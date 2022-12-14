Warriors 119, Pacers 125: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (14-15) play against the Indiana Pacers (14-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 14, 2022
Golden State Warriors 119, Indiana Pacers 125 (Final)
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin was on a roll tonight vs. the Warriors.👏
24 PTS
6 REB
3 AST pic.twitter.com/jfvTjoysHQ – 10:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry leaves game with shoulder injury, MRI Thursday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/14/ste… – 10:29 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors rank 8th in NBA in midrange percentage (43.8) per NBA Stats.
But they are 17th in attempts (10.2) – 10:25 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
How much will the severity of Steph Curry’s injury impact Draymond Green’s impact and availability? – 10:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
walk along with Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin after their big win.🚶 pic.twitter.com/mrcHVrzoM7 – 10:15 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors road record dropped to 2-12 with a blowout loss to the Bucks on Tuesday, NBA Twitter weighed in with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:11 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
I’m off for the next few days. @Dalton Johnson is on the road with the Warriors. Keep an eye on his timeline for the latest on Steph, as well as coverage from @Monte Poole. – 10:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Final five minutes OKC up 97-93, lineup:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Aaron Wiggins
Darius Bazley
I like it – 10:00 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Domantas Sabonis is the only player with multiple 20-point, 20-rebound games this season (2).
vs Warriors: 26 points, 22 rebounds (11/13)
vs Raptors: 21 points, 20 rebounds (12/14)
#SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton on bouncing back tonight: “Yeah, the last two days have sucked.” – 9:59 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The reigning NBA Finals MVP was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s contest against the Pacers due to a left shoulder injury. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/14/inj… – 9:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on the rotation tonight and the second half play from Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody pic.twitter.com/o0miyTV2Kp – 9:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo on the mindset down by 20 going into halftime: “There’s a standard when you play for the Warriors. … We gotta play like we’re the frickin’ Warriors.” – 9:53 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
DiVincenzo: “There’s a standard when you play for the Golden State Warriors… We have to play like the freaking Warriors.” – 9:52 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Aaron Wiggins WILLED this ball in 😳 pic.twitter.com/Km45LRAAX5 – 9:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton had himself a night.
29 PTS
6 AST
5 3PM pic.twitter.com/Tcxizd7ACa – 9:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I love the Thunder playing “21 can you do something for me” every time Aaron Wiggins makes a bucket. – 9:47 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
As far as Curry injury, let’s hope it’s like Deebo … where the news keeps getting better and better. – 9:45 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry will get an MRI on his left shoulder tomorrow, per Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/mNDApzU0yB – 9:44 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Curry will get an MRI tomorrow, Kerr says. Kerr checked in with Curry briefly postgame, said he was in good spirits. – 9:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry will get at MRI tomorrow, Steve Kerr says. No indication of how severe his shoulder injury is right now. – 9:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Steph Curry injury update: Warriors star leaves team’s loss to Pacers with shoulder issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 9:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Final 📊
Stephen – 38p/7r/7a/2s/1b
Jordan – 20p/5r/5a/1s
Donte – 15p/8r/3a/1s
JaMychal – 15p/5r/1a/1b
Moses – 13p/1r/3a
JK – 9p/8r/1a/1s/2b
Kevon – 4p/6r/3a
Ty – 2p/2r/1a
Anthony – 2p/2r
Draymond – 1p/2r/3a pic.twitter.com/1TQ03bAsmR – 9:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Indiana beats the Warriors 125-119, dropping them to 2-13 on the road this season. But that’s not as worrisome as the health of No. 30 right now. – 9:31 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Warriors’ 6 game roadtrip starts 0-2 on the back-to-back with the Bucks and Pacers.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers led the entire second half, hang on to beat the Warriors 125-119.
Curry scored 38pts before exiting with a shoulder injury.
Haliburton scored 29, Mathurin had 24 and Turner added 21. And the Pacers forced 24TOs.
Next: Fri. at CLE. – 9:30 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Andrew Nembhard with the clutch layup to put the Pacers up 6 and this one is done. Pacers beat the Warriors 125-119 and improve to 15-14. The Pacers swept the 2022 NBA Champs this season.
The Pacers keep finding ways to respond after slumps. Haliburton had 29 points & 6 assists. – 9:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors made it close late, but fall to the Pacers: 125-119, capping what could be a substantial night. Steph Curry left in the third quarter with a left shoulder injury. They’re 2-13 on the road and now back under .500 for the season: 14-15. At Sixers next. – 9:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
probably wouldn’t have mattered but insane that Warriors didn’t foul there. – 9:30 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors fall to the Pacers 125-119.
