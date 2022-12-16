Chauncey Billups: Luka Doncic is the best in the league at manipulating defenses

Callie Caplan: Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups on Luka Doncic: “He’s the best in the league at just manipulating defenses. … He’s just one of those generational talents that’s seen every coverage.”
Source: Twitter @CallieCaplan
Source: Twitter @CallieCaplan
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Quick 14-4 lead for the Celtics, 8 for Jayson Tatum, putting him just four behind Luka Doncic for the NBA’s scoring lead.
1. Doncic, Dal 857
2. TATUM, BOS 853
3. Durant, Bkn 840 – 7:48 PM
Quick 14-4 lead for the Celtics, 8 for Jayson Tatum, putting him just four behind Luka Doncic for the NBA’s scoring lead.
1. Doncic, Dal 857
2. TATUM, BOS 853
3. Durant, Bkn 840 – 7:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chauncey Billups on why Doncic is a “generational talent.” pic.twitter.com/1yewFHJHBP – 7:10 PM
Chauncey Billups on why Doncic is a “generational talent.” pic.twitter.com/1yewFHJHBP – 7:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups on Luka Doncic: “He’s the best in the league at just manipulating defenses. … He’s just one of those generational talents that’s seen every coverage.” – 7:04 PM
Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups on Luka Doncic: “He’s the best in the league at just manipulating defenses. … He’s just one of those generational talents that’s seen every coverage.” – 7:04 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– Robert Williams Returns
– Luka vs. Dame
– Breaking lineup & injury news across league
– Red-hot Knicks
– Bol Bol plays tonight
– Picks, Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/tfKtr5caLx pic.twitter.com/kYN3Gr5zkR – 6:34 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– Robert Williams Returns
– Luka vs. Dame
– Breaking lineup & injury news across league
– Red-hot Knicks
– Bol Bol plays tonight
– Picks, Q&A
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/tfKtr5caLx pic.twitter.com/kYN3Gr5zkR – 6:34 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka LOVES to play POR. Last 6: 5 w/37+ pts (inc 43 in 1st game this yr) The other, a 15-10-15 TD. Dame LOVES to play vs Mavs. 26+ in 16 of his last 17 vs DAL (29-12 assists in 1st meeting this yr). They meet again tonight @PeasRadio pre at 7, Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @971TheFreak – 11:48 AM
Luka LOVES to play POR. Last 6: 5 w/37+ pts (inc 43 in 1st game this yr) The other, a 15-10-15 TD. Dame LOVES to play vs Mavs. 26+ in 16 of his last 17 vs DAL (29-12 assists in 1st meeting this yr). They meet again tonight @PeasRadio pre at 7, Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @971TheFreak – 11:48 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Giannis Antetokounmpo. Luka Doncic. Dejounte Murray. LeBron James. Anthony Edwards. Those are just some of the players #Cavs Lamar Stevens has guarded and held in check this season. He’s relishing this role as the team’s trash-talking defensive stopper.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/l… – 10:28 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo. Luka Doncic. Dejounte Murray. LeBron James. Anthony Edwards. Those are just some of the players #Cavs Lamar Stevens has guarded and held in check this season. He’s relishing this role as the team’s trash-talking defensive stopper.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/l… – 10:28 AM
Luka Doncic @luka7doncic
Jordan Luka 1s for @Dorian Finney-Smith’s horse Stevie, made by @horsekickslex pic.twitter.com/hLtlLUyocZ – 9:55 PM
Jordan Luka 1s for @Dorian Finney-Smith’s horse Stevie, made by @horsekickslex pic.twitter.com/hLtlLUyocZ – 9:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
22 PTS 7 REB in 19 minute for Luka Samanic into the 3rd. Maine leads 77-44. – 8:14 PM
22 PTS 7 REB in 19 minute for Luka Samanic into the 3rd. Maine leads 77-44. – 8:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Luka Samanic with 17 points in 9 minutes on 6/7 FG. 3/4 from 3. +27. Maine #Celtics putting on a clinic up 38-12. – 7:23 PM
Luka Samanic with 17 points in 9 minutes on 6/7 FG. 3/4 from 3. +27. Maine #Celtics putting on a clinic up 38-12. – 7:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Luka Samanic, about to play his 16th game with Maine, averaging 21.1 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 2.5 APG. Former No. 19 pick in 2019 tried out for Boston in camp. pic.twitter.com/zB33YBT4S6 – 6:20 PM
Luka Samanic, about to play his 16th game with Maine, averaging 21.1 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 2.5 APG. Former No. 19 pick in 2019 tried out for Boston in camp. pic.twitter.com/zB33YBT4S6 – 6:20 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If you ranked the top 5 athletes 23 and under across ALL sports, who is your top 5?
