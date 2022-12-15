Andrew Wiggins cleared to practice

Kylen Mills: Warriors injury update: Steph Curry is out – left shoulder subluxation. NBA insiders report he’s expected to miss a few weeks. Andrew Wiggins is out – adductor strain – but the team said he was cleared to practice today. Draymond Green is questionable – quad bruise. #dubnation
Source: Twitter @KylenMills
Source: Twitter @KylenMills
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins will not play tomorrow against the 76ers, his sixth consecutive missed game due to a adductor strain. – 7:09 PM
Andrew Wiggins will not play tomorrow against the 76ers, his sixth consecutive missed game due to a adductor strain. – 7:09 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are out for the Warriors tomorrow. Draymond Green is questionable.
Danuel House and Furkan Korkmaz are probable.
De’Anthony Melton is not listed on the injury report.
Looks like it might be Hospital Dubs vs Sixers Friday night in Philly. – 6:47 PM
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are out for the Warriors tomorrow. Draymond Green is questionable.
Danuel House and Furkan Korkmaz are probable.
De’Anthony Melton is not listed on the injury report.
Looks like it might be Hospital Dubs vs Sixers Friday night in Philly. – 6:47 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Wiggins nearing return as Warriors brace to play foreseeable future without Curry mercurynews.com/2022/12/15/wig… – 6:36 PM
Wiggins nearing return as Warriors brace to play foreseeable future without Curry mercurynews.com/2022/12/15/wig… – 6:36 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Warriors injury update:
Steph Curry is out – left shoulder subluxation. NBA insiders report he’s expected to miss a few weeks.
Andrew Wiggins is out – adductor strain – but the team said he was cleared to practice today.
Draymond Green is questionable – quad bruise.
#dubnation – 6:14 PM
Warriors injury update:
Steph Curry is out – left shoulder subluxation. NBA insiders report he’s expected to miss a few weeks.
Andrew Wiggins is out – adductor strain – but the team said he was cleared to practice today.
Draymond Green is questionable – quad bruise.
#dubnation – 6:14 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With Andrew Wiggins out again vs. the 76ers, Moses Moody should have yet another big opportunity
He was the last player off the bench last night. Don’t expect that tomorrow night nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:47 PM
With Andrew Wiggins out again vs. the 76ers, Moses Moody should have yet another big opportunity
He was the last player off the bench last night. Don’t expect that tomorrow night nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins (adductor strain) has been cleared to practice the team. His return to the lineup will be determined by his continued progress. – 5:43 PM
Andrew Wiggins (adductor strain) has been cleared to practice the team. His return to the lineup will be determined by his continued progress. – 5:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain) has been cleared for practice and shootarounds, per the Warriors. He’s listed as OUT for tomorrow and his return to games will be determined by his continued progress – 5:42 PM
Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain) has been cleared for practice and shootarounds, per the Warriors. He’s listed as OUT for tomorrow and his return to games will be determined by his continued progress – 5:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is listed as OUT for tomorrow’s Warriors-76ers game
Draymond Green is questionable with a right quadriceps contusion – 5:41 PM
Andrew Wiggins is listed as OUT for tomorrow’s Warriors-76ers game
Draymond Green is questionable with a right quadriceps contusion – 5:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return to practice/shootarounds, per Warriors. Out tomorrow, but appears to be nearing return. – 5:41 PM
Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return to practice/shootarounds, per Warriors. Out tomorrow, but appears to be nearing return. – 5:41 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are listed as out on the Warriors’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the 76ers. It’ll be the sixth straight game Wiggins will miss with a strained adductor.
Draymond Green is questionable with right quadricep contusion. – 5:38 PM
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are listed as out on the Warriors’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the 76ers. It’ll be the sixth straight game Wiggins will miss with a strained adductor.
