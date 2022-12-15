Stephen Curry to be re-evaluated in two weeks after labral injury diagnosis

Shams Charania: Golden State Warriors All-NBA star Stephen Curry has sustained a labral injury in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers don’t plan to underestimate Golden State Warriors despite struggles, Stephen Curry injury inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are out for the Warriors tomorrow. Draymond Green is questionable.
Danuel House and Furkan Korkmaz are probable.
De’Anthony Melton is not listed on the injury report.
Looks like it might be Hospital Dubs vs Sixers Friday night in Philly. – 6:47 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Wiggins nearing return as Warriors brace to play foreseeable future without Curry mercurynews.com/2022/12/15/wig… – 6:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 6+ threes:
184 — Steph Curry
173 — Next two players combined pic.twitter.com/T6AMXZAI9k – 6:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Here’s my most up to date newser on Steph Curry sustaining a left shoulder subluxation
More to come, likely tomorrow at shootaround nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out with shoulder subluxation, will reportedly miss about a month
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 5:46 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry underwent an MRI today in Philadelphia which revealed that he sustained a left shoulder subluxation. The Warriors say a timeline for his return will be provided in the coming days. – 5:39 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are listed as out on the Warriors’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the 76ers. It’ll be the sixth straight game Wiggins will miss with a strained adductor.
Draymond Green is questionable with right quadricep contusion. – 5:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have put their injury report for the Sixers game out. Draymond Green is questionable with a right quad contusion. Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins out. Klay Thompson will return. – 5:35 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
An MRI showed Steph Curry suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder. Timeline for his return will be provided by the team in the coming days. mercurynews.com/2022/12/15/ste… – 5:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors say Stephen Curry has sustained a left shoulder subluxation … with no timetable yet established for his return.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpMwn pic.twitter.com/BMWb4uMbcN – 5:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Breaking: Steph Curry sustained a left shoulder subluxation, per the Warriors. An official return timeline will be provided “in the coming days.” – 5:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors’ Stephen Curry has a labrum injury in his left shoulder that is not expected to require surgery, sources say. Details on @TheRally: pic.twitter.com/6ox6W2UiN5 – 5:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry reportedly out “weeks” with shoulder injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/15/ste… – 5:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Here’s the stretch of games Stephen Curry will miss, per @Shams Charania. The soonest he could return is Dec. 30 against Portland at Chase Center. pic.twitter.com/XqpzwKBHSg – 5:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Golden State Warriors All-NBA star Stephen Curry has sustained a labral injury in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
When Stephen Curry is off the court, the Warriors offensive rating drops to 103 and they have a net rating of -11.1. – 4:56 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry expected to miss few weeks with shoulder injury mercurynews.com/2022/12/15/ste… – 4:40 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: Knicks five game winning streak, Steph Curry’s injury (expected to miss a few weeks), Draymond’s ejection, KD and more…
📱💻📺 https://t.co/yw8JniYPBX pic.twitter.com/c3Gw6LHceo – 4:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have been outscored by 55 points in the three games that Steph Curry has missed this season
They’re 0-3 in said game – 4:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today Topics: Knicks 5 game winning streak, Steph Curry’s injury (expected to miss a few weeks), KD, Dame Lillard and more…
📱💻📺 https://t.co/yw8JniZnrv pic.twitter.com/FkXYPMcFf1 – 4:08 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Tomorrow night’s injury report for the @Brooklyn Nets:
Curry (right hamstring tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Mills (non-Covid illness) – DOUBTFUL
Duke Jr. and Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT
Edwards and Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT – 4:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After suffering a shoulder injury against the Pacers on Wednesday, Steph Curry is set for an MRI on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/15/inj… – 4:00 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Insiders are reporting that Steph Curry is expected to miss a few weeks with a left shoulder injury. There’s still no word from the Warriors as to what the injury is. The team said he’d undergo an MRI today, but I’m sure they’re going to have multiple drs look at it. #dubnation – 3:58 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Newser on Steph Curry expected to miss “a few weeks” with a left shoulder injury. Awaiting more details soon nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:56 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Here’s the tricky situation the Warriors must navigate with Stephen Curry expected to miss multiple weeks with a left-shoulder injury: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 3:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (right hamstring tightness) is questionable for the #Nets tomorrow. Patty Mills (non-Covid illness) is doubtful against the #Raptors. #NBA – 3:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Status Report for tomorrow at Toronto:
Curry (right hamstring tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Mills (non-Covid illness) – DOUBTFUL
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT
Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT
Williams (G League – 2-way) – OUT – 3:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Steph Curry will miss his annual trip to the Garden on Tuesday. Sucks. It’s always a big event. – 3:50 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Warriors are 14-15 now with about 11 upcoming games without Steph Curry for a few weeks.
