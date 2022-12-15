No extension talks between Bulls, Nikola Vucevic

There are no ongoing contract extension conversations between the Bulls and Nikola Vucevic, sources told Yahoo Sports. Chicago never truly had significant negotiations to restructure its starting center’s deal. Whether that points to greater trade activity with the Bulls, of course, remains to be seen.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls, who earlier trailed by 14, take 77-76 lead on Nikola Vucevic dunk.
Bulls have scored 6 points off 5 Knicks turnovers this quarter. – 9:18 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls take their first lead 77-76 with 4:16 left 3rd. Vucevic with 17-6reb. – 9:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And after the Knicks led by as many as 14 points the Bulls take their first lead, 77-76, with 4:16 left in the third — Vucevic working on Mitch and now Hartenstein. – 9:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls, who have trailed by 14, take first lead of night on Vucevic dunk with 4:16 left in 3rd. – 9:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Half Knicks 64-55. Randle 18pts Brunson -12. Vucevic -11. Bulls 51% , 40%-3s. 87%ft% yet trail. – 8:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls end the first quarter trailing 29-28 after getting down to a 10-point deficit at the start.
Not the best shooting start, but the Bulls are 4-for-10 from 3-point range which is an improvement in volume of attempts.
Vooch leads scoring with eight points. – 8:14 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation- I love ya—-Bulls trailed by 10-twice but now down by 1 after 1. 29-28. Vooch 8. Randle-15. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy app – 8:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Knicks lead Bulls 29-28 after one
Julius Randle has 15 pts to lead NY. Nikola Vucevic has 8 pts for the Bulls. – 8:13 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls starters: DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic, LaVine and Caruso.
NY: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Grimes and Brunson.
@670TheScore 6:15 pre. – 7:13 PM
More on this storyline
According to NBA sources, the Lakers are interested in both Vučević and DeRozan. If L.A. is willing to give up two first-round picks (2027 and 2029) along with Russell Westbrook as a buy-out candidate, the Bulls may end up in a better lottery position to retain their pick in June. This is the draft to do it. -via Bleacher Report / December 12, 2022
Chicago is $1.7 million below the luxury tax this season, and it is unlikely ownership will go into the tax for a fringe playoff team. Next year, the Bulls are likely over the salary cap. It has led some to wonder if the team would consider gauging the trade market for DeRozan and Vucevic. But Vucevic is set to become a free agent, and moving off the team’s best player in DeRozan would signal a step back. -via ESPN / December 6, 2022
Michael Scotto: Many NBA executives I’ve spoken to around the league are closely monitoring the Bulls since they’ve underwhelmed so far and Lonzo Ball’s health is a major question mark. There’s a lot of interest in DeMar DeRozan across the league. Nikola Vucevic is a name I believe that’ll pop up in trade rumors. His value since coming to Chicago has gone down comparatively to when Chicago made that blockbuster trade to get him. Some teams will have interest in Zach LaVine as well. -via HoopsHype / December 6, 2022
