Blazers 70, Mavericks 85: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (16-12) play against the Dallas Mavericks (14-14) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday December 16, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 70, Dallas Mavericks 85 (Q3 08:13)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood and JaVale McGee (who either tweeted outfit pics or had a tweet of outfit pics impeccably scheduled to publish at the start of halftime) are the only two currently healthy centers the Mavs employ. – 10:04 PM
Christian Wood and JaVale McGee (who either tweeted outfit pics or had a tweet of outfit pics impeccably scheduled to publish at the start of halftime) are the only two currently healthy centers the Mavs employ. – 10:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A Dwight Powell injury is precisely what the Mavericks’ frontcourt didn’t need. – 10:03 PM
A Dwight Powell injury is precisely what the Mavericks’ frontcourt didn’t need. – 10:03 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs C Dwight Powell limped off during the timeout and headed to the locker room. Dallas is already missing Maxi Kleber. Christian Wood (20 points in first half) checks back in early. – 10:02 PM
Mavs C Dwight Powell limped off during the timeout and headed to the locker room. Dallas is already missing Maxi Kleber. Christian Wood (20 points in first half) checks back in early. – 10:02 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DAL-EN TER-RY!
DAL-EN TER-RY!
Time to play the kid, Bulls. Because, this ain’t it. – 9:55 PM
DAL-EN TER-RY!
DAL-EN TER-RY!
Time to play the kid, Bulls. Because, this ain’t it. – 9:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Christian Wood scored 20 points off the bench in the first half tonight, marking his first 20-point half with the Mavs.
Wood and Luka Dončić (23) became the first Mavs teammates to score 20+ in the same half since Dončić and Seth Curry against Detroit in Mexico City (12/12/19). pic.twitter.com/bgQmVn7Ju1 – 9:49 PM
Christian Wood scored 20 points off the bench in the first half tonight, marking his first 20-point half with the Mavs.
Wood and Luka Dončić (23) became the first Mavs teammates to score 20+ in the same half since Dončić and Seth Curry against Detroit in Mexico City (12/12/19). pic.twitter.com/bgQmVn7Ju1 – 9:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (23 points and almost a halftime buzzer beater at mid-court) and Christian Wood (20 points) are the first pair of Mavs to each score at least 20 points in a half since Luka and Seth Curry on vs. Pistons in Mexico City on Dec. 12, 2019, per @Dallas Mavericks PR. – 9:44 PM
Luka Doncic (23 points and almost a halftime buzzer beater at mid-court) and Christian Wood (20 points) are the first pair of Mavs to each score at least 20 points in a half since Luka and Seth Curry on vs. Pistons in Mexico City on Dec. 12, 2019, per @Dallas Mavericks PR. – 9:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (23 points and almost a halftime buzzer beater at mid-court) and Christian Wood (20 points) are the first pair of Mavs to each score at least 20 points in a half since Luka and Seth Curry on vs. Pistons in Mexico City on Dec. 12, 2019. – 9:44 PM
Luka Doncic (23 points and almost a halftime buzzer beater at mid-court) and Christian Wood (20 points) are the first pair of Mavs to each score at least 20 points in a half since Luka and Seth Curry on vs. Pistons in Mexico City on Dec. 12, 2019. – 9:44 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Mavs 72, Blazers 63: halftime. 21 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 12 points, 5 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 7 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 9:43 PM
Mavs 72, Blazers 63: halftime. 21 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 12 points, 5 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 7 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 9:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s a 41-point second quarter for the Mavericks, who go up 72-63 behind 23 points from Luka and 20 from Wood. Excellent offensive quarter for the Mavericks. Actually, the whole half was good after the first four minutes. – 9:42 PM
It’s a 41-point second quarter for the Mavericks, who go up 72-63 behind 23 points from Luka and 20 from Wood. Excellent offensive quarter for the Mavericks. Actually, the whole half was good after the first four minutes. – 9:42 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
That’s Dame’s first missed free throw since he returned from the soleus strain – 9:40 PM
