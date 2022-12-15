Suns 46, Clippers 25: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (16-12) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (13-13) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Thursday December 15, 2022
Phoenix Suns 46, Los Angeles Clippers 25 (Q2 06:14)
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
drivin' through the fast lane pic.twitter.com/id3M6Ca7kr – 11:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Second straight first half where Clippers have been really bad in the paint (4/15 FGs inside).
The other problem is that the Suns already have more first half points than Timberwolves scored last night.
Suns lead 44-25 with 6:46 left in first half. – 11:19 PM



Janis Carr @janiscarr
Ugh. The Clippers are down, 44-25 to the Suns with 6:46 left in the first half. TMann leads with team with 8 points. – 11:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Don’t know if that was a one-handed hook shot, jump hook or jumper, but it went in for Biyombo.
Has 3. #Suns up 41-25 as Booker returns. – 11:16 PM


Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul routinely getting to his middy again at the elbows would be such a reassuring sight – 11:15 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges 4-of-4 FGs (2-of-2 on 3s).
Was 4-of-24 (2-of-10 from 3) Tuesday at #Rockets. #Suns up 14. – 11:13 PM


Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Is Josh Okogie a 3-point shooter now? pic.twitter.com/n0ajEytfEw – 11:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie 3. Has five off bench.
Batum 3 answer. #Suns up 14 as Lee scores. Been up 15. – 11:11 PM


Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Really poor end to the first quarter by Clippers bench, as Suns go on 8-2 run after Diabaté’s lone bucket.
Suns lead 29-18 and are shooting 52.4% FGs. Clippers shot 30% FGs, have 4:5 assist-TO ratio. – 11:08 PM


Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1: Suns 29, Clippers 18
Clippers are 2-8 in the paint. It was always going to be the case tonight but the path to a win relies on defense. They allowed a 13-4 run to end the quarter. – 11:07 PM


Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
My honest evaluation of the Clippers is that they aren’t to be considered a contender until the two stars string some games together.
They’re a solid team without them, but how can anyone expect Kawhi to make it through a high intensity playoff series? – 11:07 PM


Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What Lee just did in finishing floater is something #Suns, outside of Booker, hardly too.
Okogie attacks the rim, but #Suns do a lot of drive and kick in halfcourt, not drive and score.
#Suns up 29-18 after one. – 11:06 PM



Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 29, LAC 18
Bridges: 8 Pts, 3-3 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 3 Ast, 3-7 FG
Paul: 5 Pts, 2-5 FG
Mann: 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-5 FG – 11:06 PM





Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Reverse Book dunk on the break? Hammy seems to be doing all right
pic.twitter.com/tuRIK89Co0 – 11:02 PM


Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann has taken the early assignment on Chris Paul while Amir Coffey took on Devin Booker.
Jason Preston in, tossed a pick-six to Booker. But Diabaté got and-one through Jock Landale.
Suns lead 21-16 with 2:35 left in opening quarter. – 10:59 PM



Janis Carr @janiscarr
Suns take a 21-14 lead on reverse dunk by Devin Booker (off a bad pass by Clippers). – 10:57 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Devin Booker playing with a lot of pent-up aggression after missing the past two games with left hamstring tightness – 10:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie, Wainright in.
Booker still in. Reverse dunk in transition. #Suns up 21-14. – 10:57 PM


Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Me whenever Devin Booker does the pose pic.twitter.com/QPE8udwUQg – 10:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker fader, fouled, and lays down on his back.
Looking like 2020 bubble winner over #Clippers.
#Suns up 19-14 after 3-point play. – 10:55 PM



Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I think Mikal Bridges just wanted to get all his misses for the rest of the season out of the way in Houston – 10:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges now 2-of-2 on 3s after 2-of-10 Tuesday at #Rockets.
#Suns up 14-11. – 10:52 PM


Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns lead LA 11-7 with 6:14 left in first quarter.
Terance Mann has a 3 and a middy, and Moses Brown has a putback. Rest of starters are 0/6 with 2 turnovers.
Devin Booker is 1/4 FGs. – 10:50 PM



Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ugly shooting for both teams to start, but Devin Booker is moving well despite being 1-for-4. Plus Chris Paul is looking for his shot and Mikal Bridges made his first 3 after going 4-for-24 the other night. Progress! – 10:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker gets on board after Biyombo finds him after an offensive rebound.
#Suns up 11-7. – 10:49 PM


Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges 3.
Went 2-of-10 from deep Tuesday at #Rockets.
Starts 1-of-1 tonight. #Suns up 9-7 – 10:47 PM



Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
This Clippers starting lineup has already played together tonight more possessions than they had all season — 3. – 10:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Moses Brown right away on offensive board. Putback.
Booker misses first shot. #Suns down 2-0. – 10:42 PM


Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATE: #Suns update: Devin Booker (hamstring) in, Deandre Ayton (ankle) out Thursday at #Clippers, Bismack Biyombo getting start for Ayton azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:38 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. the Suns
1️⃣ » @John Wall
2️⃣ » @Terance Mann
3️⃣ » @Amir Coffey
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @Moses Brown pic.twitter.com/CUK7WvaVQi – 10:06 PM
Starting 5️⃣ vs. the Suns





Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Suns:
LAC
Amir Coffey
Marcus Morris Sr.
Moses Brown
Terance Mann
John Wall
PHX
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Bismack Biyombo
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 10:05 PM













Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns will start Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Bismack Biyombo tonight in LA. – 10:04 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Basically nobody is playing in Suns-Clippers, but at least Devin Booker is back! The @PHNX_Suns pregame show starts in 2 minutes, join us:
https://t.co/EQfDWHC0Le pic.twitter.com/6jnlMvfTLg – 9:58 PM
Basically nobody is playing in Suns-Clippers, but at least Devin Booker is back! The @PHNX_Suns pregame show starts in 2 minutes, join us:
https://t.co/EQfDWHC0Le pic.twitter.com/6jnlMvfTLg – 9:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
One in. One out.
Devin Booker (hamstring) will play tonight at #Clippers while Deandre Ayton (ankle) is out. #Suns pic.twitter.com/JylFi24zei – 9:57 PM
One in. One out.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only team that ranks above the Suns in both net turnovers and net offensive rebounds is Toronto (who lead the NBA in both).
Wanted to ask Monty Williams about the team’s philosophy about possession battle 😅 pic.twitter.com/3v19IUFwlr – 9:56 PM
The only team that ranks above the Suns in both net turnovers and net offensive rebounds is Toronto (who lead the NBA in both).

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker finishes pregame with usual self lob dunk.
Returns after missing last two games with left hamstring tightness. #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/NdiF4RFiFF – 9:48 PM
Devin Booker finishes pregame with usual self lob dunk.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges getting up shots before facing #Clippers after going 4-of-24 (2-of-10 on 3s) from the field in #Suns loss at #Rockets pic.twitter.com/FwfHAgiQ42 – 9:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kinda wild to realize the Suns have already lost as many road games (9) as they did all of last season. That Game 7 and second-round exit really did suck all the fun out of a memorable year – 9:22 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr
Late on this (blame the traffic) but PG, Kawhi, Reggie and Powell are out tonight against the Suns. Zu is questionable. – 9:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Asked Monty Williams if he’s starting Bismack Biyombo for Deandre Ayton (ankle).
“Ask me again?” #Suns pic.twitter.com/niOi7sDBxf – 9:06 PM
Asked Monty Williams if he’s starting Bismack Biyombo for Deandre Ayton (ankle).

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Monty Williams said there was a chance Deandre Ayton would play tonight but he will be out for the Suns. Devin Booker is playing. – 9:02 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns coach Monty Williams encouraged with Devin Booker’s “good workout” on Wednesday that cleared him for tonight’s game vs Clippers. – 9:01 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
The bright lights of Hollywood.
#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/SrJZEqfdq1 – 8:50 PM
The bright lights of Hollywood.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Vs. Phoenix, the Clippers will start:
John Wall
Terance Mann
Amir Coffey
Marcus Morris Sr.
Moses Brown – 8:50 PM






Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Brandon Boston Jr., Moussa Diabate and Jason Preston will get an opportunity to play tonight according to Ty Lue. – 8:49 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers to start John Wall, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Marcus Morris Sr. and Moses Brown against the Suns. – 8:49 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on handling the various injuries: “The biggest thing is playing hard and establishing ourselves defensively.” – 8:48 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
John Wall, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Marcus Morris Sr. and Moses Brown will start tonight for Clippers. – 8:48 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac (left knee bone bruise) and Luke Kennard (calf strain) are out tonight against Phoenix. It’a a long injury report but there’s cautious optimism from the Clippers that Kawhi, PG and Reggie will be back soon, tonight’s absences seen as a way of managing wear and tear. – 8:44 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Heat open with Jimmy Butler on Kevin Porter Jr. Many teams have put their best defender on him, as with the Bucks and Jrue Holiday. The Suns, however, have Mikal Bridges on Jalen Green. – 8:13 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Courtside tonight for #Rockets – #Suns are #Texans owners Cal & Hannah McNair. pic.twitter.com/mT6ZGaaS5W – 8:00 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green said Jose Alvarado is dealing with lingering rib soreness. Nothing specifically he did last game. He’s day to day. Pelicans next play the Suns and “that person” Saturday. – 7:35 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bourguet Breakdown: The evolution of Devin Booker as a masterful manipulator of double-teams – https://t.co/uGF0TBKbHv via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/1hl4Hyr651 – 7:02 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots of injury updates to get into for Clippers-Suns tonight and more around the NBA. Will talk more with
@KristenLedlow on @NBATV at 4:40 pm PT. bit.ly/3j6XSZJ – 6:58 PM
Lots of injury updates to get into for Clippers-Suns tonight and more around the NBA. Will talk more with

