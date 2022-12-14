Jalen Green on Chris Paul: That's the ultimate trickster in the league

NBA Central: “That’s the ultimate trickster in the league. He be having the refs on his side, he controls the whole game.” – Jalen Green on Chris Paul (Via @mshap2 ) pic.twitter.com/re8NjXRDRh
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I know people hate player rankings, but this is a really fun and in-depth project from The Ringer:
Devin Booker at No. 11
Mikal Bridges at No. 44
Chris Paul at No. 50
Deandre Ayton at No. 56
Cam Johnson at No. 92
nbarankings.theringer.com – 12:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul since turning 37:
10.1 PPG
39.6 FG%
34.2 3P%
-26
8-11 record pic.twitter.com/7AXimTcyZL – 10:37 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Suns since Kanye tweet:
— 1-6 record
— Book injured
— Ayton injured
— Payne injured
— CP3 36 FG% and 3.5 TOV
Kardashian curse? pic.twitter.com/AGNCW6DJZ0 – 8:31 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green reads a play, forces Chris Paul to land on a pass attempt for a travel as Stephen Silas makes sure to get his attention for praise. That is the area of is defense the Rockets are working to develop. – 10:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 84, Suns 67 after 3. Green with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists. Chris Paul leads the Suns with 14. With Booker out, and Payne and Ayton going out, Bridges is 1 of 18. Suns shooting 28 percent. Other than CP3, they are 17 of 64. – 9:51 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
This is one of those games where Kevin Porter Jr needs to recognize it’s Jalen Green’s night and just let him go to work – 9:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Magic Sengun takes a rebound, leads a fast break and lofts an alley-oop to Jalen Green for a slam. – 9:30 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alperen Sengun just got a rebound, pushed the ball up the floor and threw up a perfect lob for Jalen Green – 9:30 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
No Devin Booker and his replacement, Landry Shamet is 1-of-6 from the field. Chris Paul might carry Eric Gordon on the plane after the game – 8:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets with their fourth team foul. Chris Paul rip-through alert. – 8:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters at #Rockets:
Chris Paul
Mikal Bridges
Landry Shamet
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 7:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun – 7:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ep. 4 of “That’s What Sheed Said” is live @UnderdogFantasy
• Director’s Cut of the most impossible heave in NBA history
• What if the Pistons drafted Melo?
• CP3
• Story of dunking on Joe Kleine
• The Zion dunk
• Education of the Unwritten Rules
📺 https://t.co/kHNReZmowq pic.twitter.com/8CfdFtr28S – 5:39 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
The Pelicans have, unexpectedly, become a nexus of NBA power as the future of the league is being decided.
Also the (soft) opening of trade season, a brief history of bubbling CP3-GTA rivalry & optimism flowing in Sac
This week from the collective: espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 10:25 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jalen Green will soon be one of the NBA’s best players. pic.twitter.com/oapbGN7FCa – 11:47 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The time for New Orleans fans to show gratitude to Chris Paul (and even Anthony Davis…though it’ll be a while) is after they retire, not when they’re the lead antagonizer of hated opponents.
Paul’s jersey should be in the rafters, and the story of him saving NBA in NO is real. – 10:29 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jose Alvarado would’ve been well within his rights to punch Chris Paul in the mouth….and it would’ve been the fault of the officials. CP pulled that stunt well within eyesight. He should’ve been ejected on the spot. But if Jose reacts, then he’s the one losing bread. – 11:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jabari Smith finished with six points on 1-of-9 shooting and he played an awesome game. As Chris Paul once told @Alykhan Bijani “watch the game” – 10:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Green tonight:
30 PTS
7 REB
3-6 3P
Wins against the Bucks, 76ers and Suns in the Rockets last 5 games. pic.twitter.com/2TJHsGvZrm – 9:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green waves goodbye as the Rockets beat the Bucks 97-92. John Lucas gets his first win as a head coach since January 12, 2003. Rockets close the game on a 14-3 run, holding the Bucks to 1-of-8 shooting with six turnovers – 9:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 97, Bucks 92. Jalen Green with 30. Rockets hold Antetokounmpo to 16 (though with 18 free throws.) Rockets go from their worst defensive game of the season to their best. – 9:17 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
This is a big-time finish in a close game by Jalen Green pic.twitter.com/TXBWMuLF0N – 9:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green has been in a slump from the 3-point line for a couple weeks but he likes this gym. He is 8 of 12 and 2 of 3 on 3s for 18 points in 20 minutes. Came in making 50 percent of his shots and 36.4 percent of his 3s in Toyota Center. – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“One of the refs told me last game get out of his way.”
