Bol Bol on breakout season: I had all of this I just haven't really been able to show it until now

Bol Bol claims he has always been able to do all this. Now, he just gets a chance to do it, over and over again, bending preconceived notions of what can be done at that size. “Yeah, I had all of this,” he told The Athletic. “It’s just I haven’t really been able to show it because I’ve been on the bench for the last couple of years. Now that they’ve given me the opportunity, I’ve just been trying to get better each game and I think it’s been showing.”
Source: Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bol Bol has been one of the NBA’s biggest revelations this year, a 7-2 anomaly in a league of outliers. He does things that don’t make sense.
Kevin Durant: “He’s unique.”
Wrote about the Bol Bol experience and why he’s flourishing with the Orlando Magic. theathletic.com/3994907/2022/1… – 12:11 PM
NBA fans are clamoring for Victor Wembanyama but, ummm… have you seen Bol Bol?
“Yeah, I had all of this. It’s just I haven’t really been able to show it.”
theathletic.com/3994907/2022/1… – 10:26 AM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Magic at Celtics
Boston has the league’s best offense, and now gets back one of its best defenders; Robert Williams III is set to make his season debut following knee surgery. Orlando has ROY frontrunner Paolo Banchero and MIP candidate Bol Bol. pic.twitter.com/UhTfQZlxOL – 6:12 AM
Bol Bol has been ridiculously efficient starting 24 out of 29 games this year 📈 pic.twitter.com/ZrH48jEbq2 – 9:32 AM
Bol Bol on the Magic’s 50-point first quarter and Orlando having eight players score in double figures: pic.twitter.com/dhPYOpsJov – 10:01 PM
“Bol Bol for President” — Markelle Fultz as he leaves his postgame presser. – 9:48 PM
Bol Bol vs Atlanta Hawks
21 points
7 rebounds
2 assists
1 steal
1 block
7-13 FG
4-5 FT
in 27 minutes
Big W for the Magic, Bol Bol was pivotal on both ends. #MagicTogether – 9:29 PM
The @Orlando Magic never trailed in a 135-124 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Eight Magic players scored in double figures, including Franz Wagner (24 points), Bol Bol (21) and Paolo Banchero (20).
It’s Orlando’s fourth straight victory. – 9:28 PM
Bol Bol now has a team-high 21 points for the Magic. He is 7-12 from the field and 3-3 from 3. – 9:17 PM
The Bol Bol and Victor Wembanyama fast break in 2023-24 will be nicknamed Mars Attacks. – 8:54 PM
Another night
Another NBA game
Another Bol Bol moment
This guy is special! #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/cLmITn2joE – 8:44 PM
Bol Bol bringing the house down in Orlando ✨ pic.twitter.com/9ytYHwRFQX – 8:18 PM
Halftime: Magic 76, Hawks 62
Franz Wagner – 15 pts
Paolo Banchero – 12 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts
Moe Wagner – 10 pts, 3 rebs
Cole Anthony – 8 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts
Terrence Ross – 8 pts, 3 rebs
Mo Bamba – 8 pts, 3 rebs
Bol Bol – 7 pts, 5 rebs
Markelle Fultz – 6 pts, 5 asts, 3 stls – 8:11 PM
the guy behind Bol Bol on that post-play cut following Bol’s spin dunk doing the VC “it’s over” throat slash is the MVP – 8:01 PM
I have never seen a man as big and lanky as Bol Bol moving like that… My goodness. – 8:00 PM
Bol Bol just brought the entire @AmwayCenter to its feet.
One fan courtside is doing the Vince Carter “it’s over.” pic.twitter.com/w07Ve2Rg6r – 8:00 PM
Bol Bol just made all of the highlight reels and got the home crowd on its feet after that last spin + two-handed jam. – 8:00 PM
Bol Bol’s strategy of doubling behind his own teammate didn’t work for some reason. pic.twitter.com/2G87uzCJG7 – 7:18 PM
More on this storyline
He is starting to flourish in Orlando, he says, because he is healthy and has been given opportunities. Bol had none of the latter in Denver, on a veteran team with a back-to-back MVP in front of him. His body also has brought surprises. When the Nuggets traded him last January to Detroit, a physical uncovered an injury to his left foot. The Pistons voided the trade and Bol had surgery. The Nuggets traded him again nine days later to Boston in a three-team trade and then the Celtics sent him away a month later, this time to Orlando. -via The Athletic / December 16, 2022
Bol has a history of finding his game in unexpected places. He’s always been exceptionally big, but he is a product of the times when he felt small. As a kid, his AAU coach made him play up against competition three grades ahead of him. There, he wasn’t the tallest one on the court. He developed his handle and stroke, then kept it when he went back to playing against those his age. “Now I have the skills that I probably wouldn’t have had if I just played my age group and was two feet taller than everyone,” he said. “I’d probably stand under the basket and just shoot layups. So I think it worked out to my advantage.” -via The Athletic / December 16, 2022
Deng says that South Sudanese basketball fans are very fond of Bol Bol, the son of their beloved late legend Manute Bol. The 7-foot-2 Bol Bol is having a breakthrough season with the Magic, averaging 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds. “Bol Bol told me he wants to play,” Deng said. “Obviously, this window in February, he’s still in the NBA. So, when we make it to the World Cup, then we can come to Bol Bol and knock on his door again. But in the past, he wanted to play badly. I remember he got hurt, but he wanted to play. But for Bol Bol, for him to [play], he needs to understand that his father’s legacy was for Bol Bol to play. He doesn’t understand how much he’s loved, and I think he will as he gets older. But his dad is loved so much that right now Bol Bol is getting everybody in the country so excited. His games are being watched by every kid.” -via Andscape / December 9, 2022
