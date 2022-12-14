Knicks 128, Bulls 120: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (15-13) play against the Chicago Bulls (16-16) at United Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 14, 2022
New York Knicks 128, Chicago Bulls 120 (Final/OT)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
LIVE: Postgame Media Availability following tonight’s game against the Knicks twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:36 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan harping on details after tonight’s loss to the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/TDzaYjNYUL – 10:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Final numbers:
Deebo: 32p/5r/2a/2b
Zach: 25p/5r/3a/1s
Vooch: 19p/7r/5a/2b
Coby: 12p/4r/2a
Paw: 11p/2r/5a/1s/1b
Dragon: 7p/1a
Woo: 6p/3r/1b
Woo: 4p/2r/5a/3s
Dre: 2p/2r/2a
Derrick: 2p/1r/1s/1b pic.twitter.com/bnMddfSHCZ – 10:31 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
This is Knicks basketball 😤 #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/0mtb4dGfW8 – 10:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Questionable coming into the game due to a foot contusion, Jalen Brunson had 30 pts & 7 assists in 39 min to help NYK beat CHI in OT. NYK has won 5 straight. Quentin Grimes was strong on both ends. He had 14 pts (4-7 3PT, including a big 3 in OT). NYK was +15 in Grimes’ 37 min. – 10:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson already has 3 games with 30p/7a this season.
The first Knicks guard to accomplish that since Stephon Marbury in 2007. pic.twitter.com/1p2NFcuT0k – 10:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson entered the tunnel off the court, greeted Leon Rose with a high five and some unprintable words (wait, this is Twitter…what are the rules?) – 10:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine did finish with 25 points, but was a non-factor in the OT. – 10:27 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls are now 3-11 in clutch games after tonight’s 128-120 loss to the Knicks.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My favorite part of watching Knicks crunch time is watching Thibs transform into a sumo wrestler during defensive possessions. pic.twitter.com/wFixRrAOYR – 10:26 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Back to back overtime losses for the Bulls, who drop to 11-16 on the season. They sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference – 10:26 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Jalen Brunson drops Alex Caruso and hits the dagger 3 in OT.
That’s how you finish off a homecoming game. pic.twitter.com/UPQimd207R – 10:25 PM
Jalen Brunson drops Alex Caruso and hits the dagger 3 in OT.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Knicks win their fifth straight. 128-120 OT. Randle and Brunson combine for 61 pts. DeRozan with 32. – 10:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls are now 3-10 in clutch games after tonight’s 128-120 loss to the Knicks.
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson tonight:
30 PTS
7 AST
3-6 3P
7 points in OT. pic.twitter.com/XNE01GA0Yr – 10:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final (OT): Knicks 128, Bulls 120
DeMar DeRozan had 32. Patrick Williams made some big plays at the end of the fourth quarter.
But ultimately, it’s another “clutch” loss, dropping Bulls to 11-16 on the season.
Randle (31) and Brunson (30) both cleared 30 points for NYK. – 10:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Knicks have won 5 in a row.
They are 2 games back from the 3 seed. pic.twitter.com/JJCspmry6s – 10:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Julius Randle tonight:
31 PTS
13 REB
7 AST
Five consecutive 25/7 games. pic.twitter.com/R7Jk7gzGPt – 10:23 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Knicks 128, Bulls 120, OT
The Bulls couldn’t stop the Knicks throughout, and in winning time Chicago got burned by Knicks offensive rebounds and open 3s. Not a good crunch-time showing. – 10:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Knicks 128, Bulls 120 (OT)
DeRozan 32 pts
LaVine 25 pts
Vucevic 19 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assists
Randle 31 pts, 13 rebs, 7 assists
Brunson 30 pts, 7 assists – 10:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Aye is Alex Caruso ok?! Jalen Brunson just sent took that man’s ankles – 10:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Brunson sits Caruso down on the court, then pulls up for the dagger 3-pointer to send the Knicks up 128-119 27 seconds remaining.