Some names in no order:
Luka Doncic
Kylian Mbappe
Zion Williamson
Ja Morant
Justin Jefferson
Juan Soto
Julio Rodriguez
Jonathan Taylor
Erling Haaland
Vlad Guerrero Jr – 6:19 PM
If you ranked the top 5 athletes 23 and under across ALL sports, who is your top 5?
Some names in no order:
Luka Doncic
Kylian Mbappe
Zion Williamson
Ja Morant
Justin Jefferson
Juan Soto
Julio Rodriguez
Jonathan Taylor
Erling Haaland
Vlad Guerrero Jr – 6:19 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
“They’re a really good team, man. They have two 7-footers in the paint, which is tough to get to the paint. They have (Lamar) Stevens, who is really strong and big,” Mavs star Luka Doncic said. cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/h… – 2:29 PM
“They’re a really good team, man. They have two 7-footers in the paint, which is tough to get to the paint. They have (Lamar) Stevens, who is really strong and big,” Mavs star Luka Doncic said. cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/h… – 2:29 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West RPR Predictor All-Stars
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
De’Aaron Fox
Anfernee Simons
ALTERNATES
Deandre Ayton
Jerami Grant
LeBron James pic.twitter.com/DmwXZ7bHAI – 11:30 AM
West RPR Predictor All-Stars
STARTERS
Stephen Curry
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Devin Booker
Ja Morant
Zion Williamson
Domantas Sabonis
Lauri Markkanen
De’Aaron Fox
Anfernee Simons
ALTERNATES
Deandre Ayton
Jerami Grant
LeBron James pic.twitter.com/DmwXZ7bHAI – 11:30 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Dec. 15 RPR MVP predictor:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.3
2. Anthony Davis: 16.0
3. Stephen Curry: 15.4
4. Joel Embiid: 15.2
5. Jayson Tatum: 15.2
6. Kevin Durant: 14.6
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
8. Nikola Jokic: 14.1
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.4
10. Devin Booker: 13.2 pic.twitter.com/hJs2Ph6WKP – 11:15 AM
Dec. 15 RPR MVP predictor:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.3
2. Anthony Davis: 16.0
3. Stephen Curry: 15.4
4. Joel Embiid: 15.2
5. Jayson Tatum: 15.2
6. Kevin Durant: 14.6
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
8. Nikola Jokic: 14.1
9. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.4
10. Devin Booker: 13.2 pic.twitter.com/hJs2Ph6WKP – 11:15 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
How does Luka Doncic come up with those passes? 🤯
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/cIN0go64rM – 1:13 AM
How does Luka Doncic come up with those passes? 🤯
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/cIN0go64rM – 1:13 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs needed Donovan Mitchell to be the best player on the floor tonight, even against an MVP candidate in Luka Doncic. He did that in leading the Cavs to a much needed win. Plus, could this be a turning point for the Cavs learning how to win road games? thelandondemand.com/news/2022/dec/… – 12:57 AM
#Cavs needed Donovan Mitchell to be the best player on the floor tonight, even against an MVP candidate in Luka Doncic. He did that in leading the Cavs to a much needed win. Plus, could this be a turning point for the Cavs learning how to win road games? thelandondemand.com/news/2022/dec/… – 12:57 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Luka Doncic has been getting deserved MVP buzz early this season. But there was another MVP candidate in Luka’s house Wednesday night. And that one — #Cavs star Donovan Mitchell — outdueled Luka and got a bit of vengeance against his old rival
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 12:18 AM
Luka Doncic has been getting deserved MVP buzz early this season. But there was another MVP candidate in Luka’s house Wednesday night. And that one — #Cavs star Donovan Mitchell — outdueled Luka and got a bit of vengeance against his old rival
