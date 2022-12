Pacers an option for John Collins?

The Suns could also look to send out Cam Johnson, who is hoping to return shortly from a knee injury. The team wasn’t able to reach an extension before the season and could look to send him out with Crowder. The Suns have been linked to Kyle Kuzma, John Collins, Bojan Bogdanović, Eric Gordon and KJ Martin. Some sources are skeptical that Phoenix, with the team for sale, will take on a large, multi-year deal. That might eliminate Collins from serious consideration. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2022