The Knicks are one of the lowest scoring 3-point teams in the league, but they’re 18-for-35 from behind the arc tonight. – 10:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
PWill has gotten a lot of overhype about his defense, but he’s actually played like an elite stopper tonight. – 10:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Anyway, it’s overtime, RJ Barrett has fouled out and Jalen Brunson is already at 35 minutes. – 10:12 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
New York sports radio hosts getting ready to talk about that Julius Randle final possession of regulation tomorrow pic.twitter.com/diYpMVpNk3 – 10:11 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls nearly pull off a very fun lob to Patrick Williams for the game-winner, but he can’t quite get his hands on the ball. – 10:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Lot of contact there as Randle gets tangled with Williams on lob — Refs do Knicks a favor and not call it (and do no favors for deadline writing) – 10:10 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Will the Chicago Bulls play one (1) normal game of basketball this season? – 10:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Julius Randle just dribbled the clock out, and proceeded to shoot an airball, getting a shot clock violation and giving the ball back to the Bulls with the game tied and 0.7 seconds left in regulation. – 10:07 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
After the Bulls fell in overtime at Atlanta on Sunday on AJ Griffin’s game-winner with only 0.5 seconds to work with, they are tied at 117 with 0.7 seconds remaining in regulation against the Knicks. – 10:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Julius Randle misses the potential go-ahead basket.
Looks like 0.6 or 0.7 seconds will be left on the clock. – 10:07 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
That’s what the Knicks draw up? That’s what Randle does, waving off the screen and going step-back? – 10:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Well, that was one way to hold for the last shot I guess. And by hold, I meant, literally hold and do nothing at all for almost 20 seconds by Julius Randle. – 10:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Patrick Williams said HAVE A SEAT.
@Patrick Williams | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/Kzwnv4kU4f – 10:06 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
BENCH LOVES IT.
SO DO WE. @Quentin Grimes pic.twitter.com/2mCAC1MRxP – 10:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams with a monster block and DeMar DeRozan thunders full court to tie the game up 117-117 with 24.7 left. – 10:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Big time defensive play by Patrick Williams. Julius Randle had a head of steam on a drive, but Williams blocked his shot and DeMar DeRozan streaked other way for a layup.
117-117, 24.7 seconds left. – 10:03 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks are running Randle-Brunson pick-and-rolls and hunting the size advantage Randle has on Caruso. They went to that sort of stuff a ton in crunch time last season. But this feels differently — namely because these aren’t ending in Randle 17ft stepbacks. He’s getting down low. – 10:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Huge block by Patrick Williams turns into transition offense for DeRozan. Tie game. 24.7 seconds left. – 10:03 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ref wasn’t having it with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau 😅 pic.twitter.com/LrXotAMvMe – 10:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan challenges a shooting foul called on Patrick Williams with 1:30 to play.
If the Bulls win this challenge, it will keep Julius Randle from heading to the free throw line to potentially extend a 114-111 Knicks lead. – 9:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Bulls challenge successful on foul that would have sent Randle to the line — jump ball now with 1:30 left and Knicks up 3. – 9:59 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan challenging Patrick Williams’ shooting foul on Julius Randle.
Massive call here. Randle would go to FT line with Knicks up 114-111 (1:30 to play) if confirmed. – 9:57 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Knicks wanted this Caruso switch onto Randle.
Caruso drew the offensive foul. pic.twitter.com/kJKYVLAC1g – 9:56 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls and Knicks just trading punches with 4:33 remaining in this game.
Nine ties, six lead changes. All tied up 107-107. – 9:52 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
A layup and stepback jumper by Zach LaVine ties score 107-107, 4:33 to play.
DeMar DeRozan already has 8 points in the fourth quarter.
Another “clutch” opportunity for the Bulls (in which they’re 3-10 this season). – 9:52 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
With 4:33 remaining in Chicago, the Bulls and Knicks are tied at 107. (on ESPN) #LeaguePassAlert – 9:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Caruso made him touch Earth 🤭
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/gbvSxAcD4K – 9:51 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
“HOW DID HE PUT THAT IN??”
30-piece for 30 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/lGph9z20Oj – 9:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
GET UP DERRICK JONES JR.
@Derrick Jones Jr. | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/AR6LWiH17t – 9:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Active night off the bench from Coby White, who has 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting. The Bulls get such a boost when he’s both efficient and energetic. – 9:43 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Knicks were one of the teams sniffing around Coby White this summer, before the landscape shifted. – 9:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks with an unsuccessful challenge of a foul on Barrett — and while we waited Benny the Bull missed a lot of halfcourt shots. – 9:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Tom Thibodeau is challenging RJ Barrett’s shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan – 9:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Buckle up.
Nikola Vucevic: 19 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast
Zach LaVine: 18 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast pic.twitter.com/LhGhNRR1XJ – 9:28 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Starting to think the Jalen Brunson walking boot photo was a ruse.
