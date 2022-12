James Wiseman recalled from Santa Cruz

But league sources are indicating the Dubs may not look exactly the same when and if they get there. “I have a feeling the Warriors are going to make either (James) Wiseman or (Jonathan) Kuminga available,” one league executive told Heavy Sports, echoing the belief of a peer who’s also spoken to this site. “They just need another solid veteran. “They think they’re decent enough talent-wise, but they just don’t think they can put those kids on the floor and execute. They recognize their talent and their athletic ability; they just don’t have the execution piece. And their logic is this: they only have X number of years of Steph Curry‘s elite level of play, and they don’t want to waste any of it. So far those two kids have just not developed in the same way Jordan Poole has, and I would think there’s somebody out there who’ll say, ‘Yeah, I’ll take one of those young guys and see if I can’t, with patience, get them to develop.’” -via Heavy.com / December 14, 2022