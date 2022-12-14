Wizards 78, Nuggets 89: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (11-17) play against the Denver Nuggets (10-10) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 14, 2022
Washington Wizards 78, Denver Nuggets 89 (Q3 05:10)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I wish I could accurately explain how easy this is for Nikola Jokic. It looks like a chess master playing someone who just learned how each piece moves. Even without getting out of 1st gear, he is carrying Denver easily.
With 5:10 left in the 3rd, Jokic has 31-12-8 on 14-17 FG. – 10:39 PM
I wish I could accurately explain how easy this is for Nikola Jokic. It looks like a chess master playing someone who just learned how each piece moves. Even without getting out of 1st gear, he is carrying Denver easily.
With 5:10 left in the 3rd, Jokic has 31-12-8 on 14-17 FG. – 10:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic has 13 of Denver’s 15 in the third quarter. The other two came off that preposterous bounce pass to KCP. – 10:37 PM
Jokic has 13 of Denver’s 15 in the third quarter. The other two came off that preposterous bounce pass to KCP. – 10:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is the best transition passer in basketball when it comes to throwing the pass to where his teammate needs to be; not where he is headed. Jokic passes people into assists. – 10:35 PM
Jokic is the best transition passer in basketball when it comes to throwing the pass to where his teammate needs to be; not where he is headed. Jokic passes people into assists. – 10:35 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Monte Morris drilled that 3 and talked some shit to Murray on his way back on defense. – 10:34 PM
Monte Morris drilled that 3 and talked some shit to Murray on his way back on defense. – 10:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija fans in Denver with a song for their guy pic.twitter.com/CcMAWllNTY – 10:32 PM
Deni Avdija fans in Denver with a song for their guy pic.twitter.com/CcMAWllNTY – 10:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic is a battering ram on one play, then Jason Kidd on the next. – 10:31 PM
Nikola Jokic is a battering ram on one play, then Jason Kidd on the next. – 10:31 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is sleeping walking his way to a triple double. The last assist was mindblowing and it led to his 7th dime of the game. He is up to:
22 points
10 rebounds
7 assists
3 steals
1 block
There is still just under 9 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. – 10:31 PM
Jokic is sleeping walking his way to a triple double. The last assist was mindblowing and it led to his 7th dime of the game. He is up to:
22 points
10 rebounds
7 assists
3 steals
1 block
There is still just under 9 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. – 10:31 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver shot an absurd 62.2% from the field in the first half, but were just 1-9 from deep.
They had a whopping FIFTY TWO paint points in the first half.
Safe to say the Wizards have no answer of the Nuggets paint attack. – 10:19 PM
Denver shot an absurd 62.2% from the field in the first half, but were just 1-9 from deep.
They had a whopping FIFTY TWO paint points in the first half.
Safe to say the Wizards have no answer of the Nuggets paint attack. – 10:19 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The Nuggets have 52 points in the paint at the half. They average 53.2 points in the paint per game. – 10:14 PM
The Nuggets have 52 points in the paint at the half. They average 53.2 points in the paint per game. – 10:14 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🌸🌸⚪️⚪️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/hYoBWcSPrX – 10:13 PM
🌸🌸⚪️⚪️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/hYoBWcSPrX – 10:13 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Denver is shooting 27 of 36 (75 percent) on its two-point attempts tonight, piling up 52 points in the paint. – 10:12 PM
Denver is shooting 27 of 36 (75 percent) on its two-point attempts tonight, piling up 52 points in the paint. – 10:12 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
will and monte wastin’ no time in their return to denver 👀
at the half:
📊 Thrill: 17 PTS, 7 AST, 4-7 3PT
📊 Monte: 12 PTS, 6 AST, 3-3 3PT pic.twitter.com/h3UWRiw31j – 10:12 PM
will and monte wastin’ no time in their return to denver 👀
at the half:
📊 Thrill: 17 PTS, 7 AST, 4-7 3PT
📊 Monte: 12 PTS, 6 AST, 3-3 3PT pic.twitter.com/h3UWRiw31j – 10:12 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Denver Nuggets lead the Washington Wizards at halftime.
#DcAboveAll 67
#MileHighBasketball 72
Will Barton leads the Wizards with 17 points. Monte Morris and Kyle Kuzma each have 12. – 10:11 PM
The Denver Nuggets lead the Washington Wizards at halftime.
#DcAboveAll 67
#MileHighBasketball 72
Will Barton leads the Wizards with 17 points. Monte Morris and Kyle Kuzma each have 12. – 10:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards go into halftime down 72-67 to the Nuggets. The Wiz are shooting 56.5% FG with 11 threes, but Denver has 52 paint points and Jokic with 18 pts on 8-11 FG. – 10:11 PM
Wizards go into halftime down 72-67 to the Nuggets. The Wiz are shooting 56.5% FG with 11 threes, but Denver has 52 paint points and Jokic with 18 pts on 8-11 FG. – 10:11 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
What a weird game so far. The Wizards are 11 of 19 from three-point range, while the Nuggets are 1 of 9. But it’s the Nuggets who lead 72-67 at halftime. The Nuggets are 15 of 17 from the free-throw line and are shooting 62 percent from the field. – 10:11 PM
What a weird game so far. The Wizards are 11 of 19 from three-point range, while the Nuggets are 1 of 9. But it’s the Nuggets who lead 72-67 at halftime. The Nuggets are 15 of 17 from the free-throw line and are shooting 62 percent from the field. – 10:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Coming off three full days of rest, the Nuggets don’t play a lick of defense that half, shoot 1-8 from 3, and lead the Wizards 72-67. Thank God for Nikola Jokic. – 10:11 PM
Coming off three full days of rest, the Nuggets don’t play a lick of defense that half, shoot 1-8 from 3, and lead the Wizards 72-67. Thank God for Nikola Jokic. – 10:11 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Nuggets 72, Wizards 67
Will Barton has 17p in his return game and has tied his season-highs in assists (7) and three’s (4).
