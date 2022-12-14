Trae Young returns to lineup

Lauren L. Williams: Trae Young is available. pic.twitter.com/5Wl1gbkUMY
Source: Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse
Trae has missed 44 of his last 54 threes.
Hawks are 3-8 since Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/WyBRFE0ait9:30 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan AND Trae Young each got T’d up. – 7:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Starters tonight in Orlando: Trae Young, AJ Griffin, De’Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela. – 6:41 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young (low back tightness) is available. – 6:22 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Trae Young out warming up in Orlando. He is a game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/OPNtZAqK0e5:56 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Trae Young (back) will warm up and is a game-time decision tonight in Orlando, Nate McMillan said. – 5:34 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
France too cold !!! – 2:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Ringer’s Top 20 NBA Players
1 Giannis
2 Curry
3 Jokic
4 Luka
5 KD
6 Tatum
7 Embiid
8 AD
9. LeBron
10 Ja
11 Booker
12 SGA
13 PG
14 Siakam
15 Zion
16 Butler
17 Mitchell
18 Dame
19 Trae
20 Brown
SGA one spot above the player OKC traded for him (and 5 1st rounders + 2 swaps). – 1:21 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Who do you think is ranked too high or too low? Ten of my disagreements:
Too low: Anfernee Simons, Franz Wagner, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Klay Thompson
Too high: Julius Randle, Evan Mobley, Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, Trae Young nbarankings.theringer.com11:52 AM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 11:05 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Alaa always sneaks in how he feels Trae Young is looking to shoot 1st, 2nd, and third priority. As if he’s not always up there in dimes per game. – 7:35 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Nothin like the Holiday season‼️ – 7:29 PM

More on this storyline

Trae Young: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Sorry to the hawks fan(s) who got a chance to touch the game winning ball. Didn’t know I couldn’t do that. Can’t Celebrate shit anymore🥱😴 -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / December 12, 2022

