Al Horford ejected for hitting Moritz Wagner in the groin

Jay King: Al Horford was ejected from the game for hitting Mo Wagner below the belt. Horford had some words for the refs before walking into the locker room. Horford could be seen saying “that’s terrible” while heading away from the court.
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Al Horford was ejected from a game for the first time since 2015 on Friday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 9:14 PM
Al Horford was ejected from a game for the first time since 2015 on Friday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 9:14 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford has been ejected for hammering Mo Wagner in the junk, 16 minutes into his return. – 9:00 PM
Al Horford has been ejected for hammering Mo Wagner in the junk, 16 minutes into his return. – 9:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford might be getting tossed here. That was pretty obvious. – 8:59 PM
Al Horford might be getting tossed here. That was pretty obvious. – 8:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Horford gets ejected for his elbow to Mo Wagner. #Celtics #Magic – 8:59 PM
Horford gets ejected for his elbow to Mo Wagner. #Celtics #Magic – 8:59 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Flagrant Foul 2 and ejection for Al Horford for “excessive contact” – 8:59 PM
Flagrant Foul 2 and ejection for Al Horford for “excessive contact” – 8:59 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Review is still going on here… looking at that play on Horford.. I think a flagrant 2 could be on the table – 8:58 PM
Review is still going on here… looking at that play on Horford.. I think a flagrant 2 could be on the table – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That’s pretty un-Horford like. Not sure what that was all about. – 8:58 PM
That’s pretty un-Horford like. Not sure what that was all about. – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Magic lead 32-28 after one
Tatum – 10 points
Horford – 6 points
Smart – 4 assists
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 6-13 3Ps
Celtics – 5 TOs
Banchero – 13 points
M. Wagner – 8 points
Fultz – 4 points
Magic – 43.5% FGs
Magic – 3-10 3Ps
Magic – 4 TOs – 8:09 PM
Magic lead 32-28 after one
Tatum – 10 points
Horford – 6 points
Smart – 4 assists
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 6-13 3Ps
Celtics – 5 TOs
Banchero – 13 points
M. Wagner – 8 points
Fultz – 4 points
Magic – 43.5% FGs
Magic – 3-10 3Ps
Magic – 4 TOs – 8:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Luke Kornet checking in after timeout. He’s still in the mix tonight alongside Horford and Rob. – 8:00 PM
Luke Kornet checking in after timeout. He’s still in the mix tonight alongside Horford and Rob. – 8:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Robert Williams has 3 fouls in 4 minutes and probably should have been called for a 4th that went to Horford. Bit rusty. – 8:00 PM
Robert Williams has 3 fouls in 4 minutes and probably should have been called for a 4th that went to Horford. Bit rusty. – 8:00 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics rolling with their starting 5 from last year that caused a lot of problems for teams – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford & Rob Williams. – 7:52 PM
Celtics rolling with their starting 5 from last year that caused a lot of problems for teams – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford & Rob Williams. – 7:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
They’re having Al Horford vs Payton Pritchard in identifying obsolete technology. Horford got 10.5 correct.
“Ooo an Nintendo 64” – Horford – 7:49 PM
They’re having Al Horford vs Payton Pritchard in identifying obsolete technology. Horford got 10.5 correct.
“Ooo an Nintendo 64” – Horford – 7:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford returns to the line up, Al Hoford returns to making a 3 pointer on the first play of the game – 7:42 PM
Al Horford returns to the line up, Al Hoford returns to making a 3 pointer on the first play of the game – 7:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
On his first play back on the floor, Al Horford buries a corner 3. – 7:42 PM
On his first play back on the floor, Al Horford buries a corner 3. – 7:42 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Magic at Celtics – TD Garden – December 16, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Orlando – Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Orlando – Suggs, Carter, Harris, Isaac, Okeke pic.twitter.com/RXq0wAeLEk – 7:10 PM
Magic at Celtics – TD Garden – December 16, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Orlando – Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Orlando – Suggs, Carter, Harris, Isaac, Okeke pic.twitter.com/RXq0wAeLEk – 7:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Magic starters:
Moritz Wagner
Paolo Banchero
Bol Bol
Franz Wagner
Markelle Fultz – 7:00 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Magic starters:
Moritz Wagner
Paolo Banchero
Bol Bol
Franz Wagner
Markelle Fultz – 7:00 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
To summarize:
Celtics expected to have Williams, Smart, and Horford available tonight – 6:07 PM
To summarize:
Celtics expected to have Williams, Smart, and Horford available tonight – 6:07 PM
More on this storyline
Celtics on NBC Sports Boston: Al Horford ejected early in the 3rd quarter vs. Orlando Here’s a look at what happened. #ORLvsBOS -via Twitter / December 16, 2022
Khobi Price: Jayson Tatum was given a technical foul while Moe Wagner was at the FT line. Franz Wagner knocks down the FT and Moe knocks downs his. Magic 73-56. “Refs you suck” chants throughout TD Garden. -via Twitter @khobi_price / December 16, 2022
Jared Weiss: Rob Williams will come off the bench tonight with Al Horford starting at center and Derrick White in the back court. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / December 16, 2022
Khobi Price: Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. 76ers. Looks like Paolo Banchero and Moe Wagner will be available to make their returns at Amway Center. It’ll be Wagner’s season debut. Wendell Carter Jr. and Chuma Okeke are questionable. pic.twitter.com/pk4p3Xy8aj -via Twitter @khobi_price / November 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.