Robert Williams to make season debut on Friday vs. Magic

Shams Charania: Boston Celtics All-Defensive center Robert Williams will make his season debut Friday vs. the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Rob Williams is set to make his season debut on Friday night per multiple reports after being upgraded to questionable for the first time all season masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 5:19 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Robert Williams officially listed as questionable for Friday’s game against Orlando. Williams has missed the entire season following knee surgery. – 5:03 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics’ Robert Williams questionable, could make season debut Friday against Magic masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 5:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Boston Celtics All-Defensive center Robert Williams will make his season debut Friday vs. the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:01 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Robert Williams and Al Horford are both questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Magic, per the Celtics. So Rob could make his season debut. – 4:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams has finally been upgraded to questionable for his season debut tomorrow against Orlando. Al Horford is also questionable after having a baby. – 4:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report vs. Orlando:
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Al Horford – Personal Reasons – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams – Left Knee Surgery – QUESTIONABLE – 4:59 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Robert Williams has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow. – 4:59 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Piling up W’s, the Robert Williams fakeout, a middle ground with timeouts, and other thoughts after a long road trip
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/15/kar… – 2:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Early podcast drop on YouTube only. Me & @Tom Westerholm Assessing the road trip, the Robert Williams curveball, defenses on Tatum & how they might lead to him hitting another level, Jaylen Brown’s elite scoring, & lessons that could apply to a rough Jan. sched
https://t.co/bU8pnIQiNm pic.twitter.com/4sx6SFXrEM – 11:07 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is planning to make his season’s debut vs. Orlando on Friday, sources tell ESPN. Team upgraded him to questionable for game. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 15, 2022
Jared Weiss: Rob Williams and Al Horford remain out for the Celtics’ road trip finale against the Lakers tonight. Horford had a baby yesterday while Williams is nearing a return from knee surgery. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / December 13, 2022
John Karalis: Al Horford is out again tomorrow, but this time listed as personal reasons. Still no Rob -via Twitter @John_Karalis / December 11, 2022
