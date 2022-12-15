Heat vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Miami Heat are spending $10,870,836 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $15,192,950 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 15, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Bittersweet Bazley
🏀 Jalen Williams ceiling is not that far away, and it is exciting
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey playing off each other
🏀 The Miami Heat 3 parade
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/uOlCNLDZGn – 4:05 AM