What do you think their record will be after this stretch? pic.twitter.com/yWDV8HN9Vy – 3:46 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
I miss seeing Steph Curry play in Toronto. He’s had some special performances in this building. – 3:44 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Needless to say, Stephen Curry being out for an extended time will hurt the Warriors. But just how much?
Warriors +/- with Stephen Curry ON/OFF court
2022-23
ON: +145
OFF: -127
2021-22
ON: +509
OFF: -55
2020-21
ON: +244
OFF: -168
2018-19
ON: +689
OFF: -159 – 3:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
From the scene last night after Steph Curry injured his left shoulder in the Warriors’ loss to the Pacers https://t.co/jq5DyVNS1P pic.twitter.com/ZKxSNdMa7H – 2:39 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Can the Warriors stay relevant without Steph Curry?
@Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine discuss the 2x MVP’s shoulder injury from last night pic.twitter.com/DPXhp2LTWU – 1:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors offensive rating
With Steph Curry: 120.5
Without Steph Curry: 103.0 – 1:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA’s top seven 3-point shooters:
1. Steph Curry
2. Damian Lillard
3. Donovan Mitchell
4. Anfernee Simons
5. Klay Thompson
6. Andrew Wiggins
7. Buddy Hield
Qualified players ranked by 3-Point Efficiency, which is a @CerebroSports statistic blending 3P% and volume. pic.twitter.com/zJAG1YSm3u – 11:36 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West RPR Predictor All-Stars
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
De’Aaron Fox
Anfernee Simons
ALTERNATES
Deandre Ayton
Jerami Grant
LeBron James pic.twitter.com/DmwXZ7bHAI – 11:30 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Last night was Steph Curry’s 250th 30-point game in his career
Only 20 other players in NBA history have scored 30 or more points in a game at least 250 times – 11:26 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Dec. 15 RPR MVP predictor:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.3
2. Anthony Davis: 16.0
3. Stephen Curry: 15.4
4. Joel Embiid: 15.2
5. Jayson Tatum: 15.2
6. Kevin Durant: 14.6
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
8. Nikola Jokic: 14.1
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.4
10. Devin Booker: 13.2 pic.twitter.com/hJs2Ph6WKP – 11:15 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry in 30 minutes before his injury scored 38 points, along with 7 assists and 7 rebounds
Curry has played 26 games this season. He has scored at least 30 points 16 times, has totaled at least 7 assists 13 times and at least 7 rebounds 9 times nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:00 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“He just basically put us on his shoulders for the minutes that he was out there.”
