Ivica Zubac will miss his first game of season

Andrew Greif: Ivica Zubac (left knee bone bruise) and Luke Kennard (calf strain) are out tonight against Phoenix. It’a a long injury report but there’s cautious optimism from the Clippers that Kawhi, PG and Reggie will be back soon, tonight’s absences seen as a way of managing wear and tear.
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Late on this (blame the traffic) but PG, Kawhi, Reggie and Powell are out tonight against the Suns. Zu is questionable. – 9:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac (left knee bone bruise) and Luke Kennard (calf strain) are out tonight against Phoenix. It’a a long injury report but there’s cautious optimism from the Clippers that Kawhi, PG and Reggie will be back soon, tonight’s absences seen as a way of managing wear and tear. – 8:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns-#Clippers injury report:
IN: Devin Booker (hamstring).
OUT: Deandre Ayton (ankle) Cameron Payne (foot) Kawhi Leonard (knee) Paul George (knee) Norman Powell (groin, Reggie Jackson (Achilles).
?: Luke Kennard (calf) Ivica Zubac (knee)
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management), Paul George (left knee soreness), Reggie Jackson (left Achilles inflammation), Norm Powell (left groin strain) are out against Phoenix.
Ivica Zubac (left knee contusion) and Luke Kennard (right calf soreness) are questionable to play – 3:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
One of the season’s longest injury reports for the Clippers:
Paul George (left knee soreness), Kawhi (no B2Bs), Reggie Jackson (Achilles’ inflammation) and Norm Powell all will not play tonight vs. PHX.
Questionable are Zubac (left knee contusion) and Kennard (calf soreness) – 3:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Clippers say Paul George (knee soreness), Kawhi Leonard (knee injury management), Reggie Jackson (Achilles inflammation), Norm Powell (groin strain) are all out against the Suns tonight. Ivica Zubac (knee contusion) and Luke Kennard (calf soreness) are questionable – 3:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
With the defense progressing, Paul George felt the next step toward LAC playing a full game was ironing out offensive “dips” in its small five-out lineups. He felt Clips are best offensively with Zubac in, providing a big screener. – 1:48 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ivica Zubac did not finish tonight’s game due to left knee discomfort. His status for tomorrow vs Suns is TBD. – 1:06 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ivica Zubac is out for the remainder of the game due to left knee discomfort. – 12:20 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac is not available to return because of what the team calls left knee discomfort. – 12:20 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers starting Nicolas Batum in second half in place of Ivica Zubac. – 11:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The basketball has gotten worse beloved
Timberwolves failed repeatedly to find Rudy Gobert for lobs.
Clippers failed repeatedly to make catch-shoot 3s. Ivica Zubac even missed a dunk and is 0/3 FGs.
Timberwolves up 33-31 with 3:58 left in first half. – 11:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters Clips-Wolves:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
MIN
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Rudy Gobert
Anthony Edwards
Austin Rivers – 9:44 PM
