Dwyane Wade on LeBron James: He's a sponge, he will not allow anyone to be better than him at anything

SI: Did he evolve as a scorer in Miami? Dwyane Wade: Yes. First of all, I mean, he was young. He did seven years in Cleveland. He came in as 18 years old, right, so he’s still so young. And he came to Miami right in that time where really you think LeBron James has exceeded this. You think that’s the best time you’re going to get as a professional athlete from 25 to 29. Those are the prime years. And so we were lucky to get him in his prime years. But the thing about LeBron is he’s a sponge. And so he will not allow anybody to be better than him at anything.
Source: Chris Mannix @ Sports Illustrated
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There are basketball reasons for the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook. The crunchtime issues, the guard glut, the general LeBron fit.
But those pale in comparison to the simple financial fact that they are devoting $47 million to a sixth man and that’s not economically viable. – 2:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: “@LeBron James will not allow anybody to be better than him at anything.” @Dwyane Wade opens up to @SInow about leaving TNT, LeBron’s pursuit of the scoring title, Utah’s surprising start and adding “game show host” to his resume si.com/nba/2022/12/15… – 12:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Happy Jokmas everyone!
Since the 2016-17 season, here are some fun Nikola Jokić stats to celebrate 6th anniversary of December 15th:
9th in total points
3rd in total rebounds
5th in total assists just behind LeBron
12th in steals
6th in TS% (10,000+ min)
1st in Win Shares – 12:45 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
A look at LeBron’s pregame routine before he hits the court 👑👀
(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/gk0l7RLTsO – 11:43 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West RPR Predictor All-Stars
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
De’Aaron Fox
Anfernee Simons
ALTERNATES
Deandre Ayton
Jerami Grant
LeBron James pic.twitter.com/DmwXZ7bHAI – 11:30 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron this season:
— 26.5 PPG
— 8.6 RPG
— 6.5 APG
He’s only 37. pic.twitter.com/O3XqRFvyek – 10:15 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 1:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell tonight:
34 PTS
13-20 FG
6-9 3P
Only LeBron and Love have more 30p and 6 3P games as a Cav. pic.twitter.com/MfxtLqrjNJ – 11:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
D-Rose commented on the famous ’12 ASG intros where he’s standing still while LeBron, Wade, Dwight & ‘Melo dance: “You know what was crazy, I didn’t know nothing about the dance routine. I probably would have danced if I had known, but I didn’t know.” #Bulls – 8:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
This is the third time in the Raptors’ last six games that they’ve had a rest advantage at home, with the opposition on the second night of a back-to-back. They split the first two (competitive loss vs Boston, win over the Lakers without LeBron/AD). Kings lost in Philly yesterday – 7:02 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
LeBron, Jerry Jones and The Photo shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:59 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣 NEW @HardwoodKnocks MAILBAG
—Cavs (3:24)
—Most/Least fun teams (8:12)
—Thunder (14:49)
—Jazz (19:14)
—LeBron (25:23)
—Nets (31:07)
—Bulls (37:07)
—MIP x 2??? (43:33)
🎧 https://t.co/RT8SnFNVEN
🍎 https://t.co/nio54wrhK1
✳️ https://t.co/XAmOBAA89n
📺 https://t.co/ihiOpJTlEu pic.twitter.com/Dpjv3hJQqB – 5:49 PM
Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade
Anyone who’s had an encounter with tWitch is hurting hearing this news today. 🙏🏿 Grateful to have had this moment with you in your light.
#RIPtWitch pic.twitter.com/I1yhlS00lq – 5:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron and the Cavs really completed the 3-1 comeback after this 😳 pic.twitter.com/Whs8BRzttJ – 4:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: “I see acceptance,” says Stan Van Gundy. “Russ has put himself in a better situation,” adds Dwyane Wade. Across the NBA there is widespread praise for @Russell Westbrook‘s play since his move to the bench — a move that may extend his career si.com/nba/2022/12/13… – 10:35 AM
SI: A lot of people were surprised when you stepped away from Inside the NBA. I know I was. What went into that decision? Dwyane Wade: My family, man. First of all, that’s one of the greatest jobs in the world. But I retired and walked away from the game. I’ve been on this journey since I was 17 years old. And I’m not going to say I’ve been doing it by myself, because I’ve had a lot of help. But I’ve been on this journey to change my family’s fortune and become something that my family can be proud of, and all the things that come with it, since I was 17. And so to go through that until I was 37 and then to come out of that, go through the pandemic and then have the job where I’m flying back and forth to Atlanta for four months out the year, it wasn’t what I retired for. It wasn’t where I needed to be at this point in my life. And so I just decided to take a step back to have my sabbatical year, if you will. And that’s the first year that I can kind of look at everything I’m doing, and take a deeper look at it, and then see what’s next for me. -via Sports Illustrated / December 15, 2022
SI: I want to get your take on a couple of NBA things. LeBron James, your former teammate, is closing in on that all-time scoring record. You were with him in Miami. You knew he was a great player. But did you ever think he would become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer? Dwyane Wade: I can’t use the word surprised if I’m going to say LeBron James’s name in anything. I think sometimes we’re living in the LeBron James era of life, and we haven’t had the chance to step back and look at it just yet. And as we step back and look at it, it’s going to get even better than it is right now with what he’s done. Obviously what he’s done away from the game, definitely what he’s done on the court. And so I’m not speaking for him when I say this, but I will speak as someone who spent a lot of time with him. He’s not a selfish individual on a basketball floor. But I feel that if there is one record that LeBron wants to walk away with more than the assist record, it would be the scoring record. And it’s because of what people say he cannot do, right? -via Sports Illustrated / December 15, 2022
Dwyane Wade: And because he’s so great at other things and it comes so natural to him, just the one thing that was not necessarily natural, he now has an opportunity to be what we know it’s going to take somebody another 40 years before they are able to even come close to, right? So it’s amazing. At least if I can’t be there on the day that he does it, I hope to be somewhere in front of a TV, and I’ll definitely be one of the first text messages that he reads when the game ends. -via Sports Illustrated / December 15, 2022
Dwyane Wade: If Ray Allen was going to shoot afterwards, he’s going to go shoot with Ray Allen, with Ray Allen’s form. He wants to be better than everybody at everything. And so I can never get work in a post without him coming to get work in a post. You know what I mean? And so when you see a guy like that who has the body to be able to do that, and he has the energy to be able to consistently do that, you know you’re watching something special. So yeah, we definitely had him in his prime and he listened to everything and soaked everything up that we had to offer and everything he brought with him. -via Sports Illustrated / December 15, 2022
