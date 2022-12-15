Heat vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Heat vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Heat vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 15, 2022- by

By |

The Miami Heat play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Miami Heat are spending $10,870,836 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $15,192,950 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 15, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rylan Stiles
@Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Bittersweet Bazley
🏀 Jalen Williams ceiling is not that far away, and it is exciting
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey playing off each other
🏀 The Miami Heat 3 parade
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/uOlCNLDZGn4:05 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home