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 12:18 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Didn’t see Mavs game but boxscore appalling. You’re telling me Finney-Smith, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Wood played all those minutes tonight and together had two total assists? In an NBA game? Good lord it’s hard to make a play on that team if you ain’t Luka. – 12:09 AM
Didn’t see Mavs game but boxscore appalling. You’re telling me Finney-Smith, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Wood played all those minutes tonight and together had two total assists? In an NBA game? Good lord it’s hard to make a play on that team if you ain’t Luka. – 12:09 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Impressive, character-revealing performance by the Cavs tonight after the San Antonio debacle. Clear emphasis to get Mobley more short roll touches. And they did a great job switching all bigs onto Luka + hedge/recovering all inverted p&rs with Garland. – 11:13 PM
Impressive, character-revealing performance by the Cavs tonight after the San Antonio debacle. Clear emphasis to get Mobley more short roll touches. And they did a great job switching all bigs onto Luka + hedge/recovering all inverted p&rs with Garland. – 11:13 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Looks like a smart challenge by Kidd. The fans and Doncic sure think so. – 10:48 PM
Looks like a smart challenge by Kidd. The fans and Doncic sure think so. – 10:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Pretty clear in the first quarter that the Clippers plan is to do what they can to let someone other than Ant beat them — he’s receiving that top of the key double we see teams often give to Luka/Harden.
Both a sign of respect to Ant and disrespect to the rest of the roster. – 10:47 PM
Pretty clear in the first quarter that the Clippers plan is to do what they can to let someone other than Ant beat them — he’s receiving that top of the key double we see teams often give to Luka/Harden.
Both a sign of respect to Ant and disrespect to the rest of the roster. – 10:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Luka has entered takeover mode here in the third quarter. He is getting MVP chants. Can #Cavs withstand this Dallas punch? – 10:44 PM
Luka has entered takeover mode here in the third quarter. He is getting MVP chants. Can #Cavs withstand this Dallas punch? – 10:44 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs have outscored Cavs 21-14 in the quarter, with Doncic scoring 9 points and Reggie Bullock 6. – 10:41 PM
Mavs have outscored Cavs 21-14 in the quarter, with Doncic scoring 9 points and Reggie Bullock 6. – 10:41 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks trying to get back into this one. Luka’s two free throws make it 72-59 with 3:49 to go. Mavs with only two timeouts remaining because of so many Cleveland runs. – 10:38 PM
Mavericks trying to get back into this one. Luka’s two free throws make it 72-59 with 3:49 to go. Mavs with only two timeouts remaining because of so many Cleveland runs. – 10:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is frustrated and it’s no wonder: He has 7 points and is 3-of-11 from the field and the best player on the floor on this night is Donovan Mitchell, who has 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting. – 10:03 PM
Doncic is frustrated and it’s no wonder: He has 7 points and is 3-of-11 from the field and the best player on the floor on this night is Donovan Mitchell, who has 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting. – 10:03 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Portland managed to close out Minnesota in the fourth quarter of the last game, allowing Billups to turn it over to the bench with 6 minutes to play. Doesn’t seem that’s going to be the case with the Blazers up 104-94 with 8:39 to play. – 9:58 PM
Portland managed to close out Minnesota in the fourth quarter of the last game, allowing Billups to turn it over to the bench with 6 minutes to play. Doesn’t seem that’s going to be the case with the Blazers up 104-94 with 8:39 to play. – 9:58 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A zillion-to-zero run by the Cavs have put the Mavericks in a 48-30 hole with under four minutes left in the half. Luka with seven points, no rebounds and one assist. – 9:57 PM
