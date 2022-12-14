D'Angelo Russell ruled out against Clippers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on who will be playing point guard tonight with D’Angelo Russell and Jordan McLaughlin out: “Whoever gets it, go” – 8:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chris Finch says that D’Angelo Russell is out tonight vs Clippers. – 8:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers enjoyed seeing Karl-Anthony Towns on the floor last season. But when Timberwolves didn’t have Towns available or on the floor, the Clippers were soundly outplayed, most critically in the Play-In.
Nicolas Batum says LA must be ready for D’Angelo Russell if he plays. pic.twitter.com/5ZmEb0kmtK – 1:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Asked D’Angelo Russell about the Wolves persistent rebounding issues (they’re 24th in defensive rebounding) and what has gone into the games where the have rebounded better. pic.twitter.com/sMpDuGfB9M – 1:26 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell after tonight’s loss:
“We’re still figuring it out. I think we’re way better than our record. We’re still just learning how to start, finish, adversity, we’re still learning all those things for our team. So the longer the season the better for us.” – 1:15 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell on the Wolves’ 21-point loss to the Blazers tonight:
“That wasn’t us. Last game was more our style. We kinda let that one get away. This one, I don’t think our approach was right as a team and it got away from us early.” – 1:13 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Over the last 13 games (half the season), no point guard in the NBA has made long midrange shots (14+ ft) at a higher clip than the 67% that D’Angelo Russell is shooting in that time, and only Killian Hayes has taken midrange shots more frequently.
DLo’s 1st half shot chart… pic.twitter.com/h6dcmKJ1iU – 10:58 PM