That’s Dame’s first missed free throw since he returned from the soleus strain – 9:40 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Looking smooth 👀
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/tbizB2xdTi – 9:39 PM
Looking smooth 👀
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/tbizB2xdTi – 9:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
First half isn’t even over and Luka Doncic has extended his team-record streak to 36 games with at least 20 points. Has has 23. – 9:37 PM
First half isn’t even over and Luka Doncic has extended his team-record streak to 36 games with at least 20 points. Has has 23. – 9:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Since we’re been focusing on Dame passing Clyde in scoring, might as well point out he’s now less than 300 attempts away from passing Clyde for free throw attempts (he’s already No. 1 in made free throws) – 9:36 PM
Since we’re been focusing on Dame passing Clyde in scoring, might as well point out he’s now less than 300 attempts away from passing Clyde for free throw attempts (he’s already No. 1 in made free throws) – 9:36 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Buckets on buckets
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/mgL1NcA3yf – 9:35 PM
Buckets on buckets
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/mgL1NcA3yf – 9:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We see you, @Josh Hart 👀
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/RZh0faiBOq – 9:32 PM
We see you, @Josh Hart 👀
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/RZh0faiBOq – 9:32 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Josh Hart raised both arms as if to say “How the heck did we leave Luka Doncic wide open like this?” – 9:30 PM
Josh Hart raised both arms as if to say “How the heck did we leave Luka Doncic wide open like this?” – 9:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
T-Wat triple 👌
#RipCity | @Trendon Watford pic.twitter.com/laU3amCqkn – 9:27 PM
T-Wat triple 👌
#RipCity | @Trendon Watford pic.twitter.com/laU3amCqkn – 9:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs are playing so well that Luka Doncic is still on the bench. Remember they have a game tomorrow in Cleveland, but I don’t think he’s sitting for that reason. Why fix what ain’t broken? – 9:24 PM
Mavs are playing so well that Luka Doncic is still on the bench. Remember they have a game tomorrow in Cleveland, but I don’t think he’s sitting for that reason. Why fix what ain’t broken? – 9:24 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Christian Wood has 20 points in 11 minutes and has staked the Mavericks to a 52-38 lead. – 9:21 PM
Christian Wood has 20 points in 11 minutes and has staked the Mavericks to a 52-38 lead. – 9:21 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
(Blazers are definitely getting called for at least one more tech tonight, minimum) – 9:21 PM
(Blazers are definitely getting called for at least one more tech tonight, minimum) – 9:21 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers have had the most efficient offense in the NBA as of late, but it sure hasn’t carried over to the second quarter of tonight’s game. Not much going right here even with Luka on the bench. – 9:19 PM
Blazers have had the most efficient offense in the NBA as of late, but it sure hasn’t carried over to the second quarter of tonight’s game. Not much going right here even with Luka on the bench. – 9:19 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks prospering in the non-Luka minutes, going up 43-34 with a 15-2 blitz to start the second quarter. – 9:18 PM
Mavericks prospering in the non-Luka minutes, going up 43-34 with a 15-2 blitz to start the second quarter. – 9:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Frank Ntilikina has made as many 3s tonight (2 of 2) as he has in the 10 other games he’s played in this season combined (2 of 13). – 9:17 PM
Frank Ntilikina has made as many 3s tonight (2 of 2) as he has in the 10 other games he’s played in this season combined (2 of 13). – 9:17 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
What the what? Two 3-pointers by Frank Ntilikina in this quarter.
Dallas 41, Portland 34. Mavs bench 15, Blazers bench 2. – 9:13 PM
What the what? Two 3-pointers by Frank Ntilikina in this quarter.
Dallas 41, Portland 34. Mavs bench 15, Blazers bench 2. – 9:13 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Frustrating quarter for Doncic (regarding lack of foul calls) but he finishes with a 3, giving him 12 points.
We should all fare that well when frustrated. pic.twitter.com/uQSQiWGDJ3 – 9:07 PM
Frustrating quarter for Doncic (regarding lack of foul calls) but he finishes with a 3, giving him 12 points.
