Deandre Ayton on Suns struggles: Teams we see on film aren't the teams we play... teams play harder against us

“Mainly just communicating,” Deandre Ayton told The Athletic. “Teams are using smaller guys at different positions, and they’re putting the ball on the ground, making our defense move and getting in the paint. When I go, there’s another big dude rebounding the ball and just crashing the glass and finishing in the paint. And we’re doing a lot of fouling. Playing a lot of defense and it’s putting pressure on our offense. It’s kind of hard to get into a rhythm on offense because we play so much defense and we’re fouling. All that stuff is deflating, man, and mental as hell. “We could say a lot. But really man, we just gotta approach these games knowing that teams are coming to knock our head off our body, bro. Defensive-wise, I just think we need to communicate more and play hard. We just gotta be more connected. The teams we see on film aren’t the teams we play — they’re playing harder and with a chip on their shoulder against us.”
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne (foot) and Deandre Ayton (ankle) didn’t practice, but #Suns just got up shots.
Devin Booker (hamstring) got up shots. – 5:25 PM
Cameron Payne (foot) and Deandre Ayton (ankle) didn’t practice, but #Suns just got up shots.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I see people got ahold of that Deandre Ayton quote without actually reading the (well-reported) story itself. People want athletes to answer honestly, but when they do, this is what you get – 3:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I know people hate player rankings, but this is a really fun and in-depth project from The Ringer:
Devin Booker at No. 11
Mikal Bridges at No. 44
Chris Paul at No. 50
Deandre Ayton at No. 56
Cam Johnson at No. 92
nbarankings.theringer.com – 12:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: Phoenix #Suns lose Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne in fifth straight loss, falling at Houston #Rockets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Suns since Kanye tweet:
— 1-6 record
— Book injured
— Ayton injured
— Payne injured
— CP3 36 FG% and 3.5 TOV
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They came in our paint. When I go, another big dude is rebounding, crashing the glass and finishing in the paint. Doing a lot of fouling. It’s hard for us to get in our rhythm on offense because we’re playing so much defense. All that stuff is deflating.” Deandre Ayton #Suns – 1:11 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns lose Deandre Ayton (ankle), Cameron Payne (foot) in fifth straight loss, falling 111-97 at Houston #Rockets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton (ankle) said he looks to return Thursday for #Suns–#Clippers game in Los Angeles. – 11:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton (hamstring) said he looks to return for Thursday’s game. #Suns – 10:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters are a combined 14-of-62 from the field.
Bridges 3-of-22 (1-of-8 on 3s)
Craig 1-of-6 (1-of-3 on 3s)
Ayton 2-of-10 (0-of-1 on 3s)
Shamet 4-of-11 (2-of-9 on 3s)
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 84, Suns 67 after 3. Green with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists. Chris Paul leads the Suns with 14. With Booker out, and Payne and Ayton going out, Bridges is 1 of 18. Suns shooting 28 percent. Other than CP3, they are 17 of 64. – 9:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne out rest of #Suns–#Rockets game with injuries azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Suns say Deandre Ayton (left ankle) and Cameron Payne (right foot) both will not return tonight. – 9:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Suns report Deandre Ayton (left ankle) and Cameron Payne (right foot) both will not return. – 9:27 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
From the Suns: Deandre Ayton (left ankle) and Cameron Payne (right foot) both will not return. – 9:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Deandre Ayton (left ankle) and Cam Payne (right foot) both will not return to tonight’s game – 9:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton (left ankle) and Cam Payne (right foot) both won’t return tonight, per Suns – 9:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Second half starting with no sign of Deandre Ayton. Biyombo starting the half. – 9:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Neither Ayton or Payne back out on the floor. Waiting on official injury report. #Suns #Rockets – 9:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
No sign of Deandre Ayton as the Suns return to the floor for the second half. He was shaken up on the play with Porter that the Rockets challenged – 9:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns just shot 22% from the floor and 17% from 3 in an entire half. With Devin Booker out, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton were a combined 3-for-22, and now Ayton may be hurt. Ugly, ugly stuff. – 9:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: HOU 54, PHX 35
Payne: 9 Pts, 3-4 3P
Paul: 6 Pts, 4 Ast
Ayton: 5 Pts, 3 Reb, 2-10 FG
Bridges: 4 Pts, 1-12 FG
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Broadcast just showed Deandre Ayton limping to the locker room after tweaking his ankle. It’s gone from bad to worse to downright ugly – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton limping back to locker room.
So now he and Payne are out.
Just FYI, Duane Washington Jr. didn’t make trip with hip.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ayton tweaked his left ankle. He is out for Biyombo and on the bench. (Sorry everyone) – 9:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton stays out.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
And now Deandre Ayton got up gingerly. Just a brutal night/week of Suns basketball – 9:04 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Silas is challenging what would be Porter’s third foul and give Ayton two free throws. Ayton was slow to get up and is walking slowly back to the bench – 9:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
KPJ shaken up trying to draw a charge on Deandre Ayton. Took a hard right knee to his thigh. Rockets time out to challenge the call. – 9:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton are a combined 2-for-18 and the Suns are down by 17 to the Rockets.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: HOU 27, PHX 20
Payne: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P
Ayton: 3 Pts, 1-5 FG
Bridges: 2 Pts, 1-8 FG
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Two quick 3s for Cam Payne. Suns could use a lot more of that, given how Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet are a combined 3-for-18 to start – 8:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Much needed back-to-back 3s from Cam Payne for the Suns. Ayton/Bridges/Shamet started a combined 3-for-18 – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Martin called for goaltending on Ayton shot.
Fouled on shot.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton misses 2nd shot.
Green 3.
Shamet misses 3rd shot.
Sengun offensive board, putback.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton getting tape work done on fingers during starting lineups. #Suns #Rockets pic.twitter.com/MBWeCKtTlh – 8:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters at #Rockets:
Chris Paul
Mikal Bridges
Landry Shamet
Torrey Craig
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Then as the situation was deescalating, Alvarado came back to have even more words for Paul as Paul was looking to walk off the court. “He got something with C,” Payne said. “He just tries to get at C.” And Deandre Ayton missed all of this as he left the court right after the game, but didn’t take offense to Williamson’s final dunk. “It’s a homecourt,” Ayton said. “He’s doing it for his fans. I don’t take any of that stuff personal. I worry about postgame when it counts.” -via Arizona Republic / December 10, 2022
Haller: “Lob City” actually started with Tyson Chandler, right? Chris Paul: You know “the snake” off the ball screen? I literally invented that my second year in the league with Tyson. Teams used to try and go under the ball screen because when I was younger I didn’t shoot it that well. So Tyson would set it there, I would go this way (Paul demonstrates this in the hallway outside the locker room), the guy would be trailing me and Tyson would come out of the pick-and-roll and that’s how the lob started. Haller: And then Deandre Ayton is a totally different big. Chris Paul: Tyson, nine times out of 10 it was a lob or drop-off. DA’s different because you can hit him in the pocket. He’s got a nice floater. He can get lobs. He can get all these different things. -via The Athletic / December 8, 2022
Duane Rankin: “It’s about time a team really put a butt whipping on us and let us get back in the lab and figure out what we need to do when we don’t make shots during games and how we adjust.” Deandre Ayton after #Mavs 130-111 blitzing of #Suns in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/cb00qwVHtX -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 6, 2022