Steph Curry was on his way to his latest Herculean effort. And then, all of Dub Nation held its collective breath Wednesday night in Indianapolis nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:36 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s the latest from Indianapolis on Steph Curry’s shoulder injury and what’s ahead for the 14-15 Warriors theathletic.com/4003579/2022/1… – 1:07 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and, likely, Andre Iguodala, are Hall of Famers. But boy, what an opportunity to reinforce legacies than to hold this down till Curry returns. – 11:00 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
No clue about Curry injury but if I’m optimistic he’ll return. But what an opportunity for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to carry team till Curry back. – 10:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Saw Curry in the locker room. Left shoulder was wrapped with ice underneath. Appeared to be in good spirits. – 10:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry leaves game with shoulder injury, MRI Thursday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/14/ste… – 10:29 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
As far as Curry injury, let’s hope it’s like Deebo … where the news keeps getting better and better. – 9:45 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry will get an MRI on his left shoulder tomorrow, per Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/mNDApzU0yB – 9:44 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Curry will get an MRI tomorrow, Kerr says. Kerr checked in with Curry briefly postgame, said he was in good spirits. – 9:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry will get at MRI tomorrow, Steve Kerr says. No indication of how severe his shoulder injury is right now. – 9:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Steph Curry injury update: Warriors star leaves team’s loss to Pacers with shoulder issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 9:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers led the entire second half, hang on to beat the Warriors 125-119.
Curry scored 38pts before exiting with a shoulder injury.
Haliburton scored 29, Mathurin had 24 and Turner added 21. And the Pacers forced 24TOs.
Next: Fri. at CLE. – 9:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors made it close late, but fall to the Pacers: 125-119, capping what could be a substantial night. Steph Curry left in the third quarter with a left shoulder injury. They’re 2-13 on the road and now back under .500 for the season: 14-15. At Sixers next. – 9:30 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors fall to the Pacers 125-119.
They are now 2-13 on the road. The Warriors should be impressed with how they got back into this game given the circumstances but the clear, immediate concern lays with the status of Curry. – 9:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Rough ending to what was a hell of a fight from the Warriors in a 125-119 loss to the Pacers
Now we wait on any Steph Curry updates – 9:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors have won the fourth quarter 29-27 without Steph Curry. Trail 120-116 with 1:33 in a game where they once trailed by 25 points – 9:23 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry won’t return to game vs. Pacers with shoulder injury mercurynews.com/2022/12/14/ste… – 9:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Tonight is the one-year anniversary of Steph Curry breaking the all-time 3-point record. He scored 38 points in 30 minutes, going 11-for-19 from the field and 5-for-10 on 3-pointers before leaving with a left shoulder injury.
Ban injuries. – 9:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is OUT for the rest of the night with what the Warriors are calling a left shoulder injury – 9:10 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry (left shoulder) will not return to the game, Warriors say. No further news on a diagnosis. – 9:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Stephen Curry (left shoulder) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:08 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry (left shoulder) all not return to the game, Warriors say. – 9:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry is officially out for the game. Left shoulder injury. Nothing further from Warriors as of yet. – 9:08 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
And Steph Curry was just ruled out for this one with a left shoulder injury. – 9:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins out. Steph Curry in the locker room checking on a shoulder injury. Draymond Green just picked up two fourth quarter technicals and an ejection. Rough night for the Warriors in Indianapolis. They’re down 12 with eight minutes left. – 9:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green continued to bark at the ref since picking up his first technical a few moments ago. He just got slapped with his second and has been ejected from the game.
No Green. No Thompson. No Wiggins. No Curry. The Warriors trail 106-94 with 8:10 remaining in the game – 9:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
And now Draymond Green is ejected after consecutive technical fouls.
Warriors were within 5 when he was called for traveling. Since: 13-6 Pacers run.
Curry is already in the locker room with an injury. Pacers up 13. – 9:07 PM
And now Draymond Green is ejected after consecutive technical fouls.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Pacers back up 11. Draymond Green just picked up a technical foul. Stephen Curry is still in the locker room. And Golden State is spiraling. – 9:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry had scored 38 of the Warriors’ 80 points before having to go to the locker room – 8:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This is the play where Steph Curry came up grabbing his left shoulder. He’s still in the locker room as fourth quarter is about to begin. pic.twitter.com/NDKEbHfuho – 8:56 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers outscored 33-19 in the 3rd, lead the Warriors 93-87.
Curry (38pts) remains back in the locker room.
