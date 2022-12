Timberwolves 21, Clippers 15: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Matt Ryan said the Timberwolves have welcomed him “with open arms.” One person who greeted him right away was Russell.“When I first walked into the locker room, the first day, D-Lo was super happy to see me. He was surprised. He said, ‘Damn what did the Lakers do?’ ” – 4:23 PM

“Mr. Ballmer came to Mexico, Missouri, stayed at a Best Western and said, ‘Oh, I slept great,’ ” #Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told @andscape about Clippers owner Steve Ballmer who is worth $100 billion and is helping Lue’s challenged hometown. bit.ly/3W5yguU

Suns guard Devin Booker said he “hopes” he can play in tomorrow’s game vs the Clippers but will see how he feels tomorrow. – 5:45 PM

Tre Mann on returning home after a 5 game road trip: “It feels good. Nice to be able to sleep in my bed again.” pic.twitter.com/iHEELwkdHW

Tre Mann said it “feels good” to be back home for this home stand “nice to sleep in my own bed” said this home stand is “big, I was looking forward to it once I saw it on the schedule two weeks ago.” – 6:06 PM

Tre Mann said they learned “we can compete with everybody” on this last road trip against five playoff teams. – 6:07 PM

Tre Mann said the team focused on defensive zones during film in shootaround this morning: “There’s always gonna be weak spots in zones.” – 6:08 PM

Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) and Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) are both questionable for tomorrow’s Suns game against the Clippers.Cam Payne (right foot sprain) is out. He joins Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson and Duane Washington Jr. – 7:09 PM

Count how many consecutive FTs Devin Booker made here.He’s officially listed questionable for Thursday at #Clippers. Missed last two games with left hamstring tightness. #Suns pic.twitter.com/DTgt3FCRvK

D’Angelo Russell is OUT tonight against the Clippers.Chris Finch says Russell is “day to day”. – 8:32 PM

Chris Finch on who will be playing point guard tonight with D’Angelo Russell and Jordan McLaughlin out: “Whoever gets it, go” – 8:34 PM

Austin Rivers tells me he is starting tonight at point guard for Timberwolves at LA.Shades of Patrick Beverley in January… – 9:15 PM

Austin Rivers is starting at point guard tonight for the Wolves with D’Angelo Russell and Jordan McLaughlin both out. – 9:34 PM

Asked Chris Finch on playing Clippers without Karl-Anthony Towns and the success Timberwolves had with that in January and the Play-In.Finch starts responding: “Well, no KAT. So we should win, right?!” 😆 pic.twitter.com/pilbLd7azo

Nuggets lead Washington 38-31 after 1 quarter.Jokic: 8-6-5-1-1 on 4-4 shootingGordon: 9-0-1 with 1 steal on 4-5 shootingHyland: 7-1-0 in 4 minIf the Nuggets just tried to get back in transition on defense, they would be up a lot more. – 9:41 PM

Both Monte Morris and Will Barton are hot early in their return to Denver.Morris: 12 pts, 5 ast, 3-3 3PT in 12 minBarton: 10 pts, 4 ast, 3-4 3PT in 11 min – 9:52 PM

Portland managed to close out Minnesota in the fourth quarter of the last game, allowing Billups to turn it over to the bench with 6 minutes to play. Doesn’t seem that’s going to be the case with the Blazers up 104-94 with 8:39 to play. – 9:58 PM

The Clippers have started this game shooting 2 for 9 and have missed all four 3-pt attempts – 10:22 PM

Brutal start for non-Kawhi Clippers.Leonard has 4 points on 2/3 FGs.Rest of team has 0 points on 0/10 FGs.Anthony Edwards outscoring Clippers with 5 points already. Timberwolves up 10-4 with 6:07 left in first quarter. – 10:25 PM

Three rebounds already for Anthony Edwards. They need a big one from him tonight. Promising start. – 10:29 PM

Kawhi Leonard has two fouls in seven minutes and is replaced by Nicolas Batum. Only Kawhi has scored for the Clippers so far during a brutal 2-15 start. – 10:29 PM

Questionable coming into the game due to a foot contusion, Jalen Brunson had 30 pts & 7 assists in 39 min to help NYK beat CHI in OT. NYK has won 5 straight. Quentin Grimes was strong on both ends. He had 14 pts (4-7 3PT, including a big 3 in OT). NYK was +15 in Grimes’ 37 min. – 10:29 PM

Timberwolves didn’t exactly take advantage of Clippers failing to make shots to start this game. Paul George found a couple of 3s to help LA cut Timberwolves lead to 17-15 with 2:07 left in first quarter.Neither team playing with much verve early. – 10:37 PM

Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington on the floor for their birthdays THE RICO IS BACK – 10:39 PM

