half for the #Cavs as they lead the Mavs 60-41 at halftime. Donovan Mitchell has 27 points.Cavs are also moving the ball well as they have 15 assists on 24 made shots. – 10:10 PM

Sixty percent shooting and a 25-15 rebounding advantage have put Cleveland in front 60-41 at halftime. The Mavericks have surrendered 27 points to Donovan Mitchell. – 10:14 PM

Wood, also starting the second half, gives Mavs an offensive lift by knocking in a pair of 3-pointers, but Cleveland’s lead is 17. – 10:28 PM

