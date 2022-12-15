Robert Williams to make season debut on Friday vs. Magic

Robert Williams to make season debut on Friday vs. Magic

Main Rumors

Robert Williams to make season debut on Friday vs. Magic

December 15, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Rob Williams is set to make his season debut on Friday night per multiple reports after being upgraded to questionable for the first time all season masslive.com/celtics/2022/1…5:19 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Robert Williams officially listed as questionable for Friday’s game against Orlando. Williams has missed the entire season following knee surgery. – 5:03 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics’ Robert Williams questionable, could make season debut Friday against Magic masslive.com/celtics/2022/1…5:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Boston Celtics All-Defensive center Robert Williams will make his season debut Friday vs. the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:01 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Robert Williams and Al Horford are both questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Magic, per the Celtics. So Rob could make his season debut. – 4:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams has finally been upgraded to questionable for his season debut tomorrow against Orlando. Al Horford is also questionable after having a baby. – 4:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report vs. Orlando:
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Al Horford – Personal Reasons – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams – Left Knee Surgery – QUESTIONABLE – 4:59 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert williams is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Magic. The big man could make his season debut. – 4:59 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Robert Williams has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow. – 4:59 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Piling up W’s, the Robert Williams fakeout, a middle ground with timeouts, and other thoughts after a long road trip
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/15/kar…2:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Early podcast drop on YouTube only. Me & @Tom Westerholm Assessing the road trip, the Robert Williams curveball, defenses on Tatum & how they might lead to him hitting another level, Jaylen Brown’s elite scoring, & lessons that could apply to a rough Jan. sched
https://t.co/bU8pnIQiNm pic.twitter.com/4sx6SFXrEM11:07 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is planning to make his season’s debut vs. Orlando on Friday, sources tell ESPN. Team upgraded him to questionable for game. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 15, 2022
Jared Weiss: Rob Williams and Al Horford remain out for the Celtics’ road trip finale against the Lakers tonight. Horford had a baby yesterday while Williams is nearing a return from knee surgery. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / December 13, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home