Bulls sign Carlik Jones, waive Kostas Antetokounmpo

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. In a related move, the team has waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo. – 5:41 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kostas Antetokounmpo is now a free agent 🧐
Giannis’ brother and Chicago Bulls went separate ways:
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: Kostas Antetokounmpo is a free agent
Three EuroLeague clubs are interested in the Greek big man
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:16 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls have waived Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. – 5:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls have waived Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract and. – 5:09 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Three #EuroLeague teams have expressed a level of interest in Kostas Antetokounmpo so far
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 9:41 AM
Christos Tsaltas: The Chicago Bulls have waived Kostas Antetokounmpo. The Greek big man is expected to sign with Fenerbahce and he will team up with Greek national team head coach, Dimitris Itoudis in Istanbul, as @SdnaGr reported. #BullsNation #FenerbahceBeko -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / December 16, 2022
The Chicago Bulls announced that they waived forward/center Kostas Antetokounmpo. The Greek big man has been attracting the interest of several EuroLeague sides, including Panathinaikos Athens, Fenerbahce Beko and Maccabi Tel Aviv. -via EuroHoops.net / December 16, 2022
The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed a two-way contract to stick with his fourth NBA team. -via NBC Sports / October 14, 2022
