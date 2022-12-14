Joel Embiid: 'Sixers fans, they want to trade me'

He was then asked to deliver a message, to the segment of Philadelphia’s fan base that has found cause for panic, that is pounding their timeline to remove Rivers and wants to declare that the trade that landed Harden is already a failure. “I don’t know,” Embiid said, shrugging. “Sixers fans, they want to trade me.” The 28-year-old grinned wide, his breathy laugh filling the space. There’s that twinkle in Embiid’s eye when he’s ready to unwind and talk.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid has accomplished a lot in his career, but he hasn’t won like he wants to. The big fella is putting winning above all else in this current season. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/14/joe… via @SixersWire – 9:33 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Through the first 6 games of the season (2-4), the Sixers were +3.1 per 100 possessions, offensive rating of 111.5, in 156 min w/ Embiid+Harden on court.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid has hit these marks in five consecutive games:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 50 FG%
✅ 80 FT%
It’s the longest such streak in @Philadelphia 76ers history. Only two players in NBA history have recorded a longer such streak:
9 – Amar’e Stoudemire
6 – Kawhi Leonard
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Three well above-average offensive games in a row for the Sixers, as James Harden seems to have knocked off the injury-related rust.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid is standing like this for some reason at the podium instead of sitting in the empty chair right next to him.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid in December:
39.2 PPG
9.8 RPG
60.5 FG%
53.8 3P%
StatMuse @statmuse
76ers this season:
— 5th in the Eastern Conference
— 5th in defensive rating
— 7th in net rating
— Embiid leading the league in PPG
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
80 point first half, good pace, good Embiid and Harden games, and another win on an important Sixers home stand.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers beat Kings, 123-103. They’re 3-0 on the homestand and 15-12 on the year.
Big offensive night: James Harden with 21 points + 15 assists, Joel Embiid with 31 points (10-16 shooting), Tobias Harris with 21 points + 9 assists. Team was 16-35 from 3.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 123-103, improving to 15-12 on the season. Embiid with 31/7, Harden with 21/7/15 and Harris with 21/7/9.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid and Harden tonight:
Joel — James —
31 PTS 21 PTS
7 REB 15 AST
10-16 FG 5 STL
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers took their foot off the gas there a bit in the 3rd and were outscored 28-21 in the frame, dropping the lead to 18 after 3. Embiid had 8 in the quarter and is up to 29 on 9-15 shooting.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden knocks down a 3 at the buzzer to give the Sixers an 80-point first half.
Embiid: 21
Harris: 17
Harden: 17-10-5
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Step-back 3 from Harden gives the Sixers an even 80 at the half, as they hold a 25 point lead over Kings.
Embiid leads the way with 21 points on 6-10 shooting, with big performances from Harris (17) and Harden (17/10/5).
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A very, very good half from the @Philadelphia 76ers, who lead the Kings, 80-55, at halftime.
It’s their highest-scoring half this season.
Embiid: 21 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST
Harden: 17 PTS / 3 REB / 10 AST
Harris: 17 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Your normal, everyday 80-point half for the Sixers here against Sacramento.
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid at half:
21 PTS
6-10 FG
9-11 FT
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Plus: With the way the Kings are defending, Embiid could drop a 50-spot on them in his sleep.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers lead the Kings 39-32 at the end of 1.
* Embiid is still quite good at basketball (16 points on 4-5 shooting)
* Harris started the quarter with a couple makes from the perimeter, then started attacking closeouts. He has 14 on 6-10.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tight whistle for both teams early tonight.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Embiid effect: Sacramento’s top two bigs tonight have five combined fouls in less than 7 minutes of game time
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers starters:
James Harden
Matisse Thybulle
PJ Tucker
Tobias Harris
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Hurts having an all-timer?
Long countdown to xmas eve
Embiid always the key
