Pelicans 116, Jazz 111: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-9) play against the Utah Jazz (14-14) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday December 15, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 116, Utah Jazz 111 (Q4 03:18)
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
What a sequence there for New Orleans.
Utah gets Clarkson on Zion. Zion answers with a block.
Jazz get the ball to Olynyk, Zion stays down and forces a step back miss.
Pels come down and get a CJ 3 to go up 116-111 with 3:18 to go.
Timeout Utah. – 11:17 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
CJ McCollum 3, Pelicans up 116-111, 3:18 left.
I get why NAW is in this game, his defense was great. But the Jazz have missed Conley’s ability to push the ball and get them into an offense with 20 on the shot clock, not 14. – 11:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz’s shot selection has cratered, while Zion and CJ go to work for New Orleans. Pelicans lead 116-111 as Will Hardy calls timeout with 3:!8 to go. – 11:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
McCollum for three and the Pelicans take a 116-111 lead. 3:18 remaining in this one – 11:16 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Back-to-back really good defensive possessions from Zion right there. Followed up by a 3-pointer by CJ McCollum.
Pels lead 116-111. – 11:16 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
NAW backwards is WAN,
as in we WANt more of this 👇
#TakeNote | @Nickeil Alexander-Walker pic.twitter.com/a1ND77WOp3 – 11:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
ZION. RELENTLESS.
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/OMkz64NLPD – 11:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz have forced four misses in the last two possessions but haven’t cleaned up the defensive boards – 11:14 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
The Jazz are the jeweler from Men In Black whose head always grows back after you shoot the lights out. – 11:11 PM
Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15
The @New Orleans Pelicans have put the NBA on notice in a scintillating surge to start the season to climb into the West’s first seed and emerge as a championship dark horse behind stellar MVP form from @Zion Williamson @FOXSportsAUS
foxsports.com.au/basketball/nba… – 11:09 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
12-4 Jazz run, and the game is tied at 105 with 6:23 to go. Markkanen and Beasley doing some nice wok for the Jazz, while Zion has taken over for NO. This game is so much fun! – 11:08 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Really love how much Collin Sexton, sidelined with a hammy, is cheering on and pumping up NAW – 11:08 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah high school sports regions have been realigned for the next few years. Here are the details https://t.co/JAUrvkN7T4 pic.twitter.com/XidkODW9IY – 11:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:23 remaining in a good one. The Jazz and Pelicans are tied at 105-105 – 11:08 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Never would’ve guessed it based on the early portion of 1Q but it’s turned into a wild, high-scoring, back-and-forth game in Utah rematch. Every time #Pelicans look like they have some breathing room, relentless Jazz make a run – 11:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
crazy OREB by JV then the putback 😧
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/z3BTLRj13D – 11:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Going down the stretch with @Danny Leroux for Pelicans/Jazz. Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream and join us LIVE on League Pass for in-depth analysis and stats https://t.co/e3TQCOjcL3 pic.twitter.com/ufgAeAAdfd – 11:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Graham is in the tunnel for New Orleans trying to shake off the leg injury. Now coming back to the bench – 10:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
9-0 run from New Orleans and the Pelicans have re-taken control of the game – 10:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Devonte Graham grabbing at his ankle after he came off the court. Looked at the bench and asked to come out. – 10:58 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
It’s wild how many basketball games these refs have called in order to get to the NBA, and they still blow the whistle when a guy initiates contact and throws his head back simultaneously.
Devonte Graham and Kelly Olynyk repeatedly fooling these guys – 10:53 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Pelicans are 15-0 when leading going to the 4th quarter. The only team to be undefeated when leading going to 4th this year – 10:53 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 95, Jazz 91
McCollum 20 pts (8-15 FG)
Williamson 19 pts, 6 rebs, 5 assts
Marshall 11 pts, 3 stls
Really nice response from the Pels after blowing their 13-point lead. But they’ve given up 24 points off turnovers already. Gotta cut the mistakes. – 10:53 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
NOP recovers, leads 95-91 at the end of 3Q. Things to watch:
– Can either team get a DReb consistently in the 4th?