They are now 2-13 on the road. The Warriors should be impressed with how they got back into this game given the circumstances but the clear, immediate concern lays with the status of Curry. – 9:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Rough ending to what was a hell of a fight from the Warriors in a 125-119 loss to the Pacers
Now we wait on any Steph Curry updates – 9:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mathurin tonight:
24 PTS
6 REB
8-14 FG
4-7 3P
2-0 against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/4ZbQGAxhNa – 9:29 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are challenging the charging foul called on Myles Turner. Moses Moody was still moving, that’s a block.
Credit assistant Mike Weinar for informing Carlisle to do so.
Turner will shoot two shots, up 3, 1:06 left. – 9:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are challenging the charging foul called on Myles Turner. Moses Moody was still moving, that’s a block.
Credit assistant Mike Weinar for informing Carlisle to do so.
Pacers ball, up 3, 1:06 left. – 9:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond tonight:
1 point
2 rebounds
3 assists
6 turnovers
1 ejection pic.twitter.com/G3ansF3P9P – 9:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond tonight:
1 point
2 rebounds
3 assists
6 turnovers
6 fouls pic.twitter.com/halOa7hyMY – 9:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors have won the fourth quarter 29-27 without Steph Curry. Trail 120-116 with 1:33 in a game where they once trailed by 25 points – 9:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
couldn’t have said it better ourselves, @Rob Perez. pic.twitter.com/NwmTfYBshq – 9:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Yup Indiana game all over again. Up 19 in that one, and then not. This time up 21 in second period, now up 64-62. – 9:19 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry won’t return to game vs. Pacers with shoulder injury mercurynews.com/2022/12/14/ste… – 9:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Three for Three 3PM-A’s for 1️⃣ (& counting).
📺: @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/aqhnjliQH3 – 9:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Tonight is the one-year anniversary of Steph Curry breaking the all-time 3-point record. He scored 38 points in 30 minutes, going 11-for-19 from the field and 5-for-10 on 3-pointers before leaving with a left shoulder injury.
Ban injuries. – 9:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
four-point play for Bennedict Mathurin.👀
@Bennedict Mathurin makes the three and the free throw. pic.twitter.com/yio3O0rOCl – 9:15 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Meanwhile, in the G League…
Chris Duarte scored 18pts on 7 of 13 shooting with the Mad Ants, playing in his first game since Nov. 4 due to a left ankle sprain. – 9:15 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Does Tyrese Haliburton realize the last three times he’s let the ball roll up the court without touching it that the clock has still been running?😂 – 9:14 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero is up to 20 points tonight. It is his 17th 20-point game of the season, the most by a rookie. (Mathurin is next with 12.) – 9:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets and Warriors just tipped, but I’m still wondering why Ethan Horvath hasn’t been honored with the First Shot yet. – 9:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is OUT for the rest of the night with what the Warriors are calling a left shoulder injury – 9:10 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Warriors’ broadcasters keep saying Bennedict Mathurin has “irrational confidence.” Former Pac-12 player of the year, 2nd team All American and battling Paolo Banchero for ROY. I’d say his confidence is quite rational. – 9:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry (left shoulder) will not return to the game, Warriors say. No further news on a diagnosis. – 9:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Stephen Curry (left shoulder) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:08 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry (left shoulder) all not return to the game, Warriors say. – 9:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry is officially out for the game. Left shoulder injury. Nothing further from Warriors as of yet. – 9:08 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
And Steph Curry was just ruled out for this one with a left shoulder injury. – 9:08 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Stephen Curry (left shoulder) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:08 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond ejected with his second tech. The wheels have come off. No Wiggins or Klay, Steph injured, Draymond out, Poole has five fouls. About 8 mins left to play. – 9:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins out. Steph Curry in the locker room checking on a shoulder injury. Draymond Green just picked up two fourth quarter technicals and an ejection. Rough night for the Warriors in Indianapolis. They’re down 12 with eight minutes left. – 9:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green continued to bark at the ref since picking up his first technical a few moments ago. He just got slapped with his second and has been ejected from the game.
No Green. No Thompson. No Wiggins. No Curry. The Warriors trail 106-94 with 8:10 remaining in the game – 9:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
And now Draymond Green is ejected after consecutive technical fouls.
Warriors were within 5 when he was called for traveling. Since: 13-6 Pacers run.
