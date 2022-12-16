Bradley Beal returns to practice after missing last five games

Josh Robbins: Bradley Beal, who missed Washington’s last five games because of a low-grade hamstring strain, participated fully in the team’s practice today at UCLA, Wes Unseld Jr. said. A determination on Beal’s availability for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers will be made tomorrow.
Source: Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins
Source: Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis is expected to play tomorrow against the Clippers after missing one game with low back tightness, Wes Unseld Jr. said.
Bradley Beal was a full practice participant but his availability tomorrow is tbd. – 4:15 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is expected to play tomorrow against the Clippers after missing one game with low back tightness, Wes Unseld Jr. said.
Bradley Beal was a full practice participant but his availability tomorrow is tbd. – 4:15 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal, who missed Washington’s last five games because of a low-grade hamstring strain, participated fully in the team’s practice today at UCLA, Wes Unseld Jr. said. A determination on Beal’s availability for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers will be made tomorrow. – 4:06 PM
Bradley Beal, who missed Washington’s last five games because of a low-grade hamstring strain, participated fully in the team’s practice today at UCLA, Wes Unseld Jr. said. A determination on Beal’s availability for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers will be made tomorrow. – 4:06 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣New POD
📋 MAILBAG, PART 2
Beal/Wizards (3:01)
Pacers (8:47)
Fringe contenders (10:20)
Caleb Martin (16:15)
Pelicans (21:34)
Suns (31:43)
Lonzo (37:20)
Raptors (51:01)
🎧 https://t.co/j6s1YxDAZs
🍎 https://t.co/SmGFKhUmM5
✳️ https://t.co/Pm7mYlxn2c
📺 https://t.co/2jYrjNr6sn pic.twitter.com/w5d2DxDwKq – 6:36 PM
🗣New POD
📋 MAILBAG, PART 2
Beal/Wizards (3:01)
Pacers (8:47)
Fringe contenders (10:20)
Caleb Martin (16:15)
Pelicans (21:34)
Suns (31:43)
Lonzo (37:20)
Raptors (51:01)
🎧 https://t.co/j6s1YxDAZs
🍎 https://t.co/SmGFKhUmM5
✳️ https://t.co/Pm7mYlxn2c
📺 https://t.co/2jYrjNr6sn pic.twitter.com/w5d2DxDwKq – 6:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The Beal-less, Porzing-less, losers of seven-in-a-row Wizards are up 60-55 on Denver with 4:43 left in the second quarter. Wiz shooting 59% and 10-of-17 from 3-point range. Monte/Will feeling it. #Nuggets turnovers mounting. – 9:57 PM
The Beal-less, Porzing-less, losers of seven-in-a-row Wizards are up 60-55 on Denver with 4:43 left in the second quarter. Wiz shooting 59% and 10-of-17 from 3-point range. Monte/Will feeling it. #Nuggets turnovers mounting. – 9:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, that’s 46 points per game between the Wizards’ top-2 scorers, Washington has 60 points with 4:43 left in the 2nd. Another disastrous defensive effort from the Nuggets so far. – 9:57 PM
Without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, that’s 46 points per game between the Wizards’ top-2 scorers, Washington has 60 points with 4:43 left in the 2nd. Another disastrous defensive effort from the Nuggets so far. – 9:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Washington Wizards starters vs the Nuggets:
Monte Morris
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma
Deni Avdija
Taj Gibson
Will Barton III will come off the bench after arguably his best game of the season despite Bradley Beal being out. – 8:57 PM
Washington Wizards starters vs the Nuggets:
Monte Morris
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma
Deni Avdija
Taj Gibson
Will Barton III will come off the bench after arguably his best game of the season despite Bradley Beal being out. – 8:57 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Kristaps Porzingis (back tightness) and Bradley Beal (hamstring) are both out tonight against the Nuggets.
Monte Morris is officially available taking on his former team. – 1:45 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (back tightness) and Bradley Beal (hamstring) are both out tonight against the Nuggets.
