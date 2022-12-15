Gordon Hayward hopeful to return on Friday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Via @Jeff Stotts it seems Hayward is back earlier than average. pic.twitter.com/65JfhT8svF – 6:29 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After missing nine straight games, Charlotte Hornets F Gordon Hayward (left shoulder) is hopeful to return to the lineup vs. Atlanta on Friday, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to make a final decision after shootaround. – 5:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jarred Vanderbilt tonight:
18 PTS
14 REB
6 AST
8-9 FG
First Jazz to record those numbers since Gordon Hayward. pic.twitter.com/Rai818Bx3w – 11:26 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets are wrapping up practice. Steve Clifford said LaMelo, Gordon Hayward, Dennis Smith Jr. and Cody Martin participated in some of the non-contact portion. Asked Clifford if it was encouraging.
“For everybody, yeah,” he said. “Even the coach feels better.” pic.twitter.com/XdrZO3XVgR – 12:59 PM
Teams are keeping an eye on the availability of players like Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mason Plumlee. Gordon Hayward was on that list before his shoulder injury. Additionally, P.J. Washington (a pending restricted free agent) could be available as he’s believed to be seeking a larger payday than the Hornets are willing to offer. -via Bleacher Report / December 10, 2022
Bobby Manning: Steve Clifford says Gordon Hayward was in great shape coming into this season and says he’s just been unlucky. “He put himself in a place to have a good year … he had some terrific games when he’s been able to play.” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / November 28, 2022
On Friday evening, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with a left shoulder fracture, and Hayward’s wife, Robin, agrees. But that’s not how the Hornets framed it. The Athletic report surfaced shortly after the Hornets listed Hayward as out Friday against the Timberwolves — won 110-108 by Charlotte — with a left shoulder contusion, a significantly lesser ailment than what Charania reported. But Robin disputed the contusion claim on her Instagram Story, noting the injury is significantly worse than the team’s claim. -via New York Post / November 26, 2022
