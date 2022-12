Bennedict Mathurin signs deal with adidas

Bennedict Mathurin has a focused routine that he sticks to before every NBA game. The Indiana Pacers rookie actually does make one exception, however, to pause when he gets his motivational pregame message from his beloved older sister. Considering that Jennifer Mathurin introduced her brother to basketball and is still giving him great assists off the court, it is important for him to break routine for her. “Before the games, I don’t really like to take my phone out and text or call people,” Mathurin recently told Andscape. “But she talks to me before every game telling me how proud she is of me, and just to be myself and focus on the right thing. Before every game, she sends me a text message that I read going into a game like, ‘Go out there and have fun.’ “With the NBA, it’s a job. But at the same time, I’ve been dreaming of this all my life. So, her message is about going out there and having fun while also competing.” -via Andscape / December 14, 2022