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When it comes to tonight’s Clippers injury report
I’ll just mention that it is the team’s 8th game in 13 days, with another Saturday night before 3 days off. That included a Southeast trip. They haven’t had 2 days off in 2 weeks.
Even Ty Lue mentioned that he was feeling it. – 6:54 PM
When it comes to tonight’s Clippers injury report
I'll just mention that it is the team's 8th game in 13 days, with another Saturday night before 3 days off. That included a Southeast trip. They haven't had 2 days off in 2 weeks.
Even Ty Lue mentioned that he was feeling it. – 6:54 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
More load management for the Clippers tonight and Eddie Johnson is not a fan
@Eddie Johnson | @termineradio pic.twitter.com/zIQ6e6Ecqv – 6:52 PM
More load management for the Clippers tonight and Eddie Johnson is not a fan

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots of injury updates to get into for Clippers-Suns tonight and more around the NBA. Will talk more with @KristenLedlow on @NBATV at 4:15 pm PT. bit.ly/3j6XSZJ – 6:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Is this a foul? Phoenix #Suns continue complaints about officiating azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:43 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣New POD
📋 MAILBAG, PART 2
Beal/Wizards (3:01)
Pacers (8:47)
Fringe contenders (10:20)
Caleb Martin (16:15)
Pelicans (21:34)
Suns (31:43)
Lonzo (37:20)
Raptors (51:01)
🎧 https://t.co/j6s1YxDAZs
🍎 https://t.co/SmGFKhUmM5
✳️ https://t.co/Pm7mYlxn2c
📺 https://t.co/2jYrjNr6sn pic.twitter.com/w5d2DxDwKq – 6:36 PM
🗣New POD













Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Just finished taping @wttw Chicago Tonight @BrandisFriedman Thank you for the interview promoting my new book “ Always A Pleasure .” The interview runs tonight at 7 PM WTTW . pic.twitter.com/waWDUIh9MR – 6:22 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns
“It doesn’t matter what day of the week it is — they’re gonna show up and show out.”
Join the ’68 Reserve Membership Waitlist to become a Suns season ticket member with exclusive benefits like playoff ticket priority, access to players, events, and more: https://t.co/Ei59L55hmt pic.twitter.com/VSOyWqfre8 – 6:03 PM
“It doesn’t matter what day of the week it is — they’re gonna show up and show out.”

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns–#Pelicans 🔥🔥 is real
Battled in playoffs last season.
Got into it after Zion’s 360.
Paul-Alvarado beef.
BUT Suns-#Clippers, to me, is more heated.
Booker-Paul George. Playoffs. Pat Bev push.
Then there’s Suns-#Lakers, but who is Phoenix’s realist rival right now? – 6:02 PM
#Suns–#Pelicans 🔥🔥 is real






Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Devin Booker (hamstring) in, Deandre Ayton (ankle) out Thursday at #Clippers (w/videos) #ClipperNation https://t.co/waG8yb6PmI via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/xuVvS1WZd0 – 5:32 PM
#Suns update: Devin Booker (hamstring) in, Deandre Ayton (ankle) out Thursday at #Clippers (w/videos) #ClipperNation https://t.co/waG8yb6PmI via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/xuVvS1WZd0 – 5:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns-#Clippers injury report:
IN: Devin Booker (hamstring).
OUT: Deandre Ayton (ankle) Cameron Payne (foot) Kawhi Leonard (knee) Paul George (knee) Norman Powell (groin, Reggie Jackson (Achilles).
?: Luke Kennard (calf) Ivica Zubac (knee)
2nd of back-to-back for Clippers. pic.twitter.com/x20ZS1HiLr – 4:53 PM
#Suns-#Clippers injury report:
IN: Devin Booker (hamstring).
OUT: Deandre Ayton (ankle) Cameron Payne (foot) Kawhi Leonard (knee) Paul George (knee) Norman Powell (groin, Reggie Jackson (Achilles).
?: Luke Kennard (calf) Ivica Zubac (knee)
2nd of back-to-back for Clippers. pic.twitter.com/x20ZS1HiLr – 4:53 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Cool Hand Luke doin’ Cool Hand Luke things!
🎥 @awscloud CourtVision Mascot Mode, #ClipperVision! pic.twitter.com/DkFmUJ1lxD – 4:42 PM
Cool Hand Luke doin’ Cool Hand Luke things!

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA power rankings: Wild West as Pelicans, Grizzlies vault over Suns; Celtics still No. 1?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:40 PM
NBA power rankings: Wild West as Pelicans, Grizzlies vault over Suns; Celtics still No. 1?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATE: Devin Booker (hamstring) AVAILABLE tonight vs. #Clippers, Deandre Ayton (ankle) OUT. #Suns – 4:31 PM

