Bucks 41, Grizzlies 70: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (9-9) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 15, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 41, Memphis Grizzlies 70 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wait, is that Grizzlies-Bucks score correct?
if so, they smell blood in the Bay Area – 9:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Grizzlies are up big at halftime vs. Giannis and the Bucks 👀 pic.twitter.com/G79yicq7y5 – 9:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, the Grizzlies are embarrassing the Bucks. It’s a 30-point game at half.
Memphis has a top ten offense and defense. JJJ and Bane haven’t played a second together.
I was definitely wrong about them. They’re just a more experienced version of last year’s awesome group. – 9:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies leading the Bucks 70-41
Ja Morant leads the way with 17 points, but this is all about the bench. HALF of the Grizzlies’ 70 points came from the second unit. Tyus Jones has 13 points and David Roddy has 10.
Memphis holding Milwaukee to 31% shooting. – 9:12 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies 70, Bucks 41 at the half. Ja’s 6-16. Jaren’s 0-1. Whatever. – 9:12 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
When you’re bludgeoning the Bucks on the glass, you’re doing something very right – 9:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Then Ja Morant gets it going to end the second quarter. This is a complete ass-kicking of a very good Milwaukee team.
Memphis up 29 at the break. – 9:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have made 13 field goals. #Grizzles have 13 second-chance points. – 9:09 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Timeout. Grizzlies lead the Bucks by 29.
It’s not halftime… and Ja is 4-14 from the floor.
Complete team performance. – 9:07 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Steven Adams insisting on picking up NBA players from the floor like they are children will never get old. – 9:07 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
The Grizzlies are up more on the Bucks than anyone has been this season. – 9:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Z-Bo there to help Ja Morant up as he was falling to the floor. – 9:04 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
milwaukee’s half-court offense is averaging 64.1 points per 100 plays. that’s clothespin-on-your-nose level production. – 9:04 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
You guys aren’t going to believe this, but Giannis has shot more free throws than the entire Grizzlies team combined. – 9:02 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies have doubled up Milwaukee midway through the second, 54-27. This is wild. Feels just sort of methodical. – 8:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Midway through the second quarter here. The Grizzlies lead 54-26
Grizzlies bench: 31 points
Grizzlies starters: 23 points
This team can hit you so many ways, from so many different directions. – 8:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies bench has been incredible so far. 25 of the first 48 Grizzlies points are by reserves. They’re starting to get in tune.
Wrote this a couple days ago: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 8:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
WHOLE GANG GOGGLE CERTIFIED
@Brandon Clarke x @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/Px2miXqtBM – 8:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
What a showing this has been for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is firing up the home crowd.
Memphis leads the 20-7 Bucks by 21. Trying to make a statement to conclude this homestand. – 8:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is pumping up the crowd and the FedEXForum is rocking. The Grizzlies are giving the Bucks the business right now.
Memphis leads 46-25 with 8:23 left in the second quarter. – 8:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
One day my wife will fall into my arms like a Brandon Clarke floater 💞💞 – 8:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Giannis is about to get in that mode 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kBXfwq7adA – 8:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we lead 33-18 after 1.
7 assist on 12 made FG’s.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/tY09SRdGtL – 8:43 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Milwaukee’s been the best defense in the league so far this year. Grizzlies hang 33 on them in the first quarter, to lead by 15. Zero turnovers. – 8:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks trail 33-18 after one in Memphis. They’ve made just six shots and are 1-for-10 from behind the three-point line. – 8:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
GET OFF IT QUICK 🗣️
A 16-6 RUN FROM THE GANG. pic.twitter.com/5RLciohiWK – 8:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steve-O is one of the few guys Giannis can’t just bully off the block. Think he’s done a pretty good job defensively. – 8:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dillon Brooks and Khris Middleton getting into it already 😳 pic.twitter.com/yqqB5lDGwA – 8:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant’s lists, per the Jumbotron
Naughty: The Rookies
Nice: John Konchar – 8:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
ADD THIS CRISPY MOVEMENT TO THE BETTER BASKETBALL DVD pic.twitter.com/T9pmnNVdR2 – 8:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Talked alot in the preseason about the way David Roddy runs the floor. Just saw it there. He’s a weapon in transition. – 8:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Timeout. Grizzlies up double digits on the Bucks in the first quarter. Dominating the glass and getting good looks. – 8:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This Jevon Carter tight ball pressure on Morant looks like a bad plan? He’s just running past him. – 8:28 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Taylor Jenkins split these Brook Lopez free throws with a timeout, but the Grizzlies lead, 9-5, with 7:24 left in the first quarter.
