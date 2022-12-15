Nikola Vucevic on Evan Fournier struggles: 'It's difficult for him to not be out there and not being able to play'

It’s difficult for Nikola Vucevic to see his good friend and former teammate drilled to the Knicks’ bench, especially in the prime of Evan Fournier’s career. But Vucevic is also impressed with the class Fournier has exhibited through the adversity, and he’s confident the Frenchman’s NBA career will be resurrected — whether with the Knicks or elsewhere. “Absolutely [it’s tough for him],” Vucevic, the Bulls center and two-time All-Star, told the Daily News. “One thing about him, he’s a huge competitor. He plays to win. He gives it all up. For sure it’s difficult for him to not be out there and not being able to play. Especially when he’s into his best years right now and he’s coming off a good season as well.
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nikola Vucevic supports buddy Evan Fournier, says guard ‘still has a very major place in the NBA’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Evan Fournier handling demotion with class. More here:
Evan Fournier handling demotion with class. More here:
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Vucevic on Fournier https://t.co/UkzKXdMfJS pic.twitter.com/INDX9lnUvk – 8:27 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson confident for rematch with Nikola Vucevic: ‘I done learned’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:29 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Vooch joined a club of only four other current players over the weekend. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/13/nik… – 7:00 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Knicks 128, Bulls 120 (OT)
DeRozan 32 pts
LaVine 25 pts
Vucevic 19 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assists
Randle 31 pts, 13 rebs, 7 assists
Brunson 30 pts, 7 assists – 10:22 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls, who earlier trailed by 14, take 77-76 lead on Nikola Vucevic dunk.
Bulls have scored 6 points off 5 Knicks turnovers this quarter. – 9:18 PM
Bulls, who earlier trailed by 14, take 77-76 lead on Nikola Vucevic dunk.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls take their first lead 77-76 with 4:16 left 3rd. Vucevic with 17-6reb. – 9:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And after the Knicks led by as many as 14 points the Bulls take their first lead, 77-76, with 4:16 left in the third — Vucevic working on Mitch and now Hartenstein. – 9:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls, who have trailed by 14, take first lead of night on Vucevic dunk with 4:16 left in 3rd. – 9:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Half Knicks 64-55. Randle 18pts Brunson -12. Vucevic -11. Bulls 51% , 40%-3s. 87%ft% yet trail. – 8:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Knicks 64, Bulls 55 at half
Vucevic 11 pts
LaVine, Williams. White 9 each
Randle 18 pts
Brunson 12 pts, 4 assists – 8:45 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls end the first quarter trailing 29-28 after getting down to a 10-point deficit at the start.
Not the best shooting start, but the Bulls are 4-for-10 from 3-point range which is an improvement in volume of attempts.
Vooch leads scoring with eight points. – 8:14 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation- I love ya—-Bulls trailed by 10-twice but now down by 1 after 1. 29-28. Vooch 8. Randle-15. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app – 8:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Knicks lead Bulls 29-28 after one
Julius Randle has 15 pts to lead NY. Nikola Vucevic has 8 pts for the Bulls. – 8:13 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls starters: DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic, LaVine and Caruso.
NY: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Grimes and Brunson.
@670TheScore 6:15 pre. – 7:13 PM
Evan Fournier @EvanFourmizz
Comment expliquer le manque d’interêt du sport en France, le manque d’infrastructure, nos championnats qui sont globalement faibles? Vraiment je comprends pas. On est deja tres bon mais imaginer un peu la domination qu’on pourrait avoir avec une politique sportive differente😳 – 5:40 PM
Evan Fournier @EvanFourmizz
A quel moment on va parler de la France comme etant le meilleur pays de sport co? – 4:03 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Which fringe NBA player would you like to see in the #EuroLeague ? 🤔
🇷🇸 Boban Marjanovic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇭🇷 Dario Saric
🇪🇸 Willy/Juancho Hernangomez
🇱🇻 Davis Bertans
🇺🇦 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
🇺🇦 Alex Len
🇬🇪 Sandro Mamukelashvili
🇬🇪 Goga Bitadze – 10:13 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Vooch joined a club of only four other current players over the weekend. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/13/nik… – 4:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jonas Valanciunas continues his struggles this year defensively. His -2.3 EPM is the worst of any starting center by quite a bit. Nikola Vucevic (-1.2) is 2nd-worst. – 9:51 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Vooch joined a club of only four other current players over the weekend. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/13/nik… – 4:00 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Lakers, Heat, Mavericks, Hawks, and other teams have expressed interest in trading for Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic.
More on trade talks surrounding Bogdanovic, John Collins, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier, and Patrick Beverley on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:31 AM
More on this storyline
“So it sucks for him to not play. But one thing I respect about him is he’s staying a pro throughout it all. Very supportive of his teammates. You never hear him say anything bad or negative to the press about anything, anyone. You got to respect that. That’s hard for a guy who is on the top of his game and very well-respected around the league. To just be out of the rotation is very difficult to deal with.” -via New York Daily News / December 15, 2022
The Knicks, along with the Lakers and Rockets, have been described by league personnel as one of the more active teams in early trade conversations. New York has made plenty of its roster available for discussion, particularly Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish and Immanuel Quickley, sources said. The Knicks are working with Reddish’s representatives to find him a new home, and there have indeed been conversations about rerouting him and Fournier to Los Angeles, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
Before Reddish’s recent benching in New York, the Knicks originally engaged the Lakers to see if they’d have interest in swapping Evan Fournier for Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn, league sources told HoopsHype. Beverley and Nunn will both become unrestricted free agents after this season. It’s worth noting the Lakers have checked in several times on the availability of Reddish over the past year, league sources told HoopsHype. However, it’s unlikely the inclusion of Reddish alone would move the needle for the Lakers to take on Fournier’s contract, which includes $18.8 million on the books for next season. -via HoopsHype / December 13, 2022
There are no ongoing contract extension conversations between the Bulls and Nikola Vucevic, sources told Yahoo Sports. Chicago never truly had significant negotiations to restructure its starting center’s deal. Whether that points to greater trade activity with the Bulls, of course, remains to be seen. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
According to NBA sources, the Lakers are interested in both Vučević and DeRozan. If L.A. is willing to give up two first-round picks (2027 and 2029) along with Russell Westbrook as a buy-out candidate, the Bulls may end up in a better lottery position to retain their pick in June. This is the draft to do it. -via Bleacher Report / December 12, 2022