He now has 20 points. – 9:23 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch jam to take the lead!
@Nikola Vucevic | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/l9OmGmnqD0 – 9:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls bounce back from a double-digit deficit to take a 77-76 lead midway through the third quarter.
The big three making a huge impact and it really feels like Patrick Williams (11 points, four assists, one steal) is establishing himself in that group. – 9:20 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls, who earlier trailed by 14, take 77-76 lead on Nikola Vucevic dunk.
Bulls have scored 6 points off 5 Knicks turnovers this quarter. – 9:18 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls take their first lead 77-76 with 4:16 left 3rd. Vucevic with 17-6reb. – 9:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And after the Knicks led by as many as 14 points the Bulls take their first lead, 77-76, with 4:16 left in the third — Vucevic working on Mitch and now Hartenstein. – 9:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls, who have trailed by 14, take first lead of night on Vucevic dunk with 4:16 left in 3rd. – 9:17 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks were winning by as many as 14 but Bulls just took their first lead of the game with 4:16 left in the third quarter. – 9:17 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Alex Caruso with 3 steals this quarter. #Bulls have trailed by as many as 14, now within 76-72 mid-3rdQ vs. Knicks – 9:13 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC OFF THE BACKBOARD TO ZACH 🤩
@Zach LaVine | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/T1238D4ep8 – 9:10 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Incredible play by Alex Caruso. Sprinted to track down a pass — then, knowing he was too off-balance to go for a layup, threw it off the backboard for a Zach LaVine dunk pic.twitter.com/bOfpC0eSaO – 9:10 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso with the highlight of the game (month? season?) with a blind pass off the backboard to set up Zach LaVine for a dunk. Big grin from Zach as he jogs back. – 9:09 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Improved energy out of the locker room for the Bulls after falling behind 64-55 in the first half.
Not the biggest hole the Bulls have dug themselves into, but way this team comes out flat in the opening halves of games remains concerning. – 9:06 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Gotta love the way Brunson fights through picks and contact. Bulls backcourt likes to run into the screen and freeze or simply avoid it all together. You know who you are. – 9:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
An appreciative, reflective Derrick Rose returned home on Wednesday.
“Who knows how many years I’m going to continue to play?”
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
First Bull out of the halftime locker room to warm-up? Dalen Terry. – 8:56 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
This JB x Mitch connection for your halftime viewing pleasure 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/qWj2LlS5uW – 8:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Former Bulls great Derrick Rose returned to the UC on Wednesday getting lots of love … just not playing time. Plus, some fun Joakim and Thibs conversation, and an Ayo update … all in one click!
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/12/… – 8:55 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
On the eve of December 15, latest trade notebook for @YahooSports features a conversation with Jakob Poeltl, then rumblings from LA, New York, Chicago, Indiana, Detroit, ATL, Houston and more:
sports.yahoo.com/emerging-spurs… – 8:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Half Knicks 64-55. Randle 18pts Brunson -12. Vucevic -11. Bulls 51% , 40%-3s. 87%ft% yet trail. – 8:52 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Down at the half.
Nikola Vucevic: 11 pts (5-8 FG)
Coby/Pat/Zach: 9 pts each pic.twitter.com/1e2ahYaL70 – 8:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Knicks 64, Bulls 55
Randle (18), Brunson (12) and Barrett (10) in double-figs for New York, which is also 8/17 from 3P range.
Bulls allowed 7 points off 4 turnovers in Q2. – 8:46 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls down 9 at the half … got the Knicks right where they want them. – 8:46 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
you will never not convince me that julius randle jump-steps into multi-pump-fakes are deliberate parody – 8:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Knicks 64, Bulls 55 at half
Vucevic 11 pts
LaVine, Williams. White 9 each
Randle 18 pts
Brunson 12 pts, 4 assists – 8:45 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Patrick Williams just fell on Mitchell Robinson’s head. He’s a little shaken but back up. – 8:43 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Doesn’t matter who throws it up.
@Mitchell Robinson will slam it down. pic.twitter.com/Bd3KdNfZaW – 8:37 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Not that Jalen Brunson needed to do anything to earn Knicks fans’ respect, but him playing thru injury on a Wednesday night in December is the type of grit New York loves.
