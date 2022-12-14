Timberwolves 21, Clippers 15: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-14) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (13-13) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 14, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 21, Los Angeles Clippers 15 (Q1 00:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington on the floor for their birthdays THE RICO IS BACK – 10:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Timberwolves didn’t exactly take advantage of Clippers failing to make shots to start this game. Paul George found a couple of 3s to help LA cut Timberwolves lead to 17-15 with 2:07 left in first quarter.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Questionable coming into the game due to a foot contusion, Jalen Brunson had 30 pts & 7 assists in 39 min to help NYK beat CHI in OT. NYK has won 5 straight. Quentin Grimes was strong on both ends. He had 14 pts (4-7 3PT, including a big 3 in OT). NYK was +15 in Grimes’ 37 min. – 10:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard has two fouls in seven minutes and is replaced by Nicolas Batum. Only Kawhi has scored for the Clippers so far during a brutal 2-15 start. – 10:29 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Three rebounds already for Anthony Edwards. They need a big one from him tonight. Promising start. – 10:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
eurostep had ’em frozen 🥶 pic.twitter.com/D3LuA1v9UR – 10:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brutal start for non-Kawhi Clippers.
Leonard has 4 points on 2/3 FGs.
Rest of team has 0 points on 0/10 FGs.
Anthony Edwards outscoring Clippers with 5 points already. Timberwolves up 10-4 with 6:07 left in first quarter. – 10:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that A1 stepback is scary 👀 pic.twitter.com/GbXhxMWJvc – 10:23 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
The Clippers have started this game shooting 2 for 9 and have missed all four 3-pt attempts – 10:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
sit back & enjoy SlowMo goin’ to work. pic.twitter.com/Bi43n6hVqL – 10:22 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Portland managed to close out Minnesota in the fourth quarter of the last game, allowing Billups to turn it over to the bench with 6 minutes to play. Doesn’t seem that’s going to be the case with the Blazers up 104-94 with 8:39 to play. – 9:58 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Kawhi Leonard
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @ivicazubac pic.twitter.com/LEgh4tnnRu – 9:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Both Monte Morris and Will Barton are hot early in their return to Denver.
Morris: 12 pts, 5 ast, 3-3 3PT in 12 min
Barton: 10 pts, 4 ast, 3-4 3PT in 11 min – 9:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters Clips-Wolves:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
MIN
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Rudy Gobert
Anthony Edwards
Austin Rivers – 9:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets lead Washington 38-31 after 1 quarter.
Jokic: 8-6-5-1-1 on 4-4 shooting
Gordon: 9-0-1 with 1 steal on 4-5 shooting
Hyland: 7-1-0 in 4 min
If the Nuggets just tried to get back in transition on defense, they would be up a lot more. – 9:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Chris Finch on playing Clippers without Karl-Anthony Towns and the success Timberwolves had with that in January and the Play-In.
Finch starts responding: “Well, no KAT. So we should win, right?!” 😆 pic.twitter.com/pilbLd7azo – 9:37 PM
Asked Chris Finch on playing Clippers without Karl-Anthony Towns and the success Timberwolves had with that in January and the Play-In.
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
bol bol tonight:
21 PTS
7 REB
7-13 FG
3-4 3P
28 MIN
W pic.twitter.com/0PtjxK4Wuq – 9:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
D’Angelo Russell (Left Knee Contusion), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain), and Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation) are OUT at L.A. pic.twitter.com/EGx5C7it1J – 9:36 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Austin Rivers is starting at point guard tonight for the Wolves with D’Angelo Russell and Jordan McLaughlin both out. – 9:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the Naz Reid content you need. pic.twitter.com/d0EPUnAj3y – 9:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Austin Rivers tells me he is starting tonight at point guard for Timberwolves at LA.
Shades of Patrick Beverley in January… – 9:15 PM
Austin Rivers tells me he is starting tonight at point guard for Timberwolves at LA.
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
markelle fultz through three quarters:
12 PTS
8 AST
5 REB
50% FG
25 MIN
@SASsoftware x @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/AYt1ju6AsN – 8:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on who will be playing point guard tonight with D’Angelo Russell and Jordan McLaughlin out: “Whoever gets it, go” – 8:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
D’Angelo Russell is out against the Clippers tonight, Wolves coach Chris Finch said. – 8:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
T-Wolves coach Chris Finch said D’Angelo Russell is out for tonight’s game vs the Clippers – 8:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chris Finch says that D’Angelo Russell is out tonight vs Clippers. – 8:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell is OUT tonight against the Clippers.
Chris Finch says Russell is “day to day”. – 8:32 PM
D’Angelo Russell is OUT tonight against the Clippers.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The last time Darius Bazley started, the other 4 Thunder starters were:
Theo Maledon
Tre Mann
Aleksej Pokusevski
Isaiah Roby – 8:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns All-Star Devin Booker (hamstring) hopes to return Thursday against #Clippers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Count how many consecutive FTs Devin Booker made here.
He’s officially listed questionable for Thursday at #Clippers. Missed last two games with left hamstring tightness. #Suns pic.twitter.com/DTgt3FCRvK – 7:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
we’re back, back in Cali, Cali. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ki5D5Hmfhx – 7:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) and Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) are both questionable for tomorrow’s Suns game against the Clippers.
Cam Payne (right foot sprain) is out. He joins Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson and Duane Washington Jr. – 7:09 PM
Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) and Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) are both questionable for tomorrow’s Suns game against the Clippers.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) and Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) QUESTIONABLE for Thursday’s game at #Clippers.
Cameron Payne (right foot sprain) OUT. #Suns – 7:04 PM
Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) and Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) QUESTIONABLE for Thursday’s game at #Clippers.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– New World Knicks
– Haliburton/Steph Show
– Luka welcomes Donovan
– If you combined the Cavs/Mavs would they be title favorites?
– Kawhi?
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/Pda7vIq6QD pic.twitter.com/r6dBAqCHaA – 6:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
what’s the greatest Timberwolves jersey of all time? #NBAJerseyDay pic.twitter.com/qhpzpvmkZz – 6:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tre Mann said the team focused on defensive zones during film in shootaround this morning: “There’s always gonna be weak spots in zones.” – 6:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann said they learned “we can compete with everybody” on this last road trip against five playoff teams. – 6:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann said it “feels good” to be back home for this home stand “nice to sleep in my own bed” said this home stand is “big, I was looking forward to it once I saw it on the schedule two weeks ago.” – 6:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tre Mann on returning home after a 5 game road trip: “It feels good. Nice to be able to sleep in my bed again.” pic.twitter.com/iHEELwkdHW – 6:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tre Mann, Isaiah Joe & Eugene Omoruyi before tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/RMnKfyBmf9 – 5:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns guard Devin Booker said he “hopes” he can play in tomorrow’s game vs the Clippers but will see how he feels tomorrow. – 5:45 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Mr. Ballmer came to Mexico, Missouri, stayed at a Best Western and said, ‘Oh, I slept great,’ ” #Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told @andscape about Clippers owner Steve Ballmer who is worth $100 billion and is helping Lue’s challenged hometown. bit.ly/3W5yguU – 5:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
hoopin’ on national TV tonight. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/17EMkBxlSc – 5:02 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Matt Ryan said the Timberwolves have welcomed him “with open arms.” One person who greeted him right away was Russell.
“When I first walked into the locker room, the first day, D-Lo was super happy to see me. He was surprised. He said, ‘Damn what did the Lakers do?’ ” – 4:23 PM
Matt Ryan said the Timberwolves have welcomed him “with open arms.” One person who greeted him right away was Russell.
