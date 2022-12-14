Kings 124, Raptors 123: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (15-12) play against the Toronto Raptors (15-15) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 14, 2022
Sacramento Kings 124, Toronto Raptors 123 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This was the most important play of the game. De’Aaron Fox stole the ball, after VanVleet’s steal right before. And Harrison Barnes made 2 clutch free throws, giving a 5-point lead at crunch time.
Defense was the key to another Kings road win. Again. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/aP9gqhCRfV – 10:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
ALL IN.
Jordi steps in for Coach Brown to help secure the W ✅ pic.twitter.com/J5iJ0dhi6d – 10:29 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“We gave up 17 threes, most of them wide open and in rhythm, it’s tough to win that way” Raptors were 6/21 from deep. VanVleet finished with 39 vs. Kings. pic.twitter.com/iEC0X4c3Cx – 10:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
ICYMI: I talked to Kings GM Monte McNair about his contract situation in Sacramento. Here’s what he said … and what he didn’t say.
Great time to subscribe to @sacbee_news as we bring you tons of exclusive content at home and on the road.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:27 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Toronto drops a 3rd straight game…thanks to a 4th QRT comeback by the Kings.
We break it all down in the latest #SmithAndJones VLOG
_______
@FAN590 @Sportsnet @Paul Jones #wethenorth pic.twitter.com/3tgUQgDd2J – 10:27 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“Not being able to stop the ball is usually a good indication of your defence sucking.” – Fred VanVleet – 10:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domantas Sabonis is now the 5th player in franchise history with multiple games with 20 pts, 20 rebs & 5 assists in a season.
#SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/mJQMtm6HMX – 10:21 PM
Domantas Sabonis is now the 5th player in franchise history with multiple games with 20 pts, 20 rebs & 5 assists in a season.
#SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/mJQMtm6HMX – 10:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“Coach got kicked out. Kind of got all of us hyped up and we just had to do it for him.” — Domantas Sabonis via Kings TV – 10:17 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have shot below 30% from 3-point range in 6 of their last 8 games, including 4 straight. Not unrelated: they have a 2-6 record over that stretch. They were outscored by 78 points from beyond the arc in those 8 games. – 10:16 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
FINAL: Kings take down the Raptors, 124-123.
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 27 PTS, 10 AST
👑 @Malik Monk 24 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
👑 @Domantas Sabonis 21 PTS, 20 REB, 7 AST
👑 @TerenceDavisJr 19 PTS, 3 REB
Presented by @RedHawkCasino pic.twitter.com/GOhzfJ26GW – 10:10 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Takeaways from the Kings win over the Raptors:
-Rebounds are the key. The Kings outrebound their opponents (50-39)
-Great ball movement. Kings had 29 assists tonight
-Kings forced the Raptors to shot 6-of-21 from deep.
-Harrison Barnes was clutch
#SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:09 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Your two best players were HUGE tonight.
Fox played 42 minutes: 27 pts, 10 asts, 6 reb
Sabonis played 40 minutes: 21 pts, 20 reb, 7 asts
Just a MONSTER performance on 2nd night of a back-to-back – 10:08 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
All-Star Fox 𝘽𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙇𝙀𝘿 in Toronto Tonight:
👑 27 PTS
👑 10 ASTS
👑 6 REBS pic.twitter.com/FeMarZ1pKz – 10:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Led by Domantas Sabonis, the Kings dominated the glass 58-44. The Raptors came in as the best offensive rebounding team in the league. Kings won the battle 13-11. – 10:08 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
There’s no way the Kings don’t have an all-star this season. Sabonis & Fox both deserve it.
Pinning this tweet. IDGAF. – 10:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“Do it for him. Fox got fouled, obviously, and it wasn’t called. We was getting hacked the whole game and not getting any calls. So Mike just had to take one for the team and bring the energy up and we just fed off that.” -Malik Monk on Mike Brown’s ejection (via telecast) – 10:05 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors lose again but the good news was Scottie Barnes looked a lot more like Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet looked like Fred VanVleet. – 10:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Huge turnaround for the Kings right after one of the worst defensive games of the season in Philly. That turnaround shows a lot about team’s identity and desire to make something great. This win in TOR is one of the biggest this season mentally wise. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:03 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
dec. 14, 2021: raptors lose to the nets by 2 to drop to 13-15
dec. 14, 2022: raptors lose to the kings by 1 to drop to 13-15 – 10:02 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox played 41:26 tonight.
Domantas Sabonis played 40:15.
