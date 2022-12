Nikola Vucevic on Evan Fournier struggles: 'It's difficult for him to not be out there and not being able to play'

It’s difficult for Nikola Vucevic to see his good friend and former teammate drilled to the Knicks’ bench, especially in the prime of Evan Fournier’s career. But Vucevic is also impressed with the class Fournier has exhibited through the adversity, and he’s confident the Frenchman’s NBA career will be resurrected — whether with the Knicks or elsewhere. “Absolutely [it’s tough for him],” Vucevic, the Bulls center and two-time All-Star, told the Daily News. “One thing about him, he’s a huge competitor. He plays to win. He gives it all up. For sure it’s difficult for him to not be out there and not being able to play. Especially when he’s into his best years right now and he’s coming off a good season as well.Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News