Russell Westbrook's improved play has made it 'increasingly unlikely' that he will be traded

According to a source with knowledge of the Lakers’ plans, Russell Westbrook’s play this past month has made it increasingly unlikely that he will be traded before the league’s Feb. 9 deadline. Since becoming a sixth man on Oct. 28, the 34-year-old, who is in the final year of his (massive) contract, has averaged 15.2 points, 7.9 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 turnovers and 28.2 minutes
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There are basketball reasons for the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook. The crunchtime issues, the guard glut, the general LeBron fit.
But those pale in comparison to the simple financial fact that they are devoting $47 million to a sixth man and that’s not economically viable. – 2:03 PM
There are basketball reasons for the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook. The crunchtime issues, the guard glut, the general LeBron fit.
But those pale in comparison to the simple financial fact that they are devoting $47 million to a sixth man and that’s not economically viable. – 2:03 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
LA takeaways after spending a few days there this week, at @TheAthletic
* Why the Lakers are increasingly unlikely to trade Russell Westbrook
* Assessing the Celtics
* The Clippers’ (load management) dreams live on
theathletic.com/4004360/2022/1… – 11:40 AM
LA takeaways after spending a few days there this week, at @TheAthletic
* Why the Lakers are increasingly unlikely to trade Russell Westbrook
* Assessing the Celtics
* The Clippers’ (load management) dreams live on
theathletic.com/4004360/2022/1… – 11:40 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joe Mazzulla’s adjustment to pull Blake Griffin (he had nothing left in the tank after playing a ton on the trip) and put Luke Kornet in during crunch time was huge. Kornet “defended” Russell Westbrook and basically baited Westbrook into taking long jumpers at some key moments. – 12:27 PM
Joe Mazzulla’s adjustment to pull Blake Griffin (he had nothing left in the tank after playing a ton on the trip) and put Luke Kornet in during crunch time was huge. Kornet “defended” Russell Westbrook and basically baited Westbrook into taking long jumpers at some key moments. – 12:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers fourth quarter net rating:
Russell Westbrook on: -21.6
Russell Westbrook off: +18.8
Both are the worst on the team.
Next worst Laker on: Wenyen Gabriel (-12.3)
Next worst Laker off: LeBron James (+3.2)
It doesn’t matter how well he’s playing. Russ cannot close games. – 11:59 AM
Lakers fourth quarter net rating:
Russell Westbrook on: -21.6
Russell Westbrook off: +18.8
Both are the worst on the team.
Next worst Laker on: Wenyen Gabriel (-12.3)
Next worst Laker off: LeBron James (+3.2)
It doesn’t matter how well he’s playing. Russ cannot close games. – 11:59 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 122-118 in OT
Tatum – 44/9/6
Brown – 25/15/5/3
Smart – 18/5/6/2
Celtics – 44.2% FGs
Celtics – 19-48 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Davis – 37/12/3
James – 33/9/9/2
Westbrook – 20/14/5
Lakers – 47.3% FGs
Lakers – 8-29 3Ps
Lakers – 12 TOs – 12:44 AM
Celtics win 122-118 in OT
Tatum – 44/9/6
Brown – 25/15/5/3
Smart – 18/5/6/2
Celtics – 44.2% FGs
Celtics – 19-48 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Davis – 37/12/3
James – 33/9/9/2
Westbrook – 20/14/5
Lakers – 47.3% FGs
Lakers – 8-29 3Ps
Lakers – 12 TOs – 12:44 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics rally to beat #Lakers 122-118 in OT. They were up 20 midway through 3Q, then trailed by 13 with 3:40 left before forcing OT. Tatum 44, Brown 25, Smart 18, White 10; Davis 37, James 33, Westbrook 20 (7-19 FG),14 rebs.
BOS ends trip 4-2. – 12:43 AM
#Celtics rally to beat #Lakers 122-118 in OT. They were up 20 midway through 3Q, then trailed by 13 with 3:40 left before forcing OT. Tatum 44, Brown 25, Smart 18, White 10; Davis 37, James 33, Westbrook 20 (7-19 FG),14 rebs.
BOS ends trip 4-2. – 12:43 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers drop 122-118 OT game to Celtics. AD had 37 points, 12 rebounds, LeBron James 33 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, Russell Westbrook 20 points, 14 rebounds, but Jason Tatum had 44 points for Celtics to lead the way. – 12:42 AM
Lakers drop 122-118 OT game to Celtics. AD had 37 points, 12 rebounds, LeBron James 33 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, Russell Westbrook 20 points, 14 rebounds, but Jason Tatum had 44 points for Celtics to lead the way. – 12:42 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Celtics knew LeBron and AD were gassed so they packed the paint and said we’ll conserve all energy for offense and bet against Westbrook making practice-level jumpers.
Cold, cold world. – 12:42 AM
The Celtics knew LeBron and AD were gassed so they packed the paint and said we’ll conserve all energy for offense and bet against Westbrook making practice-level jumpers.
