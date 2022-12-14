Lakers inquired about Kyle Kuzma?

Clutch Points: “The Lakers did inquire about Kyle Kuzma… The Wizards are not gonna give Kyle Kuzma up, they really covet him and they’re definitely open to signing him to a long-term extension—but anything is possible.” -Chris Haynes pic.twitter.com/TsLS7ZPFun
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Denver Nuggets lead the Washington Wizards at halftime.
#DcAboveAll 67
#MileHighBasketball 72
Will Barton leads the Wizards with 17 points. Monte Morris and Kyle Kuzma each have 12. – 10:11 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Nuggets 72, Wizards 67
Will Barton has 17p in his return game and has tied his season-highs in assists (7) and three’s (4).
Kuzma: 12p
Morris: 12p 6a
The Wiz have 11 three’s.
Jokic: 18p 8r 6a – 10:11 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Nuggets 38, Wizards 31
Morris: 8 pts., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 7 pts., 1 asst.
Jokic: 8 pts., 6 rebs., 5 assts.
3-pointers: Nuggets 0/2, Wizards 5/9 – 9:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Kyle Kuzma has nothing for AG inside. Gordon’s up to 8 points on 4-of-5 shooting with 4:51 left in the first.
Overall, 22 of Denver’s 24 points have come in the paint. #Nuggets shooting 85% so far. – 9:26 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Washington Wizards starters vs the Nuggets:
Monte Morris
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma
Deni Avdija
Taj Gibson
Will Barton III will come off the bench after arguably his best game of the season despite Bradley Beal being out. – 8:57 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards are going to need a big game from Kyle Kuzma tonight pic.twitter.com/Z5AzXdh5nL – 8:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards are going to be thin tonight at Nuggets
PGs: Monte Morris, Jordan Goodwin, Devon Dotson
Wings: Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Will Barton
Bigs: Daniel Gafford, Anthony Gill (questionable), Taj Gibson
Johnny Davis, Isaiah Todd, Vernon Carey Jr. are with Go-Go – 3:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma on Will Barton: “He’s a hooper, man… and he’s a B-More kid. He plays like he’s from B-More. If you know basketball, you know what that is.” – 11:12 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Washington Wizards and dropped their 7th in a row.
#DCAboveAll 100
#NetsWorld 112
Will Barton led the team with 22 points (Season-High)
Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzinigs each had 20.
Jordan Goodwin 11
Daniel Gafford 10 – 9:20 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Nets 112, Wizards 100
Barton: 22p
Kuzma: 20p 7rb
Porzingis: 20p
Durant: 30p
Irving: 24p
Porzingis left with back tightness in the third quarter. – 9:18 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Brooklyn Nets at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 55
#NetsWorld 62
Kristaps Porzingis 14
Kyle Kuzma 13
Will Barton 12 – 8:10 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Nets 62, Wizards 55
Porziņģis: 14 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 13 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts.
Barton: 12 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts.
Durant: 18 pts., 7 rebs., 2 assts.
Irving: 20 pts., 1 asst.
3-pointers: Nets 6/15, Wizards 6/15 – 8:09 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Brooklyn 62, Wizards 55
Porzingis: 14p
Kuzma: 13p
Barton: 12p 5r 3a – 8:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets just left Kyle Kuzma wide-open in the corner. Not sure how that happens. – 7:43 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with an and-1 layup to start the game and Kyle Kuzma smiles like a proud big brother – 7:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Brooklyn Nets, with Monté Morris out tonight:
PG: Jordan Goodwin
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 5:25 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
From over the weekend @BleacherReport “NBA Trade Intel: Three Potential Fire Sales + a Juicy Kyle Kuzma Rumor” –the teams that want to buy ahead of the trade deadline are closely monitoring the potential sellers bleacherreport.com/articles/10058… – 1:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“It’s going to turn like that. All these close games are going to go our way and it’s going to be a completely different feeling.”
After 9 losses in 10 G, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma are optimistic what’s ailing the Wizards is very fixable. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 8:06 PM
The Suns could also look to send out Cam Johnson, who is hoping to return shortly from a knee injury. The team wasn’t able to reach an extension before the season and could look to send him out with Crowder. The Suns have been linked to Kyle Kuzma, John Collins, Bojan Bogdanović, Eric Gordon and KJ Martin. Some sources are skeptical that Phoenix, with the team for sale, will take on a large, multi-year deal. That might eliminate Collins from serious consideration. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2022
Kuzma (27), however, is a flight risk and precisely the kind of player many rebuilding teams would covet in free agency. He could be a top-five free agent this offseason—at worst, top-10. “He wants out,” an NBA source said. “He’s looking for over $20 million a season and in a big market [or with a contender].” Kuzma is believed to still be on the Sacramento Kings’ radar after they missed out on him in 2021 when the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to Washington instead of Sacramento. The Kings can’t trade a first until 2028 (due to protections on their obligation to the Atlanta Hawks for Kevin Huerter), but they could build a deal around Harrison Barnes with that distant pick and/or prospects like Davion Mitchell. -via Bleacher Report / December 11, 2022
Meanwhile, the Suns may also see a path to Kuzma via Cameron Johnson (currently recovering from knee surgery) and Jae Crowder. “I don’t think [Phoenix] can commit to anything long-term until a new owner is in place,” one source said, but that may only be an issue if the Suns have to give up first-round compensation. -via Bleacher Report / December 10, 2022