Mathurin scored 11 of his 20pts in the 3Q; Haliburton has 23. – 8:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Video of the play where Steph Curry appears to have hurt his left arm/shoulder pic.twitter.com/7SiJ1PwmdJ – 8:54 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Steph Curry went back into the locker room after suffering an apparent shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/1pOuS8BdXP – 8:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Video of the play where Steph Curry appears to have hurt his left arm/shoulder pic.twitter.com/ZF6Z5zjI7U – 8:53 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry clearly hurting in his left shoulder area after contact with Indiana big man Jalen Smith, heads to the locker room – 8:52 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry to the locker room during the timeout favoring that left arm. pic.twitter.com/zZtpjFe8Kt – 8:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Curry is going to the locker room right now with Warriors head trainer Rick Celebrini – 8:50 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors immediately call timeout after Curry comes down the floor grabbing his left shoulder. He’s getting looked at by two trainers on the bench. – 8:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is hurt. He’s grabbing his left should and looks to be in a lot of pain – 8:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry reached in for a steal and looked like he might’ve injured his left shoulder. Warriors timeout. – 8:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Curry, who has 38pts, is leaned over in obvious pain. Holding his left elbow area. – 8:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry rips down an offensive rebound in traffic, puts it through the rim plus the foul. There was a little fist pump action before he knocked down the free throw. Pacers lead is down to 3, Curry has 38 points. – 8:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
There is a LOUD group of Warriors fans here in Indy who are going nuts every time Steph Curry does something, which has been a lot tonight – 8:44 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Kuminga started the the second half and has given them a good boost of energy. That, combined with Curry’s constant scoring and the Pacers missing some shots has the Warriors down just five points midway through the third quarter. – 8:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kuminga tips in a Curry miss and Indiana’s lead is down to just five with 6:03 left in the third quarter. Carlisle takes a timeout. – 8:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors rearranged their rotation in the second half and it has worked. Kuminga for Looney. Moody first sub off the bench. Steph Curry still hot. They’ve cut a 20-point Pacers lead down to five in under six minutes. – 8:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are starting Jonathan Kuminga in Kevon Looney’s place to open the second half, going smaller with Curry, Poole, DiVincenzo, Kuminga, Draymond down 20. – 8:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors in the first half
Steph Curry: 27 points, 9-for-13 from the field, 4-for-7 from deep, 5-for-5 on free throws
Rest of Warriors: 27 points, 11-for-31 from the field, 2-for-10 from deep, 2-for-2 on free throws – 8:22 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
In the first half Steph Curry scored 27 points shooting 69% from the floor, chipped in 3 rebounds, 3assists and a steal yet the Warriors trail by 20. Somebody help the man out before he breaks his back carrying this offense! #dubnation – 8:14 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry stood under the hoop with his hands on his knees, breathing heavily as everyone else walked back to the locker room for halfitme. He’s doing everything he can to get the Warriors back in this — has 27 pts in the first half — but the Warriors trail the Pacers 74-54 – 8:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
One game after being held to 82pts, the Pacers scored 74 in the first half and lead the Warriors by 20.
– 47pts in the 2Q
– 11/22 from 3
– forced 14 turnovers
– Curry has half (27) of GSW’s 54pts.
And Haliburton (20pts), who didn’t make a shot last game, has five 3s. – 8:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 74-54 to the Pacers at halftime
Steph Curry has 27 points. The Warriors’ second-leading scorer, Jordan Poole, has 8 points but is 3-for-9 from the field and 0-for-3 from deep – 8:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry’s 3-pointer to beat the second-quarter buzzer was the loudest Warriors fans in attendance have cheered all night.
Their ball club is down 20 points at halftime, though.
Curry has a game-high 27 points. Indiana is shooting 57.4% from the field and made 11 3s. – 8:08 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers withstand a 27 point Steph Curry have and lead the champs by 20 at the break. It’s 74-54. Pacers hit 11/22 from deep, which played a big part in their lead. But they defended all non-Steph palyers pretty well.