We should all fare that well when frustrated. pic.twitter.com/uQSQiWGDJ3 – 9:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka’s 3 just before end of quarter gets the Mavericks within 32-31 after the first. They haven’t led yet. Luka had 12 in the first. Blazers cooled off to 50 percent shooting after sizzling start. – 9:07 PM
Luka’s 3 just before end of quarter gets the Mavericks within 32-31 after the first. They haven’t led yet. Luka had 12 in the first. Blazers cooled off to 50 percent shooting after sizzling start. – 9:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 32, Mavs 31: end of first quarter. 9 points, 4 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 9 points, 2 assists for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 50 percent, DAL 52 percent. – 9:06 PM
Blazers 32, Mavs 31: end of first quarter. 9 points, 4 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 9 points, 2 assists for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 50 percent, DAL 52 percent. – 9:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs trail the Trail Blazers (lol) 32-31 after Q1. Not sure whether we’ve seen more basketball or WWE so far. – 9:06 PM
Mavs trail the Trail Blazers (lol) 32-31 after Q1. Not sure whether we’ve seen more basketball or WWE so far. – 9:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Can’t tell what’s better the PASS or the SHOT 😮💨
@Justise Winslow x @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/DiYIw2TTY7 – 9:03 PM
Can’t tell what’s better the PASS or the SHOT 😮💨
@Justise Winslow x @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/DiYIw2TTY7 – 9:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic very animatedly talking to the refs, wondering how the heck they missed him getting poked in the eye. Looks like he’s got a little cut there. – 9:00 PM
Doncic very animatedly talking to the refs, wondering how the heck they missed him getting poked in the eye. Looks like he’s got a little cut there. – 9:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers gotta do a better job of rotating to the corner on Luka drives. Majority of Dallas’ offense so far tonight. – 8:57 PM
Blazers gotta do a better job of rotating to the corner on Luka drives. Majority of Dallas’ offense so far tonight. – 8:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Wood as the only Mavs big on the floor. Against Nurkic. We’ll see how that goes. – 8:53 PM
Wood as the only Mavs big on the floor. Against Nurkic. We’ll see how that goes. – 8:53 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Quick hit for 3⃣
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/GreMkJLkNK – 8:51 PM
Quick hit for 3⃣
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/GreMkJLkNK – 8:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
All five starters have scored for the Blazers, who went up 18-10. But the Mavericks have since gotten back-to-back three-pointers to cut it to two at midpoint of the first. – 8:48 PM
All five starters have scored for the Blazers, who went up 18-10. But the Mavericks have since gotten back-to-back three-pointers to cut it to two at midpoint of the first. – 8:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Against Cleveland Mavs fell behind 16-2. Tonight against Portland they “only” trail 18-10. Improvement? – 8:48 PM
Against Cleveland Mavs fell behind 16-2. Tonight against Portland they “only” trail 18-10. Improvement? – 8:48 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
About to get started in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/dknm9X5b0q – 8:40 PM
About to get started in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/dknm9X5b0q – 8:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves compensating for Rudy Gobert’s absence defensively with a 2-3 zone. In terms of personnel, the center tweak is starting Naz Reid and then Nate Knight getting the backup center minutes — and making his presence known (6 pts, 1 blk, 1 reb in 3 1st Q mins) — over Luka Garza – 8:38 PM
Wolves compensating for Rudy Gobert’s absence defensively with a 2-3 zone. In terms of personnel, the center tweak is starting Naz Reid and then Nate Knight getting the backup center minutes — and making his presence known (6 pts, 1 blk, 1 reb in 3 1st Q mins) — over Luka Garza – 8:38 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs vs Trail Blazers about to tip on BSSW. Finale of a 3 game homestand for the Mavs who have split the first two games with a win over the Thunder and a loss to the Cavs. Portland has won 5 of their last 6. – 8:38 PM
Mavs vs Trail Blazers about to tip on BSSW. Finale of a 3 game homestand for the Mavs who have split the first two games with a win over the Thunder and a loss to the Cavs. Portland has won 5 of their last 6. – 8:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
National anthem violinist here in Dallas was about 10 seconds away from getting the hook – 8:37 PM
National anthem violinist here in Dallas was about 10 seconds away from getting the hook – 8:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/UhZ2oEu4R9 – 8:33 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/UhZ2oEu4R9 – 8:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Cedi Osman wasn’t in the rotation on Wednesday night in Dallas, but he seems to be doing good things so far tonight for the #Cavs. – 8:31 PM
Cedi Osman wasn’t in the rotation on Wednesday night in Dallas, but he seems to be doing good things so far tonight for the #Cavs. – 8:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Vibes on vibes on vibes 🤣
@Damian Lillard x @Greg Brown pic.twitter.com/BwVkzciWND – 8:22 PM
Vibes on vibes on vibes 🤣
@Damian Lillard x @Greg Brown pic.twitter.com/BwVkzciWND – 8:22 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Ready for the magic show 🪄
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/MPaclkJ4Zu – 8:04 PM
Ready for the magic show 🪄
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/MPaclkJ4Zu – 8:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Dallas Mavericks
⌚️ 5:30PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/mkntFjHRui – 8:00 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Dallas Mavericks
⌚️ 5:30PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/mkntFjHRui – 8:00 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Quick 14-4 lead for the Celtics, 8 for Jayson Tatum, putting him just four behind Luka Doncic for the NBA’s scoring lead.