IT’S THE 2ND NIGHT OF A BACK-TO-BACK – 10:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet was excellent tonight, but given how he & the Raptors have been shooting the ball, that was a fitting end. Couldn’t have asked for a better look from 3 to tie the game, but he couldn’t get it to fall. Story of the night. Raptors have lost 3 straight and 6 of their last 8 – 10:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Big deficits, bad calls and an ejection. Mike Brown hit the showers early while defending his players and he watched his team battle the Raptors all the way down the stretch. Here are 7 quick thoughts as the Kings find a way to come away with a 124-123 win. – 10:01 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Domantas Sabonis is the only player with multiple 20-point, 20-rebound games this season (2).
vs Warriors: 26 points, 22 rebounds (11/13)
vs Raptors: 21 points, 20 rebounds (12/14)
#SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
LIGHT THE DAMN BEAM!
#BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/LZveGJpPcs – 9:59 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes lose. 124-123. VanVleet misses an open 3 (after a pretty clear offensive foul to get open), and Siakam gets the saddest put-back. Raps lose 17-6 on 3PM. Just very hard to win like this. – 9:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings steal a win in Toronto, earn their second victory of the road trip with tonight’s 124-123 win over the Raptors. – 9:58 PM
Kings steal a win in Toronto, earn their second victory of the road trip with tonight’s 124-123 win over the Raptors. – 9:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Final: Kings 124, Raptors 123
Huge win for Sacramento.
Mike Brown is going to ask for a bigger beam so he can see it from Toronto. – 9:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Sabonis tonight:
21 PTS
20 REB
7 AST
10-13 FG
First player with 20/20/7 on 75 FG% since Ben Simmons in 2019. pic.twitter.com/VZXg6qd6f1 – 9:58 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Final: Kings 124, Raptors 123
De’Aaron Fox 27pts, 10asts
Domantas Sabonis 21pts, 20rebs, 7asts, 10-13FG
Malik Monk 24pts
Terrence Davis 19pts
Kudos to Jordi Fernandez. Great job replacing Mike Brown since he get ejected.
LIGHT THE BEAM! #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 9:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown gets ejected every time @ChrisBiderman covers a road game. Coincidence? – 9:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
124-121 Kings with 5.9 left. Raptors ball. What’s safer for the Kings: to foul or just let the Raptors shoot an open 3? – 9:56 PM
124-121 Kings with 5.9 left. Raptors ball. What’s safer for the Kings: to foul or just let the Raptors shoot an open 3? – 9:56 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors gonna have a shot — a three pointer, of course — tie
Down 124-121 with the ball and 5.9 seconds left
Who takes it? – 9:56 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
Domantas Sabonis is now the fifth player in franchise history with multiple games in a season with 20 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. – 9:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
From Kings PR: Domantas Sabonis is now the fifth player in franchise history with multiple games in a season with 20 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. – 9:55 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox with 26 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds, his 4th double-double of the season. – 9:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Our submission video for De’Aaron Fox to be an All-Star 🦊⭐️
@De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/9UVDKZ7TbJ – 9:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis has his 2nd 20 rebound game of the season. – 9:53 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
De’All-Star Fox is clutch 😤
@De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/3y3wIaUaxC – 9:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox visiting his cut man in the corner while Harrison Barnes shoots free throws. – 9:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings up 122-117 with 31.8 remaining after a pair of freebies from Harrison Barnes. – 9:48 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox is taking over at the crunch time! #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 9:47 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox takes the challenge of guarding Pascal Siakam in the post, gets the stop, scores a tough transition layup the other way, and is bleeding from around the eye!
Leader. – 9:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox is bleeding from his face but no call from the officials. Finished anyway to give the Kings a 118-113 lead with 1:34 to go. – 9:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox hollering at official after getting hit and bleeding from his left eye. Kings up 118-113 with 1:34 to play in Toronto – 9:45 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Second 20-point, 20-rebound game for Domantas Sabonis this season. All-Star caliber presence #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 9:45 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred misses one in the paint, Siakam misses one at the rim,
Kings make FTs and up 3 with 2:06 left – 9:43 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
21 points
20 rebounds
7 assists
Domantas. Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/o22Sj5alFx – 9:41 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go fall to the Raptors 905 103-111.
