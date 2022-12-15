Tyrese Maxey out at least a couple more weeks

Keith Pompey: Doc Rivers said he believes Tyrese Maxey will be out at least a couple more weeks. #Sixers
Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers
Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A downer update from “Not An Actual Doctor” Rivers on Tyrese Maxey today, who the head coach expects to miss a couple more weeks of action.
Here’s a story on that and a refresher on the timeline/quotes on this injury: phillyvoice.com/tyrese-maxey-i… – 1:39 PM
A downer update from “Not An Actual Doctor” Rivers on Tyrese Maxey today, who the head coach expects to miss a couple more weeks of action.
Here’s a story on that and a refresher on the timeline/quotes on this injury: phillyvoice.com/tyrese-maxey-i… – 1:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey’s rehab: “He’s nowhere near where we thought.”
“Whatever he has to do, he’s nowhere near it. So I would say he’s out at least a couple more weeks. And I’m making that up but I can’t imagine him playing any time in the next couple weeks.” – 1:12 PM
Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey’s rehab: “He’s nowhere near where we thought.”
“Whatever he has to do, he’s nowhere near it. So I would say he’s out at least a couple more weeks. And I’m making that up but I can’t imagine him playing any time in the next couple weeks.” – 1:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Expect #Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey to be out ‘at least a couple more weeks,’ Doc Rivers says inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:08 PM
Expect #Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey to be out ‘at least a couple more weeks,’ Doc Rivers says inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gave a tough injury update on Tyrese Maxey #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/15/doc… via @SixersWire – 12:45 PM
Doc Rivers gave a tough injury update on Tyrese Maxey #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/15/doc… via @SixersWire – 12:45 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers on Maxey after today’s practice:
“He’s nowhere near where we thought.. whatever he has to do he’s nowhere near it. I would say he’s out at least a couple more weeks. I’m making that up but I can’t imagine him playing anytime in the next couple weeks” #Sixers – 12:27 PM
Doc Rivers on Maxey after today’s practice:
“He’s nowhere near where we thought.. whatever he has to do he’s nowhere near it. I would say he’s out at least a couple more weeks. I’m making that up but I can’t imagine him playing anytime in the next couple weeks” #Sixers – 12:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers said he believes Tyrese Maxey will be out at least a couple more weeks. #Sixers – 12:15 PM
Doc Rivers said he believes Tyrese Maxey will be out at least a couple more weeks. #Sixers – 12:15 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
This week’s Sixers mailbag has a simple lead question — should the Sixers start a three guard lineup when Maxey returns? phillyvoice.com/mailbag-should… – 11:07 AM
This week’s Sixers mailbag has a simple lead question — should the Sixers start a three guard lineup when Maxey returns? phillyvoice.com/mailbag-should… – 11:07 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey should return to the floor sooner rather than later and Joel Embiid is excited to add him back to their offensive attack #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/14/joe… via @SixersWire – 5:18 PM
Tyrese Maxey should return to the floor sooner rather than later and Joel Embiid is excited to add him back to their offensive attack #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/14/joe… via @SixersWire – 5:18 PM
More on this storyline
Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers mentioned that Tyrese Maxey was not able to practice today like he hoped. His educated guess is that Maxey will not be playing as soon as they hoped #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / December 15, 2022
Austin Krell: Doc Rivers says they’re hopeful that Tyrese Maxey can participate in practice by the end of the week. Says he’s shooting and running now, whereas last week he wasn’t able to do anything. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / December 13, 2022
NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has now chimed in on Maxey’s situation as the renowned reporter provided a hint as to the 6-foot-2 guard’s possible return date: “I’m told that he is still on target for that one-month timeline from that November 19th injury,” Woj said. “… The expectation is that he’s on course to be back before Christmas.” -via Clutch Points / December 7, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.