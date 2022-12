Dwyane Wade on LeBron James: He's a sponge, he will not allow anyone to be better than him at anything

SI: Did he evolve as a scorer in Miami? Dwyane Wade: Yes. First of all, I mean, he was young. He did seven years in Cleveland. He came in as 18 years old, right, so he’s still so young. And he came to Miami right in that time where really you think LeBron James has exceeded this. You think that’s the best time you’re going to get as a professional athlete from 25 to 29. Those are the prime years. And so we were lucky to get him in his prime years. But the thing about LeBron is he’s a sponge. And so he will not allow anybody to be better than him at anything Source: Chris Mannix @ Sports Illustrated