1. Doncic, Dal 857
2. TATUM, BOS 853
3. Durant, Bkn 840 – 7:48 PM
Quick 14-4 lead for the Celtics, 8 for Jayson Tatum, putting him just four behind Luka Doncic for the NBA’s scoring lead.
1. Doncic, Dal 857
2. TATUM, BOS 853
3. Durant, Bkn 840 – 7:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chauncey Billups on why Doncic is a “generational talent.” pic.twitter.com/1yewFHJHBP – 7:10 PM
Chauncey Billups on why Doncic is a “generational talent.” pic.twitter.com/1yewFHJHBP – 7:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups on Luka Doncic: “He’s the best in the league at just manipulating defenses. … He’s just one of those generational talents that’s seen every coverage.” – 7:04 PM
Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups on Luka Doncic: “He’s the best in the league at just manipulating defenses. … He’s just one of those generational talents that’s seen every coverage.” – 7:04 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd says the hope is Josh Green will practice on the upcoming road trip. If so, that could set up his return from right elbow sprain. – 7:00 PM
Jason Kidd says the hope is Josh Green will practice on the upcoming road trip. If so, that could set up his return from right elbow sprain. – 7:00 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Jason Kidd, Josh Green will travel on the upcoming road trip. Once he practices they will evaluate how quickly he can return to game action. With a back to back on Fri/Sat and the next game on Monday then it may be Tuesday before the team has a real practice. – 6:58 PM
From Jason Kidd, Josh Green will travel on the upcoming road trip. Once he practices they will evaluate how quickly he can return to game action. With a back to back on Fri/Sat and the next game on Monday then it may be Tuesday before the team has a real practice. – 6:58 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Tari Eason (left ankle sprain) and Alperen Sengun (right ankle spain) are listed as probable for tomorrow night’s game against Portland – 6:50 PM
Tari Eason (left ankle sprain) and Alperen Sengun (right ankle spain) are listed as probable for tomorrow night’s game against Portland – 6:50 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Range on and off the court
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/sKBCzffFo6 – 6:50 PM
Range on and off the court
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/sKBCzffFo6 – 6:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Key Mavs reserve Josh Green (right elbow sprain) is out again tonight but will travel on the upcoming trip. His status will be determined after the next practice. – 6:49 PM
Key Mavs reserve Josh Green (right elbow sprain) is out again tonight but will travel on the upcoming trip. His status will be determined after the next practice. – 6:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Josh Green (right elbow sprain) will travel to Cleveland, Minnesota and Houston with Mavs on this week-long road trip, and they hope to see progress from him the next full-team practice.
He won’t play until he practices, at least. – 6:49 PM
Jason Kidd said Josh Green (right elbow sprain) will travel to Cleveland, Minnesota and Houston with Mavs on this week-long road trip, and they hope to see progress from him the next full-team practice.
He won’t play until he practices, at least. – 6:49 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– Robert Williams Returns
– Luka vs. Dame
– Breaking lineup & injury news across league
– Red-hot Knicks
– Bol Bol plays tonight
– Picks, Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/tfKtr5caLx pic.twitter.com/kYN3Gr5zkR – 6:34 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– Robert Williams Returns
– Luka vs. Dame
– Breaking lineup & injury news across league
– Red-hot Knicks
– Bol Bol plays tonight
– Picks, Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/tfKtr5caLx pic.twitter.com/kYN3Gr5zkR – 6:34 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harden
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:26 PM
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harden
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:26 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harde
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:25 PM
The Thunder’s All-Exes Team
James Harde
Paul George
Kevin Durant
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Who would beat that squad? – 5:25 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
FIRST FANS HAPPY HOUR 🗣️
Show up to the game early for $5 BEERS and more ⬇️⬇️⬇️
#MFFL – 4:47 PM
FIRST FANS HAPPY HOUR 🗣️
Show up to the game early for $5 BEERS and more ⬇️⬇️⬇️
#MFFL – 4:47 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.