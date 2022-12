Bradley Beal returns to practice after missing last five games

Bradley Beal has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Nuggets after missing the last four with a hamstring issue.Kristaps Porzingis is also questionable, as is Monte Morris and Anthony Gill. Rui Hachimura remains out. – 8:14 PM

Wizards’ top-2 scorers Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis are questionable for tomorrow at Nuggets. Monte Morris (left groin soreness) and Anthony Gill are also questionable. Rui Hachimura, Delon Wright are out. Washington has lost seven straight. – 9:12 PM

Who do you think is ranked too high or too low? Ten of my disagreements:Too low: Anfernee Simons, Franz Wagner, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Klay ThompsonToo high: Julius Randle, Evan Mobley, Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, Trae Young nbarankings.theringer.com

Bradley Beal (hamstring strain) and Kristaps Porzingis (back tightness) will NOT play tonight in Denver, the Wizards say. Monté Morris will be available to play. – 1:25 PM

More tough news for the Wizards — Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Kristaps Porzingis (low back soreness) are OUT tonight in Denver, per the team. Hachimura (ankle) and Wright (hamstring) remain out.Monte Morris (groin) is available. – 1:27 PM

Kristaps Porzingis (back tightness) and Bradley Beal (hamstring) are both out tonight against the Nuggets.Monte Morris is officially available taking on his former team. – 1:45 PM

Washington Wizards starters vs the Nuggets:Monte MorrisCorey KispertKyle KuzmaDeni AvdijaTaj GibsonWill Barton III will come off the bench after arguably his best game of the season despite Bradley Beal being out. – 8:57 PM

Without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, that’s 46 points per game between the Wizards’ top-2 scorers, Washington has 60 points with 4:43 left in the 2nd. Another disastrous defensive effort from the Nuggets so far. – 9:57 PM

The Beal-less, Porzing-less, losers of seven-in-a-row Wizards are up 60-55 on Denver with 4:43 left in the second quarter. Wiz shooting 59% and 10-of-17 from 3-point range. Monte/Will feeling it. #Nuggets turnovers mounting. – 9:57 PM

Bradley Beal, who missed Washington’s last five games because of a low-grade hamstring strain, participated fully in the team’s practice today at UCLA, Wes Unseld Jr. said. A determination on Beal’s availability for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers will be made tomorrow. – 4:06 PM

Kristaps Porzingis is expected to play tomorrow against the Clippers after missing one game with low back tightness, Wes Unseld Jr. said.Bradley Beal was a full practice participant but his availability tomorrow is tbd. – 4:15 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.