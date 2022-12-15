Kyrie Irving quietly makes $22,000 donation to student's college fund

Kyrie Irving is famous for a lot of things but it’s often the quiet things he does that don’t make the headlines that can make things better: buying a new home for George Floyd’s family in Texas, financing the construction of water filtration plant in an arid quarter of Pakistan or meeting in the belly of NBA arenas with the families of soldiers who have fallen in combat.
Source: Net Income @ NetsDaily
Source: Net Income @ NetsDaily
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
What NBA awards will be named after today’s greats 30 years from now?
Dumb answers only. Like, the James Harden Award for the player who most needs to play his way into shape or the Kyrie Irving Award for the player who most hates being in the NBA. – 3:58 PM
What NBA awards will be named after today’s greats 30 years from now?
Dumb answers only. Like, the James Harden Award for the player who most needs to play his way into shape or the Kyrie Irving Award for the player who most hates being in the NBA. – 3:58 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Dear Elders/Mentors:
Please Sit with the Youth and share your wisdom/lessons. They cannot know where they’re going if they do not know where they come from. Share the TRUTH about all of our revolutionary ancestors who put their life on the line for our Freedom.
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ – 1:06 PM
Dear Elders/Mentors:
Please Sit with the Youth and share your wisdom/lessons. They cannot know where they’re going if they do not know where they come from. Share the TRUTH about all of our revolutionary ancestors who put their life on the line for our Freedom.
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ – 1:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Kyrie Irving about Brittney Griner’s return home. #Nets 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/oxM2yXQaln – 9:43 AM
Asked Kyrie Irving about Brittney Griner’s return home. #Nets 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/oxM2yXQaln – 9:43 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving is staying out of headlines and leading by example on the court. Kevin Durant takes notice of Brooklyn’s gritty win in Indiana. Jacque Vaughn drawing praise.
My story after the Nets picked up their 11th win in 14 games Monday in Washington. clutchpoints.com/no-more-distra… – 9:41 AM
Kyrie Irving is staying out of headlines and leading by example on the court. Kevin Durant takes notice of Brooklyn’s gritty win in Indiana. Jacque Vaughn drawing praise.
My story after the Nets picked up their 11th win in 14 games Monday in Washington. clutchpoints.com/no-more-distra… – 9:41 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving on Brooklyn’s mindset amid recent success:
“Let’s just go win ballgames, that’s really what the attitude is… No more excuses, no more distractions, no more just throwing in these surprise injuries. We just want everybody to be healthy and everybody to have fun.” – 10:43 PM
Kyrie Irving on Brooklyn’s mindset amid recent success:
“Let’s just go win ballgames, that’s really what the attitude is… No more excuses, no more distractions, no more just throwing in these surprise injuries. We just want everybody to be healthy and everybody to have fun.” – 10:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving on Brittney Griner: “I’m grateful she’s home. Grateful she’s with her family. Most importantly, humanity comes first.” #NBA #WNBA – 10:23 PM
Kyrie Irving on Brittney Griner: “I’m grateful she’s home. Grateful she’s with her family. Most importantly, humanity comes first.” #NBA #WNBA – 10:23 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The vibes are good again around the Nets — and the confidence is building after each win.
Kyrie: “When KD has a grin on his face, that means we’re playing hard. Our leader is happy. And all of us are taking that leadership role as well and controlling what we can control.” – 10:17 PM
The vibes are good again around the Nets — and the confidence is building after each win.
Kyrie: “When KD has a grin on his face, that means we’re playing hard. Our leader is happy. And all of us are taking that leadership role as well and controlling what we can control.” – 10:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving on Brittney Griner: “I’m grateful she’s home. Grateful wishes with her family. Most importantly, humanity comes first.” #NBA #WNBA – 10:11 PM
Kyrie Irving on Brittney Griner: “I’m grateful she’s home. Grateful wishes with her family. Most importantly, humanity comes first.” #NBA #WNBA – 10:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving on Jacque Vaughn: “Jacque’s made it very clear that if you’re not playing hard enough, he’s gonna let you know about it.” #Nets #Netsworld – 10:09 PM
Kyrie Irving on Jacque Vaughn: “Jacque’s made it very clear that if you’re not playing hard enough, he’s gonna let you know about it.” #Nets #Netsworld – 10:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 112, Wizards 100
Durant: 30 pts, 11/17 shooting
Irving: 24 pts, 7/17 shooting
Simmons: 10 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast
Brooklyn turns up the defensive intensity to pick up their 11th win in 14 games.
17-12 on the year. – 9:19 PM
Final: Nets 112, Wizards 100
Durant: 30 pts, 11/17 shooting
Irving: 24 pts, 7/17 shooting
Simmons: 10 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast
Brooklyn turns up the defensive intensity to pick up their 11th win in 14 games.
