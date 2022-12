Robert Williams to make season debut on Friday vs. Magic

Early podcast drop on YouTube only. Me & @Tom Westerholm Assessing the road trip, the Robert Williams curveball, defenses on Tatum & how they might lead to him hitting another level, Jaylen Brown’s elite scoring, & lessons that could apply to a rough Jan. sched

New on BSJ: Piling up W’s, the Robert Williams fakeout, a middle ground with timeouts, and other thoughts after a long road trip

Robert williams is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Magic. The big man could make his season debut. – 4:59 PM

