Bennedict Mathurin signs deal with adidas

Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: Indiana Pacers star rookie @Bennedict Mathurin has signed a multi-year shoe deal with @adidas Basketball 📄🖊️ pic.twitter.com/kwvNHi9FwC
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
BREAKING // Adidas has signed 12 NBA rookies, its largest Draft class ever:
• Benn Mathurin
• Keegan Murray
• Jabari Smith
• Nikola Jovic
• MarJon Beauchamp
• Ousmane Dieng
• Walker Kessler
• Johnny Davis
• Dalen Terry
• Jalen Williams
• Isaiah Mobley
• Blake Wesley pic.twitter.com/Rnrv9PQyUv – 12:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG on under 30 MPG this season:
18.4 — Jaren Jackson Jr
17.9 — Jordan Poole
17.8 — Bennedict Mathurin
17.6 — Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/1eT6rFpNTA – 10:51 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers led the entire second half, hang on to beat the Warriors 125-119.
Curry scored 38pts before exiting with a shoulder injury.
Haliburton scored 29, Mathurin had 24 and Turner added 21. And the Pacers forced 24TOs.
Next: Fri. at CLE. – 9:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mathurin tonight:
24 PTS
6 REB
8-14 FG
4-7 3P
2-0 against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/4ZbQGAxhNa – 9:29 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero is up to 20 points tonight. It is his 17th 20-point game of the season, the most by a rookie. (Mathurin is next with 12.) – 9:13 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Warriors’ broadcasters keep saying Bennedict Mathurin has “irrational confidence.” Former Pac-12 player of the year, 2nd team All American and battling Paolo Banchero for ROY. I’d say his confidence is quite rational. – 9:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers outscored 33-19 in the 3rd, lead the Warriors 93-87.
Curry (38pts) remains back in the locker room.
Mathurin scored 11 of his 20pts in the 3Q; Haliburton has 23. – 8:55 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Bennedict Mathurin drives to the hoop with road rage i dont know how else to describe it – 8:50 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Yikes, JK.
Kuminga picks up Mathurin as ball changes sides. Way overreacts to fake baseline cut, losing sight of man+ball. Splash on wide open strong-side corner 3.
Immediate timeout from Kerr, and rightfully so. pic.twitter.com/X8DlSN1Fxp – 7:46 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Steph whip pass and corner relocation had Mathurin doing a 720 on defense. pic.twitter.com/wx6rFrJlQY – 7:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Before the games, I don’t really like to take my phone out and text or call people. But she talks to me before every game telling me how proud she is of me, and just to be myself and focus on the right thing,” #Pacers rookie Benn Mathurin to @andscape. bit.ly/3j2n9E1 – 10:43 AM
Scott Agness: Pacers rookie guard Bennedict Mathurin has officially signed a shoe + apparel deal with adidas. He’s worn adidas shoes since training camp. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / December 15, 2022
Bennedict Mathurin has a focused routine that he sticks to before every NBA game. The Indiana Pacers rookie actually does make one exception, however, to pause when he gets his motivational pregame message from his beloved older sister. Considering that Jennifer Mathurin introduced her brother to basketball and is still giving him great assists off the court, it is important for him to break routine for her. “Before the games, I don’t really like to take my phone out and text or call people,” Mathurin recently told Andscape. “But she talks to me before every game telling me how proud she is of me, and just to be myself and focus on the right thing. Before every game, she sends me a text message that I read going into a game like, ‘Go out there and have fun.’ “With the NBA, it’s a job. But at the same time, I’ve been dreaming of this all my life. So, her message is about going out there and having fun while also competing.” -via Andscape / December 14, 2022
Mathurin was the NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October and November and is already one of the league’s top players off the bench. “Maybe I’m biased, but I already think he’s special,” Jennifer Mathurin recently told Andscape. “He could definitely be an All-Star one day. He could be Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, couple years from now MVP. He’s just very special and he’s different. “At the young age that he plays, he knows the game, obviously. But there is so much room to grow. He’s unpolished. There’s a lot of stuff that he can work on skillwise, but he has a great work ethic. He’s very resilient and he never backs down from a challenge. So, I don’t see why he wouldn’t be an All-Star.” -via Andscape / December 14, 2022
