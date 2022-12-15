Patrick Beverley would love to return to Minnesota

Should Beverley ultimately get moved to a rebuilding situation like the Pistons, the grizzled guard has a desire to return to Minnesota, sources said, should he reach free agency via buyout.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Austin Rivers tells me he is starting tonight at point guard for Timberwolves at LA.
Shades of Patrick Beverley in January… – 9:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 65-50 at the half
Tatum – 24/4/4
Brown – 11/7/2/2
White – 10 points
Celtics – 46.3% FGs
Celtics – 10-23 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Celtics – 10 ORs
Celtics – 18 assists
Davis – 17/7
James – 11/4/5
Beverley – 6 points
Lakers – 43.2% FGs
Lakers – 3-11 3Ps
Lakers -5 TOs – 11:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Patrick Beverley just missed a wide open layup and this is the last game the Lakers play before the Dec. 15 trade restrictions lift.
I’m not saying those things are related but I don’t think anyone would complain if they turn out to be. – 11:04 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Oh man. That missed Beverley layup turning into a Tatum 3PT play the other way might take the Lakers out of this one for good.
65-47. #Celtics on a 13-2 run – 11:03 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Lakers – https://t.co/8uikQWYesQ Arena – December 13, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Griffin
Los Angeles – Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, LeBron James, Anthony Davis
OUT: Boston: Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari pic.twitter.com/13uCVXQzmZ – 9:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers rolling with same starters vs. Boston:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 9:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Lakers starters:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
Dennis Schroder – 9:31 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Lakers, Heat, Mavericks, Hawks, and other teams have expressed interest in trading for Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic.
More on trade talks surrounding Bogdanovic, John Collins, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier, and Patrick Beverley on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:31 AM
More on this storyline
Los Angeles’ primary trade efforts at this juncture have centered around a much smaller outgoing package of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and a protected future first, sources told Yahoo Sports. The Lakers approached Detroit with that proposal in hopes of prying away Bojan Bogdanovic. The pick in question, however, was heavily protected, sources said, and the Pistons seem keen to hold out for a more tangible draft asset to part with Bogdanovic. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
But concerns persist internally that Westbrook doesn’t complement LeBron James and that the mix of stars may not work in the postseason when rotations shorten. The Lakers also have guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn (all three expiring contracts) as trade pieces for a smaller deal—or with Westbrook in a potential blockbuster. The answer will depend on what other teams offer. The Lakers will give more if the return provides the team with a credible chance to flourish in the playoffs. Potential trade partners wouldn’t necessarily desire Westbrook, Beverley or Nunn for what they bring to the court. Rather, they would be the necessary salaries needed to take on in order to nab the Lakers’ distant firsts (2027 and 2029), which have value in part because they’re long after James and Davis are projected to be with the franchise. NBA sources have listed the Miami Heat as a potential destination for Westbrook as a post-trade buyout candidate. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2022
Before Reddish’s recent benching in New York, the Knicks originally engaged the Lakers to see if they’d have interest in swapping Evan Fournier for Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn, league sources told HoopsHype. Beverley and Nunn will both become unrestricted free agents after this season. It’s worth noting the Lakers have checked in several times on the availability of Reddish over the past year, league sources told HoopsHype. However, it’s unlikely the inclusion of Reddish alone would move the needle for the Lakers to take on Fournier’s contract, which includes $18.8 million on the books for next season. -via HoopsHype / December 13, 2022
