Raptors want Jakob Poeltl back

The Raptors, sources told Yahoo Sports, have circled Poeltl seemingly ever since sending him South and continue to be mentioned by league personnel as a potential suitor on this burgeoning trade market.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
On the eve of December 15, latest trade notebook for @YahooSports features a conversation with Jakob Poeltl, then rumblings from LA, New York, Chicago, Indiana, Detroit, ATL, Houston and more:
sports.yahoo.com/emerging-spurs… – 8:52 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
With Jakob Poeltl still out and Zach Collins joining him on the Spurs’ injured list, (sort of) local guy Charles Bassey will draw his first career start tonight. – 7:59 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
There is also a Jakob Poeltl appearance on the practice
court for the first time since November. – 12:05 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Stanley Johnson is in the gym with the team this morning.
Also, for the first time in weeks, Jakob Poeltl is out on the floor following shootaround. – 12:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jakob Poeltl says there is no target date yet for his return from the knee bone bruise that has forced him to miss the last 6 games: “We’re taking it day by day. I’ve been doing more and more in my workouts, there’s some more contact in there, and it’s been feeling good.” – 8:36 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs injury report for tomorrow against Portland:
OUT
– Blazers killer Jakob Poeltl (knee; bone bruise
– Blake Wesley (MCL sprain)
DOUBTFUL
– Zach Collins (ankle sprain)
– Romeo Langford (ankle sprain)
QUESTIONABLE
– KBD (mid-foot sprain)
– Josh Richardson (hand contusion) – 4:58 PM
Chicago had internal conversations regarding Poeltl ahead of last year’s deadline, sources said, and the Bulls are one team rival executives are closely monitoring as a potential seller. Buyers around the league are waiting for more teams than the Spurs, Magic, Pistons and Rockets to open for business. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
“I’ve never been in this situation where unrestricted free agency is coming up. It’s a cool situation for sure, because in the NBA, a lot of times you are — I don’t want to say stuck — but it feels like you’re a little bit of a pawn. They can just trade you around wherever they want,” Poeltl told Yahoo Sports. “It’s not the mentality you should have while you’re playing, but it’s the reality of it. Your contract can get passed around, more or less, whenever and however they want. So it’s nice to be in this situation where you can kind of decide your own fate and evaluate what’s going to be the best situation for me.” -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
The San Antonio Spurs (9-18) round out the list of bottom-performers/top-lottery contenders. Does center Jakob Poeltl fit into their long-term plans? He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer and could be the best available center at the deadline. Teams like the Clippers, Warriors and Lakers may have an interest. Additionally, sources indicate the Spurs have made veterans Josh Richarson and Doug McDermott available. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2022