Jaren Jackson Jr. picked up his second foul to send Lopez to the line. That early foul trouble could end up being critical early in this one. – 8:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are just 1-for-8 from the filed to open this one. The #Grizzlies are 2-for-9. – 8:25 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Two fouls on Jaren Jackson Jr. Talked about this before the game. Not what you need against the Bucks. – 8:23 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
IT appears that Khris Middleton has had enough of Dillon Brooks less than 3 minutes into the game. A shoestring tackle by Middleton. – 8:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Looks like Brooks is stepping away from Middleton and he just hooked his legs and took him down. – 8:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Saw that one all the way. A very uncharacteristic play from Khris Middleton. Dillon Brooks was standing over him, then he grabbed Brooks’ ankle and pulled him to the ground.
The play is being reviewed to see if it should be upgraded to a flagrant from a personal foul. – 8:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
VIBE CHECK.
LET US KNO WHERE YOU WATCHING FROM.
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/y2oMVpT26O – 8:17 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Kris Middleton just grabbed both of Dillon Brooks’ legs and pulled him to the floor. Amazed Dillon didn’t respond. – 8:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heat open with Jimmy Butler on Kevin Porter Jr. Many teams have put their best defender on him, as with the Bucks and Jrue Holiday. The Suns, however, have Mikal Bridges on Jalen Green. – 8:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTING 5 VS. @Milwaukee Bucks
⛷️ @Ja Morant
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🐚 @konchjitty55
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
pic.twitter.com/U6p3NsodSQ – 8:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I’m not in Memphis, so once again I’ll be #Bucks tweeting sporadically, perhaps sarcastically, or in GIF form. pic.twitter.com/Zou00WlfKy – 7:57 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Bucks V Grizz:
BUCKS: Middleton Antetokounmpo, Brook from the Lopez Family, and a pair former Grizzlies — Grayson Allen and Jevon Carter. Grizz start: Jaren, Ja, John Konchar, Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks. – 7:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby continues to average a double-double this season with 14.0 points and a career-high 10.3 rebounds.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/nzUTNYqNU8 – 7:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
With the Bucks in town tonight, we must revisit this moment from Taylor Jenkins during his time in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/46PB1y121H – 7:47 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Well, let me go ahead and get this out of the way for @badunclep … Your officials for tonight’s Bucks-Grizz matchup — David Guthrie, Gediminas Petraitis and Matt Kallio. Put that in your analytics machine, Unk. – 7:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans announce sellout crowd for Monday’s game vs. Milwaukee Bucks 👏
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 7:07 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis & Khris combined for 60 points to lead the Bucks to the 126-114 victory over the Grizzlies on January 19th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/DTdXbVrz3F – 6:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins chuckled when he started talking about the difference it makes to have Jaren Jackson Jr. In the paint on defense. – 6:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins says a number of guys will draw the matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight.
That’s probably the best way to do it, considering Giannis leads the NBA in free-throw attempts per game. You don’t want key players getting in foul trouble. – 6:26 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If you ranked the top 5 athletes 23 and under across ALL sports, who is your top 5?
Some names in no order:
Luka Doncic
Kylian Mbappe
Zion Williamson
Ja Morant
Justin Jefferson
Juan Soto
Julio Rodriguez
Jonathan Taylor
Erling Haaland
Vlad Guerrero Jr – 6:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 24 minutes and travelled 1.80 miles at an average of 4.16 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/fasbU4WgOa – 4:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Wild West as Pelicans, Grizzlies vault over Suns; Celtics still No. 1?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks make more or less than 12 three-pointers tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/v0Wg6sHhkg – 4:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks per game this season:
4.6 — Jaren Jackson Jr.
[gap]
3.5 — Anthony Davis
3.4 — Brook Lopez
3.2 — OG Anunoby
Jaren Jackson has more BPG alone than any player has BPG + SPG this season. pic.twitter.com/fLiiHY7iIZ – 2:43 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In Photos: Bucks get final shots up in Memphis before tonight’s game. – 2:33 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“Stevo’s like the largest human being I’ve ever seen.”
Find out from @David Roddy on Just Grizzlies with @kelwright:
https://t.co/M2AkugijFN pic.twitter.com/7LkOJiUoht – 2:30 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
What do you think about this @Giannis Antetokounmpo ? #hhay #howhungryareyou #holidays #antetokounmpos #antetokounbros pic.twitter.com/ajDGxcbiZ3 – 2:00 PM