Cold, cold world. – 12:42 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brown missed Tatum wide open on that cut before Westbrook blocked him. – 12:38 AM
Brown missed Tatum wide open on that cut before Westbrook blocked him. – 12:38 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Lakers take the lead to start the OT how? Getting off-the-dribble mismatches like Westbrook v Kornet and getting to the rim. How did they lose this lead? LBJ, Westbrook (twice) and AD missed 3s. This ain’t rocket science 🤷🏾♂️ – 12:37 AM
Lakers take the lead to start the OT how? Getting off-the-dribble mismatches like Westbrook v Kornet and getting to the rim. How did they lose this lead? LBJ, Westbrook (twice) and AD missed 3s. This ain’t rocket science 🤷🏾♂️ – 12:37 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Russell Westbrook should not be shooting jumpers. The Celtics are right to treat him like Ben Simmons. – 12:35 AM
Russell Westbrook should not be shooting jumpers. The Celtics are right to treat him like Ben Simmons. – 12:35 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics -Lakers tied at 110 after regulation
Tatum – 42/8/6
Brown – 20/11/5/3
Smart – 16/4/5/2
Celtics – 43.8% FGs
Celtics – 17-43 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Davis – 37/12/3
James – 31/9/9/2
Westbrook – 14/12/5
Lakers – 48.2% FGs
Lakers – 8-24 3Ps
Lakers – 12 TOs – 12:30 AM
Celtics -Lakers tied at 110 after regulation
Tatum – 42/8/6
Brown – 20/11/5/3
Smart – 16/4/5/2
Celtics – 43.8% FGs
Celtics – 17-43 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Davis – 37/12/3
James – 31/9/9/2
Westbrook – 14/12/5
Lakers – 48.2% FGs
Lakers – 8-24 3Ps
Lakers – 12 TOs – 12:30 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a 10-0 run to start the 4th, and an 18-0 run going back to the 3rd Q for LAL.
LeBron and AD leading the way, with some help from Westbrook. – 12:02 AM
It’s a 10-0 run to start the 4th, and an 18-0 run going back to the 3rd Q for LAL.
LeBron and AD leading the way, with some help from Westbrook. – 12:02 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics played around and let the #Lakers rally. A 20pt lead is down to 8 with Westbrook at the line for 2 late in 3Q. – 11:52 PM
#Celtics played around and let the #Lakers rally. A 20pt lead is down to 8 with Westbrook at the line for 2 late in 3Q. – 11:52 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Dear goodness. You open up your stance on Tatum for a second, he’s gonna cook you. That first step after Westbrook opened his stance was a blur. Dude goes from 22 feet from the rim to at the rim in a blur😱 – 10:57 PM
Dear goodness. You open up your stance on Tatum for a second, he’s gonna cook you. That first step after Westbrook opened his stance was a blur. Dude goes from 22 feet from the rim to at the rim in a blur😱 – 10:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Russell Westbrook must have more layups that completely missed the rim than the rest of NBA history combined. – 10:55 PM
Russell Westbrook must have more layups that completely missed the rim than the rest of NBA history combined. – 10:55 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: The reinvention of Russell Westbrook https://t.co/B9Q6Fa3RdI pic.twitter.com/Wjm7tYO7Wa – 7:50 PM
NEW: The reinvention of Russell Westbrook https://t.co/B9Q6Fa3RdI pic.twitter.com/Wjm7tYO7Wa – 7:50 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
https://t.co/Hq8iqLXad9 compiles sportsbook odds and it has the Knicks as heavy favorites to trade for Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/yoFjjZ44o3 – 6:19 PM
https://t.co/Hq8iqLXad9 compiles sportsbook odds and it has the Knicks as heavy favorites to trade for Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/yoFjjZ44o3 – 6:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“I’m not scared of the free throw line.”
Robin Lopez, members of the #Mavericks and yes – Russell Westbrook – have put the ⏱️on Giannis. But since the🪜 incident – he’s settled in.
Here’s how:
https://t.co/RAEPpeDhZR pic.twitter.com/9bAwURM7by – 2:42 PM
“I’m not scared of the free throw line.”
Robin Lopez, members of the #Mavericks and yes – Russell Westbrook – have put the ⏱️on Giannis. But since the🪜 incident – he’s settled in.
Here’s how:
https://t.co/RAEPpeDhZR pic.twitter.com/9bAwURM7by – 2:42 PM
More on this storyline
But in terms of the Westbrook calculus, and the general question of whether he can help them recover from the 2-10 start to becoming a potent playoff team, there’s also a strong sense that the Lakers believe Westbrook’s contributions will only improve from here. First-year coach Darvin Ham deserves all sorts of credit here, as he managed to navigate Westbrook’s initial frustration with the decision to bring him off the bench. -via The Athletic / December 15, 2022
The Lakers are certainly keeping an eye trained toward the Bulls’ developments. A player like Zach LaVine would satisfy Los Angeles’ dreamiest returns for the two future first-round picks Rob Pelinka’s front office has left in its stable, although the murmured idea of flipping Russell Westbrook for Vucevic and DeRozan would appear a far more realistic outcome if Chicago does ultimately pivot from its postseason aspirations. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 15, 2022
But concerns persist internally that Westbrook doesn’t complement LeBron James and that the mix of stars may not work in the postseason when rotations shorten. The Lakers also have guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn (all three expiring contracts) as trade pieces for a smaller deal—or with Westbrook in a potential blockbuster. The answer will depend on what other teams offer. The Lakers will give more if the return provides the team with a credible chance to flourish in the playoffs. Potential trade partners wouldn’t necessarily desire Westbrook, Beverley or Nunn for what they bring to the court. Rather, they would be the necessary salaries needed to take on in order to nab the Lakers’ distant firsts (2027 and 2029), which have value in part because they’re long after James and Davis are projected to be with the franchise. NBA sources have listed the Miami Heat as a potential destination for Westbrook as a post-trade buyout candidate. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.