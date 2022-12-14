Derrick Rose an option for Dallas?

The circumstances make Rose a natural trade candidate, and the Knicks have reportedly “shown a willingness” to deal the point guard. The Mavericks have expressed a level of interest, a league source told the Daily News, but are also waiting to see what they have in newly-signed Kemba Walker.
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Derrick Rose hears hometown cheers before taking seat on bench in Chicago newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:46 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
An appreciative, reflective Derrick Rose returned home on Wednesday.
“Who knows how many years I’m going to continue to play?”
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Former Bulls great Derrick Rose returned to the UC on Wednesday getting lots of love … just not playing time. Plus, some fun Joakim and Thibs conversation, and an Ayo update … all in one click!
Read it:
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Derrick Rose has some unique plans after basketball, as he revealed today:
Start a start chess league.
Vertical farming.
Buy a library. – 6:41 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Derrick Rose is a Hall of Famer. You can bet your Naismiths on that.
KC Johnson: DRose on the love he gets in Chicago: “It’s a total blessing. Coming back, just seeing it, makes you kind of reminisce about the older days when I was playing here. In hindsight, you always wish you had cherished things a little bit more. That’s the feeling. But it’s great.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 14, 2022
“Defense has really just picked up, making a conscious effort, especially guys like Deuce and Quentin, Quick, just ball-hawking,” RJ Barrett said, also referring to reserve guard Immanuel Quickley. “And [center] Mitch [Robinson], down there protecting the paint. It’s been huge for us. Got to try to keep things up on the defensive end as much as we can.” Grimes has averaged 35.3 minutes per game during the streak, including a season-high 42 on Sunday, while McBride has logged 88 minutes over the four games. They have provided length and intensity at the defensive end since Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose were dropped from the rotation, although one of them could be reinserted Wednesday in Chicago based on starting point guard Jalen Brunson’s availability after suffering a sprained ankle against the Kings. -via New York Post / December 12, 2022
With Quentin Grimes taking over the starting shooting guard role in his absence, a healthy Reddish — and Derrick Rose — were left out of Tom Thibodeau’s nine-man rotation in both Sunday’s home win over the Cavaliers and in Wednesday’s game. “I’m not sure [why]. I’m not the one to ask. I’m not really sure to be honest with you,” said Reddish, who will be a restricted free agent after this season. “I was doing what I could to the best of my ability on both sides of the floor. I’m gonna say it again, all of the other stuff is out of my control. “My role, all that stuff, isn’t necessarily up to me. I’m just coming in and doing what I’m told to do. … I’ll roll with what Coach say, and that’s that.” -via New York Post / December 8, 2022