– Can Clarkson continue to cook?
– Can Jazz defend Zion more effectively? – 10:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Pelicans 95, Jazz 91. NO regains the lead, but this Utah team proves once again that it just is not altogether out of too many games. JC 32p, Markkanen 16, Olynyk 14; McCollum leads NO with 20, Zion has 19. – 10:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
New Orleans gathers itself and closes the third quarter on a 6-0 run. That means the Pels lead the Jazz 95-91 heading into the fourth – 10:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
so tuff CJ. sheesh
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/ed12IJ4wYK – 10:51 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
☮️ swipin’ and scorin’ ☮️
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/VIfGN9MOc4 – 10:49 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jazz are on a 12-1 run since Zion left the floor. The offense has completely fallen apart. Pels have gone from leading by 13 to trailing by 1. – 10:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Gay with a putback, Kessler influences a miss, Markkanen throws a lob to Beasley for a lay-in, and quite improbably, the Jazz lead 91-90 with 1:25 left 3Q. A previously meh game suddenly has the crowd on their feet. – 10:48 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Late 3rd quarter run puts the Jazz back on top, 91-90 with 1:25 left to play in the 3rd. Defense from everyone helping in this run, Beasley, Clarkson, NAW, Kessler – 10:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels had a 10-point lead when Zion went to the bench. Less than three minutes later, they trail by one. – 10:48 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
14-1 run by the Jazz — and they suddenly have the lead. Utah up 91-90 and New Orleans is forced to take a timeout. – 10:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Annnnnnd the Jazz take the lead. 12-1 run.
This Jazz team = exact opposite of last year’s Jazz team. – 10:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
19 years old playing like a vet 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ncaeh1GOeJ – 10:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
JC with a steal and runout dunk, Jazz force a miss, Malik drains a 3 … and the 13-point deficit is now 2. – 10:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are doing that we are just gonna be really resilient thing again – 10:44 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans have come out hot in the third quarter shooting 10-of-12 from the field including 4-of-4 from deep. – 10:41 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Utah is literally triple-teaming Zion every time he gets the ball. – 10:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
TRIGGA! TREY!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/l3zAIWWxts – 10:34 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Pelicans had 10 points in the first six minutes of the game.
In the next 24 they’ve scored 73. – 10:34 PM
Pelicans had 10 points in the first six minutes of the game.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
A nearly 300 pound guy should not move as fast as Zion just moved in the open floor right there – 10:32 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If you are looking for good play-by-play of Pelicans/Jazz check out the #NBAStrategyStream live on League Pass! Taking your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/e3TQCO1Bmt pic.twitter.com/WaGYQip3Z4 – 10:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
The first 5.5 quarters of this two-game series in Utah were frustrating to say the least for #Pelicans, but they’ve regained their previous form since. Subs great in 1H, now the starting five is clicking to take 13-point lead – 10:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
WE RUNNIN’ RUNNIN’
#Pelicans up 13! pic.twitter.com/8801y7G6yD – 10:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
It’s a 14-2 run for the Pelicans. Will Hardy suspected they’d shoot better tonight, and they have (6-15 on 3s). But they’re also getting a ton of close-range baskets — 9 at the rim, 6 more in the paint. Zion is just so sudden, he’s getting to the rim whenever. 76-63 Pels,9:30 3Q. – 10:28 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
It’s so weird feeling confident about the Pelicans in the 3rd quarter – 10:27 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 13, 9:30 left 3Q.
