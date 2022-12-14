Trae Young returns to lineup

Lauren L. Williams: Trae Young is available. pic.twitter.com/5Wl1gbkUMY
Source: Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL
Source: Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae has missed 44 of his last 54 threes.
Hawks are 3-8 since Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/WyBRFE0ait – 9:30 PM
Trae has missed 44 of his last 54 threes.
Hawks are 3-8 since Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/WyBRFE0ait – 9:30 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Starters tonight in Orlando: Trae Young, AJ Griffin, De’Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela. – 6:41 PM
Starters tonight in Orlando: Trae Young, AJ Griffin, De’Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela. – 6:41 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Trae Young out warming up in Orlando. He is a game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/OPNtZAqK0e – 5:56 PM
Trae Young out warming up in Orlando. He is a game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/OPNtZAqK0e – 5:56 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Trae Young (back) will warm up and is a game-time decision tonight in Orlando, Nate McMillan said. – 5:34 PM
Trae Young (back) will warm up and is a game-time decision tonight in Orlando, Nate McMillan said. – 5:34 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Ringer’s Top 20 NBA Players
1 Giannis
2 Curry
3 Jokic
4 Luka
5 KD
6 Tatum
7 Embiid
8 AD
9. LeBron
10 Ja
11 Booker
12 SGA
13 PG
14 Siakam
15 Zion
16 Butler
17 Mitchell
18 Dame
19 Trae
20 Brown
SGA one spot above the player OKC traded for him (and 5 1st rounders + 2 swaps). – 1:21 PM
The Ringer’s Top 20 NBA Players
1 Giannis
2 Curry
3 Jokic
4 Luka
5 KD
6 Tatum
7 Embiid
8 AD
9. LeBron
10 Ja
11 Booker
12 SGA
13 PG
14 Siakam
15 Zion
16 Butler
17 Mitchell
18 Dame
19 Trae
20 Brown
SGA one spot above the player OKC traded for him (and 5 1st rounders + 2 swaps). – 1:21 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Who do you think is ranked too high or too low? Ten of my disagreements:
Too low: Anfernee Simons, Franz Wagner, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Klay Thompson
Too high: Julius Randle, Evan Mobley, Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, Trae Young nbarankings.theringer.com – 11:52 AM
Who do you think is ranked too high or too low? Ten of my disagreements:
Too low: Anfernee Simons, Franz Wagner, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Klay Thompson
Too high: Julius Randle, Evan Mobley, Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, Trae Young nbarankings.theringer.com – 11:52 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Alaa always sneaks in how he feels Trae Young is looking to shoot 1st, 2nd, and third priority. As if he’s not always up there in dimes per game. – 7:35 PM
Alaa always sneaks in how he feels Trae Young is looking to shoot 1st, 2nd, and third priority. As if he’s not always up there in dimes per game. – 7:35 PM
More on this storyline
Lauren L. Williams: Hawks say Trae Young will warm up and is a game-time decision. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / December 14, 2022
Atlanta: Clint Capela (left achilles soreness) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) have been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game against Orlando. Trae Young (low back tightness) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / December 13, 2022
Trae Young: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Sorry to the hawks fan(s) who got a chance to touch the game winning ball. Didn’t know I couldn’t do that. Can’t Celebrate shit anymore🥱😴 -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / December 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.