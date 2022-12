Deandre Ayton on Suns struggles: Teams we see on film aren't the teams we play... teams play harder against us

Haller: “Lob City” actually started with Tyson Chandler, right? Chris Paul: You know “the snake” off the ball screen? I literally invented that my second year in the league with Tyson. Teams used to try and go under the ball screen because when I was younger I didn’t shoot it that well. So Tyson would set it there, I would go this way (Paul demonstrates this in the hallway outside the locker room), the guy would be trailing me and Tyson would come out of the pick-and-roll and that’s how the lob started. Haller: And then Deandre Ayton is a totally different big. Chris Paul: Tyson, nine times out of 10 it was a lob or drop-off. DA’s different because you can hit him in the pocket. He’s got a nice floater. He can get lobs. He can get all these different things. -via The Athletic / December 8, 2022