17-12 on the year. – 9:19 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Nets 112, Wizards 100
Barton: 22p
Kuzma: 20p 7rb
Porzingis: 20p
Durant: 30p
Irving: 24p
Porzingis left with back tightness in the third quarter. – 9:18 PM
Final: Nets 112, Wizards 100
Barton: 22p
Kuzma: 20p 7rb
Porzingis: 20p
Durant: 30p
Irving: 24p
Porzingis left with back tightness in the third quarter. – 9:18 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
That’s four wins in a row and eight of nine for the Nets. They keep taking care of business against bad teams. KD finishes with 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Kyrie finishes with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 9:17 PM
That’s four wins in a row and eight of nine for the Nets. They keep taking care of business against bad teams. KD finishes with 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Kyrie finishes with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 9:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This has been quite the two-way performance from Kyrie Irving. He’s been the best player on the floor tonight.
Nets lead Wizards by 11 midway through the 3rd. – 8:32 PM
This has been quite the two-way performance from Kyrie Irving. He’s been the best player on the floor tonight.
Nets lead Wizards by 11 midway through the 3rd. – 8:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards go into halftime down 62-55 to the Nets. Barton has been good in his return and the Wizards are 6-15 3PT, but Kyrie Irving (20 pts) and Kevin Durant (18 pts) have been a handful. – 8:10 PM
Wizards go into halftime down 62-55 to the Nets. Barton has been good in his return and the Wizards are 6-15 3PT, but Kyrie Irving (20 pts) and Kevin Durant (18 pts) have been a handful. – 8:10 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Nets 62, Wizards 55
Porziņģis: 14 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 13 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts.
Barton: 12 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts.
Durant: 18 pts., 7 rebs., 2 assts.
Irving: 20 pts., 1 asst.
3-pointers: Nets 6/15, Wizards 6/15 – 8:09 PM
Halftime: Nets 62, Wizards 55
Porziņģis: 14 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 13 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts.
Barton: 12 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts.
Durant: 18 pts., 7 rebs., 2 assts.
Irving: 20 pts., 1 asst.
3-pointers: Nets 6/15, Wizards 6/15 – 8:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
That Yuta Watanae steals ends up as an acrobatic Kyrie Irving scoop shot to cap an 11-0 #Nets run. Brooklyn leads the #Wizards 47-42 with 6:07 in the half. – 7:57 PM
That Yuta Watanae steals ends up as an acrobatic Kyrie Irving scoop shot to cap an 11-0 #Nets run. Brooklyn leads the #Wizards 47-42 with 6:07 in the half. – 7:57 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Nets’ Kyrie Irving with five quick points on two nice moves (crossover and ball-fake finger roll) and now has 20 points midway through the second quarter vs. Wizards. – 7:56 PM
Nets’ Kyrie Irving with five quick points on two nice moves (crossover and ball-fake finger roll) and now has 20 points midway through the second quarter vs. Wizards. – 7:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie is deep into his bag tonight:
20 points
2 assists
7/11 shooting
He’s done all that in 13 minutes. – 7:55 PM
Kyrie is deep into his bag tonight:
20 points
2 assists
7/11 shooting
He’s done all that in 13 minutes. – 7:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie is in his bag tonight.
18 points
2 assists
6/10 shooting
13 minutes of action. – 7:54 PM
Kyrie is in his bag tonight.
18 points
2 assists
6/10 shooting
13 minutes of action. – 7:54 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
As soon as Kyrie Irving fell (before the whistle), everyone knew Deni Avdija was going to get called for a foul whether it was or not. – 7:54 PM
As soon as Kyrie Irving fell (before the whistle), everyone knew Deni Avdija was going to get called for a foul whether it was or not. – 7:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Kyrie have combined for 28 of the Nets’ 40 points through the first 16 minutes of the game. They are 10-for-17 from the field combined. – 7:52 PM
KD and Kyrie have combined for 28 of the Nets’ 40 points through the first 16 minutes of the game. They are 10-for-17 from the field combined. – 7:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie is 3/5 from three already.
His stroke is starting to come back. That’s a big development for Brooklyn. – 7:51 PM
Kyrie is 3/5 from three already.
His stroke is starting to come back. That’s a big development for Brooklyn. – 7:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and Nic Claxton will start tonight for the Nets against the Wizards – 6:32 PM
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris and Nic Claxton will start tonight for the Nets against the Wizards – 6:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight at Washington:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, Harris and Claxton – 6:32 PM
Nets starters tonight at Washington:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, Harris and Claxton – 6:32 PM
More on this storyline
Now, there’s a new example: Irving quietly donated $22,000 to a Howard University student who without the contribution wouldn’t have been able to continue her studies. A fellow alum of Howard (which is also the alma mater of Vice-President Kamala Harris) noticed the contribution on GoFundMe and tweeted about it Thursday morning… -via NetsDaily / December 15, 2022
The Brooklyn Nets have stabilized after a tumultuous start to the season. Kyrie Irving’s tenure with the Nets may end after this season, but several sources believe the team will ride it out. “The last thing they want is to inspire another [Kevin Durant] trade demand,” one executive said. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2022
The guard has averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 47.9 percent shooting over his last six games. Most importantly, he has stayed out of the headlines and made it a point to keep the focus on basketball. “Let’s just go win ballgames, that’s really what the attitude is,” Irving said following Monday’s win. “No more excuses, more distractions, no more just throwing in these surprise injuries. We just want everybody to be healthy, everybody to have fun and come in and play their game.” -via Clutch Points / December 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.