Curry is already in the locker room with an injury. Pacers up 13. – 9:07 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
not in his house!😤
Oshae Brissett with the rejection at the rim. pic.twitter.com/LKFzTvD1mk – 9:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green has been ejected from the Warriors-Pacers game – 9:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Pacers back up 11. Draymond Green just picked up a technical foul. Stephen Curry is still in the locker room. And Golden State is spiraling. – 9:04 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Fun first half between the Heat and Thunder (way better than that Heat-Pacers game the other night). Heat have made 16 of 29 3s, Tyler Herro accounting for six of them. – 9:04 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I told Oshae I was proud of him when the Pacers were in the Bay last week. Turned himself into a really nice player.🍊fam – 9:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat scored 64 points in the first half with 16 threes
The Heat scored 87 points with 9 threes in the entire game in Indiana the other night – 9:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 21 in second quarter, but like Monday in Indiana, can’t sustain. Lead 64-52 at half. Herro with 20. – 9:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Into the deep end.
📺: @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/ZGT6vC7yUy – 8:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry had scored 38 of the Warriors’ 80 points before having to go to the locker room – 8:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This is the play where Steph Curry came up grabbing his left shoulder. He’s still in the locker room as fourth quarter is about to begin. pic.twitter.com/NDKEbHfuho – 8:56 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers outscored 33-19 in the 3rd, lead the Warriors 93-87.
Curry (38pts) remains back in the locker room.
Mathurin scored 11 of his 20pts in the 3Q; Haliburton has 23. – 8:55 PM
Pacers outscored 33-19 in the 3rd, lead the Warriors 93-87.
Curry (38pts) remains back in the locker room.
Mathurin scored 11 of his 20pts in the 3Q; Haliburton has 23. – 8:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Video of the play where Steph Curry appears to have hurt his left arm/shoulder pic.twitter.com/7SiJ1PwmdJ – 8:54 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steph Curry went back into the locker room after suffering an apparent shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/1pOuS8BdXP – 8:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Video of the play where Steph Curry appears to have hurt his left arm/shoulder pic.twitter.com/ZF6Z5zjI7U – 8:53 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
On the eve of December 15, latest trade notebook for @YahooSports features a conversation with Jakob Poeltl, then rumblings from LA, New York, Chicago, Indiana, Detroit, ATL, Houston and more:
sports.yahoo.com/emerging-spurs… – 8:52 PM
On the eve of December 15, latest trade notebook for @YahooSports features a conversation with Jakob Poeltl, then rumblings from LA, New York, Chicago, Indiana, Detroit, ATL, Houston and more:
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry clearly hurting in his left shoulder area after contact with Indiana big man Jalen Smith, heads to the locker room – 8:52 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry to the locker room during the timeout favoring that left arm. pic.twitter.com/zZtpjFe8Kt – 8:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
AAANNNNDDD-1.😤
Bennedict Mathurin drives into the lane through contact for the chance at the three-point play. pic.twitter.com/wrnNmdFoBJ – 8:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Curry is going to the locker room right now with Warriors head trainer Rick Celebrini – 8:50 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Bennedict Mathurin drives to the hoop with road rage i dont know how else to describe it – 8:50 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors immediately call timeout after Curry comes down the floor grabbing his left shoulder. He’s getting looked at by two trainers on the bench. – 8:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is hurt. He’s grabbing his left should and looks to be in a lot of pain – 8:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry reached in for a steal and looked like he might’ve injured his left shoulder. Warriors timeout. – 8:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Curry, who has 38pts, is leaned over in obvious pain. Holding his left elbow area. – 8:49 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Stephen Curry has his 250th career 30-point game (16th this season) with 38 points on 11-of-18 from the field (5-of-9 3FG) to go with seven rebounds and seven assists. – 8:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the rook is cookin’.
9 straight for Bennedict Mathurin. pic.twitter.com/6XuQMhIzO1 – 8:46 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry rips down an offensive rebound in traffic, puts it through the rim plus the foul. There was a little fist pump action before he knocked down the free throw. Pacers lead is down to 3, Curry has 38 points. – 8:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
There is a LOUD group of Warriors fans here in Indy who are going nuts every time Steph Curry does something, which has been a lot tonight – 8:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
3Q is going the opposite of the 2Q.