Haiburton has 20 points and 4 assists. Strong bounceback game – 8:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nembhard — tasked with Steph Curry — called for two fouls within six seconds. He has three and is taken out.
Curry is the only Warrior player going… up to a game-high 21pts. – 8:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry so far tonight: 6/8 FG
All other Warriors: 10/29 FG
Trailing Pacers 52-42, 4:33 left in the half – 7:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry in the first quarter
15 points
5-for-7 from the field
2-for-4 from deep
3-for-3 on free throws
No other Warrior scored more than 4 points – 7:37 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steph Curry is on pace to score 60 after the 1st, the Warriors have to take advantage of the greatness we are witnessing. #dubnation – 7:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Pacers lead the Warriors 27-26 after one. Golden State’s second unit started trickling in, Indiana went to work and erased an early nine-point deficit.
Also: Stephen Curry has 15 points in 12 minutes. – 7:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb in. They’re out there with Curry, DiVincenzo and Looney. – 7:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton hits a 3-pointer out of the timeout, snapping a stretch of 10 straight misses.
Warriors out with the early lead and Curry, with 10pts, has outscored the Pacers. – 7:22 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Would you look at that. Curry got destroyed on a 3 and actually got a call. Completed the four-point play. Warriors up 11-4 with 7:41 left in the opening frame. – 7:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Nice ball movement to open the game for that Steph Curry open shot. Draymond, Steph and Steve Kerr all said the Warriors didn’t move the ball enough against the Bucks – 7:11 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Since the night Steph Curry broke the all-time 3s record, he ranks 3rd in made 3s.
Two players are tied for the most.
One is Buddy Hield. Who is the other? – 7:08 PM
Since the night Steph Curry broke the all-time 3s record, he ranks 3rd in made 3s.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors are starting Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney tonight against the Pacers. – 6:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight in Indiana:
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight at Pacers
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The crowd to watch Steph Curry warm up, an hour before the game, is always large. pic.twitter.com/FcxPRkdeXt – 6:10 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Always a joy to watch the Steph Curry show. Hence the crowd being around for warmups. Last year, he was one three pointer away from tying the NBA 3-point record in this building: pic.twitter.com/QRRds2qZ8S – 6:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Tonight’s group of Warriors fans in Indy waiting to see Steph Curry warmup pic.twitter.com/b8eJLqpeKL – 5:46 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry, listed as ‘questionable’ with R knee soreness, is available tonight at Pacers assuming all goes well in pregame workouts, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Same for Draymond Green (L ankle). – 5:34 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry (knee) and Draymond Green (ankle) will play tonight, as long as there are no issues in warmups. – 5:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green should be available tonight, as long as they make it through their pregame routines OK, Steve Kerr says. – 5:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr expects Steph Curry and Draymond Green to play tonight vs. the Pacers – 5:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry and Draymond Green are warming up with the intention of playing tonight in Indianapolis. Both on the injury report. – 5:33 PM
Kylen Mills: Warriors injury update: Steph Curry is out – left shoulder subluxation. NBA insiders report he’s expected to miss a few weeks. Andrew Wiggins is out – adductor strain – but the team said he was cleared to practice today. Draymond Green is questionable – quad bruise. #dubnation -via Twitter @KylenMills / December 15, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Golden State’s Stephen Curry is expected to miss “a few weeks” with his left shoulder injury, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 15, 2022
Kobe Bryant is a NBA legend that combined unparalleled talent with an unmatchable work effort. His determination to win, no matter the cost, was legendary in itself. It’s absolutely no surprise that Bryant features prominently among the NBA’s greatest. Steph Curry, a fellow California favorite, can be viewed as spearheading the evolution of the modern NBA. His all-time great three-pointer shooting prowess has led the Warriors to four Championships in one of the most dominant stretches in the NBA. -via Action Network / December 15, 2022