Kuzma: 12p
Morris: 12p 6a
The Wiz have 11 three’s.
Jokic: 18p 8r 6a – 10:11 PM
Halftime: Nuggets 72, Wizards 67
Will Barton has 17p in his return game and has tied his season-highs in assists (7) and three’s (4).
Kuzma: 12p
Morris: 12p 6a
The Wiz have 11 three’s.
Jokic: 18p 8r 6a – 10:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Will Barton enters halftime with a team-high 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, and a game-high 7 assists. The Barton revenge game.
#Nuggets clinging to a 72-67 halftime lead despite shooting 62% from the field. – 10:10 PM
Will Barton enters halftime with a team-high 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, and a game-high 7 assists. The Barton revenge game.
#Nuggets clinging to a 72-67 halftime lead despite shooting 62% from the field. – 10:10 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Denver 72, Washington 67
Barton: 17 pts., 7 assts.
Morris: 12 pts., 6 assts.
Jokic: 18 pts., 8 rebs., 6 assts.
3-pointers: Denver 1/9, Washington 11/19 – 10:10 PM
Halftime: Denver 72, Washington 67
Barton: 17 pts., 7 assts.
Morris: 12 pts., 6 assts.
Jokic: 18 pts., 8 rebs., 6 assts.
3-pointers: Denver 1/9, Washington 11/19 – 10:10 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Last year’s Nuggets starting back court: 29 points
This year’s Nuggets starting back court: 8 points – 10:10 PM
Last year’s Nuggets starting back court: 29 points
This year’s Nuggets starting back court: 8 points – 10:10 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
We got a shootout in Denver tonight. Nuggets lead the Wizards at halftime by a score of 72-67.
Jokic with 18-8-6.
Bones with 14-1-1
Gordon with 13-2-2
Barton is pacing the Wizards with 17-1-7 in the first half. – 10:09 PM
We got a shootout in Denver tonight. Nuggets lead the Wizards at halftime by a score of 72-67.
Jokic with 18-8-6.
Bones with 14-1-1
Gordon with 13-2-2
Barton is pacing the Wizards with 17-1-7 in the first half. – 10:09 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
That was Barton’s 4th triple of the first half.
The Nuggets have 1 triple so far. – 10:05 PM
That was Barton’s 4th triple of the first half.
The Nuggets have 1 triple so far. – 10:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
What a lead pass by Jokic with backspin over Barton’s head to lead KCP into the foul. – 10:03 PM
What a lead pass by Jokic with backspin over Barton’s head to lead KCP into the foul. – 10:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have 21 assists on 23 shots and have made 10 threes so far in the 1st half, yet they are down 62-60 to the Nuggets with 2:45 to go. Defense needs to catch up to the offense. – 10:03 PM
The Wizards have 21 assists on 23 shots and have made 10 threes so far in the 1st half, yet they are down 62-60 to the Nuggets with 2:45 to go. Defense needs to catch up to the offense. – 10:03 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets couldn’t buy a triple even using Stan Kroenke’s fortune. – 10:03 PM
Nuggets couldn’t buy a triple even using Stan Kroenke’s fortune. – 10:03 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bruce Brown’s 3 with 3:30 left in the 2nd quarter was the Nuggets first triple of the game. – 10:01 PM
Bruce Brown’s 3 with 3:30 left in the 2nd quarter was the Nuggets first triple of the game. – 10:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
MONT333 👌
📊 12 PTS, 6 AST, 3-3 3PT pic.twitter.com/gOceDoRuwu – 9:58 PM
MONT333 👌
📊 12 PTS, 6 AST, 3-3 3PT pic.twitter.com/gOceDoRuwu – 9:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The Beal-less, Porzing-less, losers of seven-in-a-row Wizards are up 60-55 on Denver with 4:43 left in the second quarter. Wiz shooting 59% and 10-of-17 from 3-point range. Monte/Will feeling it. #Nuggets turnovers mounting. – 9:57 PM
The Beal-less, Porzing-less, losers of seven-in-a-row Wizards are up 60-55 on Denver with 4:43 left in the second quarter. Wiz shooting 59% and 10-of-17 from 3-point range. Monte/Will feeling it. #Nuggets turnovers mounting. – 9:57 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In their return to Denver, Monté Morris and Will Barton are having their best first halves of the season. With 4:43 remaining in the second quarter, Morris has 12 points and six assists. Barton has 10 points and seven assists. Washington leads Denver 60-55. – 9:57 PM
In their return to Denver, Monté Morris and Will Barton are having their best first halves of the season. With 4:43 remaining in the second quarter, Morris has 12 points and six assists. Barton has 10 points and seven assists. Washington leads Denver 60-55. – 9:57 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
You knew Monte and Will would show out coming back to Denver. #DCAboveAll – 9:57 PM
You knew Monte and Will would show out coming back to Denver. #DCAboveAll – 9:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, that’s 46 points per game between the Wizards’ top-2 scorers, Washington has 60 points with 4:43 left in the 2nd. Another disastrous defensive effort from the Nuggets so far. – 9:57 PM
Without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, that’s 46 points per game between the Wizards’ top-2 scorers, Washington has 60 points with 4:43 left in the 2nd. Another disastrous defensive effort from the Nuggets so far. – 9:57 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Really thought the Nuggets’ defense would look good tonight coming off of 4 nights rest. Last time I make that prediction. – 9:57 PM
Really thought the Nuggets’ defense would look good tonight coming off of 4 nights rest. Last time I make that prediction. – 9:57 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
An impressive second quarter by the Wizards, who have outscored the Nuggets 29-17 with 4:43 remaining in the quarter. – 9:56 PM
An impressive second quarter by the Wizards, who have outscored the Nuggets 29-17 with 4:43 remaining in the quarter. – 9:56 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards are up to 10 three’s, with 3 each from Will Barton and Monte Morris. They lead Denver 60-55 with 4:43 left in the half. – 9:56 PM
The Wizards are up to 10 three’s, with 3 each from Will Barton and Monte Morris. They lead Denver 60-55 with 4:43 left in the half. – 9:56 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets are 0-4 from 3 while Washington is 10-17.