A zillion-to-zero run by the Cavs have put the Mavericks in a 48-30 hole with under four minutes left in the half. Luka with seven points, no rebounds and one assist. – 9:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell currently upstaging Luka Doncic in his building. Mitchell, the guy who struggled mightily against the Mavericks in the playoffs with Utah last year, is up to 15 points and has made all six of his shot attempts. – 9:55 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell currently upstaging Luka Doncic in his building. Mitchell, the guy who struggled mightily against the Mavericks in the playoffs with Utah last year, is up to 15 points and has made all six of his shot attempts. – 9:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff just had a quick conversation with young point guard Darius Garland about his final shot near the end of the first quarter. He told him, “Way too early.” Possession started with 27 seconds. Garland shot at 13, leading to Luka’s 3-point play the other way. – 9:37 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff just had a quick conversation with young point guard Darius Garland about his final shot near the end of the first quarter. He told him, “Way too early.” Possession started with 27 seconds. Garland shot at 13, leading to Luka’s 3-point play the other way. – 9:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
End of first quarter, Mavs probably fortunate to be down by “only” 26-19. Mitchell has 10 points, Doncic 7. Cavs outshooting Mavs 57.9% to 36.4%. – 9:35 PM
End of first quarter, Mavs probably fortunate to be down by “only” 26-19. Mitchell has 10 points, Doncic 7. Cavs outshooting Mavs 57.9% to 36.4%. – 9:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Lamar Stevens is still jawing at Doncic. Doncic looking back at him like, ‘So that’s how it’s gonna be?’ Right now it’s 11-2 Cavs at Doncic has bigger concerns than Stevens. – 9:15 PM
Lamar Stevens is still jawing at Doncic. Doncic looking back at him like, ‘So that’s how it’s gonna be?’ Right now it’s 11-2 Cavs at Doncic has bigger concerns than Stevens. – 9:15 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic and Stevens are doing some early jawing. Oh, and the Cavs lead 7-0. – 9:12 PM
Doncic and Stevens are doing some early jawing. Oh, and the Cavs lead 7-0. – 9:12 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
CLE starters: Stevens, E Mobley, Allen, Mitchell, Garland
8:10 tip @971TheFreak – 8:35 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
CLE starters: Stevens, E Mobley, Allen, Mitchell, Garland
8:10 tip @971TheFreak – 8:35 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Asked about his memories of the AT&T Center during the ’05 Finals, which the Spurs won in 7 over Chauncey Billups’ Pistons, Billups said:
“I hate this place. I have a respectful hate for this place.”
Billups averaged 20.4 PPG, 6.3 APG – both team highs – and 5.0 RPG. – 7:33 PM
Asked about his memories of the AT&T Center during the ’05 Finals, which the Spurs won in 7 over Chauncey Billups’ Pistons, Billups said:
“I hate this place. I have a respectful hate for this place.”
Billups averaged 20.4 PPG, 6.3 APG – both team highs – and 5.0 RPG. – 7:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Billups said Eubanks (right hip, contusion) is available.
“Drew’s been awesome,” Billups said. “He’s provided an awesome spark for us.”
That includes scoring 5 of his 9 points in the 4Q to help the Blazers beat the Spurs by 7 on Nov. 15 in Portland. – 7:14 PM
Billups said Eubanks (right hip, contusion) is available.
“Drew’s been awesome,” Billups said. “He’s provided an awesome spark for us.”
That includes scoring 5 of his 9 points in the 4Q to help the Blazers beat the Spurs by 7 on Nov. 15 in Portland. – 7:14 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– New World Knicks
– Haliburton/Steph Show
– Luka welcomes Donovan
– If you combined the Cavs/Mavs would they be title favorites?
– Kawhi?