Three of Danny Ainge, Ryan Smith, and Will Hardy were pretty upset with a couple of those calls in the run, all three standing up to yell at Kirkland and Ervin. – 10:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Huge run by New Orleans to start the third quarter. The Pels lead 76-63 and Will Hardy has to call timeout – 10:26 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Love the play the Pels run where Zion brings the ball up, dribbles through the other’s team’s defense and makes a layup. – 10:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
ZION IN THAT MODE.
what a finish 😧 pic.twitter.com/hGfUzugwGc – 10:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ crossed ’em out the frame 😳 pic.twitter.com/TVLPr5bn0t – 10:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ & Zion with 22 of our 37 points in the 2Q
back after intermission pic.twitter.com/BHwlQttXv2 – 10:18 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch today’s cast for Pelicans/Jazz live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan https://t.co/2AdUVFDpjp pic.twitter.com/QQp9vZofsl – 10:15 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
showing out for the home crowd 🏡💜
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/Oz80JX1PPI – 10:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pels 62, Jazz 58
McCollum 15 pts (6-10 FG)
Williamson 11 pts, 5 rebs
Nance 9 pts, 4 rebs
Pels scored 37 in the 2nd quarter. Offense is flowing better with CJ making shots. Spacing still isn’t great. Jordan Clarkson has 25 pts. Pels gotta get him under control. – 10:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Holding the lead at the half
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/NHQbcN44FI – 10:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 62, Jazz 58
– Jazz had a 9-0 to end 2Q stopped by that late 3 from CJ
– CJ and Z in 2Q: 22 of Pels’ 37p
CJ: 15p, 6/10 FG
Zion: 11p, 5r, 2a
Larry: 9p, 4r
Pels: 50.0 FG%, 5/14 3P, 11/12 FT
Jazz: 47.6 FG%, 10/23 3P, 8/11 FT – 10:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jazz made a lot of tough shots. Jordan Clarkson especially. Pels withstood it & lead by four. CJ McCollum looks like CJ McCollum. And the bench has 24 points. – 10:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Pellies up 62-58 on the Jazz at the half… defense hasn’t been as good tonight.
Clarkson has 25 in the half on 9-11 shooting. – 10:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Pelicans 62, Jazz 58. Both teams heat up in 2Q, with NO shooting 13-24 and Utah going 12-23. JC has 25p on 9-11 FGs, 5-6 3s for the Jazz. McCollum 15p and Zion 11p for the Pels. – 10:07 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
New Orleans leads Utah 62-58 at the half.
Jordan Clarkson has got one of those games going. He has 25 points (9/11, 5/6 from 3) — his last step back was simply ridiculous. – 10:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of an entertaining first half: the Jazz trail the Pelicans 62-58…..Clarkson with 25 to lead everyone. McCollum with 15 and he was terrific in the second quarter – 10:07 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jordan Clarkson has 25 points going into halftime. His career-high is 45. – 10:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
TMIII on clean up duty
Pels up 9 pic.twitter.com/OBmo3XPDSM – 10:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy’s put-back dunk pushes the Pels lead to nine. That was his first basket of this road trip. – 10:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy is 2-17 on 3s over the last 4 games. Really struggling to find his shot.
Not great that arguably the best shooter on the team is struggling when this team is already not good at 3-point shooting. – 10:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Z’s gettin’ in his bag now 👀 pic.twitter.com/zyMbRlEfOk – 10:01 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
It took the Pels 27 attempts to get 4 makes from the 3P line on Tuesday. They needed just 11 3PA tonight to get that many makes. New Orleans is on a 21-9 run, and lead 57-50 with 2:44 left 2Q. – 10:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Pelicans look a lot more like the team that has a real chance to win the Western Conference – 10:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for Pelicans/Jazz with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/e3TQCO1Bmt pic.twitter.com/FN8W2m4wjy – 10:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Zion going right thru ’em.