On top of that, the Nuggets just will not defend in transition and continually keep giving up the baseline despite playing their big at the level of the screen.
Lots of bad tonight despite the 5-point difference in the game. – 9:56 PM
Nuggets are 0-4 from 3 while Washington is 10-17.
On top of that, the Nuggets just will not defend in transition and continually keep giving up the baseline despite playing their big at the level of the screen.
Lots of bad tonight despite the 5-point difference in the game. – 9:56 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
a dime from thrill 💰
a dunk from gaff 💥 pic.twitter.com/4MrA10gLOT – 9:54 PM
a dime from thrill 💰
a dunk from gaff 💥 pic.twitter.com/4MrA10gLOT – 9:54 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets giving up the baseline over and over and over again. Once the ball gets to the corner, the Denver defense is already cooked. – 9:54 PM
Nuggets giving up the baseline over and over and over again. Once the ball gets to the corner, the Denver defense is already cooked. – 9:54 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jeff Green heading to the locker room for some reason. Looked like maybe a bathroom break, but will update when more info comes available. – 9:53 PM
Jeff Green heading to the locker room for some reason. Looked like maybe a bathroom break, but will update when more info comes available. – 9:53 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets just outright doubled Barton and it led to a triple for Washington. – 9:53 PM
Nuggets just outright doubled Barton and it led to a triple for Washington. – 9:53 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Anthony Gill has to be more aggressive. Gets an offensive rebound and has a wide open layup but kicks it out and then passes up an open corner 3 to reposition and then misses on the reset. – 9:53 PM
Anthony Gill has to be more aggressive. Gets an offensive rebound and has a wide open layup but kicks it out and then passes up an open corner 3 to reposition and then misses on the reset. – 9:53 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Both Monte Morris and Will Barton are hot early in their return to Denver.
Morris: 12 pts, 5 ast, 3-3 3PT in 12 min
Barton: 10 pts, 4 ast, 3-4 3PT in 11 min – 9:52 PM
Both Monte Morris and Will Barton are hot early in their return to Denver.
Morris: 12 pts, 5 ast, 3-3 3PT in 12 min
Barton: 10 pts, 4 ast, 3-4 3PT in 11 min – 9:52 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Monte Morris and Will Barton a combined 6 for 7 from 3-point range. They’ve got 22 points together. – 9:51 PM
Monte Morris and Will Barton a combined 6 for 7 from 3-point range. They’ve got 22 points together. – 9:51 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Barton and Morris are leading the Wizards in scoring so far. They came to play tonight. – 9:50 PM
Barton and Morris are leading the Wizards in scoring so far. They came to play tonight. – 9:50 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets bench unit has lost a lot of flow in their offensive execution and the game got within one point. Denver came out of the timeout and scored, but Barton answered with a triple to tie the game at 42 all. – 9:48 PM
Nuggets bench unit has lost a lot of flow in their offensive execution and the game got within one point. Denver came out of the timeout and scored, but Barton answered with a triple to tie the game at 42 all. – 9:48 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets bench unit has lots a lot of flow in their offensive execution and the game got within one point. Denver came out of the timeout and scored, but Barton answered with a triple to tie the game at 42 all. – 9:48 PM
Nuggets bench unit has lots a lot of flow in their offensive execution and the game got within one point. Denver came out of the timeout and scored, but Barton answered with a triple to tie the game at 42 all. – 9:48 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Approximation of Denver’s first quarter shot chart: pic.twitter.com/aJGBd53vxO – 9:45 PM
Approximation of Denver’s first quarter shot chart: pic.twitter.com/aJGBd53vxO – 9:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🌸⚪️⚪️⚪️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/4C9VynpsH2 – 9:43 PM
🌸⚪️⚪️⚪️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/4C9VynpsH2 – 9:43 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets lead Washington 38-31 after 1 quarter.
Jokic: 8-6-5-1-1 on 4-4 shooting
Gordon: 9-0-1 with 1 steal on 4-5 shooting
Hyland: 7-1-0 in 4 min
If the Nuggets just tried to get back in transition on defense, they would be up a lot more. – 9:41 PM
Nuggets lead Washington 38-31 after 1 quarter.
Jokic: 8-6-5-1-1 on 4-4 shooting
Gordon: 9-0-1 with 1 steal on 4-5 shooting
Hyland: 7-1-0 in 4 min
If the Nuggets just tried to get back in transition on defense, they would be up a lot more. – 9:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets shot 74% in the 1st and lead 38-31 after Bones got fouled to end the quarter. They’ve also turned it over 5 times (for 8 points), leading to Michael Malone burying his hands in his face or turning his back on the ensuing possession. Old habits die hard. – 9:41 PM
The #Nuggets shot 74% in the 1st and lead 38-31 after Bones got fouled to end the quarter. They’ve also turned it over 5 times (for 8 points), leading to Michael Malone burying his hands in his face or turning his back on the ensuing possession. Old habits die hard. – 9:41 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards trail the Nuggets 38-31 at the end of the 1st. Wiz are 5-9 3PT, Nuggets are 0-2 3PT but Denver leads 32-10 in PITP. 32 paint points already are a lot and a reminder Porzingis is out. – 9:40 PM
Wizards trail the Nuggets 38-31 at the end of the 1st. Wiz are 5-9 3PT, Nuggets are 0-2 3PT but Denver leads 32-10 in PITP. 32 paint points already are a lot and a reminder Porzingis is out. – 9:40 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bones Hyland’s 3 FTs after Monte Morris fouls him makes it 38-31 Denver after the first quarter. The Nuggets had 32 points in the paint. – 9:40 PM
Bones Hyland’s 3 FTs after Monte Morris fouls him makes it 38-31 Denver after the first quarter. The Nuggets had 32 points in the paint. – 9:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Nuggets 38, Wizards 31
Morris: 8 pts., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 7 pts., 1 asst.
