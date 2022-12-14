LaMelo Ball optimistic of returning to action tonight after long injury layoff

Shams Charania: After missing one month with re-injured ankle, Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is optimistic to return to lineup tonight vs. Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Will LaMelo Ball be back for the Hornets tonight? His city needs him…
#Batmelo @LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/wVzyq0XCw5 – 4:26 PM
Will LaMelo Ball be back for the Hornets tonight? His city needs him…
#Batmelo @LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/wVzyq0XCw5 – 4:26 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo Ball is back for the Hornets
#Batmelo @LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/bJoYUnaKFl – 4:22 PM
LaMelo Ball is back for the Hornets
#Batmelo @LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/bJoYUnaKFl – 4:22 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If LaMelo is back I’d be tempted to move Oubre to the bench not McDaniels. Not a knock on Oubre, I just think he helps the bench scoring more than Jalen. Doubt it happens that way though – 1:31 PM
If LaMelo is back I’d be tempted to move Oubre to the bench not McDaniels. Not a knock on Oubre, I just think he helps the bench scoring more than Jalen. Doubt it happens that way though – 1:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LaMelo Ball injury update: Hornets star upgraded to questionable vs. Pistons, ‘hopeful’ to return
cbssports.com/nba/news/lamel… – 1:19 PM
LaMelo Ball injury update: Hornets star upgraded to questionable vs. Pistons, ‘hopeful’ to return
cbssports.com/nba/news/lamel… – 1:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaMelo last season:
— 20.1 PPG | 6.7 RPG | 7.6 APG
— 43/39/87%
— Youngest player ever with 20/6/6 in a season
— All-Star
Predict his statline for this season. pic.twitter.com/7JdyYEEn8f – 12:15 PM
LaMelo last season:
— 20.1 PPG | 6.7 RPG | 7.6 APG
— 43/39/87%
— Youngest player ever with 20/6/6 in a season
— All-Star
Predict his statline for this season. pic.twitter.com/7JdyYEEn8f – 12:15 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I’m excited to see LaMelo Ball back playing basketball.
I also think it’s hilariously ironic he might comeback in the Tank-Bowl against the Pistons – 12:09 PM
I’m excited to see LaMelo Ball back playing basketball.
I also think it’s hilariously ironic he might comeback in the Tank-Bowl against the Pistons – 12:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) has been officially upgraded from OUT to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against Detroit. Ball has played in only three games this season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:04 PM
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) has been officially upgraded from OUT to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against Detroit. Ball has played in only three games this season.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:04 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say guard LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against Detroit. – 12:03 PM
Hornets say guard LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against Detroit. – 12:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After missing one month with re-injured ankle, Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is optimistic to return to lineup tonight vs. Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:01 PM
After missing one month with re-injured ankle, Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is optimistic to return to lineup tonight vs. Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:01 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets are wrapping up practice. Steve Clifford said LaMelo, Gordon Hayward, Dennis Smith Jr. and Cody Martin participated in some of the non-contact portion. Asked Clifford if it was encouraging.
“For everybody, yeah,” he said. “Even the coach feels better.” pic.twitter.com/XdrZO3XVgR – 12:59 PM
#Hornets are wrapping up practice. Steve Clifford said LaMelo, Gordon Hayward, Dennis Smith Jr. and Cody Martin participated in some of the non-contact portion. Asked Clifford if it was encouraging.
“For everybody, yeah,” he said. “Even the coach feels better.” pic.twitter.com/XdrZO3XVgR – 12:59 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: After missing 11 games with a left ankle sprain, Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball — upgraded to questionable vs. Detroit tonight — is “hopeful” to make his return to the lineup, source tells ESPN. Ball will warm up and see if he’s ready to play. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 14, 2022
Charlotte Hornets PR: Hornets G LaMelo Ball did not travel with the team to PHI due to illness (non health & safety related). -via Twitter @HornetsPR / December 11, 2022
For a teenager who grew up with two older brothers potentially headed to the pros and a headline-garnering pops, it turned out that LaMelo Ball proved to be an instant star. Now in his third season with the Charlotte Hornets, the All-Star point guard is not only looking to turn around the franchise’s fortunes, he’s also looking to revive Puma’s once-dormant basketball category. The second colorway of his second signature shoe with the company, the MB.02 Phenom, launches this week, with design details drafted off of his outsize personality, boldly placed tattoos, and love of loud looks. -via Andscape / November 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.