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/Pda7vIq6QD pic.twitter.com/r6dBAqCHaA – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 10-game slate
– New World Knicks
– Haliburton/Steph Show
– Luka welcomes Donovan
– If you combined the Cavs/Mavs would they be title favorites?
– Kawhi?
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/Pda7vIq6QD pic.twitter.com/r6dBAqCHaA – 6:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good cheer from @Luka Doncic.
The Luka Doncic Foundation funded a holiday party today for 200 kids at Scottish Rite for Children hospital, complete with gifts, games and activities.
Luka couldn’t go before Mavs-Cavs, but his girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, did.
📸: @SRChildren_ pic.twitter.com/Byx7y93Lkg – 6:13 PM
Good cheer from @Luka Doncic.
The Luka Doncic Foundation funded a holiday party today for 200 kids at Scottish Rite for Children hospital, complete with gifts, games and activities.
Luka couldn’t go before Mavs-Cavs, but his girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, did.
📸: @SRChildren_ pic.twitter.com/Byx7y93Lkg – 6:13 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Ringer’s Top 20 NBA Players
1 Giannis
2 Curry
3 Jokic
4 Luka
5 KD
6 Tatum
7 Embiid
8 AD
9. LeBron
10 Ja
11 Booker
12 SGA
13 PG
14 Siakam
15 Zion
16 Butler
17 Mitchell
18 Dame
19 Trae
20 Brown
SGA one spot above the player OKC traded for him (and 5 1st rounders + 2 swaps). – 1:21 PM
The Ringer’s Top 20 NBA Players
1 Giannis
2 Curry
3 Jokic
4 Luka
5 KD
6 Tatum
7 Embiid
8 AD
9. LeBron
10 Ja
11 Booker
12 SGA
13 PG
14 Siakam
15 Zion
16 Butler
17 Mitchell
18 Dame
19 Trae
20 Brown
SGA one spot above the player OKC traded for him (and 5 1st rounders + 2 swaps). – 1:21 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Mitrovic missed the last EuroLeague game due to a problem with one of his eyes.
Here’s the latest injury update 👇
basketnews.com/news-182417-lu… – 1:03 PM
Luka Mitrovic missed the last EuroLeague game due to a problem with one of his eyes.
Here’s the latest injury update 👇
basketnews.com/news-182417-lu… – 1:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd hears Luka Doncic loud and clear — “that voice is one of a kind” — but he won’t change his challenge strategy: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:35 AM
Jason Kidd hears Luka Doncic loud and clear — “that voice is one of a kind” — but he won’t change his challenge strategy: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:35 AM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Luka Tarlac was 2:08 from being a DNP.
He hasn’t played much lately. – 10:51 PM
Luka Tarlac was 2:08 from being a DNP.
He hasn’t played much lately. – 10:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic was right — again.
NBA rescinds Luka Doncic’s technical foul for yelling at Mavericks teammate Monday night vs. Thunder: dallasnews.com/2022/12/13/nba… – 10:10 PM
Luka Doncic was right — again.
NBA rescinds Luka Doncic’s technical foul for yelling at Mavericks teammate Monday night vs. Thunder: dallasnews.com/2022/12/13/nba… – 10:10 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The NBA rescinded Luka Doncic’s technical foul from last night. He officially has five this season. A one-game suspension is triggered by 16. – 10:00 PM
The NBA rescinded Luka Doncic’s technical foul from last night. He officially has five this season. A one-game suspension is triggered by 16. – 10:00 PM
More on this storyline
Tatum led the way with 759 total points, followed by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (36 first-place votes, 687 total points) in second and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (10 first-place votes, 392 total points) in third. -via ESPN / December 16, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic had high praise for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after Mavs’ win over OKC: “He’s a complete player. He’s unbelievable at drawing fouls, just playing at his own pace. He’s really amazing to watch this whole season and before. He’s beautiful to watch.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 13, 2022
Marc Stein: The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (right quadricep strain) will be available to play for tonight’s game against the Thunder. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.