Jokic: 8 pts., 6 rebs., 5 assts.
3-pointers: Nuggets 0/2, Wizards 5/9 – 9:40 PM
End of the 1st Quarter: Nuggets 38, Wizards 31
Morris: 8 pts., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 7 pts., 1 asst.
Jokic: 8 pts., 6 rebs., 5 assts.
3-pointers: Nuggets 0/2, Wizards 5/9 – 9:40 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go fall to the Raptors 905 103-111.
Vernon Carey Jr led the team with 27, and Jordan Schakel and Craig Sword had 12. Quenton Jackson finished with 10. – 9:39 PM
The Capital City Go-Go fall to the Raptors 905 103-111.
Vernon Carey Jr led the team with 27, and Jordan Schakel and Craig Sword had 12. Quenton Jackson finished with 10. – 9:39 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Please. Please. PLEASE
Don’t jump with Unc pic.twitter.com/qKo3MLiG8f – 9:39 PM
Please. Please. PLEASE
Don’t jump with Unc pic.twitter.com/qKo3MLiG8f – 9:39 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland baited Monte Morris into fouling him at the first-quarter buzzer on a triple. – 9:38 PM
Bones Hyland baited Monte Morris into fouling him at the first-quarter buzzer on a triple. – 9:38 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver’s transition defense is just so horrid so far this season. – 9:37 PM
Denver’s transition defense is just so horrid so far this season. – 9:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Been waiting to see Christian Braun get out and run in transition more often. He was a transition terror at Kansas and I think that skill should translate to the NBA as well. – 9:36 PM
Been waiting to see Christian Braun get out and run in transition more often. He was a transition terror at Kansas and I think that skill should translate to the NBA as well. – 9:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Monte Morris unfortunately chipped a tooth falling on the floor in his return to Denver. pic.twitter.com/nqsF3NkQfS – 9:36 PM
Monte Morris unfortunately chipped a tooth falling on the floor in his return to Denver. pic.twitter.com/nqsF3NkQfS – 9:36 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets have left about 10 easy points on the table so far and are still lighting up the scoreboard despite that. Washington has exactly zero answers, the Nuggets just need to stop shooting themselves in both feet. – 9:35 PM
The Nuggets have left about 10 easy points on the table so far and are still lighting up the scoreboard despite that. Washington has exactly zero answers, the Nuggets just need to stop shooting themselves in both feet. – 9:35 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Looks like DeAndre Jordan is the backup center for Denver tonight. – 9:34 PM
Looks like DeAndre Jordan is the backup center for Denver tonight. – 9:34 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic with 8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block in his first 9:26 minutes. – 9:33 PM
Jokic with 8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block in his first 9:26 minutes. – 9:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Denver just held Washington without a point for almost four minutes. Let’s plan the parade. – 9:33 PM
Denver just held Washington without a point for almost four minutes. Let’s plan the parade. – 9:33 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic has 8 points, 6 rebonds and 5 assists and there is still 2:36 left in the first quarter. – 9:32 PM
Jokic has 8 points, 6 rebonds and 5 assists and there is still 2:36 left in the first quarter. – 9:32 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Was that Bones Hyland’s first career NBA dunk? I don’t remember one. Came off a Jokic steal. – 9:30 PM
Was that Bones Hyland’s first career NBA dunk? I don’t remember one. Came off a Jokic steal. – 9:30 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Monte Morris tribute up next, which includes a clip of him in medieval garb reciting Shakespeare. Neat – 9:28 PM
Monte Morris tribute up next, which includes a clip of him in medieval garb reciting Shakespeare. Neat – 9:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon is looking like the strongest hulk of all the hulks not named Zion. – 9:27 PM
Aaron Gordon is looking like the strongest hulk of all the hulks not named Zion. – 9:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver Nuggets are now showing a separate tribute video for Monte Morris. Really cool that Denver gave separate tribute videos for each of Morris and Barton; both of whom were hugely important to the franchise when here. – 9:27 PM
Denver Nuggets are now showing a separate tribute video for Monte Morris. Really cool that Denver gave separate tribute videos for each of Morris and Barton; both of whom were hugely important to the franchise when here. – 9:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Kyle Kuzma has nothing for AG inside. Gordon’s up to 8 points on 4-of-5 shooting with 4:51 left in the first.
Overall, 22 of Denver’s 24 points have come in the paint. #Nuggets shooting 85% so far. – 9:26 PM
Kyle Kuzma has nothing for AG inside. Gordon’s up to 8 points on 4-of-5 shooting with 4:51 left in the first.
