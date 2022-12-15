Rockets talking Eric Gordon trade with half a dozen teams

There have been preliminary talks with roughly a half dozen teams, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Gordon is expected to be among the top targets for contenders (such as the Suns, who played the Rockets on Tuesday) looking for help to get over the top. Gordon’s ability to catch-and-shoot with range, to defend at a variety of positions, and to defer to other stars all make him an easy fit for already well-positioned teams.
Source: Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, As NBA trade season is about to tip off, Eric Gordon and K.J. Martin are popular targets, but with a rebuilding team, it’s complicated houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:29 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here!
-Jaren Jackson Jr. for DPOY!
-Weird Eric Gordon/KJ Martin Jae Crowder thing
-Mavs and Heat, and why shake-up trades would help them
-Jarace Walker deep dive!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/4nVwv7Xw9VI – 7:36 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking about the Eric Gordon/KJ Martin/Jae Crowder note that @Shams Charania dropped earlier this week.
YouTube: youtu.be/4nVwv7Xw9VI
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:07 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
No Devin Booker and his replacement, Landry Shamet is 1-of-6 from the field. Chris Paul might carry Eric Gordon on the plane after the game – 8:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon checked out early in the second quarter. Jason Biles checked on his left arm. – 8:39 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun – 7:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As NBA trade season is about to tip off, Eric Gordon and K.J. Martin are popular targets but deals will be tough to come by houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On the latest episode of the H-Town Hoops Podcast, @brandonkscott and went deep into the Rockets win over the Bucks, Jabari Smith’s impact, and an Eric Gordon trade the Rockets turned down open.spotify.com/episode/29BRe8… – 12:59 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Enjoyed working through a variety of Rockets topics with the great @Kelly Iko, including Eric Gordon trades, KJ Martin’s situation, potential deadline additions and much more @The Athletic theathletic.com/3991205/2022/1… – 8:42 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Enjoyed working through a variety of Rockets topics with the great @Kelly Iko, including Eric Gordon trades, KJ Martin’s situation, potential deadline additions and much more @The Athletic– theathletic.com/3991205/2022/1… – 5:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I talked trade rumors including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jae Crowder, John Collins, Eric Gordon, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Closing in on 21K subscribers. Put us over the top!
youtu.be/Ameztaxl31w – 3:33 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Enjoyed working through a variety of Rockets topics with the great @Kelly Iko, including Eric Gordon trades, KJ Martin’s situation, potential deadline additions and much more @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3991205/2022/1… – 3:21 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
I can’t even remember a trade deadline where Eric Gordon, Terrence Ross and John Collins weren’t on the block. Must have happened in the 90s but impossible to recall at this point. – 12:08 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Teamed up with @Danny Leroux to examine Houston’s upcoming cap flexibility, what it means for roster building, Eric Gordon, K.J. Martin and more.
New for @The Athletic — theathletic.com/3991205/2022/1… – 10:43 AM
Teamed up with @Danny Leroux to examine Houston’s upcoming cap flexibility, what it means for roster building, Eric Gordon, K.J. Martin and more.
Eric Gordon was one of the early targets for New York, sources said, although clearly no deal came to fruition. The Rockets appear to be in little rush to move their veteran swingman for whom Houston has held a steadfast asking price of a first-round pick, sources said, for several straight transaction cycles. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
The Rockets would primarily want a first-round pick, but since they are likely to be dealing with teams considered contenders, they would seek a pick improved either by having it come in future seasons or via another team. As was the case during last season’s trade talks, the Rockets have two first-round picks in the next draft and are not eager to add a third, especially having chosen many players in the past two drafts. -via Houston Chronicle / December 15, 2022
Forward KJ Martin has also hoped to be moved to a team that can give him a more significant role. His minutes have climbed in Houston this season, but multiple sources believe he still wants out. Since both players have team-favorable contracts (Gordon has one more season, but it’s at a non-guaranteed $20.9 million; Martin has a team option at $1.9 million) and are viable on-court contributors, the Rockets won’t make a deal they don’t like. The Suns have tried to acquire both, using whatever return they can get for Crowder as compensation. To date, that hasn’t been enough for Houston. Martin has fans throughout the league, given his age (21), but it remains to be seen if teams will be generous enough to get the Rockets to act. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2022
