No extension talks between Bulls, Nikola Vucevic

Chicago is $1.7 million below the luxury tax this season, and it is unlikely ownership will go into the tax for a fringe playoff team. Next year, the Bulls are likely over the salary cap. It has led some to wonder if the team would consider gauging the trade market for DeRozan and Vucevic. But Vucevic is set to become a free agent, and moving off the team’s best player in DeRozan would signal a step back. -via ESPN / December 6, 2022