Overall, 22 of Denver’s 24 points have come in the paint. #Nuggets shooting 85% so far. – 9:26 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
baseline dunk from @Kyle Kuzma 👀 pic.twitter.com/vmu7DtuaK4 – 9:26 PM
baseline dunk from @Kyle Kuzma 👀 pic.twitter.com/vmu7DtuaK4 – 9:26 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bruce Brown’s interior passing continues to be a nice weapon for Denver. That pass to Gordon for another dunk was great. – 9:25 PM
Bruce Brown’s interior passing continues to be a nice weapon for Denver. That pass to Gordon for another dunk was great. – 9:25 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
It looked like Monte Morris chipped his tooth when his head hit the floor. – 9:24 PM
It looked like Monte Morris chipped his tooth when his head hit the floor. – 9:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
In the first 6 minutes of the game, Jokic scored or assisted on 16 of Denver’s 20 points. He has 8 points and 4 assists. – 9:23 PM
In the first 6 minutes of the game, Jokic scored or assisted on 16 of Denver’s 20 points. He has 8 points and 4 assists. – 9:23 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
AG just had to add somethin’ extra to it pic.twitter.com/Syz03YDap2 – 9:23 PM
AG just had to add somethin’ extra to it pic.twitter.com/Syz03YDap2 – 9:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Part of a lengthy and deserved tribute video to Will Barton that was just played at Ball Arena. He didn’t get a standing ovation from the entire arena, but the crowd showed him love. pic.twitter.com/jsw1RhJnDN – 9:23 PM
Part of a lengthy and deserved tribute video to Will Barton that was just played at Ball Arena. He didn’t get a standing ovation from the entire arena, but the crowd showed him love. pic.twitter.com/jsw1RhJnDN – 9:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The broadcast picks up a fan saying “good job Monte, we still love you” after he hits a three against the Nuggets lol. pic.twitter.com/UtfMkqsL0p – 9:21 PM
The broadcast picks up a fan saying “good job Monte, we still love you” after he hits a three against the Nuggets lol. pic.twitter.com/UtfMkqsL0p – 9:21 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic has scored or assisted on the Nuggets first 5 buckets. He has 3 assists in 3 minutes. – 9:17 PM
Nikola Jokic has scored or assisted on the Nuggets first 5 buckets. He has 3 assists in 3 minutes. – 9:17 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
The Will Barton tribute video was awesome, @Denver Nuggets 💙 – 9:17 PM
The Will Barton tribute video was awesome, @Denver Nuggets 💙 – 9:17 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Denver gave Will Barton a great tribute video in the first quarter. – 9:16 PM
Denver gave Will Barton a great tribute video in the first quarter. – 9:16 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Despite the recent losing streak, The Washington Wizards have competed. Great start for them on the road in Denver. #DCAboveAll – 9:15 PM
Despite the recent losing streak, The Washington Wizards have competed. Great start for them on the road in Denver. #DCAboveAll – 9:15 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Former Nuggets player Will Barton received a video tribute during the first timeout of the first quarter, and Barton waved to the crowd after he received solid applause and cheers. – 9:15 PM
Former Nuggets player Will Barton received a video tribute during the first timeout of the first quarter, and Barton waved to the crowd after he received solid applause and cheers. – 9:15 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets showing a tribute video to Will Barton III at the first timeout. Great to see them set time aside to celebrate Barton and his impact on the Nuggets. – 9:14 PM
Nuggets showing a tribute video to Will Barton III at the first timeout. Great to see them set time aside to celebrate Barton and his impact on the Nuggets. – 9:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Denver, the eigthth best defense in the first quarter, calls TO 1:40 into the first quarter trailing 9-4. Malone is … not pleased. – 9:14 PM
Denver, the eigthth best defense in the first quarter, calls TO 1:40 into the first quarter trailing 9-4. Malone is … not pleased. – 9:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets give up four buckets on four possessions, and Michael Malone takes a timeout 1:40 into the first. Wizards up 9-4. – 9:13 PM
The Nuggets give up four buckets on four possessions, and Michael Malone takes a timeout 1:40 into the first. Wizards up 9-4. – 9:13 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets just gave up a transition bucket after a made basket in case you were wondering if they care about transition defense tonight. – 9:12 PM
Nuggets just gave up a transition bucket after a made basket in case you were wondering if they care about transition defense tonight. – 9:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets go to Jokic in the post right away against Taj and the Wizards are sending a double basically on the catch. – 9:11 PM
Nuggets go to Jokic in the post right away against Taj and the Wizards are sending a double basically on the catch. – 9:11 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets and Wizards just tipped, but I’m still wondering why Ethan Horvath hasn’t been honored with the First Shot yet. – 9:11 PM
Nuggets and Wizards just tipped, but I’m still wondering why Ethan Horvath hasn’t been honored with the First Shot yet. – 9:11 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
It’s crazy that Jokic still has a giant wound on his arm from 7 games ago. – 9:11 PM
It’s crazy that Jokic still has a giant wound on his arm from 7 games ago. – 9:11 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets and Warriors just tipped, but I’m still wondering why Ethan Horvath hasn’t been honored with the First Shot yet. – 9:11 PM
Nuggets and Warriors just tipped, but I’m still wondering why Ethan Horvath hasn’t been honored with the First Shot yet. – 9:11 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Nice ovation for Monte Morris back in Denver as he is introduced as a Wizards starter pic.twitter.com/lwYqofcHcB – 9:11 PM
Nice ovation for Monte Morris back in Denver as he is introduced as a Wizards starter pic.twitter.com/lwYqofcHcB – 9:11 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go trail the Raptors 905 after 3 78-83.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 16, and Quenton Jackson is in double figures with 10. – 9:10 PM
The Capital City Go-Go trail the Raptors 905 after 3 78-83.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 16, and Quenton Jackson is in double figures with 10. – 9:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Monte Morris with a very warm reception for starting lineup introductions. No surprise. Dude was beloved. – 9:08 PM
Monte Morris with a very warm reception for starting lineup introductions. No surprise. Dude was beloved. – 9:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Former Nuggets point guard Monté Morris, playing here in Denver for the first time since last summer’s trade to the Wizards, received a nice cheer when he was introduced as a Wizards starter. – 9:06 PM
Former Nuggets point guard Monté Morris, playing here in Denver for the first time since last summer’s trade to the Wizards, received a nice cheer when he was introduced as a Wizards starter. – 9:06 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Cool to see Monte Morris get cheers when introduced as a starter for the Wizards. – 9:06 PM
