Suns vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 15, 2022

By |

The Phoenix Suns play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Phoenix Suns are spending $10,548,087 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $11,311,792 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Thursday December 15, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
No longer playing under a minutes limit has allowed Paul George to “do what I do best,” he said, and “play free.” He’d been eager to shake that limit last week. pic.twitter.com/hD3WSVx61n2:19 AM

Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson left the locker room tonight with a fairly prominent limp. Knowing Reggie, who wants to play all the time, he’ll almost assuredly try to give it a go tomorrow vs. Phoenix if it were up to him. – 2:09 AM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
The Nicolas Batum-Robert Covington lineup, aka the RICO, outscored Timberwolves 30-19 in 12 minutes. – 2:05 AM
Andrew Greif
@AndrewGreif
With the defense progressing, Paul George felt the next step toward LAC playing a full game was ironing out offensive “dips” in its small five-out lineups. He felt Clips are best offensively with Zubac in, providing a big screener. – 1:48 AM