Warriors have outscored the Pacers 23-6 to draw to within one possession. 80-77. – 8:43 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Kuminga started the the second half and has given them a good boost of energy. That, combined with Curry’s constant scoring and the Pacers missing some shots has the Warriors down just five points midway through the third quarter. – 8:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kuminga tips in a Curry miss and Indiana’s lead is down to just five with 6:03 left in the third quarter. Carlisle takes a timeout. – 8:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors rearranged their rotation in the second half and it has worked. Kuminga for Looney. Moody first sub off the bench. Steph Curry still hot. They’ve cut a 20-point Pacers lead down to five in under six minutes. – 8:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors got it down to nine. Kuminga starting the second half in place of Looney has given this team a jolt. – 8:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
TOUCHDOWN SC.
📺: @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/cMHrqHR89U – 8:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The inevitable Warriors run.
They’ve scored 13 unanswered to cut the Pacers’ lead to 10. – 8:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
With Miami trapping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the paint I like the idea of having Joe, Poku, Wiggins, and Muscala on the floor for spray outs that will be there eventually. – 8:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins getting minutes here in the first as well. OKC will be without Jeremiah Robinson-Earl week-to-week so they have to find a new rotation shuffle. – 8:29 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
former Pacers guard Don Buse is at @GainbridgeFH tonight and got the crowd Revved Up before the matchup against the Golden State Warriors.🏎️ pic.twitter.com/Q1TKL0oolZ – 8:28 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Steph with 27 points at the half, looks totally exhausted. Warriors down 20.
Get this dude some help: https://t.co/pmpNUDrU8A pic.twitter.com/Db0k4ry9dK – 8:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton goin’ crazy:
20 PTS | 4 AST | 4 REB pic.twitter.com/5Hdk2Zk04a – 8:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are starting Jonathan Kuminga in Kevon Looney’s place to open the second half, going smaller with Curry, Poole, DiVincenzo, Kuminga, Draymond down 20. – 8:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors in the first half
Steph Curry: 27 points, 9-for-13 from the field, 4-for-7 from deep, 5-for-5 on free throws
Rest of Warriors: 27 points, 11-for-31 from the field, 2-for-10 from deep, 2-for-2 on free throws – 8:22 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
If my numbers are right, non Steph Warriors have a 38.7% eFG% and Steph has a 84.6% eFG% at the half. – 8:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
we’re up at the half, so you win $10 in free credits with @PointsBetUSA!💰
learn more & redeem: https://t.co/TGRopWuXOy pic.twitter.com/5U8zgL8YML – 8:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry’s delayed walk to the locker room at halftime after scoring 27 but still trailing the Pacers by 20 pic.twitter.com/bjbg3rqQbj – 8:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Pacers second-quarter shot chart pic.twitter.com/lWBusABLAU – 8:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
take a dive into our @PointsBetUSA numbers at the half.👇 pic.twitter.com/VGhXlJfCV1 – 8:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 After another Draymond incident, @TermineRadio has mixed feelings for the Warriors pic.twitter.com/H68aw7Wjj0 – 8:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steph dropped 27 in the first half.
The Warriors are losing by 20 😯 pic.twitter.com/teyg1DNW2W – 8:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Good news: Buddy Hield is the first Pacer on the court for halftime warmups.
He sprinted to beat T.J. McConnell. So he seems to be fine. – 8:15 PM
Good news: Buddy Hield is the first Pacer on the court for halftime warmups.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Pacers in the second quarter
16-for-23 from the field
9-for-13 from 3-point range – 8:15 PM
Pacers in the second quarter
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
In the first half Steph Curry scored 27 points shooting 69% from the floor, chipped in 3 rebounds, 3assists and a steal yet the Warriors trail by 20. Somebody help the man out before he breaks his back carrying this offense! #dubnation – 8:14 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
With 4:14 left, Kerr replaced Draymond and Poole with a pair of two-way guys (Lamb and Jerome). The Warriors were up 20-11 at the time. Pacers best players were still on the floor
It was all down hill from there. – 8:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 After another Draymond incident, @TermineRadio is mixed feelings for the Warriors pic.twitter.com/GGqthdwWDC – 8:13 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Pacers’ 47 points in the second quarter are the most the Warriors have allowed in a quarter this season – 8:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
He’s quick. 📚
📺: @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/dliBgaR0fN – 8:10 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry stood under the hoop with his hands on his knees, breathing heavily as everyone else walked back to the locker room for halfitme. He’s doing everything he can to get the Warriors back in this — has 27 pts in the first half — but the Warriors trail the Pacers 74-54 – 8:09 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
New from @HeavyOnSports:
🏀 Execs think Warriors could make move for a vet
🏀 Celtics overcome bad flashbacks in LA; a scout/former coach defends Mazzulla’s drop coverage vs GS
🏀 The danger of drawing conclusions when so many players are missing games
bit.ly/3uNRl8R – 8:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors just gave up 47 second quarter points and 74 first half points to the Pacers. They turned it over 13 times. Eleven Indiana 3s. – 8:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
One game after being held to 82pts, the Pacers scored 74 in the first half and lead the Warriors by 20.