Cool to see Monte Morris get cheers when introduced as a starter for the Wizards. – 9:06 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nice ovation for Monte Morris during the introduction of Washington’s starters. – 9:06 PM
Nice ovation for Monte Morris during the introduction of Washington’s starters. – 9:06 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards last played in Denver on Dec. 13, 2021, almost one year ago to the day. The Nuggets led by 33 points midway through the third quarter that night and won 113-107. – 9:03 PM
The Wizards last played in Denver on Dec. 13, 2021, almost one year ago to the day. The Nuggets led by 33 points midway through the third quarter that night and won 113-107. – 9:03 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Putting the O/U for Jokic assists tonight at 13.5 and I am tempted to take the over. – 9:02 PM
Putting the O/U for Jokic assists tonight at 13.5 and I am tempted to take the over. – 9:02 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
New hardware in the building 👀
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/k0yzLTopCx – 9:00 PM
New hardware in the building 👀
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/k0yzLTopCx – 9:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
pregame flow.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/hiS5a8UepJ – 8:59 PM
pregame flow.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/hiS5a8UepJ – 8:59 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Washington Wizards starters vs the Nuggets:
Monte Morris
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma
Deni Avdija
Taj Gibson
Will Barton III will come off the bench after arguably his best game of the season despite Bradley Beal being out. – 8:57 PM
Washington Wizards starters vs the Nuggets:
Monte Morris
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma
Deni Avdija
Taj Gibson
Will Barton III will come off the bench after arguably his best game of the season despite Bradley Beal being out. – 8:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Wizards are starting Taj Gibson with Daniel Gafford off the bench. I’d think that means DeAndre Jordan is in the rotation tonight. – 8:57 PM
Wizards are starting Taj Gibson with Daniel Gafford off the bench. I’d think that means DeAndre Jordan is in the rotation tonight. – 8:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The new MVP trophy, *Nikola Jokic’s new MVP trophy*, is in the building. – 8:56 PM
The new MVP trophy, *Nikola Jokic’s new MVP trophy*, is in the building. – 8:56 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Can’t help but feel like a big Aaron Gordon game is on the way with the Wizards likely to double the hell out of Jokic. Gordon should thrive in the corner and the dunker spot without much extreme effort tonight vs Washington. – 8:53 PM
Can’t help but feel like a big Aaron Gordon game is on the way with the Wizards likely to double the hell out of Jokic. Gordon should thrive in the corner and the dunker spot without much extreme effort tonight vs Washington. – 8:53 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
We are ready for you on @AltitudeTV! @ChrisMarlowe and I for Nuggets vs Wizards. Hastings on the sidelines tonight. Excited for this reunion. pic.twitter.com/9shxkhz5PK – 8:53 PM
We are ready for you on @AltitudeTV! @ChrisMarlowe and I for Nuggets vs Wizards. Hastings on the sidelines tonight. Excited for this reunion. pic.twitter.com/9shxkhz5PK – 8:53 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
A lot of love for Monte Morris and Will Barton making their return to Denver pic.twitter.com/t4Q48BGsth – 8:50 PM
A lot of love for Monte Morris and Will Barton making their return to Denver pic.twitter.com/t4Q48BGsth – 8:50 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Really cool new series: The Film Room! In our first episode, I sat down with Christian Braun to talk through a few clips and his mentality behind them pic.twitter.com/FovT4v7Vlx – 8:50 PM
Really cool new series: The Film Room! In our first episode, I sat down with Christian Braun to talk through a few clips and his mentality behind them pic.twitter.com/FovT4v7Vlx – 8:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
gettin’ up in the Mile High City.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/VpFjAFuazt – 8:45 PM
gettin’ up in the Mile High City.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/VpFjAFuazt – 8:45 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis says his low back tightness is feeling better after getting it loose at morning shootaround and a light pre-game workout just now. – 8:43 PM
Kristaps Porzingis says his low back tightness is feeling better after getting it loose at morning shootaround and a light pre-game workout just now. – 8:43 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Happiest of birthdays to one of the BEST of Nuggets Nation, @mollzballz84!! So glad you’re celebrating at Ball Arena, friend! 🤍 – 8:43 PM
Happiest of birthdays to one of the BEST of Nuggets Nation, @mollzballz84!! So glad you’re celebrating at Ball Arena, friend! 🤍 – 8:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Wizards:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:41 PM
Nuggets starters vs. Wizards:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:41 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets with the same starting five as usual with MPJ out.
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:39 PM
Nuggets with the same starting five as usual with MPJ out.
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bruce Brown
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:39 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Jamal Murray with strong defense on Kristaps Porzingis 😂 pic.twitter.com/8JlUyoyWsA – 8:36 PM
Jamal Murray with strong defense on Kristaps Porzingis 😂 pic.twitter.com/8JlUyoyWsA – 8:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first 5 ballin’ from Ball Arena tonight 🏀
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/tbbDufhxA3 – 8:30 PM
first 5 ballin’ from Ball Arena tonight 🏀
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/tbbDufhxA3 – 8:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Texas, Gonzaga, Iowa and Washington were also in the mix for @FardawsAimaq before he chose Texas Tech
Now he’s on the move again
zagsblog.com/2022/04/28/uta… – 8:27 PM
Texas, Gonzaga, Iowa and Washington were also in the mix for @FardawsAimaq before he chose Texas Tech
Now he’s on the move again
zagsblog.com/2022/04/28/uta… – 8:27 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards are going to need a big game from Kyle Kuzma tonight pic.twitter.com/Z5AzXdh5nL – 8:24 PM
Wizards are going to need a big game from Kyle Kuzma tonight pic.twitter.com/Z5AzXdh5nL – 8:24 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What do we think Kenny Pope is listening to 🤔 pic.twitter.com/H6UHNbdH1n – 8:24 PM
What do we think Kenny Pope is listening to 🤔 pic.twitter.com/H6UHNbdH1n – 8:24 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go lead the Raptors 905 at halftime 53-50.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 16, and Quenton Jackson and Johnny Davis each have 8. – 8:23 PM
The Capital City Go-Go lead the Raptors 905 at halftime 53-50.
