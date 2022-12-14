Hawks 124, Magic 135: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (14-15) play against the Orlando Magic (20-20) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 14, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 124, Orlando Magic 135 (Final)
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
After the Bulls fell in overtime at Atlanta on Sunday on AJ Griffin’s game-winner with only 0.5 seconds to work with, they are tied at 117 with 0.7 seconds remaining in regulation against the Knicks. – 10:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Boston Celtics are getting a red-hot Orlando Magic team this weekend. Four straight wins for the Magic before a mini-series in Boston Friday and Sunday. – 10:04 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Bol Bol on the Magic’s 50-point first quarter and Orlando having eight players score in double figures: pic.twitter.com/dhPYOpsJov – 10:01 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
“Bol Bol for President” — Markelle Fultz as he leaves his postgame presser. – 9:48 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“I kind of thought it was halftime for a minute,” – @Markelle Fultz on looking up at the scoreboard and seeing 50 @Orlando Magic points at the end of the first quarter. – 9:48 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
FINAL BOX: Orlando 135, Atlanta 124
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/hxOOzIQXGh – 9:40 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
bol bol tonight:
21 PTS
7 REB
7-13 FG
3-4 3P
28 MIN
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on Orlando’s 50-point first quarter: pic.twitter.com/xU7GkagJah – 9:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Magic have won 4 in a row.
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae has missed 44 of his last 54 threes.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Final: Magic 135, Hawks 125
Orlando rode a 50-point first quarter in its win over Hawks to close out the homestand: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 9:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bol Bol vs Atlanta Hawks
21 points
7 rebounds
2 assists
1 steal
1 block
7-13 FG
4-5 FT
in 27 minutes
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
FINAL: Magic 135, Hawks 124
Hunter 25p/6r/3a
Young 19p/16a
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic never trailed in a 135-124 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Eight Magic players scored in double figures, including Franz Wagner (24 points), Bol Bol (21) and Paolo Banchero (20).
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Final | Magic 135, Hawks 124
F. Wagner: 24 points
Bol: 21 points, 7 rebounds
Hunter: 25 points, 6 rebounds
Young: 19 points, 16 assists
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic defeated Atlanta tonight, 135-124, marking their fourth consecutive victory.
The last time Orlando had a four-game winning streak was December 23-29, 2020.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela (right calf tightness) is doubtful to return to tonight’s game. – 9:18 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Bol Bol now has a team-high 21 points for the Magic. He is 7-12 from the field and 3-3 from 3. – 9:17 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero is up to 20 points tonight. It is his 17th 20-point game of the season, the most by a rookie. (Mathurin is next with 12.) – 9:13 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Clint Capela just went to the locker room, followed closely behind by a Hawks training staff member. – 9:13 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks are going to challenge that call on Justin Holiday. – 9:01 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have tied a franchise record with eight players scoring in double figures.
It is the 11th time that Orlando has accomplished the feat. The last time was April 5, 2022 vs. Cleveland.
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Mo Bamba drains a triple to open the 4th quarter.
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Orlando 105, Atlanta 94
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Bol Bol and Victor Wembanyama fast break in 2023-24 will be nicknamed Mars Attacks. – 8:54 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Terrence Ross drains a triple at the buzzer to close out the 3rd quarter.
Seven @Orlando Magic players have scored in double figures.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Terrence Ross hits a 3 at the buzzer to give the Magic some much needed cushion headed into the 4Q..
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
markelle fultz through three quarters:
12 PTS
8 AST
5 REB
50% FG
25 MIN
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
3Q: Magic 105, Hawks 94
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q | Magic 105, Hawks 94
Banchero: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists
F. Wagner: 16 points
Hunter: 23 points, 6 rebounds
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
On the eve of December 15, latest trade notebook for @YahooSports features a conversation with Jakob Poeltl, then rumblings from LA, New York, Chicago, Indiana, Detroit, ATL, Houston and more:
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks are hanging around. They just can’t quite get over the hump. They’re in single digits for the third time, I believe. – 8:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony gets assessed a technical foul after going back and forth with a referee about a travel called against him.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Melo Magic 🛸🕺
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Another night
Another NBA game
Another Bol Bol moment
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic, who once led by 29 in the 1Q, now lead 89-80 after that Jaylin Johnson layup in transition. – 8:35 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Hawks have gotten the Magic lead down to 9 points at the midway point of the 3rd. Since trailing 50-22 at the end of the 1st, the Hawks have outscored the Magic 58-39. – 8:35 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Magic call a timeout as the Hawks pull the game within 89-80 w/ 6:16 in 3Q.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks are hustling… I can only imagine the convo in the locker room at half time included the words “out scrap” or “out work” – 8:31 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins, on Bally, on when he might return:
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks under 10 w/ just under 11 mins left in 3Q. Hunter missed one of his FTs but Clint Capela got the offensive rebounds and made the layup. Hawks trail 78-69. – 8:28 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bol Bol bringing the house down in Orlando ✨ pic.twitter.com/9ytYHwRFQX – 8:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
“He just wants to hoop. Those were his words, ‘coach, I just want to hoop. That’s big for him.”