Vernon Carey Jr led the team with 27, and Jordan Schakel and Craig Sword had 12. Quenton Jackson finished with 10. – 9:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 20/20/5 games in Kings history since franchise moved to Sacramento:
3 — Chris Webber
3 — Domantas Sabonis
Domas has played only 42 games for the Kings. pic.twitter.com/PeCpNi7EvG – 9:39 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Domantas Sabonis game is out of control! Outstanding performance #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 9:37 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
gary got benched because of a bad defensive stretch in the second quarter but the raps just don’t have enough 3pt shooting to make those choices. o.g.’s already out, you’re just left with fred to get threes up, kings 3pt differential ballooned and now you’re scrambling. – 9:36 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings are flurrying threes in the North 🙌🇨🇦
@Malik Monk‘s three-pointer makes it the team’s 17 3PM of the night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TRZl9jQzu5 – 9:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It’ll be VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam and Young to close. Kings by 2, 4:38 left, Raptors could use this one. – 9:36 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Kings by 2, 4:28 left, a mere 36-point difference from three-point range – 9:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox breathing hard on the bench. He’s given his all tonight. – 9:33 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Keegan Murray stays quietly making important plays in key moments of games. – 9:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes should absolutely not be throwing low bounce pass to Khem Birch along the baseline. – 9:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Huge steal from Keegan Murray leads to free throws for Monk on the other end. – 9:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have played well tonight… not great, but well enough. Problem is that doesn’t matter much when you’re being outscored by 36 (THIRTY-SIX!) points from beyond the arc (51-15). Very tough to overcome that. That’s just math. Kings by 2 with 7 minutes left. – 9:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I don’t think you can put this on the Raptors not making 3, which they aren’t, more than the Kings getting such open looks it’d be a crime against basketball if they didn’t make them – 9:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox hitting his fourth triple of the night 🎯
@De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/vdD5Fuw4EU – 9:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
When the game has a good rhythm & tempo, shots fall for the Kings. Sacramento thrives when both teams can just play. – 9:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings scored 100+ points! Power up at your local Power Market to receive this special offer!
@MYPMSTORE | https://t.co/4JrmRBr9Gk pic.twitter.com/waNyDGmwG1 – 9:27 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings take the lead on a 3-pointer by Malik Monk. 7:41 to play. – 9:27 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Math indicates 3 is more than 2, Raptors two-point lead feels very precarious. – 9:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
An aggressive Scottie Barnes is almost always a good Scottie Barnes. This has been a very good Scottie Barnes. – 9:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis drills his 5th triple of the game. 19 points. Kings within 3 at 96-93. – 9:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet is still searching for his shot – he’s 2-7 from 3 tonight and 14-63 (22%) over his last 8 games.
Safe to say he’s more than made up for it today. He’s 9-12 inside the arc (5-7 at the rim) and 11-11 from the line. He’s got a season-high 35 pts with a quarter left to play – 9:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
From Kings PR: Through three quarters, Domantas Sabonis has 11 points, 16 boards and six assists at TOR. He now has four games with at least 10 points, 15 rebounds and five assists this season.
That is the most in a season since DeMarcus Cousins (4) in 2016-17. – 9:20 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps lead 94-88 after 3. VanVleet has … 35. Sabonis and Barnes are both on triple-double watch. – 9:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 94-88 after 3Q. Fox leads with 19 points. Mike Brown watching from the locker room after getting ejected. – 9:18 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet makes deep 3 in 2-for-1 situation and then gets to the line on drive on next possession. It’s like the old days. Raptors lead 94-88 to start 4th, VanVleet with 35. – 9:17 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Let’s see….