Vernon Carey Jr leads the team with 16, and Quenton Jackson and Johnny Davis each have 8. – 8:23 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The most exquisite man in the NBA checkin’ in pic.twitter.com/djQCaoO7cG – 8:01 PM
The most exquisite man in the NBA checkin’ in pic.twitter.com/djQCaoO7cG – 8:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📍 5,280 ft.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/AdAeaTAMvD – 7:46 PM
📍 5,280 ft.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/AdAeaTAMvD – 7:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura, who has missed the last 12 games because of a bone bruise in one of his ankles, has progressed to one-on-one contact work, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 7:45 PM
Rui Hachimura, who has missed the last 12 games because of a bone bruise in one of his ankles, has progressed to one-on-one contact work, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 7:45 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr. is hopeful that Delon Wright, who has been out with a hamstring strain since 10/25, could be made available on this trip. Wizards are on the road through the 23rd. – 7:38 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. is hopeful that Delon Wright, who has been out with a hamstring strain since 10/25, could be made available on this trip. Wizards are on the road through the 23rd. – 7:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame: Michael Porter Jr. still hasn’t gone through contact or done anything live at practice. He’s moving in the right direction though. Doesn’t sound like he’ll play Friday at the Lakers. – 7:37 PM
Michael Malone pregame: Michael Porter Jr. still hasn’t gone through contact or done anything live at practice. He’s moving in the right direction though. Doesn’t sound like he’ll play Friday at the Lakers. – 7:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said he’s “hopeful” that Delon Wright will be able to play before this six-game road trip ends. Unseld said Wright is trending in the right direction. – 7:37 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said he’s “hopeful” that Delon Wright will be able to play before this six-game road trip ends. Unseld said Wright is trending in the right direction. – 7:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Here are Malone’s full comments on Michael Porter Jr.’s health and his activity at recent practices.
It does not seem like Porter will be available for the Lakers game on Friday in L.A. with the way Malone spoke pregame. pic.twitter.com/w5TSB9exl6 – 7:36 PM
Here are Malone’s full comments on Michael Porter Jr.’s health and his activity at recent practices.
It does not seem like Porter will be available for the Lakers game on Friday in L.A. with the way Malone spoke pregame. pic.twitter.com/w5TSB9exl6 – 7:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. is hopeful Delon Wright will play on the Wizards 6-game West Coast trip, out tonight in Denver
“I think it’s trending in that direction.” – 7:36 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. is hopeful Delon Wright will play on the Wizards 6-game West Coast trip, out tonight in Denver
“I think it’s trending in that direction.” – 7:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone is closing his pregame presser by pointing out just how important Will Barton III and Monte Morris were to the Nuggets growth as a franchise. He said he is just happy to see them again after a long time apart. – 7:23 PM
Malone is closing his pregame presser by pointing out just how important Will Barton III and Monte Morris were to the Nuggets growth as a franchise. He said he is just happy to see them again after a long time apart. – 7:23 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
It’s #NBAJerseyDay, Nuggets Nation!
Fill out your collection with a City Edition jersey + two tickets to our game on Dec. 20 vs. Memphis 👀
Reply with a photo of you wearing a Nuggets jersey for a chance to win ⬇️ – 7:21 PM
It’s #NBAJerseyDay, Nuggets Nation!
Fill out your collection with a City Edition jersey + two tickets to our game on Dec. 20 vs. Memphis 👀
Reply with a photo of you wearing a Nuggets jersey for a chance to win ⬇️ – 7:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said MPJ is moving in the right direction, but that he’s yet to do any live work. Up until now, it’s 1-0 work. But did say there’s progress. Tonight will be his 10th consecutive game being out. – 7:19 PM
Michael Malone said MPJ is moving in the right direction, but that he’s yet to do any live work. Up until now, it’s 1-0 work. But did say there’s progress. Tonight will be his 10th consecutive game being out. – 7:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Malone said MPJ has not gone through any contact work yet as he returns from his injured heel. – 7:16 PM
Michael Malone said MPJ has not gone through any contact work yet as he returns from his injured heel. – 7:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) and Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) are both questionable for tomorrow’s Suns game against the Clippers.
Cam Payne (right foot sprain) is out. He joins Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson and Duane Washington Jr. – 7:09 PM
Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) and Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) are both questionable for tomorrow’s Suns game against the Clippers.
Cam Payne (right foot sprain) is out. He joins Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson and Duane Washington Jr. – 7:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) and Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) are questionable for tomorrow’s game. Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and Duane Washington Jr. (left hip muscle strain) are out. – 7:04 PM
Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) and Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) are questionable for tomorrow’s game. Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and Duane Washington Jr. (left hip muscle strain) are out. – 7:04 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Tonight is the 263rd game that Comcast has chosen not to show you the Nuggets. – 7:03 PM
Tonight is the 263rd game that Comcast has chosen not to show you the Nuggets. – 7:03 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
It’s #NBAJerseyDay, Nugget Nation!
Fill out your collection with a City Edition jersey + two tickets to our game on Dec. 20 vs. Memphis 👀
Reply with a photo of you wearing a Nuggets jersey for a chance to win ⬇️ – 7:03 PM
It’s #NBAJerseyDay, Nugget Nation!
Fill out your collection with a City Edition jersey + two tickets to our game on Dec. 20 vs. Memphis 👀
Reply with a photo of you wearing a Nuggets jersey for a chance to win ⬇️ – 7:03 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
It’s #NBAJerseyDay, Nugget Nation!
Fill out your collection with a City Edition jersey + two tickets to our game on Dec. 20 vs. Memphis 👀
Reply with a photo of you wearing a Nuggets jersey for a chance to win ⬇️ – 7:03 PM
It’s #NBAJerseyDay, Nugget Nation!
