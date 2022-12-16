Blake Griffin doesn't plan to stay in the NBA after retirement

Speaking to the host of the eponymous “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” show, Blake Griffin made it known he has no plans to linger around the league once his playing days have ended. For Griffin, family and career pursuits away from the league are his focus.
Joe Mazzulla’s adjustment to pull Blake Griffin (he had nothing left in the tank after playing a ton on the trip) and put Luke Kornet in during crunch time was huge. Kornet “defended” Russell Westbrook and basically baited Westbrook into taking long jumpers at some key moments. – 12:27 PM
Blake Griffin looks pretty much like what you think he’d look like after playing three games in four nights. – 12:02 AM
Blake Griffin has played pretty well in Horford’s absence, but the Celtics *really* miss having Horford as a 3-point outlet. – 12:01 AM
Blake Griffin doesn’t look like he has much left in the tank on his third game in four nights. – 12:00 AM
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Lakers starters:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
Dennis Schroder – 9:31 PM
With the help of NBA Stats, I recently charted each assist to tabulate which teammates Paul had assisted most. Before his return from injury, I met up with the future Hall of Famer before a home game and asked if he could name the top 10. Here’s how our conversation outside the Phoenix locker room unfolded: Chris Paul: I got to name the top 10? Haller: Yes, and if you could, share a little about your connection with each guy. Paul: Let me try to name them first, and you can tell me if I get them right. No. 1 has probably got to be Blake Griffin. Haller: That’s correct. Paul: No. 2 is David West. No. 3 … JJ Redick. Or no? Haller: There’s a huge drop-off from West to Redick, but, yes, Redick is third. -via The Athletic / December 8, 2022
Horford, Kornet and Griffin operate in completely different roles, yet the team’s playmakers don’t seem to have any issue keeping the offense flowing with any big. This was Griffin’s night, who was in a rhythm on the roll and had one huge and-1 dunk attacking a closeout that brought the game to life. “I know I didn’t, (but) I’m sure everybody here and in the world didn’t know Blake still had it in the tank,” Marcus Smart told reporters in Toronto. “To be able to see him come out and give the energy he’s been giving us, that’s all you can ask for. It’s no wonder why everyone loves Blake. It’s no wonder why he’s on this team and he’s still here in this league. He understands what it takes to be a vet.” -via The Athletic / December 6, 2022
Adam Himmelsbach: Blake: “I figure if I dunk once a game people will stop acting like it’s a miracle.” -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / December 6, 2022