– 47pts in the 2Q
– 11/22 from 3
– forced 14 turnovers
– Curry has half (27) of GSW’s 54pts.
And Haliburton (20pts), who didn’t make a shot last game, has five 3s. – 8:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 74-54 to the Pacers at halftime
Steph Curry has 27 points. The Warriors’ second-leading scorer, Jordan Poole, has 8 points but is 3-for-9 from the field and 0-for-3 from deep – 8:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry’s 3-pointer to beat the second-quarter buzzer was the loudest Warriors fans in attendance have cheered all night.
Their ball club is down 20 points at halftime, though.
Curry has a game-high 27 points. Indiana is shooting 57.4% from the field and made 11 3s. – 8:08 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers withstand a 27 point Steph Curry have and lead the champs by 20 at the break. It’s 74-54. Pacers hit 11/22 from deep, which played a big part in their lead. But they defended all non-Steph palyers pretty well.
Haiburton has 20 points and 4 assists. Strong bounceback game – 8:07 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Moses Moody has been exposed on D since getting first burn midway through 2Q. Lack of short-area burst, lateral quickness really hurting him.
Goes for what should be easy steal here, but just doesn’t have speed to get to looping cross-court pass. Another corner 3 for Indy. pic.twitter.com/3vUn0ATcio – 8:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat did well in limiting the Pacers’ opportunities in transition a few nights ago. Heat will have to focus on that again tonight, with the Thunder ranked No. 4 in pace this season. – 8:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nembhard — tasked with Steph Curry — called for two fouls within six seconds. He has three and is taken out.
Curry is the only Warrior player going… up to a game-high 21pts. – 8:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
defense ➡️ offense.
Aaron Nesmith causes the turnover and Andrew Nembhard capitalizes with the layup on the other end. pic.twitter.com/XpvWoqjfvf – 8:02 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Pacers are currently on a 19-4 run over the last three minutes. The Warriors’ defense has been all over the place, and just given up several wide-open 3s. On offense, they’re consistently traveling and turning the ball over. – 8:02 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Warriors could dig a real hole on this road trip if they can’t compete in this game, and so far, they aren’t. – 8:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Defensive breakdowns all over the floor for the Warriors in this first half. Nine Pacers 3s, most wide open. They’re down 66-44. – 8:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have a 39-point 2Q and there’s still 2:29 to go. They’ve made their last five 3s. – 8:00 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Indiana has gone absolutely nuclear from 3 late in the second quarter. – 8:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Feels like the Warriors have allowed 74 wide-open 3-pointers in the right corner – 8:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are in a good flow offensively, and they’ve ballooned the lead to 21, 63-42.
Myles Turner has 14pts. Haliburton has 12, including three 3s. – 7:59 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
OKAY OSHAE!👏
Oshae Brissett takes it coast to coast with the steal and the score. pic.twitter.com/55f9m5YpPy – 7:56 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry so far tonight: 6/8 FG
All other Warriors: 10/29 FG
Trailing Pacers 52-42, 4:33 left in the half – 7:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Even without Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins tonight, Steve Kerr doesn’t go to Moses Moody until middle of the second quarter. Went with Ty Jerome over him (-17 in 9 mins). Moody enters and hits a corner 3, sneaks in a semi transition layup. Gave a needed bench jolt. – 7:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Back-to-back 3s from Hali and Turner, and the Pacers open up a 11-point lead. – 7:52 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Definitely can’t blame Draymond and Donte for poor Warriors’ D. They’ve been locked in from opening tip.
Look how seamlessly they switch after OREB here, with Dray staying low, Donte staying high. Dray right there for help contest on Smith, then Donte cleans it up.
Perfect. pic.twitter.com/vmO5IbW2bD – 7:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the sweet sound of rejection.🚫
Jalen Smith sends the shot away. pic.twitter.com/VOmiKiMXJX – 7:51 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Yikes, JK.
Kuminga picks up Mathurin as ball changes sides. Way overreacts to fake baseline cut, losing sight of man+ball. Splash on wide open strong-side corner 3.
