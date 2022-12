Trae Young returns to lineup

Trae Young: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Sorry to the hawks fan(s) who got a chance to touch the game winning ball. Didn’t know I couldn’t do that . Can’t Celebrate shit anymore🥱😴 -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / December 12, 2022

Alaa always sneaks in how he feels Trae Young is looking to shoot 1st, 2nd, and third priority. As if he’s not always up there in dimes per game. – 7:35 PM

Who do you think is ranked too high or too low? Ten of my disagreements:Too low: Anfernee Simons, Franz Wagner, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Klay ThompsonToo high: Julius Randle, Evan Mobley, Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, Trae Young nbarankings.theringer.com

The Ringer’s Top 20 NBA Players1 Giannis2 Curry3 Jokic4 Luka5 KD6 Tatum7 Embiid8 AD9. LeBron10 Ja11 Booker12 SGA13 PG14 Siakam15 Zion16 Butler17 Mitchell18 Dame19 Trae20 BrownSGA one spot above the player OKC traded for him (and 5 1st rounders + 2 swaps). – 1:21 PM