Story for @orlandosports on Magic guard R.J. Hampton requesting and receiving an assignment with the organization’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic:
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 76, Atlanta 62
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/QmRKZ89ScD – 8:14 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 76, Atlanta 62
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
De’Andre Hunter (22 pts) posted the highest-scoring half (previously 20 in the second half vs. Toronto, 11/23/19) and quarter (20 pts, previously 16, 2x) of his career. – 8:12 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 76, Hawks 62
Franz Wagner – 15 pts
Paolo Banchero – 12 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts
Moe Wagner – 10 pts, 3 rebs
Cole Anthony – 8 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts
Terrence Ross – 8 pts, 3 rebs
Mo Bamba – 8 pts, 3 rebs
Bol Bol – 7 pts, 5 rebs
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 76, Hawks 62.
Orlando followed up a fantastic 1Q in which they led by 29 with a poor defensive one, being outscored 40-26. – 8:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks outscored the Magic 39-26 in the 2Q thanks to Hunter’s 20 points in the quarter. – 8:10 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I figured Atlanta would creep back into that 13-18 range eventually, but I didn’t think it would be De’Andre Hunter doing all the damage himself – 8:10 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Magic 76, Hawks 62
F. Wagner: 15 points
Banchero: 12 points
Hunter: 22 points (20 in 2Q), 5 rebounds
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre Hunter banks in a jumper and draws another foul.
Completed the 3-pt play and the Hawks trail 76-62 heading into the locker room at halftime.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre Hunter heads to the line for 3 FTs after drawing a foul off Paolo Banchero. Hawks trail 74-51 after Hunter made all 3. – 8:06 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
AJ Griffin has connected on at least one three-pointer in 14 straight games, the second-longest streak by a Hawks rookie ever (Trae Young, 18 consecutive) and the longest active streak by a rookie this season. – 8:05 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the guy behind Bol Bol on that post-play cut following Bol’s spin dunk doing the VC “it’s over” throat slash is the MVP – 8:01 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
I have never seen a man as big and lanky as Bol Bol moving like that… My goodness. – 8:00 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Bol Bol just brought the entire @AmwayCenter to its feet.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Bol Bol just made all of the highlight reels and got the home crowd on its feet after that last spin + two-handed jam. – 8:00 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
this Jeff Turner/Mo Bamba Is This Anything? is a banger. Not as good as the height/letter ratio but it’s up there. – 7:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre Hunter makes the Hawks’ first 3 of the night. The Hawks are now 1-10 from distance and trail 59-37.
They’ve shot 6-11 from the floor in 2Q… – 7:53 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Hawks just made their first 3… at the 6:19 mark of the 2nd quarter. – 7:52 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The last time an @NBA team scored 50+ points during the 1st quarter was Portland (50) on May 10, 2021 vs. Houston.
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
so you’re telling me the Magic/Hawks score after 1Q was 50-22 and that Orlando was in the lead, huh? – 7:47 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
The Orlando Magic have had a bottom 5 offense in each of the past three seasons. Their offense has ranked in the bottom 10 in ten of the last eleven seasons.
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 50, Atlanta 22
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/M2k4BaJiQp – 7:44 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner in the first quarter:
11 PTS
3-5 FG
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Magic 50, Hawks 22
F. Wagner: 11 points
Anthony: 8 points
Young: 8 points
Capela: 4 points
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic score a franchise record 50 first-quarter points.