Chris Paul when asked about defending Zion Williamson, who had consecutive 35-point games in consecutive #Pelicans wins over #Suns. – 8:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 50, Bucks 48 after 1. Rockets went from playing no defense in San Antonio to an outstanding half of defense, holding Bucks to 36.7 % shooting. Jalen Green with 11, Porter with 8 points, four assists. – 7:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
It’s truly is incredible. The Knicks have played the Kings w/out DeAaron Fox, the Hornets w/out LaMelo, the Hawks w/out Dejounte, the Blazers w/out Lillard, the Suns w/out Chris Paul, the Nuggets w/out Jokic, the Nets w/out Kyrie and Sixers w/out Embiid – 7:41 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets staggered Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. Porter played the first eight minutes and then Green closed the first quarter with Daishen Nix. Green scored or assisted on 13 of the Rockets 19 first quarter points, which is a season-low – 7:33 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
KJ Martin with the interception leading to a thunderous Jalen Green dunk on the fast break pic.twitter.com/vW4P61wUZu – 7:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
K.J. Martin to a vicious Jalen Green slam. That’s what Green had in mind, in reverse, when they were last here. – 7:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
after review, this is ruled an offensive foul on Chris Paul. his 6th, and he has been disqualified during overtime. pic.twitter.com/lORNnjYPvj – 6:11 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A “Chris Paul sucks” chant just broke out in the Smoothie King Center. – 6:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Smart challenge from Willie Green. Chris Paul extending his leg on the shot gets him his 6th foul after review, so he joins Deandre Ayton on the bench – 6:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The personal foul on Zion IS overturned AND Chris Paul just fouled out, picking up his 6th personal foul. – 6:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
And now Chris Paul fouls out. Call overturned. He kicked his legs out on the 3. Pels up 3 with 2:52 left in OT. No Ayton or CP3 rest of the way. – 6:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Call overturned.
Chris Paul stuck out his leg to initiate contact and instead of 3 FTs for the Suns… CP is gone with his 6th foul.
Pels up 123-120 with 2:52 to go. – 6:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The call is overturned. Offensive foul on Chris Paul. He’s done.
Suns will have to finish this one with no CP and no Ayton. – 6:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green is challenging the foul call on Zion Williamson. It did appear Chris Paul’s legs came forward enough to where it was an unnatural shooting motion — because who is trying to land on their ass after shooting a jumper? – 6:08 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Chris Paul knew he was going to fall down on a 3 the moment he got matched up with Zion on the perimeter. – 6:07 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans did not use their challenge during regulation, which could pay off big-time here if they call Chris Paul for kicking his leg out vs. Zion on a 3 attempt. That would be his sixth – 6:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
That’s a clear offensive foul on CP. If the call is overturned, that’ll be his 6th foul. – 6:07 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Thought Chris Paul kicked his legs out. Have to challenge that one. Pels do. – 6:07 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Pelicans-Suns is tied w 2.8 seconds left. CP3 just hit a jumper to make it a tie game – 6:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul for the tie with 2.8 seconds left! Tough shot over Dyson Daniels. Suns need one stop to force OT – 6:00 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
After Naji misses the second free throw, Chris Paul comes down and hits a stepback jumper to tie the game at 117 with 2.8 seconds left.
Pels will get a chance to win it at the buzzer. – 6:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Chris Paul over Dyson Daniels with 2.8 left.
117-117.
Pels get a shot to win this in regulation.
Leggo. – 5:59 PM
“We just losing,” Suns guard Chris Paul told The Athletic. “We’re losing. It is what it is. Obviously, it ain’t no excuses — we give them a lot of credit for how they played and move on.” -via The Athletic / December 14, 2022
Michael Shapiro: Jalen Green appears proud of forcing a Chris Paul travel tonight: “That’s the ultimate trickster in the league. He be having the refs on his side, he controls the whole game.” -via Twitter / December 14, 2022
Jonathan Feigen: Just a few incorrect no-calls in LSM report of Rockets-Sixers. Jalen Green was fouled on turnover (Sixers turned it back over) and on a missed shot in Q4 (Rockets got the rebound.) Rockets got away with a foul on a Melton turnover but missed the shot for game-winner at Q4 buzzer. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / December 6, 2022
#SARGE: “I am proud of him,” said James Harden when asked about the progress of Rockets second-year guard Jalen Green. “He has not only lived up to expectations, but he is coming in with that swagger every single game.” #LightTheFuse @JalenGreen #Sarge @TheRocketsWire @JHarden13 -via Twitter / December 6, 2022
