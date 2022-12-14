No guarantees Lonzo Ball plays this season?

Woj: “There are no guarantees, I’m told, that [Lonzo Ball] plays at all this season. He’s rehabbing that knee now, he still has some pain in it.” #BullsNation
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball shooting free throws today after practice. pic.twitter.com/TrzBTvhtdZ – 1:34 PM
Rich Paul: In some cases, that’s going to be playing with other clients, whether it’s DeJounte [Murray] and Trae [Young], or when we had Darius Garland and Collin playing together in Cleveland, or Zach Levine and Lonzo Ball, when Lonzo’s healthy, in Chicago. But when that type of stuff happens, I think that’s the…I’m trying to use the right word here. I don’t want to say stupidity. I would say it’s the lack of education as it pertains to the sport and the business of the sport. -via GQ.com / December 12, 2022
Michael Scotto: Many NBA executives I’ve spoken to around the league are closely monitoring the Bulls since they’ve underwhelmed so far and Lonzo Ball’s health is a major question mark. There’s a lot of interest in DeMar DeRozan across the league. Nikola Vucevic is a name I believe that’ll pop up in trade rumors. His value since coming to Chicago has gone down comparatively to when Chicago made that blockbuster trade to get him. Some teams will have interest in Zach LaVine as well. -via HoopsHype / December 6, 2022
The Chicago Bulls still don’t have an answer on Lonzo Ball. It has been nearly a year since Ball initially injured his left knee in a Jan. 14 game. But coach Billy Donovan said the Bulls don’t know when — or if — their starting point guard will be available this season. “It’s been really slow,” Donovan said Wednesday before the team’s 132-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, who got 51 points in three quarters from Devin Booker. “It’s gotten better, but is he clearly without any pain? No, he’s not. He still has pain. We’re seeing the slow, gradual strides getting better, but I just don’t have any timetable of when he could even be back.” -via Chicago Tribune / December 2, 2022