Fill out your collection with a City Edition jersey + two tickets to our game on Dec. 20 vs. Memphis 👀
Reply with a photo of you wearing a Nuggets jersey for a chance to win ⬇️ – 7:03 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland and former Nuggets guard Will Barton III getting a moment to catch up during warmups. pic.twitter.com/iEJOetBuAz – 7:00 PM
Bones Hyland and former Nuggets guard Will Barton III getting a moment to catch up during warmups. pic.twitter.com/iEJOetBuAz – 7:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
📍 Denver, CO
Undermanned Wizards are double-digit underdogs trying to upset the Nuggets in Will Barton and Monte Morris’s first game back pic.twitter.com/jWOq4bqBsc – 6:37 PM
📍 Denver, CO
Undermanned Wizards are double-digit underdogs trying to upset the Nuggets in Will Barton and Monte Morris’s first game back pic.twitter.com/jWOq4bqBsc – 6:37 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Let’s see those scores ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/fCOPKpVuxk – 6:28 PM
Let’s see those scores ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/fCOPKpVuxk – 6:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Programming note: I’ll be on @NBATV tonight at 6:15 MT talking all things #Nuggets. Come hang!! pic.twitter.com/T2ZO4ShcMO – 5:53 PM
Programming note: I’ll be on @NBATV tonight at 6:15 MT talking all things #Nuggets. Come hang!! pic.twitter.com/T2ZO4ShcMO – 5:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Programming note: I’ll be on @NBATV TV tonight at 6:15 MT talking all things #Nuggets. Come hang! pic.twitter.com/R8D8KFtmhJ – 5:51 PM
Programming note: I’ll be on @NBATV TV tonight at 6:15 MT talking all things #Nuggets. Come hang! pic.twitter.com/R8D8KFtmhJ – 5:51 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Some jersey wallpapers for #NBAJerseyDay 📲 pic.twitter.com/m04pqfpFp5 – 5:40 PM
Some jersey wallpapers for #NBAJerseyDay 📲 pic.twitter.com/m04pqfpFp5 – 5:40 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Heading into to tonight’s Nuggets game I’m keeping an eye on the defense…it was talked about a lot in the couple days of practice Denver had. Here are a few sound bites from Jokić, AG, CB, and Malone ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DLc0QOW9Vt – 4:46 PM
Heading into to tonight’s Nuggets game I’m keeping an eye on the defense…it was talked about a lot in the couple days of practice Denver had. Here are a few sound bites from Jokić, AG, CB, and Malone ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DLc0QOW9Vt – 4:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, opponents are shooting 48.1% from 3 when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the closest defender. That’s the highest % in the NBA on 75+ attempts.
I don’t think KCP is a bad defender, but it sure is a symptom of a larger problem with Denver’s 2 at the level PnR scheme: overhelping. pic.twitter.com/pnYYXUiZfW – 4:03 PM
So, opponents are shooting 48.1% from 3 when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the closest defender. That’s the highest % in the NBA on 75+ attempts.
I don’t think KCP is a bad defender, but it sure is a symptom of a larger problem with Denver’s 2 at the level PnR scheme: overhelping. pic.twitter.com/pnYYXUiZfW – 4:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Will Barton’s favorite memory from his 8 seasons in Denver? Winning that first first-round series vs. San Antonio.
“Just to be a part of that whole foundation …,” Barton said. “Knowing that I was a part of that is gratifying enough for me.”
denverpost.com/2022/12/14/wiz… – 4:02 PM
Will Barton’s favorite memory from his 8 seasons in Denver? Winning that first first-round series vs. San Antonio.
“Just to be a part of that whole foundation …,” Barton said. “Knowing that I was a part of that is gratifying enough for me.”
denverpost.com/2022/12/14/wiz… – 4:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
what goes into choosing a jersey number?
we asked the squad how they got their number for #NBAJerseyDay pic.twitter.com/5wj6OriNgV – 4:00 PM
what goes into choosing a jersey number?
we asked the squad how they got their number for #NBAJerseyDay pic.twitter.com/5wj6OriNgV – 4:00 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Wouldn’t be practice without a @Bruce Brown @CancarVlatko half-court face-off 😅 pic.twitter.com/aLem0eoa3h – 3:50 PM
Wouldn’t be practice without a @Bruce Brown @CancarVlatko half-court face-off 😅 pic.twitter.com/aLem0eoa3h – 3:50 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The NBA’s top three 2-man lineups based on offensive rating (min 500 minutes played together)
1. Jokić & KCP (123.8)
2. Jokić & AG (123.5)
3. Jokić & Murray (122.8) – 3:42 PM
The NBA’s top three 2-man lineups based on offensive rating (min 500 minutes played together)
1. Jokić & KCP (123.8)
2. Jokić & AG (123.5)
3. Jokić & Murray (122.8) – 3:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I know #Nuggets fans feel a certain type of way about Will Barton, but when I was chatting with him coming off the court, he insisted his favorite memory in Denver was from a team vantage point. He said he knew people thought of him as “me-first” player, but that wasn’t the case. – 3:21 PM
I know #Nuggets fans feel a certain type of way about Will Barton, but when I was chatting with him coming off the court, he insisted his favorite memory in Denver was from a team vantage point. He said he knew people thought of him as “me-first” player, but that wasn’t the case. – 3:21 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards are going to be thin tonight at Nuggets
PGs: Monte Morris, Jordan Goodwin, Devon Dotson
Wings: Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Will Barton
Bigs: Daniel Gafford, Anthony Gill (questionable), Taj Gibson
Johnny Davis, Isaiah Todd, Vernon Carey Jr. are with Go-Go – 3:05 PM
Wizards are going to be thin tonight at Nuggets
PGs: Monte Morris, Jordan Goodwin, Devon Dotson
Wings: Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Will Barton
Bigs: Daniel Gafford, Anthony Gill (questionable), Taj Gibson
Johnny Davis, Isaiah Todd, Vernon Carey Jr. are with Go-Go – 3:05 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.