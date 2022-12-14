KJ Martin wants out of Houston?

Forward KJ Martin has also hoped to be moved to a team that can give him a more significant role. His minutes have climbed in Houston this season, but multiple sources believe he still wants out. Since both players have team-favorable contracts (Gordon has one more season, but it’s at a non-guaranteed $20.9 million; Martin has a team option at $1.9 million) and are viable on-court contributors, the Rockets won’t make a deal they don’t like. The Suns have tried to acquire both, using whatever return they can get for Crowder as compensation. To date, that hasn’t been enough for Houston. Martin has fans throughout the league, given his age (21), but it remains to be seen if teams will be generous enough to get the Rockets to act.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here!
-Jaren Jackson Jr. for DPOY!
-Weird Eric Gordon/KJ Martin Jae Crowder thing
-Mavs and Heat, and why shake-up trades would help them
-Jarace Walker deep dive!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/4nVwv7Xw9VI – 7:36 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking about the Eric Gordon/KJ Martin/Jae Crowder note that @Shams Charania dropped earlier this week.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Not many guys can go get it when KJ Martin gets a step to jump but Biz just did – 8:32 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Enjoyed working through a variety of Rockets topics with the great @Kelly Iko, including Eric Gordon trades, KJ Martin’s situation, potential deadline additions and much more @The Athletic theathletic.com/3991205/2022/1… – 8:42 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Enjoyed working through a variety of Rockets topics with the great @Kelly Iko, including Eric Gordon trades, KJ Martin’s situation, potential deadline additions and much more @The Athletic– theathletic.com/3991205/2022/1… – 5:22 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Enjoyed working through a variety of Rockets topics with the great @Kelly Iko, including Eric Gordon trades, KJ Martin’s situation, potential deadline additions and much more @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3991205/2022/1… – 3:21 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
If you are the #Rockets, would you trade KJ Martin for a first-round pick that was in the 10-14 (late lottery) range? – 1:46 PM
The Suns could also look to send out Cam Johnson, who is hoping to return shortly from a knee injury. The team wasn’t able to reach an extension before the season and could look to send him out with Crowder. The Suns have been linked to Kyle Kuzma, John Collins, Bojan Bogdanović, Eric Gordon and KJ Martin. Some sources are skeptical that Phoenix, with the team for sale, will take on a large, multi-year deal. That might eliminate Collins from serious consideration. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2022
Multiple league sources said the Suns recently engaged in three-team talks that would have sent Crowder to Milwaukee, four Bucks second-round draft picks along with players to Houston, and Eric Gordon and/or Kenyon Martin Jr. to Phoenix. The hold up in the potential three-teamer was that the Rockets are coveting one first-round pick for Gordon, and for Martin a very good first-rounder, not a batch of second-rounders, according to sources. The Rockets have had interest in Gordon from several contending teams, sources said, but appear less willing to entertain the topic of Martin. -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022
Kelly Iko: Another player who has drawn interest from other teams is KJ Martin. The third-year forward wanted to be traded during the offseason but he’s since backed down and has enjoyed a productive start to the season — leading to Martin expressing openness to staying in Houston long-term. How would an extension work for him and what does his market look like? What player deals would you use as a benchmark? Danny Leroux: An in-season extension for Martin is very tricky because the Rockets hold a team option for the 2023-24 season, meaning he is not on an expiring contract and normally would not be eligible to sign an extension until the 2023 offseason. However, Stone can decline that $1.9 million team option to change that status and then extend his deal. -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022