Dude wants to play against his hometown Bulls. Doesn’t matter he was just in a walking boot. He’s out there – 8:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
This is what happens when @BennyTheBull helps with your marriage proposal 😂🍿💍 pic.twitter.com/IcHl5Xr03I – 8:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Derrick Rose hears hometown cheers before taking seat on bench in Chicago newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:27 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Knicks improve to 8-for-15 from behind the 3-point arc to take a 45-35 lead. – 8:27 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
DEJA VU for DEUCE 👌🏽
back to back triples from @Miles McBride pic.twitter.com/ybd25fdsVH – 8:26 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
As they did in first quarter, Knicks have made three of first four 3PA in second.
They’ve opened a 42-31 lead over Bulls. – 8:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Early foul trouble for the Bulls: DeRozan, Green and Caruso with two fouls apiece with nearly 10 minutes left in the first half. – 8:21 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls end the first quarter trailing 29-28 after getting down to a 10-point deficit at the start.
Not the best shooting start, but the Bulls are 4-for-10 from 3-point range which is an improvement in volume of attempts.
Vooch leads scoring with eight points. – 8:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Just getting started.
Nikola Vucevic: 8 pts (4-6 FG) pic.twitter.com/p1hhweyYXT – 8:14 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Any trade value list that has DeMar DeRozan at 62(!!!) is null.
That’s egregious. – 8:14 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation- I love ya—-Bulls trailed by 10-twice but now down by 1 after 1. 29-28. Vooch 8. Randle-15. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app – 8:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Knicks lead Bulls 29-28 after one
Julius Randle has 15 pts to lead NY. Nikola Vucevic has 8 pts for the Bulls. – 8:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle with 15 points in the first quarter which seems like it’s just a thing he does now. Knicks up 29-28. – 8:12 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Charles Oakley was just shown on the Jumbotron at the United Center and celebrated as a former “Bulls great.” Still sucks that doesn’t happen where it really should. – 8:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch going to work!
@Nikola Vucevic | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/nRCtML7ncN – 8:04 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
📁things you love to see
└ 📁 @RjBarrett6 ➡️ @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/x4EJpVass8 – 8:03 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
D-Rose commented on the famous ’12 ASG intros where he’s standing still while LeBron, Wade, Dwight & ‘Melo dance: “You know what was crazy, I didn’t know nothing about the dance routine. I probably would have danced if I had known, but I didn’t know.” #Bulls – 8:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Odd note to Brunson starting — he and Barrett always leave together midway with Quickley and McBride (or Rose previously) entering. But just Quickley enters for Barrett – Brunson still in. – 7:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Derrick Rose talks demotion, trade rumors, life after basketball nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:57 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Gimme the hot sauce, Zach 🌶
@Zach LaVine | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/BOcOi01zU7 – 7:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls slip to an 11-2 deficit to start out against the Knicks, but pull it back within 14-10 before the first TO at 6:08.
Much better recovery after a sluggish start than we’ve seen in other first quarters. – 7:55 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
3️⃣0️⃣ picking up where he left off ☔️ pic.twitter.com/hjpIHQ7KUK – 7:54 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Knicks got off to an 11-2 start — which, typically, would be grounds for a quick-trigger timeout by Billy Donovan.
But he let Bulls play through it tonight, and they’ve cut deficit to 14-10 at 6:08 mark. – 7:53 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Illinois Mr. Basketball, Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, Chicagoland High School Basketball Legend.
Jalen Brunson was not missing these 2 games at the Bulls. – 7:44 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
D-Rose on being back in Chicago: “It makes you reminisce about the older days when I was playing here … in hindsight, you always wish you would have cherished things a little bit more. That’s the feeling.” #Bulls – 7:33 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Shoutout to the Knicks fans in Chi-Town 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/nEvrge6nMA – 7:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in the Undefeated Red Camo Kobe 1 Protros tonight vs. New York.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/B4Wx73Iotq – 7:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls starters: DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic, LaVine and Caruso.
NY: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Grimes and Brunson.
@670TheScore 6:15 pre. – 7:13 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC is back in the starting lineup tonight!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Bry6pdMDnw – 7:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As expected Knicks announce Jalen Brunson will be available to play. – 6:56 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Jalen Brunson (Contused right foot) is available to play. pic.twitter.com/fv8G0MbrSD – 6:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DRose on the love he gets in Chicago: “It’s a total blessing. Coming back, just seeing it, makes you kind of reminisce about the older days when I was playing here. In hindsight, you always wish you had cherished things a little bit more. That’s the feeling. But it’s great.” – 6:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose, asked about being in trade rumors — his reply was to ask where his name is being mentioned. Said he wants to stay in NY, if they were losing it would be different. – 6:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
A Bulls legend is in the house 👀
@Joakim Noah pic.twitter.com/8uASH6qh8a – 6:45 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Threads for tonight.