It’s Magic 50, Hawks 22 after one.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
After a 6-game trip against teams mostly playing their best basketball of the year, the Celtics return home for a two game weekend series with the Magic…
…who’ve won three straight and just dropped 50 in the 1st quarter on Atlanta.
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have set a new franchise record for most points ever scored in ANY quarter.
The previous high was 49, set on February 20, 1995 at Milwaukee (3rd quarter).
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic have scored 50 points against the Hawks in the first quarter. – 7:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Orlando just hung 48 on Atlanta in a quarter; maybe it wasn’t solely the Raptors? – 7:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The way the Magic are moving the ball offensively is really impressive.
They’ve been moving it better recently but not like this… – 7:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have 46 points in the first quarter. The Hawks have 17. – 7:36 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogi just got called for traveling. This game is off the rails as the Hawks trail 43-17… – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have scored 41 points during the 1st quarter tonight vs Atlanta (2:28 left). It marks a new season-high for points in a 1st quarter.
Previous best was 37, done twice, last on Dec. 9 vs Toronto.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogdan Bogdanovic just picked up an offensive foul. Bogi is still down on the court. – 7:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Onyeka Okongwu just picked up his second foul w/ 2:36 remaining in 1Q. He joins De’Andre Hunter and Jalen Johnson who also have 2 fouls each. – 7:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have been in complete control to start the game and lead 29-15. They are shooting 61.1% (11-18) compared to 42.9% (6-14) for Atlanta. – 7:28 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Magic have connected on 4 of their 6 3’s and have scored 11 off of 5 Hawks turnovers… Hawks trail 29-11 w/ 4:03 left in 1Q – 7:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
🅿️ush the 🅿️ace
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Would like to see at ATO that doesn’t involve JJ parked in the corner. Give him the ball, make him a screener. When he’s parked, ORL doesn’t care to guard it. – 7:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Not a great sequence out of the timeout. Hawks turn it over and as they tried to stop Markelle Fultz, he kicked out to Franz Wagner for a 3. Hawks trail 17-4 with 7:21 left in 1Q. – 7:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
With the way the Magic are pushing the pace in transition now, those C&S opportunities are going to there.
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic start off the contest with a 14-4 run against the Hawks.
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Bol Bol’s strategy of doubling behind his own teammate didn’t work for some reason. pic.twitter.com/2G87uzCJG7 – 7:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic jump out to a 14-4 lead after Franz Wagner’s C&S 3.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have opened up a 14-4 lead to start. Atlanta calls a timeout. – 7:17 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,240 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Hawks and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/0TvUC6w59c – 7:11 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Starters tonight in Orlando: Trae Young, AJ Griffin, De’Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela. – 6:41 PM
Beto Duran @DuranSports
Radio Magic 4-7 with @ScottKaplan on @ESPNLosAngeles and hit @MariscosJalisco truck in DTLA pic.twitter.com/73NRSKlquI – 6:34 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Trae Young out warming up in Orlando. He is a game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/OPNtZAqK0e – 5:56 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Trae Young (back) will warm up and is a game-time decision tonight in Orlando, Nate McMillan said. – 5:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks say Trae Young will warm up and is a game-time decision. – 5:34 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five out 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have assigned RJ Hampton to the Lakeland Magic in the G League. – 4:58 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The .@Orlando Magic have assigned guard @RJ Hampton to @LakelandMagic of the @nbagleague.
Hampton has played in 21 games this season with Orlando, averaging 6.5 PPG, 1.6 RPG and 1.5 APG in 15.6 MINPG.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
News: Magic third-year guard R.J. Hampton has been assigned to the organization’s G League team, the Lakeland Magic.
Hampton requested the temporary assignment so he could get playing time.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
New: After a strong run, Paolo Banchero reclaims the top spot in the latest @RookieWire Power Rankings ⤵️
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
three in the top 100 🪄
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mailbag for November is up. On the Joe Harris/John Collins talk, minutes restrictions, sustainability and more: theathletic.com/4000326/2022/1… – 1:44 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Ringer’s Top 20 NBA Players
1 Giannis
2 Curry
3 Jokic
4 Luka
5 KD
6 Tatum
7 Embiid
8 AD
9. LeBron
10 Ja
11 Booker
12 SGA
13 PG
14 Siakam
15 Zion
16 Butler
17 Mitchell
18 Dame
19 Trae
20 Brown