too strong pic.twitter.com/uMY5WOAAVg – 9:58 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Mike Conley the only thing standing between Zion and the rim during that fastbreak pic.twitter.com/mbo382CvpA – 9:57 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Just a pleasure to watch 284lb Zion Williamson against 280lb Udoka Azubuike – 9:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Dok is arguing the 3-second call he just received, even though he was in the paint not guarding anyone for like 8 seconds. Alas, the 8-second violation is reserved for something else. – 9:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dok was in the lane for like 8 seconds there. No room for complaints 😂😂😂 – 9:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji Marshall & floaters & and-1’s 👍 pic.twitter.com/YYRcKpCK9P – 9:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If you’re calling that on Rudy Gay then how did you not call that on CJ McCollum – 9:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
That’s 3 and-ones for Naji Marshall in the 1st half. He’s got the floater going tonight. – 9:50 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Pelicans/Jazz! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/2AdUVFlNUP pic.twitter.com/PPcyiuPNTP – 9:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
downhill Naji 🏂
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/ITB6kxedoI – 9:44 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler with 3 quick fouls and now we’re getting some Dok minutes – 9:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
That’s 3 fouls on Walker Kessler in 6:42. Udoka Azubuike set to check in. – 9:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Score after Q1
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/rgtY67iFuf – 9:39 PM
Score after Q1
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 27, Pelicans 25. Clarkson with 17p on 6-7 FGs, 3-4 from 3, 2-3 FTs, plus 4r, 1, 1s. Other than that … Beasley 6p, Markkanen 2p, Vando 2p. That’s it. For New Orleans (just 1-5 from 3), Graham has 7p, Nance has 6. – 9:39 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans starters: 10p, 4-14 FG, 6 fouls
Pelicans bench: 15p, 6-8 FG, 1 foul
Big quarter by the bench to keep the Pelicans in striking distance after a rough start.
Jazz up 27-25 after 1Q – 9:39 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jordan Clarkson has 17 of the Jazz’s 27 points. Fouls something to keep an eye on. Herb and JV each already have two. – 9:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Jazz 27, Pelicans 25
Graham 7 pts
Nance 6 pts
Williamson 2 pts (1-4 FG)
Clarkson 17 pts (6-7 FG) – 9:38 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Pelicans 27-25….Jordan Clarkson with 17 in the first 12 min – 9:38 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
how ‘bout 17 in the first quarter for @Jordan Clarkson 🤘
(yeah, that’s a career-high)
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/9mFbHLasQ5 – 9:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Pelicans/Jazz with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/e3TQCO1Bmt pic.twitter.com/q7JbCT0GXQ – 9:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Clarkson has 13p on 5-6 shooting for the Jazz. Everyone else has 10p on 2-11. JC will shoot 2 FTs after the timeout. For now, though, 23-21 Jazz with 1:09 left 1Q. – 9:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Pelicans 23-21 with 1:09 remaining in the first quarter – 9:33 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley with 2 fouls now. NAW replaces him … and then picks up a foul. – 9:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
get us goin’ Larry
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/hPNXH1xsOd – 9:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:40 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz lead the Pelicans 9-6 – 9:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The shooting in this game has been … mediocre? 2-9 FGs for Utah, 1-7 for New Orleans. – 9:20 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jazz already in the bonus with 7:32 left in the first. Some really sloppy defense from the Pels early. – 9:19 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
flame on and on ❤️🔥
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/CQTKeosQz0 – 9:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Pelicans/Jazz live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/e3TQCOjcL3 pic.twitter.com/7e5iO9CBWp – 9:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
1:54 into tonight’s game, and Zion picks up a foul challenging a JC 3. He had early foul trouble on Tuesday, which proved problematic for the Pelicans. – 9:13 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
💜 Thursday Night Five 💜
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/qLQYE2QJ9S – 9:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
We ready 🔒
#Pelicans fam, y’all tuned in? pic.twitter.com/rWyYzL0haS – 9:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Pelicans/Jazz! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/e3TQCO1Bmt pic.twitter.com/dOzERDzXGx – 9:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Pelicans/Jazz with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/2AdUVFlNUP pic.twitter.com/KgRcIHc8WP – 9:00 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The 5 for Pt. 2 in Salt Lake
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/y1gzkrRsBq – 8:45 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
wool coats are having a moment 🧥
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/gAjL236lSb – 8:21 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the Pelicans are back!