Immediate timeout from Kerr, and rightfully so. pic.twitter.com/X8DlSN1Fxp – 7:46 PM
Yikes, JK.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin getting off to a hot start.🔥
9 PTS | 4-4 FG pic.twitter.com/J0gLrgBRJv – 7:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Turner’s Block — the Pacers fan section — chanting “Draymond Hates You” with Jordan Poole at the free throw line. – 7:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry in the first quarter
15 points
5-for-7 from the field
2-for-4 from deep
3-for-3 on free throws
No other Warrior scored more than 4 points – 7:37 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steph Curry is on pace to score 60 after the 1st, the Warriors have to take advantage of the greatness we are witnessing. #dubnation – 7:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Pacers lead the Warriors 27-26 after one. Golden State’s second unit started trickling in, Indiana went to work and erased an early nine-point deficit.
Also: Stephen Curry has 15 points in 12 minutes. – 7:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 27-26 vs. the Pacers after the first quarter
They led 20-11 before bench players started coming in – 7:35 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Steph whip pass and corner relocation had Mathurin doing a 720 on defense. pic.twitter.com/wx6rFrJlQY – 7:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin finds Myles Turner down the court for the easy slam.🔨 pic.twitter.com/wpaFZaE4NZ – 7:32 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Turner didn’t play in loss to Indy at Chase. Great rim-protector, but not nearly as adept switching as Indy’s backup bigs, and Steph knows it.
Steph sees Turner take him in transition. Enters to Loon then fakes split cut w/Poole, coming back to ball for and-1 three.
Awesome. pic.twitter.com/wxnOhKsi5b – 7:29 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Pacers’ stunt guys are dressed in uniform like the players and it’s so confusing. – 7:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Cookin’ in the corner 🔥
📺: @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/h782Xus9C2 – 7:27 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb in. They’re out there with Curry, DiVincenzo and Looney. – 7:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
First two Warriors checking in off the bench: Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb – 7:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Almost two straight shot clock violations for the Warriors. Not great – 7:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton hits a 3-pointer out of the timeout, snapping a stretch of 10 straight misses.
Warriors out with the early lead and Curry, with 10pts, has outscored the Pacers. – 7:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
More of this >
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/qO1me66DZF – 7:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Timeout Pacers, happy fist pump from Steve Kerr
Warriors up 13-6 vs. the Pacers – 7:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Would you look at that. Curry got destroyed on a 3 and actually got a call. Completed the four-point play. Warriors up 11-4 with 7:41 left in the opening frame. – 7:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield creates space and gets the mid-range jumper to go.
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/i8MqcozJXY pic.twitter.com/h84jJaLYmM – 7:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
That’s what we like to see
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/zDPOt4w7PH – 7:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Donte DiVincenzo picks up where he left off Tuesday night, knocks down a 3 from the right wing. He’s really been shooting the ball well in recent games — needed with Thompson out. – 7:13 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Nice ball movement to open the game for that Steph Curry open shot. Draymond, Steph and Steve Kerr all said the Warriors didn’t move the ball enough against the Bucks – 7:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
locked in for gametime.🔒
Buddy Hield knocks down 21 straight. pic.twitter.com/EozwOnsso6 – 7:08 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Chris Duarte to the bucket + the foul. His first bucket for the Mad Ants. Mad Ants v Herd on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/g9ypUxy19J – 7:08 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Since the night Steph Curry broke the all-time 3s record, he ranks 3rd in made 3s.
Two players are tied for the most.
One is Buddy Hield. Who is the other? – 7:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors allow the most free throws per game in the NBA
Good news for them: The Pacers allow the second-most – 6:56 PM
The Warriors allow the most free throws per game in the NBA
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
I’m so happy Donte DiVincenzo is getting the start today, I feel like he’s one the few players who brings energy and intensity every game. #dubnation – 6:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
this James Johnson fit is a work of art.🧑🎨 pic.twitter.com/BtiDJRNJqq – 6:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Game ✌️ on this road trip
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/5thAOewhkL – 6:46 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors are starting Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney tonight against the Pacers. – 6:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo will serve as the Warriors’ starting small forward tonight. He’s averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals over his last four games
Last night in Milwaukee: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 4 3-pointers – 6:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight in Indiana:
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
so many 🔥 shoes to choose from.
Tyrese Haliburton had a tough decision to make on his shoes for tonight’s game.
watch him chose between dozens of shoes here: bit.ly/3j7mVvp – 6:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Steph and Draymond are playing.
For the Pacers, Nesmith remains in the starting lineup over Smith. – 6:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– New World Knicks
– Haliburton/Steph Show
– Luka welcomes Donovan
– If you combined the Cavs/Mavs would they be title favorites?
