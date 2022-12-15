James Wiseman recalled from Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors PR: Warriors Recall Rollins & Wiseman From Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/TylMenU9qJ
Source: Twitter @WarriorsPR
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr mentioned on @957thegame that James Wiseman and Ryan Rollins are flying on a redeye tonight to Philadelphia. They’ll be there in time to join the team’s morning shoot around and then available for tomorrow’s game against the 76ers. #dubnation – 9:13 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Prior to playing the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, the Warriors have recalled James Wiseman and Ryan Rollins from G League Santa Cruz. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/15/war… – 7:07 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Rollins and Wiseman rejoining the Dubs in Philly pic.twitter.com/DLbXengBjX – 6:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors have officially recalled James Wiseman and Ryan Rollins from Santa Cruz ahead of their game against the Sixers. Wiseman has gone for 24/10, 24/16 and 31/6 points/rebounds his last three G-League games. – 6:05 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
UPDATE: Ryan Rollins and James Wiseman have been recalled from Santa Cruz as the Warriors deal with a host of injuries. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/XVd5VPAFDg – 6:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Wiseman, Rollins recalled from Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/0ISX4sj5Jr – 6:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman and Ryan Rollins have been recalled and will join the Warriors from the G League – 6:02 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Very cool to see Santa Cruz Warriors alums Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson back where it all started and showing some love to James Wiseman by attending the game last night. Two G-League success stories and Warriors for life. #dubnation
Very cool to see Santa Cruz Warriors alums Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson back where it all started and showing some love to James Wiseman by attending the game last night. Two G-League success stories and Warriors for life. #dubnation
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
James Wiseman added to his G League highlight reel with an emphatic slam on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Blue. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/11/wat… – 1:00 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman in his 10th G League game this season
34 minutes
31 points
6 rebounds
1 block
12-for-17 from the field
James Wiseman in his 10th G League game this season
34 minutes
31 points
6 rebounds
1 block
12-for-17 from the field
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
At halftime in the G League right now, James Wiseman has 19 points on 8-for-10 from the field and is a +5 while Santa Cruz is down by two points – 10:55 PM
But league sources are indicating the Dubs may not look exactly the same when and if they get there. “I have a feeling the Warriors are going to make either (James) Wiseman or (Jonathan) Kuminga available,” one league executive told Heavy Sports, echoing the belief of a peer who’s also spoken to this site. “They just need another solid veteran. “They think they’re decent enough talent-wise, but they just don’t think they can put those kids on the floor and execute. They recognize their talent and their athletic ability; they just don’t have the execution piece. And their logic is this: they only have X number of years of Steph Curry‘s elite level of play, and they don’t want to waste any of it. So far those two kids have just not developed in the same way Jordan Poole has, and I would think there’s somebody out there who’ll say, ‘Yeah, I’ll take one of those young guys and see if I can’t, with patience, get them to develop.’” -via Heavy.com / December 14, 2022
Golden State Warriors PR: Warriors assign Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins & James Wiseman to Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/P3tVZOUh33 -via Twitter @WarriorsPR / December 8, 2022
But don’t take Wiseman’s return to the NBA and immediate re-insertion to Golden State’s lineup as any harbinger of his role to come for the season’s remainder. There’s even a good chance the former No. 2 overall pick spends more time down in Santa Cruz going forward. “We’re just kinda taking it a day at a time depending on who’s healthy, how everything looks,” Steve Kerr said before Wednesday’s game of Wiseman’s status with Golden State. “The one thing I know for sure is that we need him to play. So if everyone’s healthy and we feel like we’re not gonna play him much in a game, we’d rather have him in Santa Cruz playing 35 minutes.” -via Clutch Points / December 8, 2022