Kings, 13 made 3s
Raptors, 3 made 3s
The new math says that’s bad – 9:15 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
85-78 Toronto with 2:57 left in 3Q, VanVleet with 28 — 10/12 on twos, 1/6 from deep. Kings have fives guys in double figures, led by Fox with 19. – 9:12 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go trail the Raptors 905 after 3 78-83.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 16, and Quenton Jackson is in double figures with 10. – 9:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Monk bringing holiday yams to the North 😲
@De’Aaron Fox 🤝 @Malik Monk pic.twitter.com/Rkvk93j2aM – 9:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis has his sixth consecutive double-double and his NBA-leading 19th of the season. – 9:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The offensive minutes when the Raptors have to play with VanVleet resting are likely to be the story of the game – 9:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sixth straight double-double for Sabonis. 11 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists. – 9:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The token closeouts the Raptors just made on two corner Sac 3pt FGA was shockingly bad
Barnes and Trent – 9:03 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors just turned the ball over for the first time tonight, and it came 28 minutes into the game. Only the second time in franchise history they went an entire half without committing a turnover. Kings already have 11. – 9:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The dream of the zero-turnover game is dead. Of course, it immediately leads to 3 Kings points. – 8:59 PM
The dream of the zero-turnover game is dead. Of course, it immediately leads to 3 Kings points. – 8:59 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nice take by Keegan Murray to get the Kings a high percentage shot while they are scrambling. – 8:59 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Wow. Mike Brown just got tossed. Fox got a tech and then Brown got two. Good night. VanVleet shoots three free throws for the tech and makes them all. VanVleet then makes both for the original call. Raps lead 73-64. That’s a big swing. – 8:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez will take over following the ejection of Kings coach Mike Brown. – 8:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown just got tossed and I love it. Standing up for De’Aaron Fox. – 8:57 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown has had enough with officials. He was just tossed in Toronto. – 8:56 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nick Nurse’s game plan of the Raptors not turning it over pic.twitter.com/OaG9Z5GNDp – 8:55 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
0 turnovers in the 1st half for Toronto. First time since April of 2016 – 8:52 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
First half box score @Sacramento Kings at Raptors can be found on Instagram at kayte_christensen
Making the transition 🤷🏻♀️ come follow along for the ride – 8:47 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail at the half, 62-59.
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 17 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
👑 @TerenceDavisJr 11 PTS, 2 REB
👑 @Domantas Sabonis 9 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/NOiiS6xUTp – 8:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Shaky close to the half. Kings erased their deficit (once 16) and took a brief lead late in Q2 before VanVleet went on his own personal 6-2 run inside the final minute. He’s been brilliant, scoring 10 of his game-high 19 points in the paint (He’s 5-for-7 at the rim). Raps by 3 – 8:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox in the 1st half Vs. the Raptors
17 points / 5-11 FG / 3 rebounds / 3 assists
Fox did Fox things again. Good sign at large. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 8:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
We are going to go live with Ep. 111 of The Kings Beat Podcast. Likely around 9-9:30. I’ll send out the link when we have a firm time. – 8:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🗣 K333GAN
MURRAY 📣
Keegan Murray hitting the trey ball in transition 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LhhCeuiU0L – 8:38 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Sacramento Kings trail by 3 (62-59) at the halftime against the Toronto Raptors.
The good:
-Defensive effort is way better than last night
-De’Aaron Fox is rolling again
-Rebounds are there
The bad:
-2nd unit needs to step up
#SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 8:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I think that dunk by H Barnes was the 3rd time Scottie Barnes either got blown by for a dunk, or failed to switch/help, allowing for a blow-by to become a dunk (Sabonis and Murray, I believe) this half. Raps lead 62-59 after being up 10. VanVleet with 19. Siakam 15. Fox with 17. – 8:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
After trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half, the Kings rally. Raptors lead 62-59, but Kings back in the game. De’Aaron Fox leads with 17 points. 11 for Davis and Sabonis has 9 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists. – 8:36 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 62-59 at half, VanVleet’s got 19, SIakam 15 despite some real tough shooting luck right at the rim – 8:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps lead 62-59 after the half as the defence started to leak oil. The key: an 8-0 forced turnover advantage. Encouraging signs from VanVleet + Barnes. – 8:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
If @Malik Monk would’ve finished this putback dunk 😳 pic.twitter.com/av6e9qxn22 – 8:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings trailed by 16 earlier, but they’ve turned them jets on to get within two late in the first half. – 8:33 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
When De’Aaron Fox remembers that nobody can stay in front of him, it’s game over. – 8:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox heating up 🔥🔥🔥
@De’Aaron Fox hits his third triple of the night, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 behind the arc 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gRQQeGfpQw – 8:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
With the exception of the 19-0 burst in Cleveland, the Kings have really struggled to put together extended runs this road trip. That was something they did great at home.
Credit to defenses for their adjustments, but missed open looks and turnovers have played a factor too. – 8:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox found his aggression. He’s breaking down the Raptors and finding his teammates. Good sign for Sacramento. – 8:25 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go lead the Raptors 905 at halftime 53-50.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 16, and Quenton Jackson and Johnny Davis each have 8. – 8:23 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Kings have only had 11 games this season where they’ve shot less free throws than their opponents.
They are 5-6 in those games. – 8:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 41-32, bit of an offensive lull but defence has remained solid – 8:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Barnes has made some great reads in this game. Aggressive, decisive and making the right pass. Not unrelated: he’s got 5 assists and the Raptors are up big. He’s only 1-for-4 but he’s had a big impact early. That’s what they need from him. – 8:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Kings aren’t adjusting to the physicality of the game at all. 15 of their 25 shots are 3-pointers. They need to toughen up. – 8:15 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
De’Andre Hunter (22 pts) posted the highest-scoring half (previously 20 in the second half vs. Toronto, 11/23/19) and quarter (20 pts, previously 16, 2x) of his career. – 8:12 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
FVV has kicked it into high gear 💨!
