Lakers keeping an eye on Zach LaVine situation

The Lakers are certainly keeping an eye trained toward the Bulls’ developments. A player like Zach LaVine would satisfy Los Angeles’ dreamiest returns for the two future first-round picks Rob Pelinka’s front office has left in its stable, although the murmured idea of flipping Russell Westbrook for Vucevic and DeRozan would appear a far more realistic outcome if Chicago does ultimately pivot from its postseason aspirations.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine did finish with 25 points, but was a non-factor in the OT. – 10:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Knicks 128, Bulls 120 (OT)
DeRozan 32 pts
LaVine 25 pts
Vucevic 19 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assists
Randle 31 pts, 13 rebs, 7 assists
Brunson 30 pts, 7 assists – 10:22 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
A layup and stepback jumper by Zach LaVine ties score 107-107, 4:33 to play.
DeMar DeRozan already has 8 points in the fourth quarter.
Another “clutch” opportunity for the Bulls (in which they’re 3-10 this season). – 9:52 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Incredible play by Alex Caruso. Sprinted to track down a pass — then, knowing he was too off-balance to go for a layup, threw it off the backboard for a Zach LaVine dunk pic.twitter.com/bOfpC0eSaO – 9:10 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso with the highlight of the game (month? season?) with a blind pass off the backboard to set up Zach LaVine for a dunk. Big grin from Zach as he jogs back. – 9:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Knicks 64, Bulls 55 at half
Vucevic 11 pts
LaVine, Williams. White 9 each
Randle 18 pts
Brunson 12 pts, 4 assists – 8:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls starters: DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic, LaVine and Caruso.
NY: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Grimes and Brunson.
@670TheScore 6:15 pre. – 7:13 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Knicks take on the Bulls in Chicago tonight, so @john_jastremski is spreading out the love.
The two guys who need to have a big night?
– Julius Randle
– Zach LaVine
It’s an SGP with @FDSportsbook. pic.twitter.com/qiCdd3mCGI – 5:59 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Who do you think is ranked too high or too low? Ten of my disagreements:
Too low: Anfernee Simons, Franz Wagner, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Klay Thompson
Too high: Julius Randle, Evan Mobley, Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, Trae Young nbarankings.theringer.com – 11:52 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaVine this season:
21.8 PPG
4.5 RPG
4.1 APG
43.4 FG%
35.8 3P%
All career lows since 2018. pic.twitter.com/tOal1veD3X – 8:53 AM
Chicago could also look to move LaVine (after Jan. 15), who re-signed on a five-year, $215.2 million contract this summer. His name hasn’t buzzed yet on the rumor mill, but Chicago could find willing suitors if it made the two-time All-Star available. -via Bleacher Report / December 12, 2022
Julia Poe: Zach LaVine said he will play tomorrow in Atlanta to close the latter half of the back-to-back. It certainly helped that he could sit out the final quarter of tonight’s blowout, but he insisted: “I was playing either way.” -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / December 11, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Asked Billy Donovan if he expects Zach LaVine to play both ends of B2B this weekend Summary: LaVine wants to play. Bulls medical still taking knee management day by day, will see how he feels after DAL. Bulls off Mon/Tue after ATL, so cause for optimism he’ll play both. But TBD -via Twitter @rob_schaef / December 9, 2022
