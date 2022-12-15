Pacers an option for John Collins?

Another team to keep an eye on as a Collins destination is Indiana. Sources said the Pacers have told inquiring teams they’re searching for a power forward to join their rebuild that features a blooming backcourt of Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. Indiana has also suggested to opposing front offices that the Pacers are open to contract extension conversations with Turner.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins, on Bally, on when he might return:
“I don’t want to put a timetable on it, but I’d just say ‘very soon’.” – 8:28 PM
John Collins, on Bally, on when he might return:
“I don’t want to put a timetable on it, but I’d just say ‘very soon’.” – 8:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mailbag for November is up. On the Joe Harris/John Collins talk, minutes restrictions, sustainability and more: theathletic.com/4000326/2022/1… – 1:44 PM
Mailbag for November is up. On the Joe Harris/John Collins talk, minutes restrictions, sustainability and more: theathletic.com/4000326/2022/1… – 1:44 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Lakers, Heat, Mavericks, Hawks, and other teams have expressed interest in trading for Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic.
More on trade talks surrounding Bogdanovic, John Collins, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier, and Patrick Beverley on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:31 AM
Sources: The Lakers, Heat, Mavericks, Hawks, and other teams have expressed interest in trading for Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic.
More on trade talks surrounding Bogdanovic, John Collins, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier, and Patrick Beverley on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:31 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Full injury list:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is out.
Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is out.
John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.
Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out.
Trae Young (low back tightness) is out. – 7:23 PM
Full injury list:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is out.
Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is out.
John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out.
Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out.
Trae Young (low back tightness) is out. – 7:23 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
For those of you who want to keep track at home, Atlanta will have five of its top six scorers out for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Clint Capella. – 7:23 PM
For those of you who want to keep track at home, Atlanta will have five of its top six scorers out for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Clint Capella. – 7:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
With the news Brooklyn is shopping Joe Harris for John Collins, I wrote about the pros and cons of a potential deal.
And why the Nets would be wise to hold off. clutchpoints.com/nets-must-not-… – 5:03 PM
With the news Brooklyn is shopping Joe Harris for John Collins, I wrote about the pros and cons of a potential deal.
And why the Nets would be wise to hold off. clutchpoints.com/nets-must-not-… – 5:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I talked trade rumors including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jae Crowder, John Collins, Eric Gordon, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Closing in on 21K subscribers. Put us over the top!
youtu.be/Ameztaxl31w – 3:33 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I talked trade rumors including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jae Crowder, John Collins, Eric Gordon, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Closing in on 21K subscribers. Put us over the top!
youtu.be/Ameztaxl31w – 3:33 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
I can’t even remember a trade deadline where Eric Gordon, Terrence Ross and John Collins weren’t on the block. Must have happened in the 90s but impossible to recall at this point. – 12:08 PM
I can’t even remember a trade deadline where Eric Gordon, Terrence Ross and John Collins weren’t on the block. Must have happened in the 90s but impossible to recall at this point. – 12:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m not in love with a Joe Harris – John Collins swap.
Brooklyn doesn’t have another player that offers Harris’ size and shooting. Seth, Patty can’t survive against BOS, MIL.
Only see Joe for JC if Nets use remaining pieces (Clax, Seth, Cam, picks) to replace Harris’ shooting. – 12:03 PM
I’m not in love with a Joe Harris – John Collins swap.
Brooklyn doesn’t have another player that offers Harris’ size and shooting. Seth, Patty can’t survive against BOS, MIL.
Only see Joe for JC if Nets use remaining pieces (Clax, Seth, Cam, picks) to replace Harris’ shooting. – 12:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m not in love with a Joe Harris – John Collins swap.
Brooklyn doesn’t have another player that offers Harris’ size and shooting. Seth and Patty cannot survive against BOS, MIL, etc.
Only see Joe for JC if Nets use remaining pieces (Clax, Seth, Cam, picks) to replace Harris. – 11:42 AM
I’m not in love with a Joe Harris – John Collins swap.
Brooklyn doesn’t have another player that offers Harris’ size and shooting. Seth and Patty cannot survive against BOS, MIL, etc.
Only see Joe for JC if Nets use remaining pieces (Clax, Seth, Cam, picks) to replace Harris. – 11:42 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are among teams in talks with Atlanta surrounding John Collins per @Shams Charania.
“Atlanta has not shown interest so far in a potential framework that would contain Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, those sources said.” – 11:26 AM
The Nets are among teams in talks with Atlanta surrounding John Collins per @Shams Charania.
“Atlanta has not shown interest so far in a potential framework that would contain Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, those sources said.” – 11:26 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: Lakers pursuits, potential three-team Jae Crowder deal conversations, latest on John Collins and more.
theathletic.com/3992371/2022/1… – 11:23 AM
New Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: Lakers pursuits, potential three-team Jae Crowder deal conversations, latest on John Collins and more.
theathletic.com/3992371/2022/1… – 11:23 AM
More on this storyline
The Suns could also look to send out Cam Johnson, who is hoping to return shortly from a knee injury. The team wasn’t able to reach an extension before the season and could look to send him out with Crowder. The Suns have been linked to Kyle Kuzma, John Collins, Bojan Bogdanović, Eric Gordon and KJ Martin. Some sources are skeptical that Phoenix, with the team for sale, will take on a large, multi-year deal. That might eliminate Collins from serious consideration. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game at Memphis: Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is questionable. Trae Young (low back tightness) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) is out. John Collins (left ankle sprain) is out. Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / December 12, 2022
Meanwhile, the Hawks have had several teams in the Collins market, such as Utah, Washington, Brooklyn and Dallas, sources said. Atlanta has not shown interest so far in a potential framework that would contain Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, those sources said. Phoenix has a desire for Collins but does not appear inclined to take on the forward, who is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million pact. -via The Athletic / December 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.