Now, that’s how you cap off a 7-0 run. – 8:09 PM
FVV has kicked it into high gear 💨!
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead 31-23 at end of 1Q over Kings. VanVleet leads all scorers with 13. – 8:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Much better start. Raptors scored on their first 7 possessions and kept it going for most of the Q. They’re still not shooting the 3-ball well but did a nice job of getting into the paint and creating good looks at the rim/getting to the line. They lead 31-23. FVV with 13 points – 8:08 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown should have Domantas Sabonis guard De’Aaron Fox for a possession so De’Aaron can get a call. – 8:08 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet was 3-for-3 in the restricted area in the 1st quarter. Had 13 points with just one three-pointer. Great start – 8:07 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
matt devlin just went full gary neville torres goal on that fred vanvleet layup lmao iykyk – 8:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 31-23 after 1Q. Terence Davis has 9 points. De’Aaron Fox with 5. – 8:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps lead 31-23 after a much-needed professional first quarter. VanVleet has 13, getting into the paint really effectively. – 8:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Chant of “let’s go, Raptors” makes it feel like a road game
Raptors up 31-23 after 1, VanVleet’s got 13 – 8:07 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
gotta love boucher hustling back and taking away 2pts from sac while getting a foul on davis too, assist to nick nurse – 8:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davis caught Boucher with an elbow with his off arm. Call overturned. Offensive foul on TD. Raptors ball. – 8:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nick Nurse is challenging foul call on Chris Boucher. Terence Davis may get an offensive foul call on this one. – 8:03 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Microwave is off to a hot start in the 6ix ♨️
👑 9 PTS (3-4 3PT)
@TerenceDavisJr | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/kkfkL0oHgY – 8:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Kings have five guys between 6-2 and 6-4 on the roster. Wildly, that’s allowed. – 7:55 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead 18-16. VanVleet driving ball into the paint, has six points. Raptors very happy to see old pal, Terence Davis. So happy they are standing and watching hit unconteted 3s. He’s got nine pts in 6:35 – 7:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Three 3s in the first 6:30 for Kings guard Terence Davis, who got the start against his former team with Kevin Huerter out of the lineup. – 7:51 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
raptors have looked pretty connected through the opening 6.5 mins, gotta find terence davis tho – 7:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 2 at first time out; fun pace to this one so far. Toronto goes to one of its defensive tenets and doubling Sabonis on his first move – 7:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis with his third triple in the first 6:30 of the game. 9 points. Kings trail 18-16. – 7:50 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
✌️-hand slam from our main man
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/rWE2ZpOehY – 7:47 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If Sabonis is going to draw this many double and triple teams the Kings need to hit shots. There’s no excuse. – 7:45 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Three straight possessions and VanVleet at the rim all three times.
Bucket
Bucket
2 FTs – 7:44 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Keep VanVleet guarding a wing, and putting Pascal/Barnes on Fox seems like a good, smart thing. – 7:44 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
As expected, Terence Davis will start alongside De’Aaron Fox in the Kings’ backcourt. – 7:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Orlando just hung 48 on Atlanta in a quarter; maybe it wasn’t solely the Raptors? – 7:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings will start Terence Davis in place of Kevin Huerter. – 7:39 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“My definition of being a really good player in this league… He does it with hard play, he does it with smart play, he does it with toughness, and he does it with skill.”
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse on @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/7PyhC3SQb2 – 7:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @TerenceDavisJr
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/ahpeXFv0zl – 7:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have scored 41 points during the 1st quarter tonight vs Atlanta (2:28 left). It marks a new season-high for points in a 1st quarter.
Previous best was 37, done twice, last on Dec. 9 vs Toronto.