– Kawhi?
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/Pda7vIq6QD pic.twitter.com/r6dBAqCHaA – 6:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
It’s almost time to play some 🏀 pic.twitter.com/zKhLmyS9UO – 6:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight at Pacers
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
BIG matchup tonight.
tap in using #PacersGameNight pic.twitter.com/6ktXfQejVS – 6:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
so many jerseys, so little time.
let’s hear your top 3.
#NBAJerseyDay pic.twitter.com/YoQYaCec5w – 6:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The crowd to watch Steph Curry warm up, an hour before the game, is always large. pic.twitter.com/FcxPRkdeXt – 6:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Golden State:
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Chris Duarte – Out (G League – on assignment)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/V9CNPOepKg – 6:08 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Always a joy to watch the Steph Curry show. Hence the crowd being around for warmups. Last year, he was one three pointer away from tying the NBA 3-point record in this building: pic.twitter.com/QRRds2qZ8S – 6:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
it’s Hoosier Lottery Night at @GainbridgeFH!
that means the first 4,000 fans who are 18 or older through the door will receive a @hoosierlottery ticket coupon. pic.twitter.com/zWssbpbGN5 – 6:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Cool moment before tonight’s Warriors-Pacers game: Donte DiVincenzo and his father John hanging out and talking on the sidelines. John grew up a huge Bucks fan and flew in for last night’s game in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/pH5th8ZRRJ – 5:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Tonight’s group of Warriors fans in Indy waiting to see Steph Curry warmup pic.twitter.com/b8eJLqpeKL – 5:46 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr hasn’t spoken with Draymond about last night’s incident with the fan in Milwaukee. Says there’s a line that fans at games have to understand they can’t cross – 5:42 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
it’s a perfect day to get the jersey that people just can’t take their eyes off of.
🔗: https://t.co/pJKbUdYdWC
#NBAJerseyDay | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/yokyp7Wr7C – 5:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr on the Draymond Green fan incident last night in Milwaukee: “There has to be a line that people can’t cross, and that line is fairly obvious.” – 5:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
We don’t know who will start in place of Klay Thompson tonight just yet, Kerr won’t reveal his starters. Keep in mind, Jordan Poole has already been starting in place of Andrew Wiggins. – 5:36 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry, listed as ‘questionable’ with R knee soreness, is available tonight at Pacers assuming all goes well in pregame workouts, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Same for Draymond Green (L ankle). – 5:34 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (ankle) will play tonight, as long as there are no issues in warmups. – 5:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green should be available tonight, as long as they make it through their pregame routines OK, Steve Kerr says. – 5:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr expects Steph Curry and Draymond Green to play tonight vs. the Pacers – 5:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry and Draymond Green are warming up with the intention of playing tonight in Indianapolis. Both on the injury report. – 5:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Steph and Draymond will play tonight, assuming their pre-game warmups go well. – 5:33 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Inside Tyrese Haliburton’s shoe collection 👀
Which #NBAkicks should he rock tonight?
Warriors at Pacers: 7:00pm/et on the NBA App! pic.twitter.com/N6xgW2jPEQ – 5:20 PM
Inside Tyrese Haliburton’s shoe collection 👀
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tonight: Pacers-Warriors.
GSW played last night in Milwaukee; it’s Game 2 of a six-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/3StJb72g8E – 5:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
show us your swag!🔵🟡
take a picture in your favorite Pacers jersey and we’ll RT some of our faves!
#NBAJerseyDay pic.twitter.com/hZ1JsTM2d5 – 5:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
it’s #NBAJerseyDay, take a look back at some of the special patches we’ve worn over the years. pic.twitter.com/mSdUbGZKVu – 4:41 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Enjoyed getting to hear Victor Oladipo reflect and discuss his night on Monday. He talked tribute video, Myles Turner, personal growth, and more after his first game in Indy since being traded away: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 4:09 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Enjoyed getting to hear Victor Oladipo reflect and discuss his night on Monday. He talked tribute video, Myles Turner, personal growth, and more after his first game in Indy: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 4:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
“That’s probably the worst game I’ve seen Tyrese play watching his whole career. I told him, ‘This is your first one. I had like 20.’ This happens.”
Tonight vs Warriors, Tyrese Haliburton looks to move past a bad game.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/tyrese-halib… – 4:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
“That’s probably the worse game I’ve seen Tyrese play watching his whole career. I told him, ‘This is your first one. I had like 20.’ This happens.”
