Maxi Kleber out six-to-eight weeks due to right-knee sprain

Shams Charania: Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will miss six-to-eight weeks due to a sprain in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Good news! @James Edwards III and I are going to be podcasting here momentarily! Cade stuff, Pistons, KILLIAN HAYES BUMP, some Hornets stuff, and the Maxi Kleber injury at the top.
You can watch on Twitter or YouTube. You can find the YouTube link here: youtu.be/Vi-t0PfrSmw – 2:40 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Maxi Kleber injury update: Mavericks forward out indefinitely with hamstring tear
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Maxi Kleber suffered a tear of his right hamstring during Tuesday’s practice. Treatment options, according to the #Mavs, are being considered and there is no timetable for his return. – 1:17 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Maxi Kleber: An obvious setback for the Mavs. The term
“tear” is a bit vague but it does suggest a more moderate to severe strain. However, the location of the tear (tendon Vs. muscle belly) remains unspecified. 🧵 (1/4) – 1:06 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Reliable Maxi Kleber heading to a long stint on the Dallas Mavericks injury list #NBA
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Injury news today from the Mavs and it’s not good regarding Maxi Kleber. He is out indefinitely with a torn right hamstring pic.twitter.com/XOCeKo2wYi – 12:31 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Cleveland’s rebuilt roster came together in a hurry, plus Maxi Kleber’s update and more in our Mavericks’ notebook from the loss to the Cavaliers.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs vs Cavs tonight at AAC it’s an 8p start on BSSW. Josh Green is out for a 3rd straight game with a sprained right elbow, Maxi Kleber hyperextended a knee yesterday at practice and is out as well. Mavs and Cavs will play each other in Cleveland on Saturday. – 8:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs have downgraded Maxi Kleber (right knee sprain) to out for tonight vs. the Cavs.
Some (many? all?) would say that’s not ideal for an already small Mavs frontcourt vs. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. – 2:05 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: Difficult blow for Dallas: League sources say it is feared Mavericks frontcourt defensive ace Maxi Kleber will miss an extended period because of the right leg injury he sustained this week. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 15, 2022
Brad Townsend: Kid says reason Kleber is out is that he hyperextended his knee during practice yesterday. His outlook is still being evaluated. -via Twitter @townbrad / December 14, 2022
