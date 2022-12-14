Pistons 141, Hornets 134: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (8-22) play against the Charlotte Hornets (21-21) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 14, 2022
Detroit Pistons 141, Charlotte Hornets 134 (Final/OT)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford is ticked. He spoke for 1 minute, 41 seconds and slammed the way the #Hornets played tonight.
“All we care about is scoring. That’s it,” he said. “If you are going to try to play like that, you better have five All-Stars. We don’t have that kind of talent.” – 10:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The shot that sealed the deal🤝
#Pistons | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/8o5frKUu3P – 10:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
No sting in Buzz City.
🔹@Alec Burks: 27 PTS / 8-12 FG
🔹@Killian Hayes: 25 PTS / 8 AST / 7 REB
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 24 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 19 PTS / 11 REB / 2 BLK
🔹@KevKnox: 17 PTS / 2 BLK
🔹@IveyJaden: 13 PTS / 4 AST
🔹@JalenDuren: 7 PTS / 19 REB / 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/IP8eJ8n1zq – 9:59 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Pistons 141, Hornets 134. One of their gutsiest wins this year. Hayes (25 points, career-high 5 3’s, 8 assists, 7 rebounds) and Burks (27 pts) led the way.
Bogdanovic: 24 points
Stewart: 19 points, 11 rebounds
Duren: 7 points, 19 rebounds (career-high)
Knox: 17 points – 9:51 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL OT: Pistons 141, Hornets 134
Killian Hayes: 25 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds (career high five 3s)
Alec Burks: 27 points, including five huge ones in OT
Bogey: 24 points
Beef Stew: 19 points, 11 rebounds
Jalen Duren: 7 points, 19 rebounds
Kevin Knox: 17 points
Ivey: 13p – 9:49 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
StatMuse @statmuse
Killian Hayes tonight:
25 PTS
7 REB
8 AST
5 3P
His second 20-point game of the month. He had 2 such games in his career before December. pic.twitter.com/kaHV4Vprru – 9:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier have each scored 20-plus points in nine straight games, the longest concurrent 20-point streak in @Charlotte Hornets history.
#LetsFly – 9:36 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of regulation: #Pistons 127, #Hornets 127.
Burks: 22 pts, 3 asts
Hayes: 21 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts
Bogdanovic: 19 pts, 8 rebs
Stewart: 19 pts, 4 rebs, 4 asts – 9:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bogey misses short on a middy. Hornets have the ball with 0.7 seconds left.
We’ve seen this movie before. – 9:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry extends his 20-point streak to 9️⃣ games!
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/GEIo4IdNyd – 9:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons 127, Hornets 127 with 12.1 seconds left.
Detroit just needs to make sure it gets the last shot. Ball has fouled out and Oubre has five. OT favors the Pistons. – 9:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ivey with a nice dump-off pass to Duren. He’ll go to the line.
Detroit needs both of these. – 9:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
We now live in a world where Killian Hayes got a hard close out #, missed the 3, Stew got an offensive rebound and passed up a layup to give Killian Hayes another 3. He hit it.
His shooting is here to stay. Two big 3s for Hayes late in the 4Q.
Pistons up 5. – 9:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Out here in the Hive 📸
#LetsFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/HZ4NCCDGS1 – 9:20 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Everyone’s cooking♨️
🔹@Alec Burks: 22 PTS / 6-10 FG
🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 19 PTS / 7 REB / 2 BLK
🔹@Kevin Knox: 17 PTS / 2 BLK
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 16 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST
🔹@Killian Hayes: 15 PTS / 6 AST / 6 REB
🔹@IveyJaden: 13 PTS / 4 AST / 5-8 FG
🔹@JalenDuren: 6 PTS / 14 REB / 1 BLK – 9:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Jalen McDaniels now has 21 points (3/3 from 3PM) 🔥
@Jalen McDaniels | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/0dIpatjq9Q – 9:17 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
James Plowright @British_Buzz
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Plowright @British_Buzz
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If LaMelo is going to hit those and the Pistons guards are going to keep getting whistled for offensive fouls, maybe Detroit won’t tuck Charlotte in.
Pistons’ lead cut to 2. – 9:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Pistons 107, Hornets 97. This is the most Pistons have scored through three quarters all season. Six players are in double figures
Burks: 21 points
Bogdanovic: 16 points
Stewart: 15 points (6-7 shooting)
Hayes: 15 points, 5 assists
Ivey: 13 points
Knox: 12 points – 8:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Down but not giving up.
#LetsFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/3JW9yRToVz – 8:58 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Pistons 107, #Hornets 97.
Burks: 21 pts, 3 asts
Bogdanovic: 16 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts
Stewart: 15 pts, 5 rebs
Hayes: 15 pts, 5 rebs, 4 asts – 8:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart has been so good this third quarter.
Pistons up 13 – 8:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
On the eve of December 15, latest trade notebook for @YahooSports features a conversation with Jakob Poeltl, then rumblings from LA, New York, Chicago, Indiana, Detroit, ATL, Houston and more:
sports.yahoo.com/emerging-spurs… – 8:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Melo Magic 🛸🕺
@LaMelo Ball | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/ysfBqpX35G – 8:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
With 20 points and counting tonight vs. Detroit, @Charlotte Hornets forward/guard @Kelly Oubre has extended his career-long streak of 20-point games to nine. He is the first Hornet with nine consecutive 20-point games since Kemba Walker in 2017.
