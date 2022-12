Suns 46, Clippers 25: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

“It doesn’t matter what day of the week it is — they’re gonna show up and show out.”Join the ’68 Reserve Membership Waitlist to become a Suns season ticket member with exclusive benefits like playoff ticket priority, access to players, events, and more: https://t.co/Ei59L55hmt

Just finished taping @wttw Chicago Tonight @BrandisFriedman Thank you for the interview promoting my new book “ Always A Pleasure .” The interview runs tonight at 7 PM WTTW . pic.twitter.com/waWDUIh9MR

Lots of injury updates to get into for Clippers-Suns tonight and more around the NBA. Will talk more with @KristenLedlow on @NBATV at 4:15 pm PT. bit.ly/3j6XSZJ

When it comes to tonight’s Clippers injury reportI’ll just mention that it is the team’s 8th game in 13 days, with another Saturday night before 3 days off. That included a Southeast trip. They haven’t had 2 days off in 2 weeks.Even Ty Lue mentioned that he was feeling it. – 6:54 PM

Willie Green said Jose Alvarado is dealing with lingering rib soreness. Nothing specifically he did last game. He’s day to day. Pelicans next play the Suns and “that person” Saturday. – 7:35 PM

Heat open with Jimmy Butler on Kevin Porter Jr. Many teams have put their best defender on him, as with the Bucks and Jrue Holiday. The Suns, however, have Mikal Bridges on Jalen Green. – 8:13 PM

Ivica Zubac (left knee bone bruise) and Luke Kennard (calf strain) are out tonight against Phoenix. It’a a long injury report but there’s cautious optimism from the Clippers that Kawhi, PG and Reggie will be back soon, tonight’s absences seen as a way of managing wear and tear. – 8:44 PM

Brandon Boston Jr., Moussa Diabate and Jason Preston will get an opportunity to play tonight according to Ty Lue. – 8:49 PM

Monty Williams said there was a chance Deandre Ayton would play tonight but he will be out for the Suns. Devin Booker is playing. – 9:02 PM

Late on this (blame the traffic) but PG, Kawhi, Reggie and Powell are out tonight against the Suns. Zu is questionable. – 9:14 PM

Kinda wild to realize the Suns have already lost as many road games (9) as they did all of last season. That Game 7 and second-round exit really did suck all the fun out of a memorable year – 9:22 PM

Mikal Bridges getting up shots before facing #Clippers after going 4-of-24 (2-of-10 on 3s) from the field in #Suns loss at #Rockets pic.twitter.com/FwfHAgiQ42

The only team that ranks above the Suns in both net turnovers and net offensive rebounds is Toronto (who lead the NBA in both).Wanted to ask Monty Williams about the team’s philosophy about possession battle 😅 pic.twitter.com/3v19IUFwlr

One in. One out.Devin Booker (hamstring) will play tonight at #Clippers while Deandre Ayton (ankle) is out. #Suns pic.twitter.com/JylFi24zei

Basically nobody is playing in Suns-Clippers, but at least Devin Booker is back! The @PHNX_Suns pregame show starts in 2 minutes, join us:

This Clippers starting lineup has already played together tonight more possessions than they had all season — 3. – 10:45 PM

Booker gets on board after Biyombo finds him after an offensive rebound. #Suns up 11-7. – 10:49 PM

Ugly shooting for both teams to start, but Devin Booker is moving well despite being 1-for-4. Plus Chris Paul is looking for his shot and Mikal Bridges made his first 3 after going 4-for-24 the other night. Progress! – 10:49 PM

Suns lead LA 11-7 with 6:14 left in first quarter.Terance Mann has a 3 and a middy, and Moses Brown has a putback. Rest of starters are 0/6 with 2 turnovers.Devin Booker is 1/4 FGs. – 10:50 PM

I think Mikal Bridges just wanted to get all his misses for the rest of the season out of the way in Houston – 10:54 PM

Booker fader, fouled, and lays down on his back.Looking like 2020 bubble winner over #Clippers #Suns up 19-14 after 3-point play. – 10:55 PM

Terance Mann has taken the early assignment on Chris Paul while Amir Coffey took on Devin Booker.Jason Preston in, tossed a pick-six to Booker. But Diabaté got and-one through Jock Landale.Suns lead 21-16 with 2:35 left in opening quarter. – 10:59 PM

Reverse Book dunk on the break? Hammy seems to be doing all right

What Lee just did in finishing floater is something #Suns , outside of Booker, hardly too.Okogie attacks the rim, but #Suns do a lot of drive and kick in halfcourt, not drive and score. #Suns up 29-18 after one. – 11:06 PM

My honest evaluation of the Clippers is that they aren’t to be considered a contender until the two stars string some games together.They’re a solid team without them, but how can anyone expect Kawhi to make it through a high intensity playoff series? – 11:07 PM

End of 1: Suns 29, Clippers 18Clippers are 2-8 in the paint. It was always going to be the case tonight but the path to a win relies on defense. They allowed a 13-4 run to end the quarter. – 11:07 PM

Really poor end to the first quarter by Clippers bench, as Suns go on 8-2 run after Diabaté’s lone bucket.Suns lead 29-18 and are shooting 52.4% FGs. Clippers shot 30% FGs, have 4:5 assist-TO ratio. – 11:08 PM

Okogie 3. Has five off bench.Batum 3 answer. #Suns up 14 as Lee scores. Been up 15. – 11:11 PM

Chris Paul routinely getting to his middy again at the elbows would be such a reassuring sight – 11:15 PM

Don’t know if that was a one-handed hook shot, jump hook or jumper, but it went in for Biyombo.Has 3. #Suns up 41-25 as Booker returns. – 11:16 PM

Ugh. The Clippers are down, 44-25 to the Suns with 6:46 left in the first half. TMann leads with team with 8 points. – 11:18 PM

Second straight first half where Clippers have been really bad in the paint (4/15 FGs inside).The other problem is that the Suns already have more first half points than Timberwolves scored last night.Suns lead 44-25 with 6:46 left in first half. – 11:19 PM

