Rockets talking Eric Gordon trade with half a dozen teams

Teamed up with ⁦ @Danny Leroux ⁩ to examine Houston’s upcoming cap flexibility, what it means for roster building, Eric Gordon, K.J. Martin and more.New for ⁦ @The Athletic ⁩ — theathletic.com/3991205/2022/1…

I can’t even remember a trade deadline where Eric Gordon, Terrence Ross and John Collins weren’t on the block. Must have happened in the 90s but impossible to recall at this point. – 12:08 PM

Enjoyed working through a variety of Rockets topics with the great @Kelly Iko , including Eric Gordon trades, KJ Martin’s situation, potential deadline additions and much more @The Athletic

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I talked trade rumors including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jae Crowder, John Collins, Eric Gordon, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Closing in on 21K subscribers. Put us over the top!

On the latest episode of the H-Town Hoops Podcast, @brandonkscott and went deep into the Rockets win over the Bucks, Jabari Smith’s impact, and an Eric Gordon trade the Rockets turned down open.spotify.com/episode/29BRe8…

As NBA trade season is about to tip off, Eric Gordon and K.J. Martin are popular targets but deals will be tough to come by houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:12 PM

No Devin Booker and his replacement, Landry Shamet is 1-of-6 from the field. Chris Paul might carry Eric Gordon on the plane after the game – 8:54 PM

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here!-Jaren Jackson Jr. for DPOY!-Weird Eric Gordon/KJ Martin Jae Crowder thing-Mavs and Heat, and why shake-up trades would help them-Jarace Walker deep dive!APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam… WATCH: youtu.be/4nVwv7Xw9VI

ICYMI, As NBA trade season is about to tip off, Eric Gordon and K.J. Martin are popular targets, but with a rebuilding team, it’s complicated houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:29 AM