Monte Morris is officially available taking on his former team. – 1:45 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
More tough news for the Wizards — Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Kristaps Porzingis (low back soreness) are OUT tonight in Denver, per the team. Hachimura (ankle) and Wright (hamstring) remain out.
Monte Morris (groin) is available. – 1:27 PM
More tough news for the Wizards — Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Kristaps Porzingis (low back soreness) are OUT tonight in Denver, per the team. Hachimura (ankle) and Wright (hamstring) remain out.
Monte Morris (groin) is available. – 1:27 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal (hamstring strain) and Kristaps Porzingis (back tightness) will NOT play tonight in Denver, the Wizards say. Monté Morris will be available to play. – 1:25 PM
Bradley Beal (hamstring strain) and Kristaps Porzingis (back tightness) will NOT play tonight in Denver, the Wizards say. Monté Morris will be available to play. – 1:25 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Who do you think is ranked too high or too low? Ten of my disagreements:
Too low: Anfernee Simons, Franz Wagner, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Klay Thompson
Too high: Julius Randle, Evan Mobley, Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, Trae Young nbarankings.theringer.com – 11:52 AM
Who do you think is ranked too high or too low? Ten of my disagreements:
Too low: Anfernee Simons, Franz Wagner, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton, Klay Thompson
Too high: Julius Randle, Evan Mobley, Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal, Trae Young nbarankings.theringer.com – 11:52 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Wizards’ top-2 scorers Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis are questionable for tomorrow at Nuggets. Monte Morris (left groin soreness) and Anthony Gill are also questionable. Rui Hachimura, Delon Wright are out. Washington has lost seven straight. – 9:12 PM
Wizards’ top-2 scorers Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis are questionable for tomorrow at Nuggets. Monte Morris (left groin soreness) and Anthony Gill are also questionable. Rui Hachimura, Delon Wright are out. Washington has lost seven straight. – 9:12 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards’ injury report for tomorrow’s game in Denver:
QUESTIONABLE:
– Beal (hamstring)
– Porzingis (low back tightness)
– Morris (groin)
– Gill (Heel)
OUT:
– Hachimura (ankle)
– Wright (Hamstring) – 8:15 PM
The Wizards’ injury report for tomorrow’s game in Denver:
QUESTIONABLE:
– Beal (hamstring)
– Porzingis (low back tightness)
– Morris (groin)
– Gill (Heel)
OUT:
– Hachimura (ankle)
– Wright (Hamstring) – 8:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Nuggets after missing the last four with a hamstring issue.
Kristaps Porzingis is also questionable, as is Monte Morris and Anthony Gill. Rui Hachimura remains out. – 8:14 PM
Bradley Beal has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Nuggets after missing the last four with a hamstring issue.
Kristaps Porzingis is also questionable, as is Monte Morris and Anthony Gill. Rui Hachimura remains out. – 8:14 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards at Nuggets injury report
– Bradley Beal (hamstring strain) QUESTIONABLE
– Kristaps Porzingis (back tightness) questionable
– Monte Morris (groin soreness) Q
– Anthony Gill (heel contusion) Q
Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) and Delon Wright (hamstring strain) remain out – 7:33 PM
Wizards at Nuggets injury report
– Bradley Beal (hamstring strain) QUESTIONABLE
– Kristaps Porzingis (back tightness) questionable
– Monte Morris (groin soreness) Q
– Anthony Gill (heel contusion) Q
Rui Hachimura (ankle soreness) and Delon Wright (hamstring strain) remain out – 7:33 PM
More on this storyline
The National Cycling League announced a $7.5 million seed round on Thursday to fund its short-form, technology-forward racing league. The round was led by Will Ventures, co-founded by retired NFL player Isaiah Kacyvenski, and included investments from NBA star Bradley Beal, NFL players Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Kevin Byard, and Casey Hayward. -via Front Office Sports / December 16, 2022
Harrison Wind: Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis are both out tonight vs. Nuggets. Monte Morris will be available. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / December 14, 2022
Washington: Bradley Beal (right hamstring strain) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Denver. Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness), Monte Morris (left groin soreness) and Anthony Gill (left heel contusion) are also listed as questionable. -via HoopsHype / December 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.