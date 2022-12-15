Suns vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Phoenix Suns are spending $10,548,087 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $11,311,792 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Thursday December 15, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Andrew Greif

@AndrewGreif

No longer playing under a minutes limit has allowed Paul George to “do what I do best,” he said, and “play free.” He’d been eager to shake that limit last week. 2:19 AM No longer playing under a minutes limit has allowed Paul George to “do what I do best,” he said, and “play free.” He’d been eager to shake that limit last week. pic.twitter.com/hD3WSVx61n

Andrew Greif

@AndrewGreif

Reggie Jackson left the locker room tonight with a fairly prominent limp. Knowing Reggie, who wants to play all the time, he’ll almost assuredly try to give it a go tomorrow vs. Phoenix if it were up to him. – Reggie Jackson left the locker room tonight with a fairly prominent limp. Knowing Reggie, who wants to play all the time, he’ll almost assuredly try to give it a go tomorrow vs. Phoenix if it were up to him. – 2:09 AM

Law Murray

@LawMurrayTheNU

The Nicolas Batum-Robert Covington lineup, aka the RICO, outscored Timberwolves 30-19 in 12 minutes. – The Nicolas Batum-Robert Covington lineup, aka the RICO, outscored Timberwolves 30-19 in 12 minutes. – 2:05 AM