#LetsFly – 8:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LMAO Isaiah Stewart just did a dribble-drive finger roll. He’s got six points off the dribble tonight.
PLUG: theathletic.com/3980547/2022/1… – 8:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are about to tuck Charlotte in for the night, I think.
Hornets’ defense might be the worst I’ve seen all season, and I’ve watched every second of Detroit. – 8:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons get B33f St3w involved immediately out of the beak — a no-dip 3. Good stuff. His second 3 of the night.
Next possession he scores off the dribble. – 8:30 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 73, Hornets 69. Detroit trailed by seven with 4:46 to play until halftime, but closed the 2nd with a 20-9 run. Big plays by Burks and Ivey down the stretch put the Pistons in control.
Burks: 14 points
Hayes: 12 points
Bogdanovic: 11 points
Knox: 10 points – 8:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 73, Hornets 69
Killian Hayes: 12 points
Burks: 14 points
Bogey: 11 points
Ivey: 9 points
Duren: 10 rebounds – 8:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Pistons 73, #Hornets 69.
Burks: 14 pts, 3 asts
Hayes: 12 pts, 2 rebs
Bogdanovic: 11 pts, 3 rebs – 8:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Burks draws a 3-point foul just before half. Pistons with a chance to go up five.
Really, really good Ivey to end the 2Q. – 8:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets transition defense has been poor tonight.
Rule 1) Stop the ball pic.twitter.com/WD28ZQEHLd – 8:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Gottem
@Jalen McDaniels | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/GbV7nCqmoL – 8:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian just picked up his third first-half foul. That was a bad call.
Not great for Detroit.
Hayes was the best player on the floor. – 8:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 35, Hornets 32.
Killian Hayes with a career-best 12 first quarter points. Everything we’ve seen him from him over the last 1.5 months is sustainable. – 7:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 35, Hornets 33. Detroit closed the quarter with a 15-6 run to take control.
Hayes: 12 points (5-8 shooting)
Knox: 8 points (2-2 from 3)
Bogdanovic: 7 points – 7:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Absolutely filthy
@LaMelo Ball x @Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rwHmQxpr3P – 7:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 35, #Hornets 33.
Hayes: 12 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast
Knox: 8 pts
Bogdanovic: 7 pts, 3 rebs, 1 ast – 7:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes is balling. Twelve first-quarter points after that nasty crossover and 3.
Pistons lead by one. – 7:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Wait for the end 😭
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/BlmvB3kE50 – 7:31 PM
Wait for the end 😭
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/BlmvB3kE50 – 7:31 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
That’s him, that’s our guy 🛸
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Gtom49WLg9 – 7:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Give it up for T-Ro 👏
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/zeBKgWdK8e – 7:15 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
After registering his 7th sack of the season, #Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson celebrated with Detroit’s iconic “Blade Dance” on Sunday.
Hutchinson told ESPN: “I had to for the city of Detroit, and I did it and I thought it went well and maybe we’ll keep it going a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/aM0tPoiKOx – 7:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Ready to hoop. 🕺
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Detroit Pistons
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/ruy9vQD69k – 7:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Detroit:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/cHRQkZSiNu – 6:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Locked in🔒
@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/ySYqnhmINQ – 6:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hello @LaMelo Ball 👋🏽
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/3ZFhrCHYVv – 6:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The holiday season is coming up, and what better gift than a @LaMelo Ball signed jersey 👀
ENTER HERE: https://t.co/e8j0E4h0m4
RULES AND CONDITIONS: https://t.co/BJBi5f2fuo pic.twitter.com/77MIMpr2Dq – 6:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs DET
LaMelo Ball is active and available.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/JxWfbciGQ5 – 6:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Will LaMelo Ball be back for the Hornets tonight? His city needs him…
#Batmelo @LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/wVzyq0XCw5 – 4:26 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LaMelo Ball is back for the Hornets
#Batmelo @LaMelo Ball pic.twitter.com/bJoYUnaKFl – 4:22 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1975, the @Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 27 points, 34 rebounds, eight blocks, and six assists in a win over the Pistons.
He grabbed 29 defensive boards, the most in a game since the NBA began tracking the statistic in 1973-74.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
All smiles at shootaround😄
@milkmeansmore | #MilkMeansMore pic.twitter.com/W4udDsXiND – 3:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
All smiles at shootaround😄
@milkmeansmore | #MilkMeansMore pic.twitter.com/NHHGbdyBiE – 3:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
All smiles at shoot around😄
@milkmeansmore | #MilkMeansMore pic.twitter.com/OoV7UU9yl7 – 2:59 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hornets star Ball moves closer to return
sportando.basketball/en/hornets-sta… – 1:57 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LaMelo Ball injury update: Hornets star upgraded to questionable vs. Pistons, ‘hopeful’ to return
cbssports.com/nba/news/lamel… – 1:19 PM