Tonight vs Warriors, Tyrese Haliburton looks to move past bad game.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/tyrese-halib… – 4:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will continue to be without a key starter to open their upcoming road trip. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/12/inj… – 4:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: GSW/MIL; NOP/UTA; News with @Nate Duncan
Subscribe with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/7CXDYtoIf2 pic.twitter.com/t3CELlF5GX – 3:46 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
One year ago today, Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen (2,973) for the most threes in NBA history. As of today, Curry has tallied 3,243 career 3-point baskets. pic.twitter.com/Jd7YIqxfVn – 3:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ready to take on the defending champs. don’t miss tonight’s primetime matchup with the Warriors.👊
@Prime47Indy | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/XEdZaJkkps – 3:12 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Golden State Warriors Wilt Chamberlain scored 63 points in a loss to the Lakers.
It was his last of 106 straight 25-point games, the longest such streak in NBA history. No other player has recorded more than 47 such games in a row.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Where The Ringer ranks Warriors players in the Top 100 right now
2. Steph Curry
33. Draymond Green
39. Andrew Wiggins
75. Klay Thompson
83. Jordan Poole nbarankings.theringer.com – 3:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: Pels, Warriors, and Suns Mailbag. Join me and @Danny Leroux, plus get the pod with @John Hollinger later today https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/i4Zt8XPlZQ – 2:50 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Highlight dunks from Giannis Antetokounmpo are always fun, but Jevon Carter sprinting to Steph Curry while Fiserv Forum celebrated is why the Bucks handled the Warriors last night.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors rule Klay Thompson out vs. Pacers; Curry, Green also in question mercurynews.com/2022/12/14/war… – 2:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: GSW/MIL; NOP/UTA; News with @Danny Leroux
Subscribe with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/E5575ORyf7 pic.twitter.com/eDgS8xkR9C – 2:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Worst away records this season:
1-11 — Bottom 5 team
2-12 — Golden State
3-13 — Bottom 5 team
3-13 — Bottom 5 team pic.twitter.com/PlcCY7z4zp – 2:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Just landed in Indy
Klay Thompson is listed as OUT for tonight’s Warriors-Pacers game. Draymond Green is probable and Steph Curry is questionable. The Warriors are also without Andrew Wiggins for at least one more game – 2:04 PM
Just landed in Indy
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Warriors and United Airlines selected 22 Bay Area minority-owned small businesses for Franchise Fund’s 2023 cohort, a four-month grant program preparing the businesses to work with multinational corporations, and to help them become certified as Minority Business Enterprises. – 2:01 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Warriors are on a back to back, so they just released their injury report:
Klay Thompson is out, he hasn’t played back-to-backs all year. Andrew Wiggins + Andre Iguodala are out, as they have been recently.
Draymond Green (ankle) is probable. Steph Curry (knee) is questionable. – 1:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Warriors injury update for tonight in Indy:
Draymond Green is probable; Steph Curry questionable;
Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Andre Ugiodala are out. – 1:35 PM
Warriors injury update for tonight in Indy:
Draymond Green is probable; Steph Curry questionable;
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson is out for tonight’s game in Indy.
Stephen Curry is listed as questionable with right knee soreness. And Draymond Green is probable with left ankle soreness.
Andrew Wiggins is scheduled to be reevaluated tomorrow. – 1:34 PM
Klay Thompson is out for tonight’s game in Indy.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry is listed as questionable tonight vs Pacers with right knee soreness. Banged it on a drive vs Giannis last night. Draymond Green is probable. Klay Thompson is out. Sitting on the second side of a back-to-back. – 1:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Next stop: Indianapolis
🏀 GSW at IND
🕠 4pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic
📻 @957thegame
📱 https://t.co/ZkjPJj14fy
📝 https://t.co/57LJJUzNNQ
@betwayusa || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/mwBO9ml53s – 1:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
in honor of #NBAJerseyDay, you know we had to refresh your screen.🔥
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/ayzM1fO8MS – 1:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Ringer’s Top 20 NBA Players
1 Giannis
2 Curry
3 Jokic
4 Luka
5 KD
6 Tatum
7 Embiid
8 AD
9. LeBron
10 Ja
11 Booker
12 SGA
13 PG
14 Siakam
15 Zion
16 Butler
17 Mitchell
18 Dame
19 Trae
20 Brown
SGA one spot above the player OKC traded for him (and 5 1st rounders + 2 swaps). – 1:21 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors road record dropped to 2-12 with a blowout loss to the Bucks on Tuesday, NBA Twitter weighed in with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 PM