Drop a pic of your Knicks collection 👇
#NBAJerseyDay pic.twitter.com/ZmVgIjWhVE – 6:43 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Derrick Rose has some unique plans after basketball, as he revealed today:
Start a start chess league.
Vertical farming.
Buy a library. – 6:41 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– New World Knicks
– Haliburton/Steph Show
– Luka welcomes Donovan
– If you combined the Cavs/Mavs would they be title favorites?
– Kawhi?
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/Pda7vIq6QD pic.twitter.com/r6dBAqCHaA – 6:33 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Bulls and Knicks square off in Chicago in the first half of tonight’s NBA doubleheader. Joined the @WagerTalk Tip-Off Show with a play on what I like best from the Eastern Conference clash: pic.twitter.com/otM5KzXo9m – 6:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
#BullsNation, tell us your UC seat location or where you’re watching tonight’s game from for a chance to win a tin of @GarrettPopcorn 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kTL6tqxRFx – 6:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Knicks are 4-0 since dropping DRose out of the rotation. They are 5-1 in games DRose hasn’t played in this season. Ball don’t lie. – 6:27 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chat with Bulls alum Randy Brown 🙌
Join our BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App tonight at 6PM CT to chat with 3x NBA Champion Randy Brown! – 6:20 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Of course Joakim Noah came in at the end of the Thibs media session. And of course Thibs said, “Late as usual.” And of course Jo then demanded to know why Thibs didn’t come to his wedding but was going to DRose’s. Jo being Jo, Thibs being Thibs. – 6:16 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Joakim Noah just walked into the room during Thibodeau’s pregame presser. “Late as usual,” Thibs quipped. #Bulls – 6:07 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ayo Dosunmu is out for Bulls-Knicks, per Billy Donovan
Jalen Brunson is a gametime decision, per Tom Thibodeau – 6:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Thibs says Jalen Brunson (foot) is warming up and is a game-time decision. #Bulls – 6:00 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Knicks take on the Bulls in Chicago tonight, so @john_jastremski is spreading out the love.
The two guys who need to have a big night?
– Julius Randle
– Zach LaVine
It’s an SGP with @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/qiCdd3mCGI – 5:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson warming up. Sounds like he’ll be a gametime decision. pic.twitter.com/8kvQ4fPeHt – 5:52 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣 NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
—Cavs (3:24)
—Most/Least fun teams (8:12)
—Thunder (14:49)
—Jazz (19:14)
—LeBron (25:23)
—Nets (31:07)
—Bulls (37:07)
—MIP x 2??? (43:33)
🎧 https://t.co/RT8SnFNVEN
🍎 https://t.co/nio54wrhK1
✳️ https://t.co/XAmOBAA89n
📺 https://t.co/ihiOpJTlEu pic.twitter.com/Dpjv3hJQqB – 5:49 PM
Evan Fournier @EvanFourmizz
Comment expliquer le manque d’interêt du sport en France, le manque d’infrastructure, nos championnats qui sont globalement faibles? Vraiment je comprends pas. On est deja tres bon mais imaginer un peu la domination qu’on pourrait avoir avec une politique sportive differente😳 – 5:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time!
RT now for a chance to win – the ONLY way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/soapV6tkAj – 5:30 PM
Evan Fournier @EvanFourmizz
A quel moment on va parler de la France comme etant le meilleur pays de sport co? – 4:03 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Knicks fans, enter our Statement Nights sweeps now for the chance to win 2 tickets to the upcoming Statement Night game vs. the Toronto Raptors on December 21. – 4:00 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Derrick Rose exploded into the NBA scene, got waylaid by injuries and rehab, then reinvented himself as a player. He’s still grinding at age 34 as the Knicks play twice in Chicago this week. https://t.co/UgI4PEziCW pic.twitter.com/YDhOtchzlo – 3:44 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
New art for your phone 📲
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/gnApEJqrpE – 3:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick Rose is a Hall of Famer and it shouldn’t be a debate, writes Sam Smith.
📰 | @Sam Smith – 2:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bulls vs. Knicks tonight in our house.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/sUOaUmOkq9 – 1:45 PM