Draymond Green is questionable with right quadricep contusion. – 5:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have put their injury report for the Sixers game out. Draymond Green is questionable with a right quad contusion. Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins out. Klay Thompson will return. – 5:35 PM
Warriors have put their injury report for the Sixers game out. Draymond Green is questionable with a right quad contusion. Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins out. Klay Thompson will return. – 5:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins talks about SGA’s leadership pic.twitter.com/VsYMZfpS6K – 1:36 PM
Aaron Wiggins talks about SGA’s leadership pic.twitter.com/VsYMZfpS6K – 1:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins on contesting Tyler Herro’s game winner: “I thought I did what I could in terms of not allowing anything easy… He made a tough shot… There’s guys in the league that take (contested shots) a lot and make those a lot. We have on on them.” – 1:33 PM
Aaron Wiggins on contesting Tyler Herro’s game winner: “I thought I did what I could in terms of not allowing anything easy… He made a tough shot… There’s guys in the league that take (contested shots) a lot and make those a lot. We have on on them.” – 1:33 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA’s top seven 3-point shooters:
1. Steph Curry
2. Damian Lillard
3. Donovan Mitchell
4. Anfernee Simons
5. Klay Thompson
6. Andrew Wiggins
7. Buddy Hield
Qualified players ranked by 3-Point Efficiency, which is a @CerebroSports statistic blending 3P% and volume. pic.twitter.com/zJAG1YSm3u – 11:36 AM
The NBA’s top seven 3-point shooters:
1. Steph Curry
2. Damian Lillard
3. Donovan Mitchell
4. Anfernee Simons
5. Klay Thompson
6. Andrew Wiggins
7. Buddy Hield
Qualified players ranked by 3-Point Efficiency, which is a @CerebroSports statistic blending 3P% and volume. pic.twitter.com/zJAG1YSm3u – 11:36 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey on Aaron Wiggins: “When you talk about glue guys, Wiggs is the definition of that.” – 10:47 PM
Josh Giddey on Aaron Wiggins: “When you talk about glue guys, Wiggs is the definition of that.” – 10:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Final five minutes OKC up 97-93, lineup:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Aaron Wiggins
Darius Bazley
I like it – 10:00 PM
Final five minutes OKC up 97-93, lineup:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Aaron Wiggins
Darius Bazley
I like it – 10:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I love the Thunder playing “21 can you do something for me” every time Aaron Wiggins makes a bucket. – 9:47 PM
I love the Thunder playing “21 can you do something for me” every time Aaron Wiggins makes a bucket. – 9:47 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond ejected with his second tech. The wheels have come off. No Wiggins or Klay, Steph injured, Draymond out, Poole has five fouls. About 8 mins left to play. – 9:08 PM
Draymond ejected with his second tech. The wheels have come off. No Wiggins or Klay, Steph injured, Draymond out, Poole has five fouls. About 8 mins left to play. – 9:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins out. Steph Curry in the locker room checking on a shoulder injury. Draymond Green just picked up two fourth quarter technicals and an ejection. Rough night for the Warriors in Indianapolis. They’re down 12 with eight minutes left. – 9:07 PM
Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins out. Steph Curry in the locker room checking on a shoulder injury. Draymond Green just picked up two fourth quarter technicals and an ejection. Rough night for the Warriors in Indianapolis. They’re down 12 with eight minutes left. – 9:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green continued to bark at the ref since picking up his first technical a few moments ago. He just got slapped with his second and has been ejected from the game.
No Green. No Thompson. No Wiggins. No Curry. The Warriors trail 106-94 with 8:10 remaining in the game – 9:07 PM
Draymond Green continued to bark at the ref since picking up his first technical a few moments ago. He just got slapped with his second and has been ejected from the game.
No Green. No Thompson. No Wiggins. No Curry. The Warriors trail 106-94 with 8:10 remaining in the game – 9:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
With Miami trapping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the paint I like the idea of having Joe, Poku, Wiggins, and Muscala on the floor for spray outs that will be there eventually. – 8:31 PM
With Miami trapping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the paint I like the idea of having Joe, Poku, Wiggins, and Muscala on the floor for spray outs that will be there eventually. – 8:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins getting minutes here in the first as well. OKC will be without Jeremiah Robinson-Earl week-to-week so they have to find a new rotation shuffle. – 8:29 PM
Aaron Wiggins getting minutes here in the first as well. OKC will be without Jeremiah Robinson-Earl week-to-week so they have to find a new rotation shuffle. – 8:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Even without Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins tonight, Steve Kerr doesn’t go to Moses Moody until middle of the second quarter. Went with Ty Jerome over him (-17 in 9 mins). Moody enters and hits a corner 3, sneaks in a semi transition layup. Gave a needed bench jolt. – 7:55 PM
Even without Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins tonight, Steve Kerr doesn’t go to Moses Moody until middle of the second quarter. Went with Ty Jerome over him (-17 in 9 mins). Moody enters and hits a corner 3, sneaks in a semi transition layup. Gave a needed bench jolt. – 7:55 PM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: Warriors say Andrew Wiggins cleared to return to practice. pic.twitter.com/jebJFSygJh -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / December 15, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Andrew Wiggins (adductor strain) was re-evaluated today and is making “good progress”, per Warriors. He’ll be re-evaluated again on Thursday, meaning he will miss tomorrow’s game against the Bucks and Wednesday’s against the Pacers. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / December 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.