Don’t forget to tune into @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30PM MT!
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/al1Txkuw9F – 8:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Pelicans/Jazz live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/e3TQCOjcL3 pic.twitter.com/J1pOleD39r – 8:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
little over an hour out ⏳
⏰ 8:00 pm
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/WqBN0Ujgxz – 7:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is progressing from his hamstring strain and will be considered day to day going forward – 7:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
From the Jazz: Collin Sexton (right hamstring strain) was reevaluated yesterday, which included a follow-up MRI. He is progressing as expected, will continue to increase on-court work, and is day to day. – 7:44 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Per the @Utah Jazz:
Collin Sexton (right hamstring strain) was reevaluated yesterday, which included a follow up MRI. He is progressing as expected, will continue to increase on court work and is day to day. – 7:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Update from the Jazz on Collin Sexton:
“Sexton (right hamstring strain) was reevaluated yesterday, which included a follow up MRI. He is progressing as expected, will continue to increase on court work and is day to day.” – 7:44 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Jose Alvarado hasn’t looked like himself so they wanted to get him some rest. Considers him day to day. Team will see how he reacts to a few days off. – 7:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green said Jose Alvarado is dealing with lingering rib soreness. Nothing specifically he did last game. He’s day to day. Pelicans next play the Suns and “that person” Saturday. – 7:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is OUT tonight vs. the Jazz. He’s been battling a rib injury, and coach Willie Green felt like he needed a night off. – 7:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
cozy fam
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/voWrTun4N4 – 7:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans announce sellout crowd for Monday’s game vs. Milwaukee Bucks 👏
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 7:07 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If you ranked the top 5 athletes 23 and under across ALL sports, who is your top 5?
Some names in no order:
Luka Doncic
Kylian Mbappe
Zion Williamson
Ja Morant
Justin Jefferson
Juan Soto
Julio Rodriguez
Jonathan Taylor
Erling Haaland
Vlad Guerrero Jr – 6:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns–#Pelicans 🔥🔥 is real
Battled in playoffs last season.
Got into it after Zion’s 360.
Paul-Alvarado beef.
BUT Suns-#Clippers, to me, is more heated.
Booker-Paul George. Playoffs. Pat Bev push.
Then there’s Suns-#Lakers, but who is Phoenix’s realist rival right now? – 6:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your predictions and see if you become one of the lucky winners 👀
You only have until tip off to get your picks in! So go to the #Pelicans app now!
@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/8GEgS4iEY0 – 5:27 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Wild West as Pelicans, Grizzlies vault over Suns; Celtics still No. 1?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:40 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🏹 @Lauri Markkanen 🏹
#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/7Qk4VbvbZz – 3:41 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call tonight for Pelicans/Jazz at 9 PM ET with @Nate Duncan! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/2AdUVFDpjp pic.twitter.com/YJaeqCUYXq – 3:40 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live w/ @Larry Nance Jr!
🏀 How special is Zion Williamson
🏀 Why the Pelicans culture is unique
🏀 What’s surprised him about the defense + more!
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/sqUHnUkcHm – 3:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The 19 offensive rebounds Utah grabbed Tuesday tied a season-high for a New Orleans opponent. Pels have slipped to 16th in defensive rebounding percentage. Were 3rd in each of the two previous seasons. – 3:25 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
On a Zoom call with reporters, Craig Smith did not have a status update on Gabe Madsen, who left the win over UTSA with a “lower’ leg injury.”
Utah did not practice yesterday, will practice later this afternoon as prep for BYU on Saturday continues. – 3:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
You could argue that Rob Pelinka ruined LeBron’s first Cavs tenure.
Carlos Boozer should’ve been LeBron’s All-Star teammate. Instead he broke a verbal agreement with the Cavs to sign with the Jazz. His agent? Rob Pelinka. – 3:04 PM