#MagicTogether – 7:34 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
No Kevin Huerter tonight means a new starting lineup:
Fox, Davis, Barnes, Murray and Sabonis get the start for the Kings in Toronto. – 7:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Welp, Raptors-Kings in the latest chapter of Light Panic Alert. I don’t care of the whole league is separated by five games, it’s a must win! – 7:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Standing courtside pre-game chatting with and seeing Jay Triano, Doug Christie and Leandro Barbosa and it was like Raptors Through The Eras – 7:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Ready for battle in the 6ix 😤
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/kQlnaxQOhG – 7:20 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Thad Young draws the start alongside Barnes, VanVleet, Siakam and Trent Jr. vs. Kings. Young started eight games consecutively in November and averaged 10/6/3a and 1.8 steals on 58 per cent shooting in 27mpg. – 7:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Thad Young in the starting lineup with VanVleet, Trent, Barnes + Siakam. – 7:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Wisely, Raptors decide not to feed the rookie Koloko to Sabonis. Raptors will start Thad Young along with VanVleet, Trent, Barnes and Siakam – 7:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Updated Injury Report vs. Toronto Raptors – 12/14:
Kevin Huerter (Left ankle soreness) – OUT
Alex Len (Non-COVID illness) – OUT/NWT – 7:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Confirming @ggerould news. Kevin Huerter is out for tonight’s Kings/Raptors game with a sore ankle. – 7:03 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
This is the third time in the Raptors’ last six games that they’ve had a rest advantage at home, with the opposition on the second night of a back-to-back. They split the first two (competitive loss vs Boston, win over the Lakers without LeBron/AD). Kings lost in Philly yesterday – 7:02 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Yes, Malik Monk and Terence Davis need to really step up with Huerter out. But, in reality, everyone needs to hit their open shots. – 6:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
When the Kings offense is at its best, multiple scorers are playing well. With the team in it’s current slump, the short-term fix would be a player or two stepping up and carrying.
Domantas Sabonis has been putting in the work. Who needs to step up with him tonight? – 6:48 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“[Masai Ujiri] has been great in his support of how we develop [players]”
@Toronto Raptors Head Coach Nick Nurse on working with Masai Ujiri
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/R5Skrz9qHR – 6:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Plenty of Raptors-Kings connections. Jay Triano, Doug Christie and Leandro Barbosa are all on Sacramento’s staff. Terrence Davis and Alex Len. Rico Hines. Nurse coached Trey Lyles with Team Canada and goes way back with fellow Iowans Harrison Barnes/Keegan Murray & their families – 6:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Pregame reading: A good look at what’s happening with the Sacramento Kings’ 3-point shooting during this road trip and over the last 10 games.
Kings-Raptors gameday live: Sacramento’s slumping 3-point shooting; Anunoby injury update sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:32 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“Everyone on their roster can pass, dribble, and shoot” – Kings coach Mike Brown on the Raptors – 6:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
For every free throw the Kings make at home games, @MattressFirm will donate $15 to the CA Black Health Network. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/3XlVMUHP9j – 6:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Which of these obscure or hard to find Kings jerseys do you own? 🤔 Let us know in the replies ⤵️ #NBAJerseyDay pic.twitter.com/K2MPjWCf0m – 5:14 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
About a month ago @BodogCA posted odds on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being traded to the Raptors and somehow the line hasn’t changed. It seemed extremely unlikely at the time. Now I’d put it at impossible. At this point he’s borderline untouchable pic.twitter.com/rRuDaZcCj0 – 4:44 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Knicks fans, enter our Statement Nights sweeps now for the chance to win 2 tickets to the upcoming Statement Night game vs. the Toronto Raptors on December 21. – 4:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Jaren Jackson alone is averaging more BPG than the Heat and the Kings.
DPOY? pic.twitter.com/VxBgMGOUmi – 3:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
As far as I can tell, there was not a single NBA trade made until Jan. 3 last season and it wasn’t until Jan 13 that anything semi-notable happened. Don’t hold your breath on the Raptors making a move anytime soon. – 2:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kevin Huerter is questionable for tonight’s game with a sore left ankle. Alex Len is out again due to a non-covid illness. – 1:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are listing Kevin Huerter as questionable vs. the Toronto Raptors tonight due to left ankle soreness. Alex Len is out again as well, although his injury report designation has changed from “non-COVID illness” to “not with team.”
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings list Kevin Huerter as questionable for tonight in Toronto with left ankle soreness. – 1:42 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Kevin Huerter is questionable to play tonight and former Raptors center Alex Len is out. – 1:34 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
🗣 IT’S #NBAJerseyDay
Which Raptors jersey are y’all wearing to the game tonight? 👀 pic.twitter.com/BvCKAbwjaS – 1:32 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
There was a ‘Lik on Tower Bridge, but we fixed it 🩹😏 #WallpaperWednesday
Build and Learn with @Ankr, a leader in #Web3 infrastructure pic.twitter.com/99iCfiE2UH – 1:31 PM
